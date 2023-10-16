NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 6

NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 6October 16, 2023
Week 6 of the NFL season brought about the end of the unbeatens. Both the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeats at the hands of stout defensive performances from teams quarterbacked by backup QBs, the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively. And then there were none—unbeaten teams that is—and every roster can use some help whether it's for right now or with the future in mind.
Every week of the season, we'll assess the state of each roster with a particular focus on its weaknesses. By the end of the campaign, we'll have built a big board for every team based on its biggest needs and wants. Everything from immediate holes to fill to the offseason player carousel of free agency and the 2024 NFL draft is taken into account.
The weaknesses here are not just knee-jerk reactions to the weekend's games, but more an overarching assessment with both present and future roster-building in mind.
All AFC teams are scouted by Alex Ballentine, and all NFC teams are scouted by Matt Holder.
Arizona Cardinals
- Defensive Tackle
- Cornerback
- Quarterback
- Center
- Offensive Tackle
At 1-5, the Arizona Cardinals are exactly who we thought they'd be. Sunday was the first time the Cardinals were held to single digits as they couldn't score in the second half and are really starting to feel the effects of not having Kyler Murray under center. Also, it doesn't help that the Texans keep winning since the Cardinals have Houston's first-round pick.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DL Jordan Willis
It's no secret that the Cardinals need a lot of help at multiple different spots and this season is really about building toward the future. While they've gotten good production from their edge-rushers, they could use someone on the interior to help get more push.
Willis could play as a 4i- to 5-technique defensive end in Arizona's scheme and has a solid track record of getting after the quarterback with 10.5 career sacks while serving as a rotational rusher throughout his career.
With a larger opportunity in the desert, he could shine and end up being part of the organization's bigger picture, as he won't turn 29 until May.
2024 Free Agency: Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
Cornerback is expected to be one of the Cards' top needs this offseason as the position is a current weakness and Antonio Hamilton and Rashad Fenton are about to have their contracts expire. Also, Spotrac estimates the front office will have about $68 million in cap space this offseason to go after one of the top players available at the position.
Johnson should be a highly coveted free agent. He entered Week 6 having logged 32 career passes defended in 42 games and will be just 25 years old in 2024. Also, heading into this week, he was giving up a career-low 45.5 completion percentage when targeted, per Pro Football Reference.
The 2020 second-round pick would become Arizona's top corner the moment he walks in the door.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
As mentioned above, the Cardinals could use help at defensive tackle now and that's not going to change before the offseason. They also own two first-round picks–their own and the Texans'—so they'll have a few options that they can explore on Day 1 of the draft, and Newton should be one of them.
The Illinois product currently projects to be the top defensive tackle in this year's class, due in part to his impressive strength at the point of attack to be an effective run defender. He also has active hands when rushing the passer and shows flashes of athleticism for a wide range of pass-rushing moves that he can win with.
Newton stepped up against some of the best competition he'll face this season as he lived in Penn State's backfield a few weeks ago, elevating the defensive tackle's draft stock.
(Previous Week's selections: RB James Robinson, G Michael Onwenu, CB Denzel Burke)
Atlanta Falcons
- Quarterback
- Edge
- Left Guard
- Wide Receiver
- Linebacker
Sunday was a tough loss for the Atlanta Falcons as they had several opportunities to win, but all is not lost as they're still only a half-game behind the Buccaneers for the NFC South lead. However, it does feel like some changes need to be made in Atlanta to prevent the season from spiraling out of control.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: QB Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
I brought this up last week and I'm recycling it because it's even more relevant. All three of Desmond Ridder's interceptions came in the second half, and two were during fourth-quarter drives when the team was down eight points. It's hard to deny that he didn't cost them at least a chance to win the game against the Commanders.
Meanwhile, the Titans fell to 2-4 and last place in their division. They're about to head into a bye week where a lot of changes could be in store, and shopping Tannehill should be one of them. Granted, his health will play a factor after he suffered an injury Sunday, but if he doesn't have to miss much time, Arthur Smith should try to forge a reunion.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
The Falcons' pass rush as a whole has been pretty underwhelming this season as they only had five sacks in their first five games and defensive tackle David Onyemata led the team with 1.5. Their edge-rushers have been the biggest issue, as Bud Dupree and Lorenzo Carter combined for just 1.5 sacks.
Also, Dupree is an impending free agent, so expect the front office to aggressively pursue someone who can put pressure on opposing offensive tackles this offseason.
Gary would be a great fit in Atlanta's scheme, as he's best out of a two-point stance or as a standup outside linebacker. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the 2019 first-round pick had 4.5 sacks through Green Bay's first five contests while playing on a pitch count as he recovers from last season's torn ACL.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
While the Falcons did make a trade for Van Jefferson last week, Jefferson is only under contract for this season, so the team could still be looking for some speed out wide during the draft.
That's where Nabers comes in, who averaged nearly 17 yards per catch through six games this year and caught B/R NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen's eye with his ability to win deep.
"Speed will always be in vogue and Malik Nabers has it in spades," Klassen said. "Though not a complete receiver yet, Nabers' stop-start ability is nasty, and he has blazing track speed once he gets rolling down the field."
(Previous week's selections: QB Ryan Tannehill, DL Denico Autry, QB Shedeur Sanders)
Baltimore Ravens
- Cornerback
- Running Back
- Offensive Guard
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defender
The Ravens kicked off the NFL Sunday with a 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, but it might be time to start worrying about the offense. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill combined for 76 yards on 24 carries, and the Ravens scored just one touchdown on six trips to the red zone.
They are atop the AFC North at 4-2, but the offense has to figure out some answers soon.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DL Bilal Nichols, Las Vegas Raiders
The Ravens defense has played well this season, but the defensive interior still remains a question mark. Justin Madubuike has 2.5 sacks, which is great, but this is a team that is relying on 32-year-old Brent Urban to play meaningful snaps.
Bilal Nichols is a talented player, but he hasn't been productive since going to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. The Raiders should be sellers at the deadline, and the Ravens' interior would benefit from the 27-year-old.
2024 Free Agency: OG Ezra Cleveland, Minnesota Vikings
Ezra Cleveland has transformed from failed tackle prospect to a legitimate starting guard in his fourth season with the Minnesota Vikings. Heading into Week 6, Cleveland was the 10th-highest-graded guard by PFF. Meanwhile, the Ravens are leaning on John Simpson to play left guard and he is ranked 53rd. If Todd Monken's offense is going to truly take flight, the Ravens have to be better up front, and signing Cleveland would be a big step in that direction.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
On paper, the Ravens came into this season with good answers at the receiver position. Thus far, the season hasn't played out that way. The Rashod Bateman breakout season hasn't come to fruition, and it doesn't look like Odell Beckham Jr. is earning another contract with the team.
The bright spot has been Zay Flowers, and the Ravens might want to go back to the draft to find a running mate for him. Rome Odunze (6'3", 215 lbs) is the kind of big-bodied complement that would pair well with the fast and shifty Flowers. Odunze came in as the No. 3 receiver in the class and the No. 10 overall prospect on our first big board.
(Previous Week's Selections: RB Michael Carter, WR Tee Higgins, RB Blake Corum)
Buffalo Bills
- Right Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Edge Defender
- Safety
- Linebacker
It wasn't pretty, but the Bills got to 4-2 with a less-than-impressive win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. It was not a great night for Bills receivers who aren't named Stefon Diggs. The Bills offense ran the ball well and the defense limited an offense that was led by Tyrod Taylor, but the offense wasn't able to turn the game into the blowout that was widely expected.
Just getting a win was important after a loss in London last week.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB Anthony Barr
Injuries are one of the few things that can ruin an elite team's shot at winning the whole thing. So far, the Bills have suffered two major blows in that department. Tre'Davious White and Matt Milano have been lost for the season. Last week, we pitched Greedy Williams as someone who could take some of the sting out of losing White. This week, it's Anthony Barr who could be signed and help with the loss of Milano.
Barr brings the experience of starting 108 games in his career, including 10 for the Cowboys last season. He brings a relatively high floor to the position and would give an experienced starter beside Terrel Bernard.
