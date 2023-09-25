Kiper: Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Would Be 'Early Favorite as QB1' in 2025 NFL Draft

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has turned quite a few heads and rocketed up more than a few draft boards with his play this season, throwing for 1,410 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception while leading the Buffaloes to a 3-1 record.

And ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes Sanders could be the top overall prospect in the Class of 2025:

"USC at Colorado will feature Caleb Williams vs. Sanders, and what I've said early this season is this could be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft vs. the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. Williams, who has 15 touchdown passes and zero picks so far, is my No. 1-ranked quarterback. Sanders, who struggled in a loss to Oregon that was only his fourth career FBS start, is my third-ranked passer. And if Sanders decides to return for his senior season, he'll be the early favorite as QB1 for 2025."

Sanders' father and head coach, Deion Sanders, already hinted on more than one occasion that the Colorado quarterback may return to school next season, including during an interview with B/R's Taylor Rooks:

"Shedeur don't want to be two to nobody," he said. "He don't get down like that. ... People [are] projecting him behind Caleb Williams, and Caleb Williams is phenomenal. But Shedeur ain't no backseat rider."