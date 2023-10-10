MLB's Potential Contract Casualties Who Could Shake up 2023-24 Free Agency

10 of 10

Age: 30

2023 Stats: 123 G, 524 PA, 1 HR, 13 SB, .245 AVG, .286 OBP, .296 SLG

2024 Status: $14 million club option, $1 million buyout

How He Could Become a Free Agent

Would the White Sox really decline Tim Anderson's option for 2024?

It would have been unthinkable not too long ago. There are no trees that grow good shortstops, least of all two-time All-Stars and batting champions who hit .318 over a four-year period.

Yet the year Anderson is coming off was downright brutal. He just wasn't productive when he wasn't banged up, and he's not even holding on to his status as a shortstop anymore. If he's worth $14 million for anyone, it may not a White Sox franchise that's firmly in rebuilding mode.

Why He'd Be Worth a Look

This winter's market will be light on bats in general but especially where middle infielders are concerned. The best of the bunch might be Amed Rosario, who'll be coming off a rough year of his own.