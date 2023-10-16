NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 6

31 of 32

The Titans are now in sole possession of last place in the AFC South after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in London. Derrick Henry flashed some moments of his vintage self, including a 63-yard scamper, but that was about all of the good news for Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill left the game with an ankle injury. With the Titans' bye week up next, it's either a good time for the veteran to heal and get healthy or make the switch to Malik Willis or Will Levis.

Add Now: WR Austin Watkins Jr., Cleveland Browns

The Titans looked like they were shallow at wide receiver at the beginning of the season. There hasn't been much that has disproven that notion. The Titans offense leans heavily on DeAndre Hopkins, and it's still waiting on some of its younger players to come along.

In that spirit, the Titans should jump at any opportunity to grab a young player who might have potential. Austin Watkins was one of the top receivers in the preseason, but the Browns cut him before re-signing him to their practice squad. The Titans would have to sign him to their active roster, but the 6'3", 209-pounder has enough potential that it's worth considering.

2024 Free Agency: WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

DeAndre Hopkins is under contract through 2024. He'll be 33 years old when the deal expires, and it's hard to project how much he'll have left to give at that point. If the Titans are still relying on him to be a No. 1 receiver, things have been mismanaged.

Instead, the Titans could end their search by signing Tee Higgins in free agency. Between a new deal for Joe Burrow and a future extension for Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals aren't likely to have the resources to give Higgins a new contract. Higgins will be in high demand. He'll be 25 and has the ability to be a team's top target.

If the Titans want to set up their quarterback of the future for success, it will be worth it to get involved in the chase.

2024 NFL Draft: Edge JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Mike Vrabel's coaching staff has been accustomed to putting together some strong front sevens on defense. They are going to have to turn to the draft to start restocking the cupboard soon. Teair Tart and Denico Autry are both set to hit free agency. Arden Key is a short-term solution as an edge-rusher, and Harold Landry III is not a star pass-rusher.