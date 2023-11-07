MLB Offseason Preview: Each Team's Top Free Agents, Shopping List, Roster Moves, MoreNovember 7, 2023
MLB Offseason Preview: Each Team's Top Free Agents, Shopping List, Roster Moves, More
Major League Baseball's 2023-24 offseason technically began the day after the World Series, yet Tuesday, arguably, marks the real starting point.
Decisions on contract options have been made. Qualifying offers, valued at $20.3 million, have been made. And with the five-day exclusivity window now closed, every free agents is free to negotiate with all 30 teams in MLB.
As such, it's a good time for a look at each team's current standing and its looming decisions.
Specifically up for discussion are teams' projected 2024 payrolls relative to where they ended 2023, as well as their shopping lists and their notable free agents and non-tender candidates. The biggest question that must be answered this winter was also included for each team.
Let's go one at a time and in alphabetical order by city.
Note: All payroll projections courtesy of RosterResource, via FanGraphs.
Arizona Diamondbacks
- Third Baseman
- Starting Pitching
- Left Fielder
2024 Payroll Projection: $99 million, down from $124 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., 3B Evan Longoria, RHP Mark Melancon, OF Tommy Pham
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Austin Adams, OF Kyle Lewis, LHP Joe Mantiply
Biggest Question: What is their best path back to the World Series?
The Diamondbacks silenced many doubters as they emerged from a modest 84-win regular season to go all the way to the World Series. But they'll need to be active this winter if they want to get back to the Fall Classic, much less win it this time.
To this end, re-signing Gurriel should perhaps be a secondary priority to upgrading areas where the Snakes have bigger needs. Third base is the big one, as the position produced zero rWAR in the regular season.
Atlanta
- Starting Pitching
- Shortstop
- Left Fielder
2024 Payroll Projection: $205 million, even with $205 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: RHP Jesse Chavez, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Collin McHugh, OF Kevin Pillar, LF Eddie Rosario, RHP Kirby Yates
Non-Tender Candidates: LHP Kolby Allard, RHP Yonny Chirinos, RHP Ben Heller, INF Nicky Lopez, RHP Michael Soroka, RHP Michael Tonkin, SS Andrew Velazquez, RHP Huascar Ynoa
Biggest Question: How will Atlanta address its starting pitching?
By extending relievers Pierce Johnson and Joe Jiménez and picking up starter Charlie Morton's $20 million option, Atlanta has taken steps to keep this year's 104-win band together even as it's also declined options on Rosario and Yates.
But what is it going to do about a starting rotation that crash landed with a 5.10 ERA in the second half of the season? After basically sitting out last year's market, Atlanta may have to make a play in free agency for a change.
Baltimore Orioles
- Starting Pitching
- Relief Pitching
- Second Baseman
2024 Payroll Projection: $74 million, up from $66 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: 2B Adam Frazier, RHP Jack Flaherty, RHP Shintaro Fujinami, RHP Kyle Gibson, OF Aaron Hicks
Non-Tender Candidates: LHP Keegan Akin, LHP Cole Irvin, SS Jorge Mateo, OF Ryan McKenna, RHP Dillon Tate, INF Ramón Urías, RHP Jacob Webb
Biggest Question: What is their best path forward?
Whatever the Orioles had in mind after winning 101 games and claiming the No. 1 seed for the American League playoffs, it probably wasn't a three-game sweep at the hands of the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers in the division series.
The phrase "unfinished business" comes to mind, but how will the O's finish it? Do they go big in free agency? Subtract from their surplus of young hitters to trade for pitching? Prioritize extensions for Adley Rutschman and other core stars? All of the above must be on the table.
Boston Red Sox
- Starting Pitching
- Right-Handed Hitters
- Second Baseman
2024 Payroll Projection: $177 million, down from $199 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: OF Adam Duvall, RHP Corey Kluber, LHP James Paxton, LHP Joely Rodríguez, 3B/1B Justin Turner
Non-Tender Candidates: C Reese McGuire, INF Luis Urías
Biggest Question: How will Craig Breslow make his mark?
Apparently unable to take the disappointment any longer, the Red Sox fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom in September. In his place is former Boston reliever Craig Breslow, who has the backing of an ownership group that wants to go "full-throttle" this winter.
Which is good, because the Red Sox have serious needs to address. They'll need to be in the market for starting pitching, yet there's also smoke about Boston eyeing the one free agent who can do it all: Shohei Ohtani.
