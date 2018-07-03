Report: Jeff Green, Wizards Agree to 1-Year Contract After 1 Season with Cavs

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

After one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, veteran forward Jeff Green reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth the minimum with the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, according to NBA.com's David Aldridge.

The 31-year-old is an 11-year NBA veteran, and he was a key bench contributor for the Cavs in 2017-18 with averages of 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.



He also played a big role in the Cavs' playoff run to the NBA Finals, averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

Green spent the entire 2016-17 campaign with the Orlando Magic before signing a one-year deal with Cleveland during the offseason.

While Green has largely been a bench player in recent years, he has extensive starting experience dating back to his rookie season after the Boston Celtics selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft out of Georgetown and subsequently traded him to the Seattle SuperSonics.

Green was a solid starter for the Sonics/Oklahoma City Thunder franchise before getting traded back to the Celtics.

From 2008-09 through 2014-15, Green averaged 15 or more points per game in a season on four occasions.

His overall production began to drop off, however, when Boston traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2014-15 season.

Since Boston, Green has been something of a journeyman, with tenures as a member of the Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Magic and Cavaliers.

Green struggled mightily at times with the Magic in 2016-17, as he shot a career-worst 39.4 percent from the field.

He bounced back significantly in that respect last season by shooting a career-best 47.7 percent, and he played a somewhat unexpectedly big role for a Cavs team that was coming off three consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

Cleveland's supporting cast around LeBron James was much maligned at times last season, but Green was among those who managed to exceed expectations.

James is gone after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, which made returning to the Cavs a far less appealing option for Green.

While Green could prove to be a big loss for Cleveland next season, he should be a quality fit as a veteran leader for the Wizards moving forward.

Green slots in nicely at power forward with Markieff Morris as a replacement for Mike Scott, who reportedly agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Additionally, Green should be a positive influence on the likes of John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr. and Kelly Oubre as they learn how to win on a consistent basis.