Colorado's Deion Sanders on Shedeur's NFL Draft Decision: 'We Do Things as a Family'

Set Number: X164462

It appears that the Sanders' family may be running it back with the Colorado Buffaloes next season.

All three of them.

Star quarterback Shedeur Sanders is eligible to enter the 2024 NFL Draft where he could be among one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board. His brother Shilo could also opt to turn pro.

But according to coach and father Deion Sanders, it appears that the two collegiate standouts are leaning towards returning to school in the fall instead of turning pro together—which will come in spring 2025.

It's a decision Deion and the rest of the family would be in line with.

"It's up to us," Deion said via USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer. "We do things as a family, and my sons respect the heck out of me and my decision-making and getting them to where they desire to go. … It's always been our dream that they're going into the draft together, and we didn't know how that would manifest itself with (the COVID-19 pandemic) and everything. It just so happened properly that they're going in the same draft at the conclusion of next season."

Much like the rest of the program, Shedeur's season started off quite strong as he led the team to a 3-0 record over the first few weeks. However, as the competition level heightened and he faced much stronger pass rush units, he began to struggle a bit and even dealt with injuries.

The 21-year-old even suffered a fracture in his back to end the season but is expected to be back with the Buffaloes by the spring.

It's led to Deion to pursue some "older quarterbacks" in the transfer portal as insurance in case Shedeur goes down in the future.

Also of interest is that Colorado recently had two quarterback recruits decommit from the program over the past couple weeks.

Shedeur still had a tremendous season, throwing for 3,230 yards to go along with 27 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for four more scores.

And considering the immense amount of duress he was under behind a porous offensive line—taking 52 sacks—those stats are all the more impressive.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said earlier in the year that Shedeur would be the No. 3 quarterback prospect in 2024 behind Caleb Williams and Drake Maye but that he'd be the early favorite for QB1 in 2025.

As for Shilo, he also had a standout season, recording 54 tackles, four forced fumbles, one interception and one pass break up.