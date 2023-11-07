MLB Offseason Preview: Each Team's Top Free Agents, Shopping List, Roster Moves, More

28 of 30

2024 Projected Payroll: $204 million, down from $214 million

Offseason Shopping List

Relief Pitching Starting Pitching Designated Hitter

Notable Free Agents: , LHP Aroldis Chapman, C/DH Mitch Garver, OF Robbie Grossman, C Austin Hedges, OF Travis Jankowski, LHP Jordan Montgomery, RHP Jake Odorizzi, LHP Martín Pérez, LHP Will Smith, RHP Chris Stratton

Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Matt Bush, RHP Jonathan Hernández, LHP Brett Martin

Biggest Question: What is their best path to a second straight championship?

The Rangers won the World Series just two years after a 102-loss season, and all it took was close to a billion dollars in free-agent spending and a handful of impact trades. If anything, the success of this approach should have them feeling emboldened.