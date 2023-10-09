NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 5October 9, 2023
NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 5
Week 5 of the NFL season is in the books after the San Francisco 49ers capped off Sunday's action with a resounding win over the Dallas Cowboys in primetime, leaving Kyle Shanahan's squad as one of two undefeated teams left along with the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles.
Every week of the season, we'll assess the state of each roster with a particular focus on its weaknesses. By the end of the campaign, we'll have built a big board for every team based on its biggest needs and wants. Everything from immediate holes to fill to the offseason player carousel of free agency and the 2024 NFL draft is taken into account.
The weaknesses here are not just knee-jerk reactions to the weekend's games, but more an overarching assessment with both present and future roster-building in mind.
All AFC teams are scouted by Alex Ballentine, and all NFC teams are scouted by Matt Holder.
We will update the two Monday Night Football teams—the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders—following the game's completion.
Some of these players have already been highlighted in more detail in our Week 5 trade block big board, and the top 2024 draft prospects debuted on the B/R NFL Draft Scouting Dept.'s first big board, while others were featured in our latest NFL draft trends and top 10 mock draft.
Further analysis of every NFL roster will publish each Monday throughout the regular season.
Arizona Cardinals
- Cornerback
- Defensive Tackle
- Quarterback
- Center
- Left Guard
To quote former Arizona Cardinals head coach Dennis Green, "They are who we thought they were." Except this time, we're referring to the 2023 Cardinals, not the 2006 Chicago Bears.
The losses continue to mount for the Cardinals, as they appear to be on their way to another top-five pick in the draft.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: RB James Robinson
While running back isn't one of the Cardinals' top five weaknesses listed above, they have more than five holes on their roster, and running back is one of them now that Marlon Mack is done for the year after tearing his Achilles.
Plus, James Conner is now banged up, and Arizona is building for the future while most players available who could fill one of the spots above are in their 30s.
Meanwhile, Robinson is only 25 years old and has 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons. He could fill in as the team's No. 2 back behind James Conner this year and potentially be part of the team's long-term plans, especially since Conner is only signed through 2024.
2024 Free Agency: G Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots
Left guard has been a sore spot for the Cardinals this season. Heading into Week 5, Elijah Wilkinson had allowed a couple of sacks and earned low marks as a pass protector and run-blocker in Pro Football Focus' grading system. He's also an impending free agent, so the club will likely look for an upgrade in the offseason.
Onwenu projects to be one of the top guards available in free agency, and he has experience playing on both the left and right sides. That, plus the fact he doesn't turn 26 years old until December, would make him a great fit in the desert.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Cornerback is the Red Birds' current biggest weakness and that likely won't change between now and the draft. Burke projects to be one of their top options this March as he ranked 13th on B/R's NFL draft scouting department's initial big board, and B/R scout Cory Giddings is intrigued by the Buckeye's profile.
"A prospect with good length and overall size," Giddings said of the 6'1" and 190-pound Burke. "He plays with a very good burst and top-end speed to carry receivers deep. Shows to have the ball skills to read and react to the ball in the air."
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Greedy Williams, WR Michael Pittman Jr., TE Brock Bowers)
Atlanta Falcons
- Quarterback
- Edge
- Left Guard
- Wide Receiver
- Linebacker
The Atlanta Falcons avoided disaster with a late rally against the Houston Texans to keep their playoff hopes alive.
While a win is a win and the Falcons are still in the thick of the NFC South race at 3-2, they can't afford many more close calls, so it may be time to make some changes.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: QB Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
While Desmond Ridder played well yesterday, he has been holding the Falcons offense back for the majority of the season. Through the team's first four games, he had just 744 passing yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions, and Mack Hollins was visibly frustrated with his quarterback during the game in London.
Starting Ridder is costing Atlanta ground in the NFC South standings, so the organization should see if it can reunite Arthur Smith and Tannehill. Smith was the Titans' offensive coordinator for two of the veteran quarterback's best seasons–2019 and 2020–so there shouldn't be much of a learning curve given Tannehill has experience in the system.
The 35-year-old was listed as an 'honorable mention' pick on B/R's most recent trade block column and made the cut the week before. While the Titans may not be willing to part with their signal-caller just yet, it would still be worth the Falcons' time to at least get the ball rolling for negotiations if things change.
2024 Free Agency: DL Denico Autry, Tennessee Titans
Calais Campbell has been playing very well for Atlanta, but he's on a one-year contract and will be 38 during the 2024 season. If the team doesn't retain Campbell or he walks away, Autry would be a great replacement.
