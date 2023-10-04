2024 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Top 30 Players After First MonthOctober 4, 2023
2024 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Top 30 Players After First Month
Sometimes a talent is so special that he goes wire-to-wire as the No. 1-ranked prospect from August through the following April's draft.
Myles Garrett and Trevor Lawrence are recent examples.
For most, USC quarterback Caleb Williams probably came to mind regarding the 2024 draft cycle. Not so fast, my friends.
Williams is gifted and the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection next spring. However, another draft-eligible prospect opens this year's cycle as the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's top choice.
As always, evaluations remain ongoing. B/R's scouts have placed initial grades on 100 prospects based on the first month of competition, with the top 30 overall before you. This initial draft board serves as a preliminary guideline for what's to follow.
Don't expect too much change at the top, though.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.
Derrik Klassen: Derrik is in his third year with the scouting department and second evaluating the offensive skill positions. He contributes to the 33rd Team and New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He currently serves as the director of player personnel at UCF.
Matt Holder: Matt played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and also writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.
Brent Sobleski: Brent serves as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including 10 seasons with B/R.
Grading Scale
10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall
9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect / 1st Round
8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter / Late 1st-2nd Round
7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player / 2nd Round
7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup / Potential Starter / 3rd Round
6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player / Contributor / 4th Round
6.0-6.4: High-level Developmental Prospect / 5th Round
5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable / 6th-7th Round
5.0-5.4: Backup/UDFA with Roster Potential / UDFA
4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect / UDFA
3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body / UDFA
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Centers
Matt Holder: DL, EDGE and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties
Top 30 Prospects
Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussions among the four scouts.
1. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (9.6)
2. QB Caleb Williams, USC (9.4)
3. TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (9.3)
4. QB Drake Maye, North Carolina (9.2)
5. OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State (9.0)
6. Edge Jared Verse, Florida State (8.8)
7. WR Keon Coleman, Florida State (8.7)
8. DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (8.6)
9. OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame (8.5)
10. WR Rome Odunze, Washington (8.4)
11. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (8.4)
12. Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA (8.3)
13. CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State (8.3)
14. Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama (8.2)
15. Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State (8.2)
16. OT JC Latham, Alabama (8.1)
17. DL Leonard Taylor III, Miami (8.1)
18. WR Malik Nabers, LSU (8.0)
19. WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (8.0)
20. IOL Graham Barton, Duke (7.9)
21. OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona (7.8)
22. WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (7.8)
23. IOL Zach Frazier, West Virginia (7.8)
24. LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (7.8)
25. CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa (7.7)
26. Edge JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State (7.7)
27. LB Barrett Carter, Clemson (7.7)
28. OT Patrick Paul, Houston (7.7)
29. DL Kris Jenkins Jr., Michigan (7.6)
30. S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (7.6)
Quarterbacks
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
1. Caleb Williams, USC (9.4)
2. Drake Maye, North Carolina (9.2)
Explain the Grade: Caleb Williams, USC
Williams is electric. The arm talent and creativity ooze off the tape whenever USC has the ball.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner isn't just a playmaker, though. While he still needs some work as a standard pocket passer, Williams is already cleaning up his footwork and slowly becoming more disciplined.
The 21-year-old's arm talent and playmaking skills will give him the cushion to iron out the other aspects of his game in the league.
Up Next: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
No prospect has created more buzz this season than Sanders, whose transition from the FCS to the FBS has gone relatively smoothly.
The 2022 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year broke the Colorado Buffaloes' record with 510 yards in his first start with the program. He's currently second among Division I quarterbacks with 1,781 passing yards. Sanders has showed fantastic ball placement and toughness while playing behind a subpar offensive line.
With more reps against higher competition, Sanders' process should continue to speed up as he identities pressure packages and works his way through reads.
Wide Receivers
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (9.6)
2. Keon Coleman, Florida State (8.7)
3. Rome Odunze, Washington (8.4)
4. Malik Nabers, LSU (8.0)
5. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (8.0)
6. Xavier Worthy, Texas (7.8)
Explain the Grade: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Harrison Jr. is the total package. At 6'4" and 205 pounds, Harrison is both explosive and polished as a route-runner. He has the speed and stop-start ability to threaten defenses vertically, as well as the quick feet and change-of-direction skills to feast in the short-to-intermediate area.
The No. 1 overall prospect also brings special ball skills, especially when it comes to managing the sideline.
Up Next: Xavier Legette, South Carolina
Legette blossomed from being a special teams standout early in his career to a top wide receiver in his fifth season.
At 6'3", 227 pounds, the upperclassman has the size and play-strength to overwhelm defensive backs, play through contact and create after the catch. He also has significant burst to break off big plays.
The nation's fourth-leading receiver has played well against top competition so far. Legette combined for 21 catches and 438 yards against the North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State Bulldogs.