2024 Free Agency: WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears
The Bills offense has become more diverse in 2023, but they still put a lot on Stefon Diggs' shoulders. They need to continue to add weapons and expand what they can do. That will become even more important with Gabe Davis set to hit free agency in 2024. Even if they can retain him, it wouldn't hurt to add a field-stretcher like Darnell Mooney. The 25-year-old brings 4.38 40-yard dash speed to the table, and his spotty history of production should make him affordable.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
Finding a suitable replacement for Spencer Brown should be a top priority in the offseason. Brown is in his third year of starting with the Bills, and his play has ranged from outright liability to replacement level. His contract runs through 2024 and he hasn't done enough to be an automatic candidate for an extension.
Blake Fisher could be a worthy replacement. Here's B/R scout Brandon Thorn on Fisher:
"With a powerful build and twitch out of his stance, Fisher has some gorgeous reps in pass protection getting to his spot quickly with jolt in his hands to stun rushers on contact. His power and physical demeanor translate to the run game as well, as he routinely covers up, displaces and finishes defenders. This is mixed in with lapses in technique and an over-aggressive mentality that can result in quick losses, calling into question his ability to consistently block NFL defenders at this point in his career. The bones are there for a future NFL starter, but as a redshirt sophomore, Fisher has the time and runway to add polish to his game with another college season if he decides to return to Notre Dame."
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Greedy Williams, S Jayron Kearse, Edge Jack Sawyer)
Carolina Panthers
- Wide Receiver
- Guard
- Cornerback
- Tight End
- Quarterback
The Carolina Panthers showed signs of life on Sunday, jumping out to an early 14-0 lead and Bryce Young had one of the best games of his young career. However, that wasn't nearly enough against the high-powered Dolphins as Carolina is still winless and will likely be one of the league's biggest sellers at the trade deadline.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Part of this will depend on what Cincinnati wants in return for Higgins as Carolina shouldn't give up too much draft capital to bring in the wideout since he'll be a free agent in the offseason anyway. However, if the price is right, trading for him now would give the organization a jump on the competition when it comes to signing him to a long-term deal.
Also, it's been well-documented that the Panthers need to give Bryce Young more weapons as the team's receiving corps has been pretty lackluster this season. If the Bengals are willing to trade him, the Clemson product is easily the best pass-catcher available and would get to return to the Carolinas where he made a name for himself in college.
2024 Free Agency: G Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins
Between injuries and just poor play, guard has been a tough spot for the Panthers so far this season. They should look into other options during free agency, and Hunt will be one of their top choices.
Through the first five games of 2023, Hunt has received good grades from Pro Football Focus as a run-blocker and in pass protection, due in part to surrendering zero sacks. He also doesn't turn 28 until next August and would be a welcomed sight for Young, who has been running for his life during the majority of the campaign.
2024 NFL Draft: DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
With Jeremy Chinn's, C.J. Henderson's and Troy Hill's contracts about to expire, the Panthers could lose a good chunk of their secondary in free agency. Also, while Jaycee Horn has looked sharp when on the field, he's struggled to stay healthy, heightening the team's need for a defensive back.
While DeJean's best position in the NFL is currently a bit of a question mark, his potential position versatility could make him a good fit with the Panthers given that they're expected to lose a safety and a few cornerbacks in the offseason. Also, B/R's NFL Draft scout Cory Giddings has been impressed with the Hawkeye's physical profile.
"Physically gifted player with good size and straight-line speed," Giddings said of DeJean. "He shows to have loose hips and fluid movement skills. He has position versatility, but we still need to see where he fits best at the next level."
(Previous week's selections: WR Jerry Jeudy, TE Dalton Schultz, LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.)
Chicago Bears
- Left Tackle
- Edge
- Interior Offensive Line
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
More time to prepare for the contest and the Vikings playing their first full game without Justin Jefferson wasn't enough for the Chicago Bears to get back-to-back victories for the first time since Week 17 of the 2021 season.
Granted, playing without Justin Fields for the majority of the second half didn't help, and his status after dislocating a thumb, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, will be something to monitor in the coming days.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Bryan Edwards
Adding a running back was taken into consideration seeing as the Bears had three players at the position on the injury report this week and Khalil Herbert is expected to miss multiple games.
However, the front office did pluck Darrynton Evans off the Dolphins' practice squad and veteran D'Onta Foreman is still on the roster to give Chicago a couple of options in case of an emergency. Instead, adding a pass-catcher to replace Chase Claypool might make more sense.
While DJ Moore had a breakthrough performance in Week 5, Chicago could use someone who can come down with contested catches like Edwards can. Also, he's only two years removed from logging 571 yards with the Raiders and doesn't turn 25 until next month.
It'd be worth the investment to see what the 2020 third-round pick can do on a one-year deal and determine if he can be part of the team's future.
2024 Free Agency: G Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots
While Teven Jenkins' return helps improve the interior of Chicago's offensive line, the two other spots are still an issue as Nate Davis, Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick haven't played well this season. Also, Patrick is an impending free agent, so Ryan Poles and company will likely be exploring the market this offseason.
Onwenu projects to be one of the top guards available this March and would be a good fit for the Bears offense as he's been known for his skills as a run-blocker.
Also, he hadn't allowed a sack through the first five weeks of the season, per Pro Football Focus, which would be a welcomed sight for Justin Fields, who has been under pressure often in 2023.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
As mentioned above, Chicago needs offensive weapons, and that's only going to intensify when speedster Darnell Mooney's contract expires at the end of the year. Mooney has been a field-stretcher in the Windy City, but Odunze can fill that void with his 19.0 yards per catch through five games this year, and he's more than just a deep threat.
"All of Rome Odunze's best traits make life easier on the quarterback," B/R's NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen said. "Odunze's 6'3", 216-pound frame comes with the catch radius and toughness in traffic that allow quarterbacks to throw into contested windows with confidence.
"He's also an easy mover, though his speed only shows in flashes. Odunze is just exceptionally consistent and reliable, almost to the point that it's boring to watch because you know he's going to deliver."
(Previous Week's selections: OT Dennis Kelly, EDGE Josh Allen, WR Keon Coleman)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Interior Defender
- Right Tackle
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Offensive Line
Last week, the Bengals offense started looking like the unit we expected this season. This week, it was the defense's turn. The Bengals D kept the Seahawks offense in check and was especially encouraging in defending the run. The Seahawks had just 3.5 yards per carry, and the Bengals limited Kenneth Walker III to 62 yards on 19 carries. It was a much-needed win that gives Cincinnati some momentum going into the bye week.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: TE Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots
Entering this season, the Bengals had gotten elevated production from tight ends in the Joe Burrow era. C.J. Uzomah and Hayden Hurst both cashed in during free agency after successful campaigns with the Bengals. That run has ended with Irv Smith Jr. thus far. They signed him to a one-year deal, but he has been a complete non-factor.
Trading for Mike Gesicki would give the Bengals a legitimate receiving tight end who could help the Bengals offense get back to being one of the best in the league. Gesicki has two seasons with more than 700 yards receiving on his resume, but he hasn't found a role in each of the last two seasons. That includes this season after signing a one-year deal with the struggling Patriots.
2024 Free Agency: OG Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions
Joe Burrow is not the easiest quarterback to protect, but that only highlights the Bengals' need for a great offensive line. The Bengals have tried to develop Cordell Volson into a legitimate starter at left guard, but they might need to revisit that approach in the offseason. There aren't a lot of great offensive linemen heading toward free agency, but Jonah Jackson would be a definitive upgrade.
Jackson is a good run-blocker who has helped the Lions create one of the best running games in the league. He's also an effective pass-blocker. His ability to be a tone-setter up front in the run game while keeping Burrow clean would make him a great investment.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
In all likelihood, this season is the last time Bengals fans are going to get to see the trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd play together. Both Higgins and Boyd are set to hit free agency, and the financial strain of Burrow's contract along with an eventual extension for Chase will make it difficult to retain either or both of Higgins and Boyd.
That throws receiver into the ring of possibilities for the Bengals early in the draft. If that's the case, Adonai Mitchell needs to be a consideration based on his frame and ability to be a vertical threat in the mold of Tee Higgins.
