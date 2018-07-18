Report: DeMar DeRozan 'Extremely Upset' After Kawhi Leonard Trade to Raptors

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The DeMar DeRozan era in Toronto has reportedly ended.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, the Toronto Raptors have traded DeRozan along with power forward Jakob Poeltl and a top-20 protected 2019 first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs in a blockbuster deal for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.



David Aldridge of TNT reported DeRozan is "extremely upset" and is "not backing off of [a] claim he was lied to by Toronto regarding a potential trade."

TheScore provided messages from the shooting guard's Instagram story:

The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his contract, plus a player option for 2020-21.

Toronto took DeRozan with the ninth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, and he has only a worn a Raptors uniform since. The four-time All-Star averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game over nine seasons.

In 2017-18, the 6'7", 220-pound guard helped the team earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference by averaging 23.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

More importantly, he helped turn the franchise into an annual contender.

After missing the postseason his first four years, he helped the Raptors earn a playoff berth in each of the last five seasons. In the pre-DeRozan era, the team had never won 50 games in a season. It has topped 50 wins in each of the past three years, including a franchise-record 59 victories in 2017-18.

Despite all of the regular-season success, Toronto has suffered multiple disappointing playoff exits. The Raptors have made it past the second round just once during DeRozan's tenure, losing to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals. The team has been swept out of the conference semifinals by the same opponent in each of the past two seasons.

It was clear change was needed in Toronto. Coach Dwane Casey lost his job following the latest postseason failure, and the shake-up continues as DeRozan leaves town.

Now, he'll get a fresh start in San Antonio and the opportunity to try to get over the hump with a new team. But it sounds like it's a change of scenery he didn't necessarily want.

He'll become the perimeter focal point of a Spurs offense that was led by resurgent forward LaMarcus Aldridge last season. The roster probably doesn't have enough depth or high-end star power to compete with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers in the West, though.