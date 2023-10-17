Buying or Selling Early 2023-24 MLB Offseason Rumors and Buzz

6 of 8

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Sources: Bruce Levine of 670 The Score and Jesse Rogers of ESPN

Whether or not they land Yamamoto in free agency, the Mets will have a major decision to make with Pete Alonso this winter.

The slugging first baseman is heading into his final year under club control, and there's nary a sign that doesn't point to the Cubs in the event that the Mets make him available. They've already tried to get him once, and both Levine and Rogers hear that Alonso is still on the team's radar.

Rogers even went further, saying: "I think that he wants to come here as much as they want him."

As for the obligatory cold water, Heyman pushed back on the notion that Alonso wants to be a Cub and it was only a couple weeks ago that David Stearns, the Mets' new president of baseball operations, said he expects Alonso to be the team's starting first baseman next year.

The future is nonetheless uncertain, both in the sense that the Mets may be eyeing 2025 or 2026 for their next contention run and in that Alonso's new agent, Scott Boras, isn't known for doing extensions. And with Cody Bellinger about to enter the open market, the hole the Cubs have at first base is glaring indeed.