The 10-year veteran has been a steady producer for the majority of his career with at least five sacks every year from 2017 to 2022, except for one lapse in 2019 when he had just 3.5. He'd also racked up 71 career TFL heading into Sunday, and he's at a stage in his career where the Falcons could be an intriguing destination as a playoff contender in the weak NFC South.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Even if Atlanta makes the trade suggested above, Tannehill only has one year left on his contract and wouldn't be part of the organization's future plans anyway given his age.
Meanwhile, Sanders has been one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects this season and has shown a level of maturity that B/R's NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen has been impressed with.
"The poise and command drip off of Shedeur Sanders' film," Klassen said. "He's not afraid to hang in the pocket and he's got the creativity to find answers when plays break down. Sanders could stand to speed things up a little bit as a processor, but he is working with a decent baseline for someone with so little FBS experience."
(Previous Week's selections: QB Colt McCoy, WR Marquise Brown, QB Quinn Ewers)
Baltimore Ravens
- Cornerback
- Running Back
- Offensive Guard
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defender
A dreadful second half led to another loss that the Baltimore Ravens are going to wish they had back at the end of the season. They jumped out to a 10-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they never scored again.
The Ravens conceded a safety, three field goals and a touchdown, mostly in the second half, to lose 17-10. The defense finally broke in the fourth quarter after three quarters of propping up an offense that struggled throughout the day.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: RB Michael Carter, New York Jets
The loss of J.K. Dobbins for the season continues to sting the Ravens. Gus Edwards is a fine No. 1 back, but he doesn't bring the same receiving upside and the Ravens really don't have the right complementary back for his skill set. Michael Carter could be that guy. When given a real role in the Jets offense the last two seasons he combined for 77 receptions and 613 yards. But with a healthy Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook on the roster, he's an afterthought.
He came in at No. 9 in our latest NFL Trade Block Big Board. The Ravens would do well to offer a late Day 3 pick for him.
2024 Free Agency: WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
The Ravens could kill two birds with one stone by targeting Tee Higgins in free agency this offseason. Odell Beckham Jr. is on a one-year deal and given his age (31) and lack of production this year, it's easy to see them moving on. They could weaken a division rival and replace OBJ with a true No. 1 receiving threat by signing Higgins.
Zay Flowers has become the No. 1 target in this offense. Combining his YAC ability and electric route running with Higgins' vertical game would give Todd Monken and Lamar Jackson all the tools they need to build a dynamic passing attack.
2024 NFL Draft: RB Blake Corum, Michigan
After Dobbins' season-ending Achilles injury, the Ravens can no longer go into a season trusting him to be the top running back. As talented as the 2020 second-round pick is, he's played only nine games the last two seasons and Achilles injuries can often sap a player's explosiveness even when they return to the lineup.
The Ravens' search for a new featured back should include Blake Corum out of Michigan. Here's B/R scout Derrik Klassen breaking down the running back:
"Blake Corum is a twitchy, efficient runner. He's got all the vision and graceful short-area movement skills you want in a running back. At the same time, Corum lacks real explosive ability. Corum is a good floor-raising back whose ceiling doesn't quite stack up with some others in the class."
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Kenny Golladay, CB L'Jarius Sneed, CB Kalen King)
Buffalo Bills
- Wide Receiver
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Safety
- Linebacker
After three consecutive weeks of looking like the best team in the league, the Bills hit a snag against the Jacksonville Jaguars, falling 25-20 in London.
It's probably best not to look too deeply into the result. The Bills made their way across the pond this week, while the Jaguars were able to set up camp overseas for the entire week after beating the Atlanta Falcons in London last week.
The Bills couldn't overcome a slow start, but it's fair to wonder how much of that had to do with the logistics of playing at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Greedy Williams
Cornerback depth can make or break a team come playoff time and the Bills are already having theirs tested. Tre'Davious White has been lost for the season with a torn Achilles and Christian Benford was on the injury report all week with a shoulder injury.
It wouldn't hurt the Bills to go shopping for some cornerback depth. A trade would be nice, but it might be hard to pinpoint an option that teams would be willing to part with. Greedy Williams has some promise as a 2019 second-round pick but hasn't been picked up by a team after competing in Philadelphia Eagles camp this summer.