Chicago Cubs
- First Baseman
- Third Baseman
- Starting Pitching
2024 Projected Payroll: $178 million, down from $190 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: C Tucker Barnhart, CF/1B Cody Bellinger (QO), RHP Brad Boxberger, 3B/1B Jeimer Candelario, RHP Tyler Duffey, RHP Michael Fulmer, RHP Shane Greene, RHP Marcus Stroman
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Nick Burdi, RHP Codi Heuer, 3B Patrick Wisdom
Biggest Question: Should they prioritize retentions or additions?
The Cubs have retained starter Kyle Hendricks and catcher Yan Gomes by exercising their options for 2024, but Bellinger and Stroman are free agents after declining $46 million worth of options for next season.
Both are sure to stay on the team's radar this winter, but might it have bigger moves in mind? The hiring of Craig Counsell is quite the opening statement in this regard. As to what's next, a trade for Pete Alonso is reportedly of interest to the Cubs, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today says they're a "sleeper" for Shohei Ohtani.
Chicago White Sox
- Catcher
- Shortstop
- Outfielder
2024 Projected Payroll: $136 million, down from $177 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: SS Tim Anderson, 2B Elvis Andrus, RHP Mike Clevinger, C Yasmani Grandal, RHP Liam Hendriks, RHP Bryan Shaw
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Matt Foster, OF Clint Frazier, OF Trayce Thompson, RHP Touki Toussaint
Biggest Question: Will they sell low on Dylan Cease?
The White Sox have already made one eyebrow-raising move in declining Anderson's $14 million option for 2024, though it's hard to fault them after he stopped hitting and posted minus-2.0 rWAR in 2023.
Now the question is whether they'll also look to move on from Cease after his own disappointing year. The White Sox are willing to listen on the runner-up for the 2022 AL Cy Young Award, according to Nightengale. But since he's under club control through 2025, there's no rush for the team to deal him.
Cincinnati Reds
- Starting Pitching
- Right Fielder
- Designated Hitter
2024 Projected Payroll: $55 million, down from $87 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: CF Harrison Bader, C Curt Casali, RHP Buck Farmer, RF Hunter Renfroe, 1B Joey Votto
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Derek Law, INF/OF Nick Senzel
Biggest Question: What will the post-Joey Votto era look like?
An era just ended in Cincinnati. Even if it wasn't surprising, the Reds' choice to decline Votto's $20 million option for 2024 still hit like a proverbial ton of bricks. Unless they re-sign him, next season will be their first since 2006 without the future Hall of Famer at first base.
So, now what? The Reds should certainly be in an adding mood after their promising 82-win season, but it would be unlike them to go big in free agency. Like the Orioles, they should perhaps look to leverage their surplus of young hitters in trades for pitching.
Cleveland Guardians
- Right Fielder
- Designated Hitter
- Shortstop
2024 Projected Payroll: $93 million, down from $98 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: OF Kole Calhoun, RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Reynaldo López
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP James Karinchak, OF Ramón Laureano
Biggest Question: Will they trade Shane Bieber?
Indeed, there's also the question of what the Guardians will do to address their dire shortage of power after hitting an MLB-low 124 home runs this season. There are some good buy-low options on the open market, including Rhys Hoskins.
Yet it's Bieber's fate that will define the Guardians' offseason. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner has had a nice run in Cleveland, but he looks like trade bait with his salary set to rise to $12.2 million in 2024.
Colorado Rockies
- Starting Pitching
- Relief Pitching
- First Baseman
2024 Projected Payroll: $136 million, down from $172 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: RHP Chase Anderson, RHP Chris Flexen, LHP Brent Suter
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Peter Lambert, 2B Brendan Rodgers
Biggest Question: What will they do with Brendan Rodgers?
Frankly, there isn't much in the way of near-term hope for the Rockies after they recorded their first-ever 100-loss season in 2023. Nor is there much in the way of offseason intrigue, as they don't figure to be an aggressive buyer and don't really have much to sell.
Save for Rodgers, maybe. The 27-year-old second baseman is nothing if not an elite defender when he's healthy, so he could have some trade value. But since he was only healthy enough to get into 46 games this season, he's also a potential non-tender candidate.
Detroit Tigers
- Starting Pitching
- Third Baseman
- Second Baseman
2024 Projected Payroll: $77 million, down from $121 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: LHP Matthew Boyd, LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, RHP José Cisnero
Non-Tender Candidates: LHP Tyler Alexander, LF Akil Baddoo, LF Austin Meadows, RHP Spencer Turnbull
Biggest Question: How might they spend this winter?
