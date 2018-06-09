Marc Stein: Gregg Popovich Likely to Force Way into LeBron James Meeting

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 23: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high fives Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs on January 23, 2018 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images)
Darren Carroll/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will likely try to insert himself into the LeBron James sweepstakes this summer, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported Saturday.

Stein wrote Popovich "is bound to try to force his way into the conversation to sell James on the merits of South Texas."

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray already started the lobbying efforts, sharing a photo of James in a Spurs jersey following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 108-85 season-ending defeat to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals:

San Antonio didn't make the cut when ESPN's Stephen A. Smith listed off the early contenders for James' signature in free agency:

From a basketball perspective, though, the Spurs would be one of the best fits for the four-time MVP.

In Popovich, James would finally have a coach who equals his legendary status as a player. A healthy Kawhi Leonard is one of the few players who could match up favorably with two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant. Put James and Leonard in the same frontcourt, and San Antonio could seriously challenge the Warriors for NBA supremacy.

Whether the Spurs are seriously on James' radar at the moment, Popovich's resume should at least earn the team an opportunity to sit down with the 14-time All-Star.

Related

    Spurs Should Take Close Look at Keita Bates-Diop

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Spurs Should Take Close Look at Keita Bates-Diop

    Air Alamo
    via Air Alamo

    4 Factors to Use to Recruit LeBron James

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    4 Factors to Use to Recruit LeBron James

    Air Alamo
    via Air Alamo

    Lakers, Rockets Betting Favs to Sign LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers, Rockets Betting Favs to Sign LeBron

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs Would Shop Love If LeBron Leaves

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Would Shop Love If LeBron Leaves

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report