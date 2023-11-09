Buy or Sell Yankees Being All-in on Yamamoto and More Rumors From MLB GM Meetings

12 of 12

Harry How/Getty Images

Source: Jon Morosi of MLB.com

Going once more to the Morosi well, he ended his segment on Monday with remarks about the chances of a Mike Trout trade being "substantially lower" than ones involving Soto or Alonso.

The prospect of a Trout trade first popped up in September, when Nightengale reported the Los Angeles Angels would be open to moving the three-time AL MVP if he "indicates to them that he wants out."

It wasn't long before Trout himself threw cold water on the idea. He said in late September that his plan going into the offseason involved "clearing my mind and getting ready for spring and wearing an Angels uniform in spring."

Even if Trout and the Angels were willing to move on from each other, trading him would still be a monumental challenge. He's undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer, but he's also played in less than half the Angels' games over the last three seasons and he's owed $260 million through 2030.

What could alter the equation is if Trout changes his mind about wanting to stay in Anaheim, which one would think might happen if Ohtani signs elsewhere. But this is purely speculative and a reach besides. His commitment to the Angels just seems like the real deal.