The Tigers weren't a contender this year, but they should be trying to become one in 2024 after winning a respectable 78 games. That they've already traded for Mark Canha indicates they agree, so perhaps their next move will be to re-sign Rodriguez after he opted out.
Detroit should also think about extensions, namely for center fielder Riley Greene and first baseman Spencer Torkelson. Both had breakout campaigns this year, with the latter notably hitting 16 of his 31 home runs in the last two months of the season.
Houston Astros
- Relief Pitching
- Starting Pitching
- Catcher
2024 Projected Payroll: $217 million, up from $201 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: LF Michael Brantley, C Martín Maldonado, RHP Phil Maton, RHP Hector Neris, RHP Ryne Stanek
Non-Tender Candidates: None
Biggest Question: Will they extend Jose Altuve or Alex Bregman?
The Astros will need to make additions to their pitching staff and add a catcher to back up newly christened starter Yainer Diaz. But for them more than most teams, the future beyond 2024 must be in focus this winter.
After all, next season marks the end of the line for Altuve and Bregman under their current contracts. New deals for both were under discussion during the spring, though Nightengale now says Houston will do "everything possible" to extend Altuve, specifically.
Kansas City Royals
- Starting Pitching
- Relief Pitching
- Second Baseman
2024 Projected Payroll: $71 million, down from $91 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: INF Matt Duffy, RHP Zack Greinke, RHP Brad Keller
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Taylor Clarke, RHP Josh Staumont, LHP Josh Taylor
Biggest Question: Will they trade Salvador Perez?
The Royals clearly have more rebuilding to do after a 106-loss season, so it's unfortunate that they're not exactly loaded with valuable trade chips. The one possible exception is Perez, but would they really trade him?
It seems like a more realistic possibility now than it was even a year ago. Perez was a legit trade candidate ahead of this season's deadline, though any team that tries to get him this winter will need to convince him to waive his 10-and-5 rights.
Los Angeles Angels
- Starting Pitching
- Relief Pitching
- Outfielder
2024 Projected Payroll: $153 million, down from $215 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: 1B C.J. Cron, INF Eduardo Escobar, OF Randal Grichuk, LHP Aaron Loup, 3B Mike Moustakas, DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani (QO), INF Gio Urshela
Non-Tender Candidates: LHP José Suarez, LHP José Quijada
Biggest Question: What does the post-Shohei Ohtani era look like?
Is it presumptuous to think Ohtani's time with the Angels is already done? Technically yes, but it sure seemed telling when he cleared out his locker before their season was even finished. Never mind just a competitive offer, it may take a miracle to re-sign him.
If Ohtani does leave, the Angels will be left with a pitiful major league roster and one of MLB's worst farm systems to boot. All sorts of rebuilding maneuvers would need to be on the table, including a trade of Mike Trout.
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Starting Pitching
- Designated Hitter
- Left Fielder
2024 Projected Payroll: $142 million, down from $236 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: RHP Ryan Brasier, INF/OF Enrique Hernández, OF Jason Heyward, RHP Daniel Hudson, RHP Joe Kelly, LHP Clayton Kershaw, RHP Lance Lynn, DH J.D. Martinez, RHP Shelby Miller, LF David Peralta, RHP Alex Reyes
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Yency Almonte, RHP J.P. Feyereisen, LHP Ryan Yarbrough
Biggest Question: Will they win the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes?
The Dodgers have already signed Max Muncy to an extension, but that's a pretty long list of free agents they now need to worry about. The top candidate to come back is probably Kershaw, though when he'll be able to pitch in 2024 is up in the air after shoulder surgery.
But the real intrigue here is whether the Dodgers will land Ohtani. They seemed to enact a plan to sign him last winter. And if that long list of free agents is good for anything, it's making space in the Dodgers' books for what will likely be a record-setting contract.
Miami Marlins
- Designated Hitter
- Catcher
- Outfielder
2024 Projected Payroll: $100 million, down from $110 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: RHP Matt Barnes, RHP Johnny Cueto, 1B Yuli Gurriel, RHP David Robertson, DH Jorge Soler, INF Joey Wendle
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP JT Chargois, INF Garrett Hampson, C Jacob Stallings
Biggest Question: How will Peter Bendix make his mark?
Kim Ng rightfully said thanks but no thanks when the Marlins proposed hiring someone to work above her. They've since gone ahead with hiring Bendix away from the Tampa Bay Rays to run their front office as president of baseball operations.
