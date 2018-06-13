NBA Free-Agency Rankings 2018: Top Available Small Forwards

0 of 10

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Small forwards have been crucial pieces throughout NBA history, and that hasn't changed in the modern game.

Today's 3s need to do everything well. Defensive liabilities are quickly exposed by their high-scoring counterparts. Those without shooting range get the sag treatment until they prove too dangerous to be left alone. Plenty of wings are comfortable handling the rock and creating for themselves or others.

The two players at the top of this year's free-agency class exemplify that well-roundedness. LeBron James and Kevin Durant can do it all on the basketball court, as they proved while helping lead their respective teams to another head-to-head clash in the NBA Finals.

But this crop of small forwards is about far more than two players, especially since one presumably isn't going anywhere new this summer. Big names are scattered throughout the rankings, as well as veterans and youngsters alike who will deserve gaudy paychecks.

Just as was the case for our point guard and shooting guard rankings, this countdown—based on current level of play, age and expected performance during the next contract—should get you started as you build your mental ladder before the offseason begins in full.