"Mitchell is putting together a nice season so far," B/R scout Derrik Klassen said in an article last week. "At 6'4" and 196 pounds, Mitchell has a long, lanky frame and an impressive catch radius. He regularly brings in throws either above his head or behind his body, and makes it look fairly routine."
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Matt Ioannidis, DT Teair Tart, OG Cooper Beebe)
Cleveland Browns
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defensive Line
- Edge-Rusher
- Running Back
Once again, the Cleveland Browns defense showed that it is among the best in the league. It was the primary force behind handing the 49ers their first loss, 19-17. Deshaun Watson was once again out with the shoulder injury that kept him out in Week 4. The Browns went with P.J. Walker instead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, which ended up working out. Walker wasn't great, but he did just enough to lead the Browns on a game-winning drive with under two minutes left.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Matt Ioannidis
The defense has been dominant in Jim Schwartz's first year as defensive coordinator, and much of that has to do with a defensive line that has been unblockable at times. Bringing in Za'Darius Smith has only amplified what Myles Garrett can do, and Dalvin Tomlinson eats up space and blocks on the inside.
There's still a need for depth on the interior, though. Jordan Elliott ranks 106th of 124 graded defensive tackles by PFF. Shelby Harris is playing the smallest percentage of snaps in his career (39 percent).
2024 Free Agency: TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
Tight end is not the most pressing need for the Browns. David Njoku is still under contract and figures to be the primary pass-catching tight end. Harrison Bryant's contract is set to expire, though, and it would make sense for the Browns to target a tight end who will free up Njoku to play a little more freely as more of a receiver.
Tyler Higbee is the best of both worlds. He's a consistent receiver who forces defenses to cover him, but he's a good enough blocker to take some of that role off Njoku's plate.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Veteran free agents like Tomlinson and Harris are good short-term Band-Aids that have helped with a quick turnaround for the Browns defense. Sustained success has to come through the draft, though. The Browns haven't valued the defensive tackle position in the past, but investing in someone like Mekhi Wingo could build a strong front for years to come.
Here's B/R scout Matt Holder on Wingo's fit in Cleveland:
"Wingo has a good combination of strength, quickness and athleticism for his size. He was already an impressive run-defender, and those traits have helped him become more disruptive as a pass-rusher this season. With the Browns set to lose Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst and Jordan Elliott, Cleveland could use Wingo as a 3-technique defensive tackle and at least fill out the depth chart if one of those three impending free agents is retained. The LSU product has a few areas of his game to iron out anyway, so serving as a backup in year one wouldn't be a bad idea."
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Darnell Mooney, Edge JT Tuimoloau)
Dallas Cowboys
Check back for the Dallas Cowboys after Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Denver Broncos
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Quarterback
Another week, another discouraging loss for the Broncos. In fairness, the defense played reasonably well. It held the Kansas City Chiefs to just 19 points on Thursday night. But the offense continues to be worrisome. Russell Wilson didn't even eclipse 100 yards passing and threw two interceptions and the offense mustered just 197 total yards.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Edge Carlos Dunlap
The Broncos parted ways with Randy Gregory last week, essentially swapping late-round 2024 draft picks to send Gregory to the 49ers. The veteran pass-rusher didn't come close to living up to the five-year, $70 million contract that he signed in 2022, but he was at least a capable body who could give them some snaps.
The Broncos obviously need some younger options to fill the void, but those are in short supply at this point. Carlos Dunlap is still waiting for an NFL team to call him. If he's looking for a place where he could carve out a role, the Broncos might be the best option.
2024 Free Agency: CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
The Broncos defense has failed to live up to expectations, but they still have some good pieces to build around. Patrick Surtain II is chief among them. He's among the best young cornerbacks in the game, but it doesn't matter right now because the Broncos don't have another corner opposite him that teams are afraid of.
Jaylon Johnson is a physical, aggressive corner who had a lot of ball production early in his career (24 pass deflections in his first two seasons). However, he's not quite a fit in Matt Eberflus' defense in Chicago now. He could be an affordable signing with high upside and the opportunity to rack up some high-impact plays across from Surtain.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
At this point, the Broncos are in the running to wind up with a top-three pick, and that might mean hitting the self-destruct button on the Russell Wilson era. His contract virtually guarantees he's still on the roster next season, but it doesn't mean the Broncos have to avoid drafting his replacement. If the trend continues, they'll be forced to look at North Carolina's Drake Maye.
Here's B/R scout Derrik Klassen on what makes him an exciting prospect.
"The more Drake Maye plays in 2023, the better he gets. After a few imperfect games to open the year, Maye is starting to make sweet, sweet music. Maye plays with fantastic pre-snap awareness as well as pocket presence. He also stays on schedule as a passer and plays with a good internal clock, which helps keep the offense away from negative plays. But when he has to, Maye can get active outside the pocket. He's a B+ level athlete and can really move once he gets going on the edge. If Maye keeps playing the way he has recently, the QB1 conversation is going to get even hotter."
(Previous Week's Selections: LB Anthony Barr, Edge Josh Allen, DT Jer'Zhan Newton)
Detroit Lions
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Defensive Tackle
- Safety
- Offensive Tackle Depth
With the 49ers and Eagles losing, the Detroit Lions have a good shot at the top seed in the NFC playoff picture after getting a fairly convincing win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. This was also the second time this season Detroit's defense has held an opponent under 10 points, and Jameson Williams had an exciting touchdown catch in his second game back.
So there's plenty to be excited about in the Motor City.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Bryce Callahan
The Lions don't have many weaknesses right now as they've looked like one of the best teams in the NFC this season. However, their secondary is pretty beat up, especially at cornerback as Emmanuel Moseley tore an ACL in his right knee after coming back from tearing the left one last year, and Brian Branch is recovering from an ankle injury.
Adding Callahan would give Detroit a veteran corner who has experience playing out wide and covering the slot, so he could fill in for Moseley or Branch if need be. It also doesn't hurt that the former Charger had three interceptions and six passes defended in 2022.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Za'Darius Smith, Cleveland Browns
While Aidan Hutchinson has been outstanding and is a building block for the future of the Lions defense, the team could use another edge-rusher to pair with him, especially since Charles Harris and Romeo Okwara are about to have their contracts expire.
Smith is technically signed through 2024, but Spotrac notes that next season is a "dummy year" on his contract so that Cleveland could get some cap relief this season.
The nine-year pro would bring 54.5 career sacks to the Motor City and would be an excellent complement to Hutchinson. Also, the former Packer and Viking would likely be willing to take a cheaper contract to play for a Super Bowl contender, and getting to play against his former employers four times a year could give him more incentives to sign with the Lions.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
As mentioned above, Moseley has torn an ACL in back-to-back seasons, and he's only on a one-year contract, so it's unlikely that he returns to Detroit. That will make cornerback one of the team's biggest needs in the draft, and Jackson has been a riser this season with a late-second/early-third-round grade from B/R's NFL draft scout Cory Giddings.
"Excellent length and size for cornerback position," Giddings said of the Duck. "Shows to have fluid hips to open and swivel but may have some lateral tightness in press. Can be handsy at times and out of control. Very good ball skills downfield to locate and high point."
(Previous Week's selections: OT Marcus Cannon, S Rodney McLeod, CB Josh Newton)
Green Bay Packers
- Offensive Line Depth
- Quarterback
- Center
- Linebacker
- Safety
The bye week came at a good time for the Green Bay Packers as they've suffered several injuries to begin the campaign and needed to do some serious soul-searching to turn their season around. At 2-3, it might feel like the playoffs are an afterthought in Green Bay, but they do have a chance to get back on track with a game against Denver on Sunday.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB Anthony Barr
De'Vondre Campbell hasn't played since Week 3 and Quay Walker left the Packers' most recent contest with a knee injury. While both players could return to action this weekend, it would be smart to add a veteran linebacker as an insurance policy just in case Campbell and/or Walker have to miss more time.
Barr is probably the best linebacker available right now and is coming off a season in which he logged 58 total tackles in 10 starts and 14 games for the Cowboys. Plus, it can't hurt that the four-time Pro Bowler spent eight years with the Vikings, so he should know the NFC North well.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Josh Uche, New England Patriots
Rashan Gary is an impending free agent, and if he does end up leaving Green Bay in the offseason, that'd be a big blow to the Pack's pass rush as he has racked up 27.5 career sacks, including 4.5 in 2023. Also, Preston Smith turns 31 next month, so the defense could use some youth at the position.