Though he's inherited a playoff team, Bendix faces the unenviable task of re-signing or replacing Soler and generally fortifying what was the NL's lowest scoring offense in 2023. If ever there was a time for owner Bruce Sherman to pony up, it's now.
Milwaukee Brewers
- First Baseman
- Third Baseman
- Outfielder
2024 Projected Payroll: $117 million, down from $126 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: 3B/RF Brian Anderson, C Victor Caratini, LHP Andrew Chafin, 3B Josh Donaldson, LHP Wade Miley, 1B Carlos Santana, LHP Justin Wilson, DH Jesse Winker
Non-Tender Candidates: 1B Rowdy Tellez, 3B Abraham Toro, RHP Brandon Woodruff
Biggest Question: Will they trade Corbin Burnes?
In trading Canha to Detroit, the Brewers effectively sidestepped having to make a call on his $11.5 million option for 2024. Yet more difficult decisions await, including whether to trade the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner.
Burnes looked like an obvious trade candidate after the Brewers were swept in the Wild Card Series, but Woodruff's subsequent shoulder surgery changed the equation. If he's out of the picture for 2024, will Milwaukee dare open another hole in its rotation?
Minnesota Twins
- Center Fielder
- Starting Pitching
- First Baseman
2024 Projected Payroll: $125 million, down from $159 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: OF/1B Joey Gallo, RHP Sonny Gray (QO), RHP Kenta Maeda, RHP Tyler Mahle, RHP Emilio Pagán, INF Donovan Solano, CF Michael A. Taylor
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Jorge Alcala, INF Kyle Farmer, CF Nick Gordon
Biggest Question: Should they commit to Byron Buxton in center field?
There is, of course, also the question of whether the Twins will look to re-sign or replace Gray, who's fresh off providing them with a 2.79 ERA and 184 innings. Losing that kind of production would hurt, and that much more so if it goes entirely unreplaced.
It is nonetheless center field that's the big unknown for Minnesota going forward. The Twins are hoping Buxton will be able to roam there again after knee surgery, but banking on it isn't the best idea after he didn't play a single game in center this year.
New York Mets
- Starting Pitching
- Relief Pitching
- Designated Hitter
2024 Projected Payroll: $267 million, down from $346 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: RHP Carlos Carrasco, RHP Adam Ottavino
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Jeff Brigham, RHP Sam Coonrod, RHP Trevor Gott, INF Luis Guillorme, RHP Elieser Hernández, OF Tim Locastro, RHP Drew Smith, DH Daniel Vogelbach
Biggest Question: How committed to 2024 are they?
The Mets seemed ready to punt on 2024 altogether in the immediate wake of their dramatic sell-off at this year's deadline, but then they hired David Stearns to run their front office and his first promise was that the team would be a "true playoff contender" next season.
But can that still be the case even if they trade Alonso? Or do they keep him and go all-in by signing Shohei Ohtani or Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto? Or will they aim for somewhere in the middle and end up being mostly-in for 2024? Either way, it's ultra-rich owner Steve Cohen's call.
New York Yankees
- Left-Handed Hitting
- Left Fielder
- Center Fielder
2024 Projected Payroll: $242 million, down from $273 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: INF/OF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, RHP Keynan Middleton, RHP Frankie Montas, LHP Wandy Peralta, RHP Luis Severino
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Albert Abreu, OF Jake Bauers, RHP Matt Bowman, OF Franchy Cordero, RHP Jimmy Cordero, RHP Domingo German, C Kyle Higashioka, OF Billy McKinney, C Jose Trevino, RHP Lou Trivino, RHP Ryan Weber
Biggest Question: How, exactly, will they fix what's broken?
They may have salvaged their 31st straight winning season, but 2023 pretty much broke the Yankees. Yet instead of moving on from general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone, owner Hal Steinbrenner opted to merely carry out an "audit" meant to change [waves hands] something.
In any case, it's now time to actually address the roster. It's especially hard to overstate just how much the Yankees need to balance their offense, but will they favor free agency (i.e., Cody Bellinger) or the trade market (i.e., Juan Soto)?
Oakland Athletics
- Starting Pitching
- Relief Pitching
- Third Baseman
2024 Projected Payroll: $38 million, down from $59 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: INF/OF Tony Kemp
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Paul Blackburn, OF Seth Brown, LHP Sean Newcomb
Biggest Question: Will they trade any of those non-tender candidates?
