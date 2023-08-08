Way-Too-Early MLB Free-Agency Predictions Post-2023 Trade Deadline

0 of 11

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

If what you want to know is where the top players on Major League Baseball's 2023-24 free-agent market will end up, the most honest answer we can give is: "Psh, danged if we know."

All we can do right now, with the Aug. 1 trade deadline still very much visible in the rearview, is make guesses that lean more toward wild than educated.

We've done so in predicting not just which teams will sign the 10 best players slated to hit the open market this winter, but what their contracts will be. We read tea leaves and considered relevant deals from recent offseasons where we could, but the truth is that this was as much an exercise in bombastic fun as anything else.

We'll start with five honorable mentions before counting down the upcoming market's top 10 free agents from lowest to highest.