Uche has been a pretty good edge-rusher for New England, entering Week 6 with 17.5 sacks in 41 games while only making three starts. Per Pro Football Reference, he's never played in more than 40 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps in an entire season, so he could be even more productive with more playing time, and he just turned 25 in September.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Patrick Paul, Houston
David Bakhtiari will be 33 years old by the end of next September, has suffered several injuries over the last few years, and the Packers would save $21.5 million in cap space by cutting him the offseason, per Over The Cap.
So, it seems like Bakhtiari's days in Green Bay are numbered, and it would make sense for the front office to start to looking for his replacement.
Paul currently holds a second-round grade from B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn, as Thorn is intrigued by what he's seen from the Cougar as a pass-blocker.
"At 6'7" and 315 pounds with the length to match, Paul is a difficult obstacle to work around in pass protection who mixes in a variety of pass sets and independent hands to keep rushers on their toes," the scout explained. "He does a nice job establishing first meaningful contact on rushers, keeping them at his fingertips, and he can anchor down quickly if defenders are able to work inside of his frame.
"He hasn't faced very good competition yet this season, but that will change in a week against some solid Texas edge-rushers."
(Previous Week's selections: OL Michael Schofield III, S Jeremy Chinn, S Calen Bullock)
Houston Texans
- Edge Defender
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Safety
DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans continue to be better than expected. They moved their record to 3-3 with a 20-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. The most impressive unit was the defense. They held the Saints to just 13 points and also sealed the game with a late-game stop when the offense didn't have an explosive outing.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Edge Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
As the NFL trade deadline nears, Brian Burns topped the latest edition of our trade block big board. The 25-year-old has all of the hallmarks of a player worth going in for. He plays a premium position, has a history of production and is young enough to play his entire second contract before turning 30.
The Texans are still forming their core. They have a first-round pick from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Deshaun Watson trade. It would be an aggressive move, but the opportunity to pair Burns with Will Anderson Jr. would give DeMeco Ryans an elite pass-rushing duo.
2024 Free Agency: WR Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals
Thus far, C.J. Stroud is proving that he's worth building around. The rookie has been impressive nearly every week, and the Texans are more competitive than expected as a result. Part of the benefit of having a quarterback on a rookie contract is the ability to be aggressive in free agency. That means stacking the receiving corps with a deep threat like Marquise Brown could be a worthwhile investment.
Brown has been productive for the Cardinals with Joshua Dobbs at the helm but could really shine with someone as accurate as Stroud getting him the ball.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Leonard Taylor, Miami
B/R scout Matt Holder has come away impressed with Leonard Taylor.
"Taylor has a rare combination of size, strength and athleticism that makes him a very intriguing pro prospect. He can be disruptive versus the run with his explosive get-off and has flashed a handful of pass-rush moves he can win with," Holder explained.
The Texans are still acquiring the building blocks, but the foundation for this era of Texans football is nearly complete. A bruising interior defender alongside Will Anderson Jr. should be a strong draft consideration.
(Previous Week's Selections: Edge Melvin Ingram, Edge Chase Young, WR Xavier Legette)
Indianapolis Colts
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Edge Defender
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
The Colts dropped one to the Jaguars 37-20 but the most concerning news for the franchise came before the game. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is reportedly considering season-ending surgery for the AC joint injury that held him out of the game this week. One of the most important aspects of this season was developing Richardson, and not having that opportunity would hurt more than any one loss.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Marquez Callaway
The Colts have long-term questions to answer at wide receiver. Anthony Richardson is out for the next few weeks, but giving him receivers to build chemistry with is important moving forward. Alec Pierce hasn't necessarily lived up to expectations, and Michael Pittman Jr. is set to hit free agency.
Marquez Callaway was a productive receiver in New Orleans and is only 25 years old. After getting cut from the Raiders practice squad he would be an interesting option to bring in and see if he can contribute.
2024 Free Agency: CB Chidobe Awuzie, Cincinnati Bengals
The Colts are leaning heavily into a youth movement at cornerback right now. The team started the season with limited depth after trading away Stephon Gilmore, and putting Dallis Flowers on injured reserve hasn't helped. Rookies JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones are going to have to step up, and that's a tough situation to be in.
Next season, the Colts should bring in at least one more veteran cornerback who can bring some stability. Chidobe Awuzie has been a strong starter for both the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. While the Bengals defense has gotten off to a rough start this season, Awuzie would still make sense as a mentor to a young group with potential.
2024 NFL Draft: S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
Julian Blackmon is an adequate starting safety who brings some playmaking ability to the Colts secondary. Rodney Thomas II is a placeholder. If the Colts are going to take the next step as a defense next season, they need someone on the back end who can generate takeaways.
Kamren Kinchens showed he was that player last season. He had six interceptions as a sophomore for the Hurricanes, including one that he took back for a touchdown. He's off to a slower start this season, but the ability is already on film, and he's one of the best safeties in the class.
(Previous Week's Selections: TE Mike Gesicki, Edge Brian Burns, CB Josh Newton)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Interior Offensive Line
- Safety
- Interior Defensive Line
- Edge Defender
- Cornerback
The Jaguars kept their momentum going this week with their third consecutive win. This time, it was a convincing 37-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts to complete the regular-season sweep of their AFC South rival. The defense was particularly impressive, picking off Gardner Minshew three times.
The concern going into next week is injuries. Brandon Scherff and Tyson Campbell both suffered injuries during the game and didn't return. With the Jags playing against the Saints on Thursday Night Football, their depth is going to get tested.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Edge Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
The Jags have the youthful core to play the long game, but being aggressive at the trade deadline would be justified. The Jags are the most talented team in the AFC South and would be comfortably in the lead if it weren't for some poor execution throughout the early season.
What the defense could use is one more pass-rusher to push the unit over the top. If the Jaguars want to pull off an upset in the playoffs, it's going to mean getting pressure on the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Danielle Hunter came in at No. 2 on our trade block big board with the Jaguars listed as one of the potential landing spots.
2024 Free Agency: DT D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals
Most of the Jaguars' talent on the defensive line is on the outside. Travon Walker and Josh Allen are their most gifted players, and while Walker can align inside, they are primarily pass-rushers. On the inside, the depth is lacking.
That Jags could address that by adding D.J. Reader to the mix. At 29 years old, he's bound to see a much smaller market than the one he saw when he signed a four-year, $53 million contract in 2020. That being said, he could still be a useful centerpiece for the defensive line.
2024 NFL Draft: OG Tate Ratledge, Georgia
The Jaguars need to continue to beef up the interior of the offensive line. Using a pick in next year's draft on Tate Ratledge would be a good start. Ratledge showed up to Athens as a tackle prospect, but the 6'6", 310-pounder has moved to guard where he still plays with good enough leverage to handle SEC interior defenders.
(Previous Week's Selections: LB Anthony Barr, OG Ezra Cleveland, S Calen Bullock)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Interior Defender
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Edge Defender
- Safety
The Chiefs continued to roll in Week 6 with another dominant performance from their defense. They limited Russell Wilson and the Broncos to just 197 total yards. Travis Kelce managed to have 124 yards on nine receptions.
The offense scored only one touchdown and continues to slightly underperform, but the way the defense is playing, the offense has plenty of time to figure things out.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Mecole Hardman, New York Jets
Rashee Rice and Kadarius Toney are both among the league's leaders in dropped passes. The Chiefs have decided to lean heavily on young receivers, and it's a strategy that could pay off in the long run, but it also wouldn't be a bad idea to add a veteran who could be trusted.
Patrick Mahomes already has plenty of experience with Mecole Hardman. The veteran left the Chiefs in the offseason to go to the Jets, but that move hasn't worked out. The Jets are looking at trade options for Hardman, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Dante Fowler Jr., Dallas Cowboys
The Chiefs are hoping that George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah are going to develop into a dominant pair of pass-rushers. We still haven't seen what Charles Omenihu will do as part of the Chiefs defense, as he was suspended for the first six games of the season. Regardless, there are still some questions for this defensive line.