Because they can't trade for an owner who actually gives a hoot, it's hard to so much as feign interest in what the A's have in store for the offseason. But there's a bit of intrigue with those non-contender candidates, especially Blackburn and Brown.
Neither is coming off a good season, but Brown hit 45 home runs across 2021 and 2022, and Blackburn was an All-Star in the latter year. It's not out of the question that they could be traded, which would at least save the A's $5.6 million in salaries.
Philadelphia Phillies
- Starting Pitching
- Relief Pitching
- Third Baseman
2024 Projected Payroll: $214 million, down from $246 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: 1B Rhys Hoskins, RHP Craig Kimbrel, INF Scott Kingery, RHP Michael Lorenzen, RHP Aaron Nola (QO)
Non-Tender Candidates: OF Jake Cave, RHP Dylan Covey, INF Edmundo Sosa, C Garrett Stubbs
Biggest Question: How will they wash away the taste of disappointment?
It would be difficult to hit a wall harder than the one the Phillies just did in October. And to hear it from the players themselves, going from a 2-0 lead in the Championship Series only to go home at the end of it hurts as much as one would think.
The experience could make the Phillies extra determined to win the offseason, but how? Re-signing Nola should be in play, but so should upgrading the bullpen and shoring up areas that could stand to be better. For example, is Alec Bohm's solid bat worth his poor glove at third base?
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Starting Pitching
- Second Baseman
- Right Fielder
2024 Projected Payroll: $53 million, down from $70 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: LHP Jarlín García, DH Andrew McCutchen, RHP Vince Velasquez
Non-Tender Candidates: OF Connor Joe
Biggest Question: Will they cash in any of their trade chips?
Things are looking up for the Pirates. To go from 100 losses in 2022 to just 86 in 2013 marks quite the improvement, and there's still young talent aplenty standing by in the organization's eighth-ranked farm system.
And yet, should the door be shut on players with trade value? Starter Mitch Keller and closer David Bednar, both of whom were attainable ahead of this year's deadline, are the most notable Bucs who match that description. Can the team say no if it gets good offers for them?
San Diego Padres
- Starting Pitching
- Relief Pitching
- First Baseman
2024 Projected Payroll: $198 million, down from $255 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: 1B Ji-Man Choi, 1B Garrett Cooper, RHP Luis García, LHP Josh Hader (QO), LHP Rich Hill, RHP Seth Lugo, RHP Nick Martinez, LHP Drew Pomeranz, INF/OF Jurickson Profar, C Gary Sánchez, LHP Blake Snell (QO), RHP Michael Wacha
Non-Tender Candidates: CF Trent Grisham, LHP Tim Hill, LHP Adrian Morejon, C Austin Nola
Biggest Question: Will they trade Juan Soto?
Free agency already figured to blast a hole in San Diego's pitching depth, but now it's that much wider after the club declined options on Lugo, Martinez and Wacha. It's as if this franchise is desperate to trim payroll.
Soto's fate will be what ultimately shows just how desperate the Padres are to reduce costs. The $33 million he's projected to make in 2024 is not an exorbitant sum for a hitter with his creds, but he appears to be a trade candidate anyway. If the Padres must move him, it could work to their advantage that the free-agent market is light on impact bats.
San Francisco Giants
- Outfielder
- Starting Pitching
- Shortstop
2024 Projected Payroll: $147 million, down from $196 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: LHP Scott Alexander, RHP John Brebbia, SS Brandon Crawford, RHP Jakob Junis, LHP Sean Manaea, OF Joc Pederson, C Roberto Pérez, LHP Alex Wood
Non-Tender Candidates: None
Biggest Question: Will they finally land the superstar they covet?
The Giants' list of free agents would have been even longer if outfielder Michael Conforto and right-hander Ross Stripling had opted out, but neither did. Yet they still have much work to do, with their sights likely to be set at the top of the free-agent market.
The club has pursued Giancarlo Stanton, Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa in years past, yet landed none of them. Nothing would make up for these misses like a deal with Shohei Ohtani, though Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Cody Bellinger stand out as acceptable, realistic fallbacks.
Seattle Mariners
- Right Fielder
- Designated Hitter
- Left Fielder
2024 Projected Payroll: $140 million, even with $140 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: RF Teoscar Hernández, RHP Dominic Leone, C Tom Murphy
Non-Tender Candidates: INF Josh Rojas, RHP Trent Thornton
Biggest Question: Will the Mariners make more of an effort in free agency?