2024 Free Agency: S Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys
Micah Hyde is set to be a free agent at the end of the season and Jordan Poyer is 32 years old with an expiring contract in 2024. Both have been lynchpins in Sean McDermott's defense, but the Bills would be wise to explore other options next offseason. Jayron Kearse isn't a household name, but he's become a dependable starter in Dan Quinn's system in Dallas.
At 6'4", 215 pounds, he would add a physical element to the secondary and a quality veteran that the Bills can be confident will keep the trend of solid safety play going.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
The Bills will continue to be a Super Bowl threat as long as they have Josh Allen. The kind of defense they can put together to support him is crucial, though. That means keeping the edges stocked with a crew of athletes that can get after the quarterback.
Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson are all set to hit free agency this season and Von Miller isn't getting any younger. Building depth through the draft would be a wise move, and Jack Sawyer has the potential to be a contributor.
He missed our scouting department's initial Top 30 Big Board, but B/R scout Matt Holder still highlighted him as a prospect to watch.
"He's already showed significant improvement. The Buckeyes staff wanted him off the ball more last season. Now, he's back to being a true edge-defender, and his confidence appears to be growing with each passing week."
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Sidney Jones IV, Edge Carl Lawson, S Calen Bullock)
Carolina Panthers
- Wide Receiver
- Guard
- Cornerback
- Offensive Tackle
- Tight End
Things are already pretty ugly for the Carolina Panthers this season. They're 0-5 and Bryce Young hasn't lived up to expectations, nor has the team's supporting cast provided him with much support.
Hopefully some reinforcements are on the way.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Trade for WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
Over the summer, there were trade rumors surrounding Jeudy and while nothing came to fruition, those talks should pick up again given how the Broncos season has started. Meanwhile, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Carolina is looking to trade for a wide receiver.
Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger recently linked the Panthers to the wideout, stating; "Dating back to last season, Jeudy's 78.5 receiving grade ranks tied for 26th, his 5.9 yards after the catch per reception ranks sixth and his 2.1 yards per route run ranks 15th. The former first-round pick out of Alabama still has No. 1 wide receiver potential.
"...This is our pick for the most realistic and mutually beneficial trade option for all parties if Carolina wants to truly make a splash, while also perhaps adding draft capital instead of losing it, but that's not to say we expect it," Spielberger continued.
"Jeudy has a very manageable $12.987 million 2024 fifth-year option, and Carolina would have the ability to either extend him off a strong half-season or see things through for another year."
2024 Free Agency: TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
A reliable tight end can be a young quarterback's best friend and the Panthers haven't gotten much from the position this season. Through the first four weeks, Hayden Hurst had just 10 catches for 79 yards while Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble had just one reception each.
Schultz might be having a down year working with C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense, but he did rack up 135 catches, 1,385 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 and 2022 combined. The five-year pro would be an upgrade over what Carolina currently has at tight end and would give Young another much-needed weapon at his disposal.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
With Frankie Luvu's contract about to expire and Shaq Thompson only signed through 2024 while recovering from a broken fibula, the Panthers will likely be looking at a few linebackers in the draft.
Trotter Jr. not only has a recognizable name, but he's also a great athlete who has shown the ability to read the quarterback's eyes and anticipate throws. He projects as a good coverage linebacker and is a force when coming downhill against the run.
Through Clemson's first five games of 2023, the Tiger had 30 total tackles, 5.5 TFL and an interception.
(Previous Week's selections: S Will Parks, CB Chidobe Awuzie, WR Keon Coleman)
Chicago Bears
- Left Tackle
- Interior Offensive Line
- Edge
- Quarterback
- Wide Receiver
The Chicago Bears are fresh off their first win in nearly a full calendar year, and they finally put an end to the Chase Claypool drama by trading him to the Miami Dolphins.
There's still plenty of work to be done in Chicago, but last week was a much-needed step in the right direction.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Dennis Kelly
One downside to the Bears' performance on Thursday night was that left tackle Larry Borom continued to struggle in pass protection. According to Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago, Pro Football Focus credited Borom with a team-high eight pressures against the Commanders.
The third-year pro has struggled to replace Braxton Jones after Jones' injury in the season opener, so the front office needs to bring in a veteran to keep Justin Fields clean. While the 33-year-old Kelly might not have a future in Chicago beyond 2023, he'd be an upgrade over Borom.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
Yannick Ngakoue leads the Bears with two sacks, but he's only on a one-year deal. Edge defender is already a weakness on the Bears' roster right now, and that's only going to get worse if they don't retain Ngakoue.