The defense doesn't have many holes on paper, but continuing to build pass-rushing depth is always a need. Someone like Dante Fowler Jr. would be a great addition. Fowler will be 30 next season, but he's been solid as a rotational piece for the Cowboys defensive line, putting up six sacks last year despite playing just 30 percent of the snaps.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
The ideal situation for the Chiefs is that Chris Jones will return. Jones is a singular talent in the league and is the engine that makes the team's pass rush go. However, the two sides weren't able to come to terms on an extension this offseason, so it's fair to start thinking about replacements in the draft. Here's B/R's Matt Holder on Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr.'s fit with the Chiefs:
"What happens with Chris Jones this offseason will obviously impact the Chiefs' need for an interior pass-rusher. While, of course, Hall isn't on Jones' level, the Buckeye is quick off the ball and has been productive with six sacks in his last 17 games and plenty of pressures to go along with that. At 6'2" and 280 pounds, he does have a tweener body type, though, so his position and scheme fit at the next level may not be clear."
(Previous Week's Selections: None, LB Isaiah Simmons, OT Patrick Paul)
Las Vegas Raiders
- Cornerback
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Quarterback
- Interior Defender
The student became the master when Josh McDaniels got the opportunity to square off against Bill Belichick. The Raiders earned a 21-17 win over the Patriots in a win that should give Raiders Nation some hope. Unfortunately, they might be without Jimmy Garoppolo in the coming weeks. He was ruled out of the game with a back injury and was transported to the hospital before the game was over. Brian Hoyer played the second half of the game.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Greedy Williams
The Raiders are to the point where it's time to start identifying some younger players who might be able to play roles into 2024. It's a little too early to throw in the towel entirely, but the path to contention does not likely include making the playoffs this year.
With that in mind, it would make sense to target a young free agent with untapped potential like Greedy Williams. He's only 25 years old and showed some bright spots in Cleveland after it made him a second-round pick.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Josh Uche, New England Patriots
It hasn't necessarily been successful, but the Raiders have demonstrated a habit of going after former Patriots. Josh McDaniels has brought in multiple players who are familiar with him from his time in New England, and Josh Uche is a talented player at a position of need who is about to hit free agency.
The 25-year-old put up 11.5 sacks last season, but entering Week 6, he was playing just 38 percent of the snaps in New England—the same percentage he played last year. While he's a bit one-dimensional, perhaps he could become a more well-rounded player in a full-time role.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Left tackle isn't a pressing need for the Raiders. Kolton Miller is far from the problem for the Silver and Black, but if they happen to be picking high enough to take the Penn State tackle, then he just might be the best player on the board and he would be hard to pass up. Fashanu is an ace in pass protection and was a potential first-round pick had he chosen to leave Happy Valley last season.
If the Raiders drafted him, they could either kickstart their rebuild by trading away Miller or move Fashanu over to the right side like the Lions did when they drafted Penei Sewell.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Amani Oruwariye, Edge Uchenna Nwosu, WR Marvin Harrison Jr.)
Los Angeles Chargers
Check back for the Los Angeles Chargers after Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.
Los Angeles Rams
- Cornerback
- Left Tackle
- Guard
- Edge-Rusher
- Safety
The Los Angeles Rams got the job done in a must-win game against the Cardinals on Sunday. That brings Los Angeles' record back to .500 as it gained some ground on the Seahawks and 49ers in the NFC West standings. Also, while several other teams are sitting at 3-3, the Rams do hold the final wild-card spot in the conference heading into next week.
However, it will be worth monitoring the status of their running backs as both Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers went down with injuries.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Dennis Kelly
Last week, I mentioned that the Rams need help at offensive tackle, and that's still the case as Alaric Jackson has earned grades from Pro Football Focus in the 50s across the board through the first five weeks of the season.
If trading with the Broncos for Garett Bolles won't work, my previous suggestion, then dipping into the pool of veteran free agents is the next-best option.
Kelly has 11 years of experience playing both left and right tackle, as well as some snaps at guard, and he could at least help keep Matthew Stafford clean after not allowing a sack on 157 reps in pass protection a year ago, per PFF.
Seeing as Jackson and Zach Thomas have struggled to protect the blind side this year, Los Angeles should at least invest in an insurance policy to keep its playoff hopes alive before it is too late.
2024 Free Agency: S Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers
Safety is one of Los Angeles' weaknesses right now as Jordan Fuller and Russ Yeast haven't been playing particularly well this season. Also, Fuller is in a contract year and John Johnson III is only signed for one season, so the organization will likely be looking to add to its defensive backfield during free agency anyway.
Meanwhile, Gilman is having a career year in his first season as a full-time starter for the Chargers. Through the team's first three games, he racked up 22 total tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble to go along with a strong PFF grade.
The four-year pro also won't turn 27 until next September, so he could patrol the Rams' secondary for years to come.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
The Rams could use some more talent in their cornerback room, especially with their top player at the position, Ahkello Witherspoon, about to hit the open market in March.
Burke was listed as the B/R NFL draft scouting department's No. 2 corner on its initial big board and could easily jump up to the top spot by draft day as his grade is only 0.1 points lower than Kool-Aid McKinstry's.
The Buckeye has had impressive ball production this season with an interception and seven passes defended through Ohio State's first five games, and B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings seems to think that will transfer over to the NFL.
"A prospect with good length and overall size," Giddings said of Burke. "Plays with a very good burst and top-end speed to carry receivers deep. Shows to have the ball skills to read and react to the ball in the air."
(Previous Week's selections: OT Garett Bolles, CB Stephon Gilmore, OT Jordan Morgan)
Miami Dolphins
- Right Tackle
- Cornerback
- Edge-Rusher
- Tight End
- Left Guard
For the second week in a row, the Miami Dolphins played an inferior team and showed it on the field. This was the first game without De'Von Achane, but the offense continued chugging along with 42 points and a big game from Raheem Mostert, who had 115 yards on 17 carries with three total touchdowns. We'll find out a lot more about this Dolphins squad when they get the Philadelphia Eagles next week on Sunday Night Football.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Amani Oruwariye
The New York Giants released cornerback Amani Oruwariye from their practice squad last week. The Dolphins might want to give the 27-year-old a call. The Dolphins secondary has been a weak link in the chain, and scrambling to replace the injured Jalen Ramsey is partially to blame. Ramsey tore his meniscus in July and could be back in November.
Oruwariye has been up and down in his career, but the highs have been impressive enough to a warrant a spot on a roster. He had six interceptions as a starter for the Detroit Lions in 2021.
2024 Free Agency: OG Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks
The Dolphins are playing Isaiah Wynn at left guard. While he's holding down the fort, he isn't exactly thriving. He came into Week 6 with a PFF grade of 47.1, which was 65th out of 78 guards that they graded. Damien Lewis isn't a Pro Bowler or anything like that, but he figures to command a decent market by virtue of being a decent guard capable of starting for a team like the Dolphins.
Lewis carries a PFF grade of 62.3, which is a huge upgrade from Wynn. Lewis isn't the most exciting pickup, but he would upgrade an offensive line that could take a great offense to an even higher level next season.
2024 NFL Draft: OL Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
Mike McDaniel hasn't had the opportunity to look to his alma mater to find talent for his team, but Yale's Kiran Amegadjie is going to be the rare exception. The offensive line has come a long way, but the Dolphins should still be looking to the draft to find more options at tackle and guard spots.
Here's what B/R scout Brandon Thorn has seen from Amegadjie:
"Amegadjie passes the eye test when you turn on the film with the frame and build of an NFL tackle, plus has good enough movement skills to suggest starter potential down the road. He even incorporates some nuanced pass sets to establish inside-out relationships on various rushers and alignments with strong hands to engulf defenders on contact and end reps quickly. Part of that is due to the low competition level, but it is also a testament to Amegadjie having some polish to his game. Upon early viewing I don't see him physically dominate opponents in a way that is required against Ivy league competition, but the foundational traits are there to suggest a high-level developmental prospect."
