Josh Gordon Says Browns Have Best WR Corps in NFL

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon said Tuesday he believes the team possesses the best group of wideouts in the National Football League.

Gordon is joined by Jarvis Landry, who was acquired in a March trade with the Miami Dolphins, and Corey Coleman as the top targets for the winner of the quarterback battle between Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

"I think we're the best receiving corps in the league, in my opinion, already," Gordon said, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It's hard for a team that went 0-16 last year and has won four total games over the last three seasons to argue its best in the NFL at anything. Gordon has a legitimate case, though.

While Cleveland doesn't feature one of the league's best receivers, a debate headlined by the Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown and Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones, its top three can match up with anybody.

The Falcons (Jones, Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu), Oakland Raiders (Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant), Philadelphia Eagles (Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace), Minnesota Vikings (Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Kendall Wright) and Los Angeles Rams (Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp) are among the other teams in the conversation.

It's a list that would expand considerably if only talking about each squad's top two wideouts.

The Browns' talent on the outside combined with what should be vastly improved quarterback play, regardless of whether Taylor or Mayfield starts a majority of the games, are key reasons the recently hapless organization could enjoy a major turnaround in 2018.

Landry was asked about Gordon's comments and didn't shy away from adding to the hype.

"He ain't lying," Landry told reporters.

Cleveland will get its first chance to put that high-end pass-catching talent on display Aug. 9 when it opens the preseason with a road clash against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.