Allen projects to be one of the top pass-rushers available in free agency with 33.5 career sacks, including six on the current campaign. Spotrac projects the Bears to have about $97 million in cap space this offseason, so they should open up the checkbook and sign a 26-year-old who could be a building block of their defense moving forward.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
While DJ Moore is coming off of a career game, Darnell Mooney is an impending free agent and Claypool is already gone, so the Bears need to add another wideout this spring. Coleman is one of the B/R's NFL draft scouting department's early favorites in this year's wide receiver class, as scout Derrik Klassen is buying stock in the Seminole.
"Keon Coleman is WR2 in this class," Klassen stated. "At 6'4" and 215 pounds, Coleman has all the contested catch ability you can imagine and is an explosive threat every time he touches the ball. He's a quick, concise route-runner relative to his size, too. Considering Coleman will only be 20 years old come draft day, it's so easy to buy into his ceiling."
(Previous Week's selections: C Ben Jones, WR Calvin Ridley, Edge Laiatu Latu)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Interior Defender
- Right Tackle
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Offensive Line
For the first time all season, Joe Burrow started looking like Joe Burrow. It wasn't a moment too soon, either.
The Cincinnati Bengals avoided dropping to 1-4 with a 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals that allowed the Redbirds to continue their pursuit of Caleb Williams and keep the Bengals in the pursuit of a playoff spot. Ja'Marr Chase took over the game with 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns.
There's still work to do, but there's hope the Bengals will ultimately recover from their sluggish start.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Matt Ioannidis
The Bengals run defense continues to struggle. The run fits have been poor and the defensive tackles have not helped matters as they are consistently pushed out of position. Turning to a veteran free agent would at least give them another body to add to the rotation and spark some life for those already in the rotation.
Matt Ioannidis remains one of the most talented defensive tackles who remains unemployed. He posted a respectable 66.4 PFF grade last season.
2024 Free Agency: DT Teair Tart, Tennessee Titans
The offense's troubles in 2023 are easily explained. Joe Burrow has been hurt and the Bengals don't have alternative ways to win when he can't push the ball downfield. The defense's issues are more complex. Over the last few seasons, Lou Anarumo has been able to count on DJ Reader and B.J. Hill to shut down run lanes and let the linebackers run free.
That hasn't happened this season and the Bengals defense has struggled to contain the opposing team's run game. Reader is set to hit free agency and will be 30 next season. Signing 26-year-old Teair Tart would give them another stout run defender while getting younger at the position.
2024 NFL Draft: OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
The Bengals are finding out the importance of being able to win on offense in multiple ways. Burrow's calf injury has limited him throughout the early parts of the season and the Bengals offense has no Plan B. They should look to their AFC East counterpart in Buffalo for how to approach a solution. The Bills spent this offseason making some tweaks like drafting O'Cyrus Torrence and Dalton Kincaid, which allows them to be more physical and go to their running game to take pressure off Josh Allen.
The Bengals should be looking to do something similar, and Cooper Beebe can be their Torrence. Beebe is a massive (6'4", 335 pounds) guard prospect with a toughness that the team could use up front.
(Previous Week's Selections: OG Andrew Norwell, WR Darnell Mooney, TE Brevyn Spann-Ford)
Cleveland Browns
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defensive Line
- Edge-Rusher
- Running Back
An early bye week isn't usually ideal because it sets up for a long backstretch, but the time off could be just what the Browns need. Deshaun Watson was medically cleared to play in their Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens but opted to sit out to rest his bruised shoulder. Now they'll hope another week of rest will help him elevate an offense that was 31st in EPA per play through the first four weeks of the season, per ESPN's Seth Walder.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
The Browns have yet to find consistency or a rhythm with Watson at quarterback. Part of that has to do with a group of receivers that hasn't lived up to expectations. Amari Cooper is the team's No. 1 receiver, but Elijah Moore hasn't provided the spark he was expected to, and Donovan Peoples-Jones is not performing in a contract year.
Jerry Jeudy had a career-high 972 yards last season, but he has not been a major element of the Broncos offense thus far this season. If Denver continues to struggle as the trade deadline approaches, he could make a good No. 2 receiver in the Browns offense.
2024 Free Agency: WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears
The Browns have a lot invested in making Watson work out as their quarterback for the foreseeable future. Part of the plan moving forward has to be surrounding him with weapons who can get the job done. Cooper is their top receiver, but they are still in search of complementary weapons who can take this offense to the next level.
