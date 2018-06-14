LaVar Ball Predicts LeBron James Will Join Lakers, Can't Teach Lonzo 'Nothing'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, tries to get past Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LaVar Ball appeared on Big Boy's Neighborhood on Thursday and predicted that LeBron James will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers and join forces with his son, Lonzo Ball.  

Beginning at the 9:24 mark of the following video, LaVar discussed the possibility of LeBron jumping ship from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Lakers:

When asked if he thinks James will sign in L.A., Ball said, "I don't feel like it, I know he is. I already told you to call him L.A. Bron."

LaVar then said that James wouldn't be able to teach Lonzo anything if he joins the Lakers because the Ball family patriarch has already taught his son "everything."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