(Previous Week's Selections: None, CB Jaylon Johnson, T/G Graham Barton)
Minnesota Vikings
- Interior Pass Rush
- Cornerback
- Wide Receiver
- Running Back
- Center
It certainly wasn't the greatest offensive performance by the Minnesota Vikings in their first full game without Justin Jefferson as the team scored only 19 points, including a defensive touchdown. But the Vikings got the job done and logged their second win of the season.
Now it will be interesting to see if they end up being buyers or sellers during the trade deadline at the end of the month.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Preston Williams
Obviously, the Vikings aren't going to be able to replace what Jefferson brings to the table as the reigning Offensive Player of the Year was placed on injured reserve last week. But the organization can use this as an opportunity to bring a younger wideout in and see if said player can be part of its future plans, especially since K.J. Osborn is an impending free agent.
Williams had a few solid years in Miami to start his career with 56 catches for 787 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons. At 6'4", he has the potential to be a threat on contested catches in the red zone, which is something the 5'11" Jordan Addison lacks.
Worst-case scenario, the former Dolphin doesn't work out in Minnesota and the team moves on. Best-case scenario, Williams ends up forming a nice trio of wideouts with Jefferson and Addison next season.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Chase Young, Washington Commanders
With Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport scheduled to hit free agency this offseason, the Vikings are going to be in the market for an edge-rusher. However, it seems like a rebuild is coming in Minnesota during the spring, so they need to bring in some young talent.
That's essentially what Young is as a former No. 2 overall pick who doesn't turn 25 years old until April. Injuries have held back his career so far and are one of the big reasons Washington will likely let him walk, but the Ohio State product has been a productive pass-rusher this season with three sacks in his first four games.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
If the Vikings decide to tear the roster down and start over this offseason, that likely means they won't re-sign Kirk Cousins, whose contract expires at the end of the year.
Maye would be one of the team's top options to replace Cousins as the QB1 battle in this year's class might be closer than some people think, according to B/R NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen.
(Previous Week's picks: DT Akiem Hicks, G Connor Williams, EDGE Dallas Turner)
New England Patriots
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
There's no way around it: Trouble is brewing in New England. A 21-17 loss to Josh McDaniels and the Raiders is bad news for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Confidence continues to waver in Mac Jones. He threw another pick and no touchdowns as the offense only managed two touchdowns. With the Bills and Dolphins on tap, the Pats have to get better really quickly to avoid being 1-7.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT La'el Collins
The Patriots have a lot of problems on offense, but it's nearly impossible to fix an offense if there isn't consistent offensive line play. Unfortunately, that's been hard to come by for the Patriots, especially at right tackle where they have tried Calvin Anderson and Vederian Lowe. Anderson lost the job, and Lowe is a 2022 sixth-round pick who has been in over his head at times.
La'el Collins is the best right tackle left on the market. The 30-year-old tore his ACL and MCL in Week 16 last season, but when he's ready to play, the Patriots should be among the interested teams.
2024 Free Agency: QB Jacoby Brissett, Washington Commanders
Unless Mac Jones has a sustained dramatic turnaround this season, he's going to go into 2024 on thin ice. It will be the final year of his contract (if his fifth-year option is declined), and the Patriots aren't financially invested enough to guarantee that he'll even be the starter.
Jacoby Brissett remains one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league. Sam Howell has played well enough to stave him off in Washington, but he played well as the starter for the Browns last season until Deshaun Watson made his debut. The Patriots originally drafted Brissett in 2016. A reunion may be in order.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
The Patriots have been snakebitten with injuries along the offensive line, but it's only exposing the need for some new talent in the unit anyway. They could address the right tackle position by taking Kingsley Suamataia. The 6'6", 330-pounder has good feet and the athleticism to stay in front of edge-rushers. Trent Brown is set to be a free agent, and the right tackle issues have already been discussed.
Suamataia would at least give them one prospect who could be a first-year starter.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB/S Logan Ryan, QB Kirk Cousins, Edge Jared Verse)
New Orleans Saints
- Guard
- Left Tackle
- Tight End
- Quarterback
- Cornerback
This one really had to hurt for the New Orleans Saints. Sunday's game was undoubtedly one that many had circled as a good opportunity for them to regain the lead in the division standings, but New Orleans' comeback attempt came up short against Houston.
The Saints are still only half a game back of the Buccaneers, but they've dropped three out of their last four contests after starting 2-0.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: G Gabe Jackson
The Saints are beaten up at guard right now as James Hurst and Andrus Peat both popped up on this week's injury report. Also, those two haven't been playing particularly well and neither has Cesar Ruiz, so the team could use a veteran option at the position.
During his nine-year career, Jackson has taken snaps at both right and left guard and has been a good player at both spots. Plus, he was in the same draft class as Derek Carr with the then-Oakland Raiders and has experience playing for head coach Dennis Allen.
Adding Jackson would at least give the Saints another option to turn to if things go south with their current guards, and reuniting Carr with an old teammate could give the quarterback more confidence in the offensive line as a whole.
2024 Free Agency: CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys
New Orleans has tried to move Alontae Taylor from an outside cornerback to a nickelback, but the experiment hasn't quite worked out. According to Pro Football Reference, Taylor allowed a 61.5 completion percentage and 250 yards through the team's first five games. So moving back out wide might be best for his future.
Meanwhile, Lewis has carved out a seven-year career covering the slot and has given up a 50.0 completion percentage and just 68 yards through his first four games of 2023, per PFR. Adding the Cowboy would give the Saints a more complete secondary and potentially allow them to get the most out of Taylor.
2024 NFL Draft: iOL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
As mentioned above, the Saints could use some help on the interior of their offensive line and the need will only intensify when Peat hits free agency this March. While Frazier has primarily played center in college and New Orleans already has a good one in Erik McCoy, the Mountaineer did take some snaps at guard in 2020 and could slide over in the NFL.
Frazier was listed as the 23rd overall prospect on teh B/R NFL draft scouting department's initial big board as offensive line scout Brandon Thorn has been impressed with the West Virginia product so far.
"Frazier is a four-time heavyweight state champion wrestler from West Virginia with the command pre-snap, football intelligence and grip strength of a starting NFL center," Thorn said.
"He had a dozen knockdowns against Pittsburgh in Week 3 and a solid performance against top competition versus Penn State. The Oklahoma game in Week 10 is circled as a must-watch and key cog in his evaluation."
(Previous Week's selections: TE Dan Arnold, OT Donovan Smith, CB Kamari Lassiter)
New York Giants
- Offensive Tackle
- Interior Offensive Line
- Cornerback
- Edge
- Quarterback
Sunday Night Football was certainly closer than most people expected, but the New York Giants came up just short and those end-of-half goal-line situations will undoubtedly haunt Brian Daboll and the team for a while. The loss pushes the Giants to 1-5, and returning to the playoffs is officially an afterthought.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OL Michael Schofield III
At this point, the Giants should hold an open tryout for anyone who is 300 pounds or more to see if they can play offensive line. They had six O-linemen pop up on this past week's injury report and the guys that have been on the field haven't been playing well, either.
Schofield III would be a good option simply because he has experience playing every position in the trenches except for center, so he could fill in for whoever isn't playing week-to-week.
2024 Free Agency: iOL Connor Williams, Miami Dolphins
Again, New York has major issues up front, and it has a handful of guards whose contracts are about to expire, including current starter Shane Lemieux's.
The organization needs to be aggressive in the market this offseason, and Williams will be one of the top free agents at the position. The former Cowboy also has familiarity with the division and has received good grades from Pro Football Focus over the last four seasons. Also, it doesn't hurt that he has experience playing center and both guard spots.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
While Kayvon Thibodeaux had four sacks heading into Sunday, no other edge-rusher for the G-Men had been able to bring the quarterback down as defensive tackles Leonard Williams and D.J. Davidson combined for a sack to account for the rest of the team's production. Also, Azeez Ojulari is only signed through 2024.
Clearly, New York could use some extra pass-rushers, and Turner has been playing really well lately. Heading into the weekend, he had 6.5 sacks in the Crimson Tide's last four games with at least one in every contest. The Alabama product is an excellent athlete who is shooting up draft boards as he continues to turn traits/potential into production.