Watson's best days in Houston included campaigns in which Brandin Cooks and Will Fuller were his primary targets. Both had deep speed and big-play ability that Watson could unlock. The same is true for Darnell Mooney. He's an undersized burner who could offer the same vertical threat, but he's held back right now in the Chicago Bears offense.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Jim Schwartz deserves a lot of credit for making this Browns defense one of the league's best in his first year as defensive coordinator. But he also was handed the keys to a talented and deep defensive front thanks to some short-term investments. Za'Darius Smith has only one year on his contract, and the interior has been propped up by expiring contracts for Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst II and Jordan Elliott.
Drafting JT Tuimoloau would be a step toward building the young depth to keep things rolling under Schwartz. Tuimoloau has the size (6'4", 270 lbs) to be a secondary pass-rusher and moonlight as an interior defender on passing downs.
(Previous Week's Selections: OT Garett Bolles, DT Raekwon Davis, OT Patrick Paul)
Dallas Cowboys
- Offensive Line Depth
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Defensive Tackle
Their blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers was deflating for the Dallas Cowboys, but all is not lost at 3-2. They do have some ground to make up in the division, but they're still in good shape for a wild-card spot. So, there's no reason to panic in Dallas just yet.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: No one
The Cowboys are starting to get healthy upfront and DaRon Bland has done a good job of replacing Trevon Diggs. So they don't have many holes on their roster and there's no need to bring in someone new at this point. However, the status of Leighton Vander Esch could force the team to look at some linebackers.
2024 Free Agency: DT DaQuan Jones, Buffalo Bills
Defensive tackle is one potential area of improvement for Dallas' defense this offseason, especially since Johnathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore are scheduled to hit free agency. They could at least use a depth piece or two, but Jerry Jones will need to be economical on the open market as Spotrac estimates they'll be in the hole for cap space this March.
At 32 years old, Jones might be willing to take a cheaper contract to stay on a contending team like the Cowboys. He's also been productive during the early stages of 2023 with 2.5 sacks and five QB hits during the Bills' first four games. It doesn't hurt that the veteran defensive lineman has earned a good run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus, too.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
With Tyron Smith nearing the end of his career and about to have his contract expire, Dallas needs to be on the hunt for Smith's replacement this spring. Suamataia is a project but has plenty of traits that have caught B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn's eye.
"Suamataia was in the top three of Bruce Feldman's list entering this season thanks in large part to his speed and easy movement skills at 315 pounds," Thorn said. "Suamataia, an Oregon transfer and a cousin of Lions tackle Penei Sewell, has freaky weight-room numbers that show up on film in his ease of movement, along with some pop in his hands and violent finishes that flashed against Arkansas this season.
"Operating in an RPO-heavy scheme, Suamataia is rarely challenged in pass pro and shows marginal awareness on stunts, but he has the foundational physical traits to continue developing his processing skills, feel and recognition skills as the season goes on."
(Previous Week's selections: OL La'el Collins, OT Josh Jones, RB Raheim Sanders)
Denver Broncos
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Quarterback
We're only five games into the Sean Payton era in Denver, but there's now a fierce competition for the lowest moment. The Broncos gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, but losing to the Jets in Week 5 with Nathaniel Hackett working as their offensive coordinator stings, too.
Rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin was a bright spot. He had 68 yards on nine carries along with three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB Anthony Barr
It was bad enough when the Broncos had to start Alex Singleton next to Josey Jewell. With Jewell dealing with a hip injury, the prospect of starting rookie Drew Sanders, who probably isn't ready to be a starter in the league yet, is even worse.
Fortunately, there are a few free-agent options out there who could help, and Anthony Barr is one of them. The 31-year-old started 10 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season and even offers a little bit of pass-rushing assistance too.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Broncos brought in Randy Gregory in 2022 in an attempt to find an anchor for their pass-rushing attack. Last week, they formally gave up on that plan, releasing Gregory after he posted just one sack in the first four games of the season. Gregory was ceding time to younger options, and it is important for the Broncos to develop some of the young guys they have at the position.
It's also still important for them to have a top talent. They might have to look to free agency again to do that. Josh Allen figures to be one of the best pass-rushers on the market. He came into Week 5 with six sacks and earned at least seven in three of his first four campaigns.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
The Broncos are going to have to trust that Sean Payton can fix this offense over time. But the defense is the side of the ball that's closer to returning to elite if it can solve some personnel issues. Denver handed a contract to Zach Allen to beef up the interior of its defense this offseason. Jer'Zhan Newton is the kind of talent that could raise the level of the whole unit, though.
