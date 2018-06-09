Marc Stein: Gregg Popovich Likely to Force Way into LeBron James Meeting

Darren Carroll/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will likely try to insert himself into the LeBron James sweepstakes this summer, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported Saturday.

Stein wrote Popovich "is bound to try to force his way into the conversation to sell James on the merits of South Texas."

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray already started the lobbying efforts, sharing a photo of James in a Spurs jersey following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 108-85 season-ending defeat to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals:

San Antonio didn't make the cut when ESPN's Stephen A. Smith listed off the early contenders for James' signature in free agency:

From a basketball perspective, though, the Spurs would be one of the best fits for the four-time MVP.

In Popovich, James would finally have a coach who equals his legendary status as a player. A healthy Kawhi Leonard is one of the few players who could match up favorably with two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant. Put James and Leonard in the same frontcourt, and San Antonio could seriously challenge the Warriors for NBA supremacy.

Whether the Spurs are seriously on James' radar at the moment, Popovich's resume should at least earn the team an opportunity to sit down with the 14-time All-Star.