(Previous Week's selections: OL La'el Collins, WR Michael Pittman Jr., OT J.C. Latham)
New York Jets
- Quarterback
- Left Tackle
- Right Tackle
- Safety
- Wide Receiver
When the Jets beat the Broncos last week, it was easy to write it off as the Broncos being the Broncos. That wasn't the case this week as the Jets handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season. Zach Wilson didn't light the world on fire, but he did enough to get 20 points on the board. The defense deserves the lion's share of the credit. It forced Jalen Hurts into three interceptions.
It's a reminder that this Jets team finished close to .500 with Zach Wilson at quarterback last season, and it can grind out enough wins to do it again.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OG Andrew Norwell
At this point, the Jets need as many functional offensive linemen as possible. The Jets had another major setback last week when Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a torn Achilles, ending his season. Vera-Tucker is a huge piece for this offensive line because of his ability to play either guard or tackle.
Andrew Norwell can't play tackle, but he's a fine veteran guard. He's started 127 games over the past nine seasons but hasn't been picked up by a team yet this year.
2024 Free Agency: WR Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders
The Jets receiver room hasn't lived up to expectations. It's hard to tell how much of that has to do with going from the expectation of Aaron Rodgers to the reality of Zach Wilson. Going into Week 6, Tyler Conklin was the Jets' second-leading receiver with 17 receptions and 203 yards.
Garrett Wilson continues to prove that he can be the No. 1 receiver, but surrounding the quarterback with complementary weapons is going to be crucial. Curtis Samuel is having a strong campaign with the Commanders, showing he can be a valuable asset to whoever signs him next season.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Patrick Paul, Houston
Jets fans should be getting well-acquainted with this year's class of tackles. It was popular to mock offensive tackles to the Jets last season, and it will be popular again in 2024. This week, the pick is Patrick Paul.
Paul is a 6'7", 315-pound tackle with good movement skills and a developing game. He is our fifth-rated tackle and in the top 30 overall for the 2024 class. That's a great sign of how deep the class is for the Jets.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Sidney Jones IV, QB Gardner Minshew II, S Tyler Nubin)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Cornerback Depth
- Wide Receiver Depth
- Linebacker
- Safety
The perfect season is over for the Philadelphia Eagles as they lost in surprising fashion to the Jets, in part due to the worst game Jalen Hurts has played this season as he threw three interceptions. However, there's no reason to panic in the City of Brotherly Love as they're still a game-and-a-half ahead of the Cowboys heading into Monday night.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Dennis Kelly
The biggest concern stemming from Sunday's loss for the Eagles is the health of Lane Johnson, who suffered a sprained ankle during the game, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
That will test their depth up front, and Kelly is a veteran who was with the team during training camp/the preseason, so adding the veteran as an insurance policy in case Johnson has to miss time would be a smart decision for Howie Roseman and company.
2024 Free Agency: WR K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings
The Eagles have a couple of good wideouts in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but they could use a third option since Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins are impending free agents. Meanwhile, the Vikings have to prioritize Justin Jefferson's extension and have Jordan Addison as their No. 2 for the next few years, meaning Osborn might be on his way out.
The four-year-pro has been solid with 123 catches, 1,471 yards and 14 touchdowns in his last 37 games heading into Week 6, so he can produce but shouldn't command too much money on the open market.
2024 NFL Draft: DE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
With Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Kentavius Street about to hit free agency, Philadelphia will likely be looking to at least add some depth at defensive end. And the Eagles have never been shy about using a high pick on a defensive lineman that can work into their rotation.
Tuimoloau is physical and strong at the point of attack to be an effective run defender and power rusher, which is the type of player Howie Roseman seems to covet at the position. At about 6'4" and 270 pounds, he even compares well size-wise to Graham (6'2", 270 lbs) and Barnett (6'3", 260 lbs).
(Previous Week's selections: LB Bobby Wagner, RB Audric Estimé)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
- Interior Defender
The Steelers got a bye in Week 6, and it should be a crucial time for Matt Canada and the offense. The Steelers are 3-2, but their point differential of minus-31 says that maintaining that kind of record is unsustainable. Most of the credit for the winning record belongs with the defense. The Steelers entered Week 6 ranked 29th in EPA per play. Pickett is 31st in ESPN's QBR, which leads to quarterback emerging as one of the team's top needs for the first time this season.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Mecole Hardman, New York Jets
Even if the Steelers don't end up competing for a playoff spot, this season will be successful if they can come away with clarity at the quarterback spot. They need to find out if Kenny Pickett is worth the continued investment or if they need to make a move next season. Part of that is giving the quarterback what he needs to succeed. Trading for Mecole Hardman would give Pickett a speedster who can stretch the field across from George Pickens. Diontae Johnson's potential return in Week 7 gives him a slot specialist who can work underneath and intermediate routes.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Jets are exploring options, including a trade, for the former Chiefs wide receiver. He's barely been involved in their offense with Zach Wilson at the helm.
2024 Free Agency: QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
If the Steelers decide to move on from Pickett, they could wind up drafting a prospect. The problem is they might not be bad enough to compete for the best players in the class. After all, they've already won three games.
But that's the beauty of a quarterback on a rookie contract. The Steelers don't have enough money wrapped up into the position to rule them out of making a bid on a player like Kirk Cousins. Even if he doesn't give them a Super Bowl-winning ceiling, he would allow them to compete in the AFC North and turn the offense around.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Kalen King, Penn State
The Steelers used the 32nd overall pick to add Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in 2023. They could complete the set of Nittany Lion cornerbacks in the 2024 draft. King paired with Porter last season to form one of the best cornerback duos in the country.
King has carried that momentum into the 2023 campaign at Penn State. According to PFF, King has only allowed nine receptions on 18 targets this season. The Steelers' best and quicker route to contending is to continue to build an elite defense. Having two young elite cornerbacks would help achieve that goal.
(Previous Week's Selections: TE Mike Gesicki, RB Saquon Barkley, RB Ray Davis)
San Francisco 49ers
- Guard
- Right Tackle
- Center
- Cornerback
Sunday featured a handful of shocking games, and the San Francisco 49ers were on the wrong end of one of them, suffering their first loss to the Deshaun Watson-less Browns. But if there's a silver lining for the Red and Gold, it's that they're still tied for the top spot in the conference at 5-1 since the Eagles were upset as well.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Jarvis Landry
Monitoring Christian McCaffrey's and Deebo Samuel's injuries will be one of the biggest storylines surrounding the 49ers in the coming days. We can throw Trent Williams in there too, as Williams went down, but he did return to the game.
The good news for the 49ers is they have decent depth at running back with Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell if McCaffrey has to miss time, but they are a little thin at wideout. Adding Landry would give them a veteran option to turn to in case of emergency, and he has experience playing in a similar offense with Kevin Stefanski and the Browns.
2024 Free Agency: G Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore Ravens
Guard has been one of San Francisco's few weaknesses this season as neither Aaron Banks nor Spencer Burford has been playing well. Burford has especially struggled in pass protection, where he had a single-digit pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus heading into Week 6.
Meanwhile, Zeitler has fared much better in PFF's grading system and has a long track record of success as a 12-year veteran in the NFL. He could easily start for the 49ers next season and would likely be willing to take a cheaper deal to play for a Super Bowl contender at 34 years old.
Also, Jon Feliciano is an impending free agent, so San Francisco could at least use a backup interior offensive lineman.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
Dre Greenlaw is only under contract through 2024 and John Lynch and company won't be able to pay everyone, so drafting a project linebacker this April wouldn't be a bad idea. Plus, Oren Burks is an impending free agent, so the team could use some depth at the position as well.
Mondon fits the 49ers' profile for linebackers well with his impressive athleticism and coverage skills. The Bulldog's run defense needs some work as he needs to spend some time in the weight room to get stronger and better at taking on blocks, but that's where the year of sitting behind Greenlaw can help.
(Previous Week's selections: WR Parris Campbell, EDGE Bralen Trice)
Seattle Seahawks
- Safety
- Offensive Tackle
- Interior Offensive Line
- Nickelback
- Defensive Tackle
Sunday's loss while seeing the 49ers drop a game had to sting for the Seattle Seahawks as they had a chance to pick up a game in the division standings. However, all is not lost in Seattle, as the Seahawks are still in a good position for a wild-card spot and have Arizona coming to town for Week 7.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: G Gabe Jackson
The bye week came at a perfect time to let Seattle heal up a bit, but both starting guards, Phil Haynes and Damien Lewis, still popped up on this week's injury report, so it might make sense to invest in an insurance policy in case their aliments linger.