Newton came in at No. 8 in our scouting department's initial Top 30 board. He's a game-breaker on the interior with excellent hand usage and an explosive first step. He could cause havoc and make it easier for the Broncos' young group of edge-rushers to have success.
(Previous Week's Selections: LB Rashaan Evans, LB Devin White, QB Quinn Ewers)
Detroit Lions
- Defensive Tackle
- Linebacker
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Offensive Tackle Depth
The Detroit Lions continue to truck along after demolishing the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Their offense and defense were clicking, and they now sit at 4-1 with a chance to hold an early two-game lead in the NFC North if the Green Bay Packers lose to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Marcus Cannon
The Lions don't need much as they've been really sharp this season. But they could afford to add some depth/an insurance policy at offensive tackle as Taylor Decker missed Weeks 2 and 3 and reportedly aggravated his injured ankle during his return in Week 4.
Bringing in Cannon would give Detroit someone who has 11 years of experience to turn to in case of an emergency. It helps that he has played both left and right tackle as well.
2024 Free Agency: S Rodney McLeod, Cleveland Browns
C.J. Gardner Johnson is only on a one-year deal and will be recovering from a torn pec injury that has him out indefinitely this season. So the Lions might be looking for a safety during free agency, and signing a well-experienced veteran like McLeod would be a good idea seeing as they are in the midst of their Super Bowl window.
The 13-year pro could fill the team's need for a free safety, and he has impressive ball skills with 18 career interceptions and 61 pass breakups entering Week 5. It would also be good for Detroit's secondary to have a veteran leader seeing as they are fairly young back there.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Josh Newton, TCU
Emmanuel Moseley didn't make his Lions debut until this week and ended up leaving the game with a knee injury, and he's only signed for this season. Plus, the team could use some extra talent and depth at cornerback regardless, so drafting Newton would be a good move given his potential position versatility.
"Moves feet well and stays square in press while using hands to disrupt routes. Quick feet but lacks ideal burst and closing speed. Plays with good ball skills to locate and play ball in the air. Questionable top-end speed to carry receivers deep. Willing tackler who plays with average physicality and strength."
(Previous Week's selections: DB Logan Ryan, DT Christian Wilkins, OG Zak Zinter)
Green Bay Packers
Check back for the Green Bay Packers after the Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Houston Texans
- Edge Defender
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Safety
The Houston Texans had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. After losing their first two games by a combined 27 points, they have now won two games and had a close loss on Sunday.
That's a sign of progress for a young team under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans. In the AFC South, that might be good enough to stay more relevant than most people expected going into the season.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Edge Melvin Ingram
The Texans don't have their first-round pick and have shown they can be a plucky team in an underwhelming AFC South. That could make them a surprisingly attractive option to a veteran who wants to come in and play a role on a team competing for a playoff spot.
In this case, it might be enough to lure Melvin Ingram off the couch to rush the passer. The Texans are competing but they are doing it with a relatively toothless pass rush that only had seven sacks in the first four games of the season.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Chase Young, Washington Commanders
It's no secret what building an elite pass rush can do for a defense. If DeMeco Ryans and Texans brass didn't believe in doing it, they wouldn't have given up a hefty sum to trade up and draft Will Anderson Jr. Giving him a pass-rushing partner coming off the opposite edge is the next step in unlocking his potential.
Chase Young is the rare young, impactful edge defender who could hit the market. The Commanders already have a ton of money wrapped up in their defensive front with big contracts for Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne with both Young and Montez Sweat ready to hit free agency this offseason. Young has struggled with injuries, but he's starting to prove he could still become elite. He has three sacks this season.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
Nico Collins is earning a reputation as a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, but it takes more than one to build a top-end wide receiver corps in the NFL. The Texans need to make sure they surround C.J. Stroud with everything he needs to succeed. Here's B/R scout Derrik Klassen on what Legette brings to the table:
"Xavier Legette is a big fella with ball skills. While his catch range can be a little limited as far as snagging passes outside his frame on the ground, Legette has no issue getting vertical to find the ball in the air. He's also a punishing bully-ball-style YAC threat with the ball in his hands. Legette isn't going to scare anyone with quickness or route-running chops, but the blend of size, vertical skills and strength is promising."
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Rashard Lawrence, DT Chris Jones, T/G Graham Barton)
Indianapolis Colts
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Running Back
- Edge Defender
- Tight End
The Indianapolis Colts pulled even with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South with a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in a game that included a lot of encouraging signs for the offense.
Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was having a strong performance before injuring his shoulder. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that X-rays were negative, although it's unclear whether he'll miss any time.
Meanwhile, Zack Moss did his best Jonathan Taylor impression in Taylor's return to the team with a new contract. Moss had a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: TE Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots
Mike Gesicki checked in at No. 5 on our Trade Block Big Board this week. He has not really caught on with the Patriots after signing a one-year contract in free agency this offseason. He wasn't a fit in Mike McDaniel's version of the Dolphins offense, but before his arrival he had back-to-back seasons with over 700 yards receiving.
The Colts could use another big-bodied receiver for Anthony Richardson. He could be particularly useful on the goal line where Shane Steichen has been getting creative with RPOs out of heavy personnel packages.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
The Colts have shown encouraging signs in the early days of Steichen's head coaching tenure, but they are still on the hunt for foundational players, especially on defense. If they can find someone to build around they need to get aggressive, even if it means handing out a massive contract. That's what it would take to lure Brian Burns to Indy. His Spotrac projected value is $23.4 million a year.
He'd be worth every penny, though. He is ninth in the league in pass-rush win rate even though he sees double-teams on 22 percent of his pass-rush snaps.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Josh Newton, TCU
Adding talent to the secondary has to be a top priority in the offseason. Drafting cornerback Josh Newton could be an important step in that direction. Here's B/R scout Cory Giddings on Newton:
"Average size cornerback with long arms. Has the ability to play from the slot and outside. Scheme flexibility to play in press and off coverage. Moves feet well and stays square in press while using hands to disrupt routes. Quick feet but lacks ideal burst and closing speed. Plays with good ball skills to locate and play ball in the air. Questionable top-end speed to carry receivers deep. Willing tackler who plays with average physicality and strength."
(Previous Week's Selections: DB Logan Ryan, CB C.J. Henderson, TE Brock Bowers)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Interior Offensive Line
- Safety
- Interior Defensive Line
- Edge Defender
- Linebacker
London has been good to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After beating the Atlanta Falcons there last week, they picked up an even more impressive win against the Buffalo Bills to move to 3-2 on the season.
The Bills have some legitimate gripes with the league giving Jacksonville back-to-back games in England while they had to make the trip this week. But this should still be a confidence-building win for a Jaguars team that's starting to gain some momentum.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB Anthony Barr
Devin Lloyd and Foyesade Oluokun are a strong starting tandem at linebacker, but Lloyd has been forced out of the lineup with a thumb injury that required surgery. That has left Chad Muma in the starting lineup and he's struggled to thrive in space. Going into Week 5 he had the lowest grade of any linebacker graded by PFF at 34.5.
Signing Anthony Barr would give them a veteran who could provide better depth at the position. He's always had a little pass-rushing juice to him as well, which means the team could find use for him even after Lloyd returns to the lineup.
2024 Free Agency: OG Ezra Cleveland, Minnesota Vikings
Sometimes offensive linemen take longer to develop than fans or front-office personnel would like. Ezra Cleveland has had ups and downs with the Vikings since being drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft. The 6'6", 311-pounder gave up 10 sacks in his first three seasons and had 35 total blown blocks in 2022, per Sports Info Solutions.
He's made huge strides in his development this season, though. He's yet to give up a sack and only had six blown blocks in the first four games this season. That's going to equal a nice payday, and the Jags should be looking into him as a long-term solution at left guard.
2024 NFL Draft: S Calen Bullock, USC
Andre Cisco is enjoying a breakout season in the back half. Through four weeks he was the third-highest-graded safety by PFF and already had two interceptions with three passes defended. If the Jags want to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, it would help to have two dynamic talents back there. Calen Bullock can help.
Cory Giddings noted Bullock's notable range, which would give the Jags two field-roving options.
"Lean safety with excellent length. Triggers very quickly to the run and come downhill, closing ground on the ball-carrier with good leverage and delivering a blow on contact. He doesn't always wrap up and can melt off tackles at times. Thinner frame can lead to him getting knocked off or shielded at times. Plays with great range as deep safety and does a very good job of reading the quarterback's eyes in zone."
(Previous Week's Selections: S Kareem Jackson, Edge Darrell Taylor, DT Kris Jenkins)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Interior Defender
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Edge Defender
- Safety
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't have a stress-free outing Sunday, but they did come away with a 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings to get to 4-1 on the season.
