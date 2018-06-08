1 Realistic Target Every Contender Should Chase in 2018 NBA Free Agency

8 of 8

Treating the Toronto Raptors as 2018-19's seventh and final contender lock will invariably be met with resistance.

They fired their head coach! You're writing this before they hire a new one! Woj said no one on their roster is untouchable! Does that sound like championship material to you?!? And have you seen their cap sheet?!? And they're supposed to add talent?!? They'll be lucky to keep Fred VanVleet from joining the Magic!

These points are fair. And the Raptors' four-game choke job against the Cavaliers isn't doing them any favors. But they won 59 games en route to securing the East's No. 1 seed. Even standing pat won't banish them from top-seven consideration.

Building upon this year's finish will be tricky, though. Toronto won't have more than the taxpayer's mid-level exception without shedding salary, and ownership must be open to using it. The good news? Spending it should go a long way during a summer in which nonstars will scramble for premium deals.

Although a market light on wings could drive up James Ennis' price tag, the mini MLE should at least grant the Raptors an invitation to the party. More than half the league will be worried about paying the tax, and being among the handful of teams open to paying is an edge.

Ennis can functionally line up against 2s, 3s and small-ball 4s, and his shot profile fits right into Toronto's revamped offensive identify. Almost 75 percent of his looks came at the rim or from behind the three-point line, and he doesn't hijack possessions with on-ball freelancing.

OG Anunoby is the only other Raptor who fits this description. The 6'6" CJ Miles is undersized at the defensive end. Ditto for the 6'4" Norman Powell, who spent most of 2017-18 riding the bench. Pascal Siakam will be this player, or someone close to it, if he ever hits his corner threes.

Toronto needs this kind of talent infusion to remain competitive with the league's superpowers—or to even keep pace with the East's budding giants in Boston and Philly. The Detroit Pistons will have a say in Ennis' future, as owners of his "Early Bird" rights, but they have tax concerns of their own. And no one's offering him the full MLE.

Dangling the entire taxpayer's mid-level exception, then, could position the Raptors to steal Ennis—who would, in no uncertain terms, be a huge get for them.