As long as the senior prospect continues to stack solid outings, he can fall in line with the projected first-round wide receivers.
Tight Ends
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
1. Brock Bowers, Georgia (9.3)
Explain the Grade: Brock Bowers, Georgia
Tight ends aren't supposed to be the caliber of weapon that Bowers is with the ball in his hands. Bowers can kick into high gear the moment he catches a pass and rip past second-level defenders.
Couple his long speed with the balance, burst and vision seen all over his film, and you've got yourself a special YAC threat from the tight end position.
Up Next: Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
Bowers is far and away the nation's best tight end prospect, but other weapons can be found at the position, starting with Sanders.
Prior to suffering an ankle injury Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks, the 6'4", 243-pound target posted 100-plus-yard games against the Alabama Crimson Tide and Baylor Bears. Sanders is a fluid detached option, though he won't provide much as an in-line participant.
The 5-start recruit will require a specific utilization plan to fully realize his potential as part of an NFL passing game. But he presents more than enough upside to be a very intriguing option for some creative offensive mind.
Offensive Tackles
Scouted by Brandon Thorn
1. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State (9.0)
2. Joe Alt, Notre Dame (8.5)
3. JC Latham, Alabama (8.1)
4. Jordan Morgan, Arizona (7.8)
5. Patrick Paul, Houston (7.7)
Explain the Grade: JC Latham, Alabama
After a slow start against a cupcake in Week 1, Latham has since strung together three borderline dominant performances against Texas, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The performances showed his special blend of towering size (6'6", 360 lbs) and commanding play strength that has led to some epic finishes in the run game and overwhelming wins in pass protection.
The best part about Latham's film has been the ease of movement in his pass sets with the ability to balance immense physicality and patience when needed. Latham still has yet to be tested off the edge (minus the Texas game), with several key SEC matchups left on the schedule that will go a long way toward determining his ultimate draft grade.
As it stands today, Latham has a firm grasp on the OT3 spot.
Up Next: Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
From a raw talent perspective, Suamataia finds himself in the same conversation as Fashanu. But the difference between these two young prospects can be found in their evolving development.
Penn State's premium pass protector is so smooth in his pass set and makes everything look easy. Conversely, Suamataia's athleticism and explosive traits are more evident in the run game. His transition to left tackle has been a little clunky, particularly in pass protection.
More reps will be greatly beneficial because Suamataia does have special physical tools. Some prospects just need a little more time to realize their full potential.
Interior Offensive Line
Scouted by Brandon Thorn
1. Graham Barton, Duke (7.9)
2. Zach Frazier, West Virginia (7.8)
Explain the Grade: Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Frazier is the classic high-end, Day 2, early starting center prospect with the high-level wrestling background (four-time heavyweight state champion in West Virginia) translating all over his film. His vice grips for hands and advanced understanding of leverage have led to a slew of knockdowns in each game, including at least a dozen against Pittsburgh in Week 3.
Add in a solid performance against a loaded Penn State defensive front in Week 1, Frazier has the top-ranked center slot locked up so far this season. The Nov. 11 matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners looms large in his evaluation when everyone get to see him against West Virginia's last high-end opponent this season.
Up Next: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Much like Frazier, Beebe looks like another future Day 2 draftee who goes on to be an immediate starter. The reigning Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year is a thick (6'4", 335 lbs) and stout blocker with a ready-made build for an NFL guard.
Beebe can be overaggressive and extend himself when trying to uproot and drive defenders off the ball. But he's a solid pass-blocker who stays square to the line of scrimmage with good recognition of defensive movement and pressure packages.
Ever year, guards of this caliber are taken after the first round and find a quick home in some lineup.
Defensive Linemen
Scouted by Matt Holder
1. Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (8.6)
2. Leonard Taylor III, Miami (8.1)
3. Kris Jenkins Jr., Michigan (7.6)
Explain the Grade: Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Just flip on Newton's tape against Penn State and you'll find out pretty quickly why he's the highest-graded defensive tackle on our initial big board. It's not particularly close, either.
He's strong at the point of attack, with the agility to make tackles in the gap adjacent to his.
The Illinois product also displays active hands when rushing the passer and flashes some athleticism to increase his potential as a pass-rusher. At a listed 295 pounds, Newton does lack prototypical NFL size. However, with how disruptive he tends to be, this interior game-wrecker will catch the eyes of scouts and general managers.
Up Next: Maason Smith, LSU
For Smith, his availability, coupled with solid play, should be enough to draw significant interest from NFL teams.
Smith can be described as a "first off the bus" prospect. He's 6'6" and 315 pounds with the flexibility to play up and down the line of scrimmage.
Unfortunately, the 5-star recruit suffered a torn ACL in last year's season opener and then had to sit out this year's equivalent due to an NCAA suspension. Smith played in the following four contests, though. While he hasn't been a world-beater by any means, he's still coming back from not playing for an entire year.
