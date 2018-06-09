Report: LeBron James, Cavaliers Brass Haven't Spoken About the Future

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly held no conversations about his future after the Cavs were swept by the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.

On Saturday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reported there are "no plans right now for the three-time champion other than spending time with his family." James can utilize a player option in his contract to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"The one thing that I've always done is considered, obviously, my family," James told reporters after the 108-85 series-ending loss. "Understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age. They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago. I've got a teenage boy, a preteen and a little girl that wasn't around as well.

"So sitting down and considering everything, my family is a huge part of whatever I'll decide to do in my career, and it will continue to be that. So I don't have an answer for you right now as far as that."

