Colorado's Deion Sanders Says Sons Shedeur, Shilo Will Enter NFL Draft in 2025

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders remained adamant that sons Shedeur and Shilo will return to school next season and not declare for the NFL draft until 2025.

"They're going to come out [for the NFL Draft] at the same time—next year," he said on The Dan Patrick Show Tuesday (13:25 mark). "They're not trying to leave daddy this year by the way."

It isn't the first time that Sanders has indicated that Shedeur—a junior—would be returning to school next season.

Whether that's the right choice for Shedeur Sanders' professional future or just the best thing for his father's attempts to build Colorado into a powerhouse is another question entirely.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote on Tuesday that the Colorado quarterback was his "third-ranked passer [behind USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye] and could be available late in the top 10 picks."

In October, B/R's Scouting Department also listed Sanders as the No. 3 quarterback in the Class of 2024, though didn't list him among its to 30 players.

While Colorado's season has fizzled after a promising start, with the Buffaloes just 4-5, Sanders has been excellent, throwing for 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 70.1 percent of his passes and rushing for three scores.

He's looked the part of an NFL quarterback, in other words.

But for now, it sounds as though the plan remains for both him and his older brother Shilo—who doesn't have any real draft buzz and would be smart to use up his last year of eligibility to drum some up—to wait until 2025 to hit the draft.