Jackson started at right guard for the Seahawks during the previous two seasons but was released for cap relief during the offseason. So he knows the system and would likely be willing to take a cheaper contract seeing as he's still available on the open market, providing the team with another veteran interior offensive lineman in a pinch.
2024 Free Agency: S Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers
Between Jamal Adams' injuries and subpar play from Quandre Diggs and Julian Love, safety has been a troubling spot for Seattle this season.
Also, Diggs only has one more season left on his contract after this one, the same goes for Love, and Adams has struggled to stay on the field, so the organization might want to dip its toe into the free-agent market at the position.
Chinn is a similar type of player as Adams. The Panther can play in the box, cover the slot and line up at deep safety. He also fills up the stat sheet with 317 career tackles, 12 TFL, a couple of picks and three forced fumbles in 47 games entering Week 6.
The soon-to-be 26-year-old could take on the role that the Seahawks were hoping Adams would play when they traded for him three years ago.
2024 NFL Draft: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
With Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson about to have their contracts expire, the Seahawks will probably turn to the draft to find a new tight end this April. Sanders would be a good replacement for Fant as the Texas product has logged 68 catches for 904 yards and six touchdowns in the last two seasons.
Also, the Longhorn's athleticism has stood out to B/R NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen. "Ja'Tavion Sanders is the option for teams who want an F/H-back style tight end," Klassen said. "Sanders isn't a useful blocker right now, but his free-flowing movement skills in space are enough to keep teams interested."
(Previous Week's selections: DB Logan Ryan, G Ezra Cleveland, DT Leonard Taylor)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Center
- Guard
- Tight End
- Quarterback
- Cornerback
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers busted out the old creamsicle uniforms, but that was about the extent of the highlights for the Bucs as they lost by 14 and failed to pull away in the race for the NFC South crown. But Tampa Bay does still own a half-game lead in the division and hosts Atlanta in Week 7.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: C Ben Jones
I brought up this scenario in Week 2 and I'm circling back to it as the logic remains the same. Robert Hainsey has, understandably, struggled to fill Ryan Jensen's shoes. Tampa Bay has a legitimate shot to win the NFC South but it can't sit around and wait for Hainsey to figure it out.
So adding a veteran center who was a Pro Bowler last year makes a ton of sense.
2024 Free Agency: G Ezra Cleveland, Minnesota Vikings
Staying in the trenches, Matt Feiler hasn't been very good for the Buccaneers this season and is only on a one-year deal.
Meanwhile, Cleveland is having a strong campaign with impressive grades across the board from Pro Football Focus through the Vikings' first five games. Also, he doesn't turn 26 years old until May, so he could be a good player in Tampa Bay for a while.
2024 NFL Draft: S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
With Antoine Winfield Jr. and Ryan Neal set to have their contracts expire this offseason, Tampa will likely use the draft to find another safety. If the Bucs end up looking for a strong safety, Ransom would be a great option.
"Physical safety who plays best in the box," B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings said of the Buckeye. "Triggers quickly on run plays and does a good job of flowing through trash in the box. Very good blitzer who plays with good timing and closes ground on ball-carriers.
"Inconsistent tackler who will front up the ball-carrier but falls off too many. Above average breaking on passes but slow to close the space. He has questionable ball skills and top-end speed to play deep, too."
(Previous Week's selections: TE Mike Gesicki, WR Gabriel Davis, LB Smael Mondon Jr.)
Tennessee Titans
- Offensive Tackle
- Edge-Rusher
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
The Titans are now in sole possession of last place in the AFC South after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in London. Derrick Henry flashed some moments of his vintage self, including a 63-yard scamper, but that was about all of the good news for Tennessee.
Ryan Tannehill left the game with an ankle injury. With the Titans' bye week up next, it's either a good time for the veteran to heal and get healthy or make the switch to Malik Willis or Will Levis.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Austin Watkins Jr., Cleveland Browns
The Titans looked like they were shallow at wide receiver at the beginning of the season. There hasn't been much that has disproven that notion. The Titans offense leans heavily on DeAndre Hopkins, and it's still waiting on some of its younger players to come along.
In that spirit, the Titans should jump at any opportunity to grab a young player who might have potential. Austin Watkins was one of the top receivers in the preseason, but the Browns cut him before re-signing him to their practice squad. The Titans would have to sign him to their active roster, but the 6'3", 209-pounder has enough potential that it's worth considering.
2024 Free Agency: WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
DeAndre Hopkins is under contract through 2024. He'll be 33 years old when the deal expires, and it's hard to project how much he'll have left to give at that point. If the Titans are still relying on him to be a No. 1 receiver, things have been mismanaged.
Instead, the Titans could end their search by signing Tee Higgins in free agency. Between a new deal for Joe Burrow and a future extension for Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals aren't likely to have the resources to give Higgins a new contract. Higgins will be in high demand. He'll be 25 and has the ability to be a team's top target.
If the Titans want to set up their quarterback of the future for success, it will be worth it to get involved in the chase.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Mike Vrabel's coaching staff has been accustomed to putting together some strong front sevens on defense. They are going to have to turn to the draft to start restocking the cupboard soon. Teair Tart and Denico Autry are both set to hit free agency. Arden Key is a short-term solution as an edge-rusher, and Harold Landry III is not a star pass-rusher.
JT Tuimoloau is a tough and versatile edge defender who has the frame and strength to moonlight on the inside. Playing alongside Jeffery Simmons, he'd have the opportunity to shine in Tennessee.
(Previous Week's Selections: OT Garett Bolles, TE Noah Fant, CB Nate Wiggins)
Washington Commanders
- Linebacker
- Quarterback
- Cornerback
- Tight End
- Left Guard
The Washington Commanders feel like a team we just aren't going to be able to figure out. They came into the year with low expectations but jumped out to a 2-0 start, then dropped three games in a row with a bad loss to the Bears, and then bounced back Sunday with a big road win over a potential playoff team in the Falcons.
Regardless, Washington sits at 3-3 with its playoff hopes intact and the Giants on the schedule next.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Greedy Williams
Christian Holmes missed Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, and special teams ace Jeremy Reaves got placed on injured reserve with a partially torn ACL this week. That means the Commanders could use some depth at cornerback and someone who can contribute on special teams, which Williams has experience doing.
Plus, the 2019 second-round pick has talent and Washington could use some help at corner as rookie Emmanuel Forbes has struggled to begin the campaign. Williams could give the Commanders another option to turn to, and they might need a corner for the long haul as Kendall Fuller is an impending free agent, so this could be an extended tryout for the 25-year-old.
2024 Free Agency: LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
Cody Barton has struggled this season and is only on a one-year deal. While Jamin Davis is having a solid year, he's only signed through 2024, pending a fifth-year option pickup. So the Commanders might be looking at adding a linebacker in free agency.
Queen will be one of the top players available on the open market, and it might be difficult for Baltimore to retain him with Roquan Smith's contract. So the Raven could stay in the area, as the Commanders are estimated to have nearly $75 million in cap space, per Spotrac, and he'd immediately be their best player at the position.
2024 NFL Draft: OL Graham Barton, Duke
Saahdiq Charles is about to have his contract expire and hasn't been anything to write home about in 2023 with a grade from Pro Football Focus that is right at the average mark. Barton was B/R's highest-ranking interior offensive line prospect on the initial big board.
"Barton has been up and down over the last couple of weeks after opening the year with an excellent performance against Clemson," B/R offensive line scout Brandon Thorn said. "While Barton is a sticky run-blocker with plus movement skills, his smaller stature and mediocre length make it difficult for him to consistently hold ground, maintain control and anchor against power.
"This shrinks his margin for error in his technique and will likely be even more pronounced at the next level. Right now, Barton looks like a tackle-to-interior convert in the mold of Joe Dahl or Joe Haeg."
(Previous Week's selections: CB Casey Hayward, WR Tyler Boyd, EDGE Chop Robinson)