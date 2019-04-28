Austin Rivers Out with Illness for Rockets vs. Warriors Game 1 in NBA Playoffs

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets confirmed guard Austin Rivers will miss Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors because of an illness, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26.

Rivers, 26, posted a solid season for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017-18, averaging 15.1 points and 4.0 assists while shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. But he was traded to the Washington Wizards over the summer for Marcin Gortat, sliding into a backup role in the team's backcourt behind John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Rivers didn't last long in Washington, however, as he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in December alongside Kelly Oubre for Trevor Ariza. The Suns promptly released Rivers to allow him to seek a roster spot on a postseason contender, and the Rockets brought him aboard to provide backcourt depth behind James Harden and Chris Paul.

For the Rockets, Rivers has provided 8.7 points and 2.3 assists per game off the bench as the team seeks to be a title contender in the Western Conference, though early-season struggles put those aspirations in doubt before a midseason surge.

Rivers' illness leaves Houston without a proven backup to Chris Paul, which will cause headaches for head coach Mike D'Antoni.