The $8.9 million that the Mariners spent in free agency last winter was the second lowest such figure in the league, beating only Atlanta. It's hard not to wonder if they might have nabbed a second straight playoff berth if they had been more aggressive.
Whatever the case, Seattle must not be afraid to up its payroll by spending in free agency this winter. Bringing back Hernández would suffice as an impact move, but it could be a sleeper for Shohei Ohtani and are also an on-paper fit for Cody Bellinger.
St. Louis Cardinals
- Starting Pitching
- Relief Pitching
- Designated Hitter
2024 Projected Payroll: $155 million, $178 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: RHP Drew VerHagen
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Dakota Hudson, C Andrew Knizner, RHP Jake Woodford
Biggest Question: How will they fill out their starting rotation?
Of all the surprises of the 2023 season, the Cardinals landing in last place might have been the biggest. There was no bigger cause than woeful starting pitching, as only two clubs got less rWAR from their starters than St. Louis.
The Cardinals should be in the market for several starters, including someone who can be the No. 1 that newly retired Adam Wainwright used to be. To this end, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has linked the team to Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray.
Tampa Bay Rays
- Catcher
- Starting Pitching
- Infielder
2024 Projected Payroll: $125 million, up from $79 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: RHP Chris Devenski, LHP Jake Diekman, C Francisco Mejía, RHP Erasmo Ramírez, RHP Robert Stephenson
Non-Tender Candidates: LHP Josh Fleming, RHP Cole Sulser
Biggest Question: Will they trade Tyler Glasnow?
The Rays have never carried so much as a $90 million payroll into a season, so it seems doubtful that their current projection of $125 million for 2024 will keep throughout the winter. Some cutting has to be in order, right?
Trading Glasnow, who's owed $25 million in 2024, would be one way for the Rays to take a chunk out of their commitments. But it would also mean subtracting another arm from a rotation that was decimated by elbow injuries in 2023, so would they really dare to do it?
Texas Rangers
- Relief Pitching
- Starting Pitching
- Designated Hitter
2024 Projected Payroll: $204 million, down from $214 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: , LHP Aroldis Chapman, C/DH Mitch Garver, OF Robbie Grossman, C Austin Hedges, OF Travis Jankowski, LHP Jordan Montgomery, RHP Jake Odorizzi, LHP Martín Pérez, LHP Will Smith, RHP Chris Stratton
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Matt Bush, RHP Jonathan Hernández, LHP Brett Martin
Biggest Question: What is their best path to a second straight championship?
The Rangers won the World Series just two years after a 102-loss season, and all it took was close to a billion dollars in free-agent spending and a handful of impact trades. If anything, the success of this approach should have them feeling emboldened.
That they can afford to retain Montgomery doesn't seem like much of a question, but might they aim bigger? They just might, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post even sees them as one of the leading contenders to sign Shohei Ohtani.
Toronto Blue Jays
- Outfielder
- Third Baseman
- Designated Hitter
2024 Projected Payroll: $205 million, down from $214 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: 1B/DH Brandon Belt, 3B Matt Chapman (QO), RHP Jordan Hicks, CF Kevin Kiermaier, INF/OF Whit Merrifield, LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu
Non-Tender Candidates: RHP Adam Cimber, 2B Santiago Espinal, RHP Trevor Richards
Biggest Question: Will they shake things up?
It's a difficult spot the Blue Jays are in. They wouldn't seem to have much room for further spending, yet they have three holes in their lineup and they should also think twice before trusting that Alek Manoah will make a successful comeback from a brutal 2023 campaign.
Rather than simply improve where they can, though, could they consider making a drastic pivot? Like, for example, trading Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? It's far from destined to happen, but ESPN's Buster Olney can't be the only one wondering if it's a good idea.
Washington Nationals
- Starting Pitching
- Relief Pitching
- Outfielder
2024 Projected Payroll: $127 million, up from $109 million
Offseason Shopping List
Notable Free Agents: RHP Carl Edwards Jr.
Non-Tender Candidates: CF Victor Robles, 1B Dominic Smith
Biggest Question: Will the Stephen Strasburg situation get resolved?
Following a 91-loss season, the Nationals are probably at least another year away from being a major player in free agency once again. If they do spend this winter, it should be on extensions for core stars such as CJ Abrams and Josiah Gray.
Otherwise, it would be nice if there was some kind of resolution with Strasburg, who had been set to retire before the Nationals backed out of a deal that involved the veteran ace collecting on the $105 million he's still owed. Because he's too injured to pitch, "untenable" is the best word to describe the situation now.
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.