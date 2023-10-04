2024 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Top 30 Players After First Month

0 of 11

Sometimes a talent is so special that he goes wire-to-wire as the No. 1-ranked prospect from August through the following April's draft.

Myles Garrett and Trevor Lawrence are recent examples.

For most, USC quarterback Caleb Williams probably came to mind regarding the 2024 draft cycle. Not so fast, my friends.

Williams is gifted and the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection next spring. However, another draft-eligible prospect opens this year's cycle as the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's top choice.

As always, evaluations remain ongoing. B/R's scouts have placed initial grades on 100 prospects based on the first month of competition, with the top 30 overall before you. This initial draft board serves as a preliminary guideline for what's to follow.

Don't expect too much change at the top, though.

Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.

Derrik Klassen: Derrik is in his third year with the scouting department and second evaluating the offensive skill positions. He contributes to the 33rd Team and New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.

Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He currently serves as the director of player personnel at UCF.

Matt Holder: Matt played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and also writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.

Brent Sobleski: Brent serves as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including 10 seasons with B/R.

Grading Scale

10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall

9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect

9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect

8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect / 1st Round

8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter / Late 1st-2nd Round

7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player / 2nd Round

7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup / Potential Starter / 3rd Round

6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player / Contributor / 4th Round

6.0-6.4: High-level Developmental Prospect / 5th Round

5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable / 6th-7th Round

5.0-5.4: Backup/UDFA with Roster Potential / UDFA

4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect / UDFA

3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body / UDFA

Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:

Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs

Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Centers

Matt Holder: DL, EDGE and LBs