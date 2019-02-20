Josh Harrison Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Tigers

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers reached an agreement Wednesday with second baseman Josh Harrison on a contract for 2019.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Harrison will receive a one-year deal to be Detroit's starting second baseman.

Harrison became the latest high-profile player to leave the Pittsburgh Pirates when they declined his 2019 option in October. The front office previously moved outfielder Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants and starting pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros last offseason.

After those trades, which featured return packages headlined by prospects, Harrison told Rosenthal he preferred to play for a championship contender:

"Baseball is a business and I understand that trades are part of the business. While I love this game, the reality is that I just lost two of my closest friends in the game. Cole and Cutch were not just friends, they were the best pitcher and best position player on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now, I am the most tenured member of the Pirates, I want to win, I want to contend, I want to win championships in 2018, 2019 and beyond."

Harrison added: "If indeed the team does not expect to contend this year or next, perhaps it would be better for all involved, that I also am traded. I want what is best for the organization that gave me a chance to be a Big Leaguer."

He wasn't dealt, but the declined the option gave him a chance to test the open market.

The 31-year-old entered the 2018 campaign with a career .281/.321/.414 triple-slash line with 44 home runs, 141 doubles and 72 stolen bases in 745 games across seven years in the majors.

He struggled last season, however, posting a .293 OBP with eight homers and three steals in 97 games. He missed over a month with a fractured hand.

His most productive season at the plate came in 2014 when he posted a career-best .837 OPS with 13 homers and 18 steals in 143 appearances.

Harrison's value is bolstered by his versatility in the field. While he's played his most games at second base, he's also garnered plenty of playing time at third and has some experience at shortstop and the corner outfield spots.

Despite his desire to play for a title contender, Harrison is going to a Tigers squad in a rebuilding phase. The team lost 98 games in 2018, but things could get better if Miguel Cabrera can stay healthy, Nicholas Castellanos continues to hit at a high level and Michael Fulmer returns to his All-Star form.

While Harrison's not an elite offensive producer, his strong performance at multiple positions around the diamond paired with well-rounded numbers at the plate and on the basepaths make him a fine addition for a team trying to improve after back-to-back losing seasons.