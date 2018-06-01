Building Every NBA Team's Free-Agency Whiteboard Ahead of Offseason

25 of 30

Plan A: Jusuf Nurkic

Full-season Nurkic never found the spark half-season Nurkic provided down the stretch in 2016-17. This year's version was still nominally Portland's third option, but he lacked the consistency that role implies. He also struggled defending in space in a way that made you think it might always be a challenge.

And still, the 7-footer looks like a keeper if for no other reason than the lack of viable alternatives.

"The Blazers cannot afford to lose Nurkic for nothing," Dave Deckard wrote for Blazers Edge. "They do not have a ready replacement at center. ... Giving him up without recompense would call into question the viability of the franchise's overall plan."

Two things could strip away Nurkic's keeper status. The first would be an exorbitant offer sheet from someone else. The second would be a franchise-resetting trade of either Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum. But neither seems likely. The center market is congested, and Nurkic did nothing to bolster his stock. And any trade talk regarding Lillard or McCollum stems from speculation only.

Plan B: Ed Davis

Portland can't afford to keep all of its free agents this summer, but it should squeeze out a contract slot for Davis.

His no-frills, glue-guy game is perfect not only for his energetic reserve role, but also to complement the more flashy styles of Lillard and McCollum. Davis' value doesn't always show through statistics, but he devours rebounds, stays within himself on offense and maximizes his blend of length, athleticism and hustle. Lillard is also a big Davis fan, which could hold weight with the front office.

If this comes down to choosing between Nurkic and Davis—Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan are waiting in the wings—it'd be hard to let go of Nurkic's superior skills. But the Blazers should hope they can keep both, because each brings something else to the table.

Plan C: Pat Connaughton

Given Portland's financial constraints, the Blazers are bound to in-house shopping only. And while Connaughton hasn't shown as much as fellow free agent Shabazz Napier, Connaughton is the better free-agency option for a couple reasons.

Price is the biggest one. Napier did enough this season to warrant a decent payday, and the Blazers can't sign off on much with $53.7 million of next year's payroll already earmarked for Lillard and McCollum. Position is the other factor, since it's easier to move the 6'5" Connaughton around the perimeter while the 6'1" Napier is locked at point guard.