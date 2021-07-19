Giants' Brandon Crawford Placed on IL with Oblique Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Nick Wass/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is out of the lineup because of an oblique injury.

Per The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly, Crawford has been placed on the injured list with an oblique strain.

Baggarly noted Crawford is expected to miss 10-14 days. Jason Vosler is being recalled to take his spot on the 26-man roster.

Even though the loss of Crawford does sting, the Giants did receive some good news on the injury front Monday. Buster Posey was activated off the IL and will play in the series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Crawford has been one of MLB's best shortstops over the past five seasons. The three-time Gold Glove winner ranked second among NL shortstops in FanGraphs wins above replacement from 2015-18 (13.6), trailing only Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers (14.9).

Things didn't go as smoothly for Crawford from 2019-20, though he's been fantastic so far this season. He's hitting .286/.363/.546 with 18 homers in 82 appearances.

San Francisco seemed to be in a difficult position of trying to contend with an older roster when the season began, though it currently leads the NL West with a 58-34 record. The team still has a small margin for error in the same division as the Dodgers and San Diego Padres.