His evaluation will be heavily reliant on how his play looks at the end of this season.
Edge-Rushers
Scouted by Matt Holder
1. Jared Verse, Florida State (8.8)
2. Laiatu Latu, UCLA (8.3)
3. Dallas Turner, Alabama (8.2)
4. Chop Robinson, Penn State (8.2)
5. JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State (7.7)
Explain the Grade: Laiatu Latu, UCLA
The EDGE2 spot is available for the taking. Latu's combination of size (6'5", 265 lbs) and quickness gives him the early nod in the race.
The upperclassman presents both finesse and power pass-rushing moves to win off the edge, along with impressive bend to turn a tight corner. He's also a solid run defender who has showed the strength to set the edge and get off blocks.
Had Latu not suffered a neck injury that caused the University of Washington to medically retire him, he'd likely be further ahead in his development.
Up Next: Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
The numbers won't get anyone excited about Sawyer's performance this season. After all, he's officially registered 0.5 tackles for loss and no sacks, according to Ohio State's official site.
However, pressure doesn't always equate to filling up stat sheets. For example, the Buckeyes defensive front ranked first in opponent-adjusted pressure rate going into this past weekend's slate, according to CFB Film Room.
Sawyer plays a big part in that performance.
Obviously, he'll need to finish plays as the season progresses. But he's already showed significant improvement. The Buckeyes staff wanted him off the ball more last season. Now, he's back to being a true edge-defender, and his confidence appears to be growing with each passing week.
Linebackers
Scouted by Matt Holder
1. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (7.8)
2. Barrett Carter, Clemson (7.7)
Explain the Grade: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
Trotter Jr.'s grade has lowered since the start of the college football season, as he's struggled to take on blocks as a run defender and gotten into a bad habit of lunging and leaving his feet when attempting tackles, thus leading to misses.
However, he's still an impressive athlete who can be very effective in coverage, which is coveted in today's NFL. His movement skills and football IQ when reading the quarterback's eyes to anticipate throws are readily apparent on film, which stems from learning from a father who made four Pro Bowls.
Up Next: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
Eichenberg is one of those college linebackers who's always around the football. Now a three-year starter and two-time team captain, the upperclassman's importance to Buckeyes football can't be overstated.
He's the unquestioned leader of the nation's sixth-ranked defense. Last season, the linebacker amassed 120 total tackles. He's going to sniff out the football, run down ball-carriers and play passing lanes.
The Ohio State coaching staff trusts Eichenberg, too. It has placed more onus on him running the defense from the field this season. All of these aspects make the all-conference linebacker a rock-solid prospect.
Cornerbacks
Scouted by Cory Giddings
1. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (8.4)
2. Denzel Burke, Ohio State (8.3)
3. Cooper DeJean, Iowa (7.7)
Explain the Grade: Cooper DeJean, Iowa
DeJean is an athletically gifted defensive back, with excellent size (6'1", 207 lbs) and speed. He is a filled-out player with the build of a safety and movement skills of a cornerback.
The 20-year-old prospect shows the versatility to play at multiple spots among the defensive backfield while also being a threat in the return game.
DeJean may still need to find out where he fits best in an NFL secondary, but no one can deny his raw skills and traits.
Up Next: Khyree Jackson, Oregon
The growing preference for bigger and longer cornerbacks to play in varied zone coverages and cut down throwing lanes has been evident over the last few draft classes. Jackson should benefit greatly.
Jackson, who transferred from Alabama to Oregon this offseason, is finally finding his footing as a full-time starter. As a result, the 6'3", 195-pound defensive back has started to shine in the expanded role.
A little tightness in the hips is common for bigger corners. In Jackson's case, he's more fluid in flipping-and-turning than expected, though he can be overly handsy at times. When Jackson does stay in phase down the field, he shows excellent ball skills.
Safeties
Scouted by Cory Giddings
1. Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
Explain the Grade: Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
Nubin is a big safety (6'2", 210 lbs) who has the ability to excel in both phases of the game. However, he's currently stronger in one area compared to the other.
He shows quick run diagnosis, with patience to sift through bodies and very good tracking toward the ball-carrier. When he arrives at the ball, he isn't afraid to throw his body around and deliver big hits.
A natural run defender, Nubin still needs to show more consistency when working in space, though he does have a nose for the ball with 11 career interceptions.
Up Next: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
Safeties tend to be evaluated on two major premises: their range and comfort level working in pass coverage, as opposed to how physical they are when playing the alley and defending the run.
Ransom is a capable single-high safety, though he truly excels as arguably the nation's best downhill run defender. After the Buckeyes' critical comeback victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ransom was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week thanks to recording a team-leading 13 tackles.
A reliable back-end defender that consistently makes the plays in front of him is a valuable addition to any squad.