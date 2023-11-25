Oregon State's Jonathan Smith, Michigan State Agree to Contract as New HC

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Jonathan Smith, who has led Oregon State back to prominence over the last few seasons, was named the next head coach at Michigan State on Saturday.

Smith is in the midst of his sixth season as the head coach at Oregon State, and while his cumulative record is just 34-35, he has taken the Beavers from the basement to contenders in the Pac-12.

Since going 2-10 in 2018, 5-7 in 2019 and 2-5 in 2020, Smith has helped the Beavers achieve records of 7-6, 10-3 and 8-4 over the past three campaigns.

Michigan State was once a perennial contender in the Big Ten and is just two years removed from going 11-2, but the past two seasons have seen the Spartans fall off significantly.

MSU went just 5-7 last season and did not qualify for a bowl game, and it fell short of bowl eligibility again this season with a 4-8 mark.

After starting 2-0 this season, Michigan State fired head coach Mel Tucker for cause after sexual assault awareness speaker Brenda Tracy alleged that Tucker engaged in sexual misconduct.

Tracy alleged that Tucker masturbated without her consent during a 2022 phone call, but Tucker denied the allegations and said any personal relationship he had with Tracy was consensual.

Regardless, the Spartans moved on from Tucker and installed Harlon Barnett as head coach, but Michigan State struggled mightily from that point forward, going just 2-8 under Barnett.

Friday marked one of MSU's worst losses of the season, as it fell 42-0 to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Smith, 44, quarterback collegiately at Oregon State before holding assistant coaching positions at Idaho, Montana, Boise State and Washington.

Following a stint from 2014 to 2017 as Washington's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Smith went back to his alma mater and got his first shot at a head coaching job.

After seven straight seasons from 2014 to 2020 without playing in a bowl game, Smith has Oregon State in line to play in a bowl game for the third consecutive year.

Last season's 10-3 record was the Beavs' best mark since going 11-1 back in 2000.

Prior to this week, Oregon State's first three losses of the 2023 season were by a combined eight points, including a narrow 22-20 loss to undefeated Washington last week.