Star tight end Travis Kelce left the game and was questionable to return with an ankle injury. Fortunately, he returned to the lineup and caught a touchdown. His value continues to be unmatched, as Mahomes found him for a team-high 10 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Chiefs continue to shine. They held star Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson to 28 yards on three receptions. The Vikings have an offense filled with weapons, so it was encouraging to see the Chiefs defense have success against them.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: None
The Chiefs are doing exactly what the Chiefs are expected to do at this point in the season. They boast one of the top offenses and top defenses in the league right now and it's hard to come up with many areas for improvement. As injuries arise and situations change, there might be a move for them to make. Right now, they are best served to keep things as is.
2024 Free Agency: LB Isaiah Simmons, New York Giants
The Chiefs and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo have built a juggernaut, in part, because they are able to get the most out of their players on defense. The Chiefs have hit on several draft picks recently and have made good starters out of value free-agent signings because of their system and coaching ability.
That makes them a great fit as the next stop on the Isaiah Simmons Redemption Tour. The 2020 No. 8 pick struggled to find the perfect role with the Cardinals before getting traded to the Giants where he has just been a rotational player. The Chiefs could use some linebacker help next offseason because Willie Gay Jr. and Drue Tranquill are both free agents.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Patrick Paul, Houston
The Chiefs were fortunate that Donovan Smith became available and gave them a second veteran tackle to put in the lineup this season, but he's not a long-term solution. The 30-year-old went into Week 5 with a 58.2 grade from PFF and he's set to become a free agent next season.
Ideally, he's a one-year plug-and-play starter who will give way to a younger option as soon as next season. Patrick Paul can be that option. The 6'7", 315-pound tackle entered Week 6 with a complete clean sheet this season, giving up no sacks, hits or pressures for the Cougars, per PFF.
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Matt Ioannidis, DT Christian Wilkins, DT Maason Smith)
Las Vegas Raiders
Check back for the Las Vegas Raiders after the Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers.
Los Angeles Chargers
- Interior Defender
- Linebacker
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Safety
The Los Angeles Chargers got to kick back in Week 5 and recharge for what is bound to feel like a marathon. Entering the bye week at 2-2 isn't the worst place to be, but they've already gone through two major changeups.
Wide receiver Mike Williams is out for the year after tearing his ACL, while the Chargers traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots after a rocky start to the season. The bye week should give them time to figure out what to do at those spots, among others.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: S Andrew Adams
On paper, the Chargers have a strong starting safety tandem in Derwin James and Alohi Gilman. However, James is dealing with a hamstring injury and Gilman has a heel injury. Neither injury should keep them out for the season, but it would make sense to consider the ailments as a warning that the Chargers need some depth at safety.
Andrew Adams emerged as a starter for the Tennessee Titans last season but hasn't found a home yet. He registered 62 tackles last season with a pick-six. In total he has 100 games under his belt and could work in as the third safety in L.A.
2024 Free Agency: Edge A.J. Epenesa, Buffalo Bills
Khalil Mack reminded everyone what he's capable of in Week 4 with a six-sack performance. But he's still 32 years old, and those performances are getting fewer and farther between. Obviously Joey Bosa is a great pass-rusher, but he's had injury issues. Both players exemplify the importance of having great depth on the edges.
Drafting Tuli Tuipulotu was a good step toward building that depth. Signing someone like A.J. Epenesa, who will still be 25 years old at the beginning of next season, would be a good next step. Epenesa hasn't quite lived up to his billing as a former second-round pick, but he can win with power and is starting to show signs of growth and production as a pass-rusher.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
Cornerback is working its way into the top five needs for the Chargers and it will likely be there once the 2024 draft rolls around. The Chargers gave up on the J.C. Jackson experiment by trading him to the New England Patriots last week. Michael Davis is set to be a free agent, so the Chargers could be on the lookout for a starter across from Asante Samuel Jr.
Khyree Jackson is rising up draft boards at the same speed that cornerback is moving up the Chargers' list of needs. B/R scout Cory Giddings shined a light on the 6'3", 195-pound Jackson's skills in our initial big board rankings where Jackson just missed the cut at the position.
(Previous Week's Selections: Edge Carlos Dunlap, DT DJ Reader, LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.)
Los Angeles Rams
- Cornerback
- Guard
- Edge-Rusher
- Left Tackle
- Linebacker
At 2-3, the Los Angeles Rams are in an interesting state of early-season limbo. The playoffs are still in reach, but there are also questions about how good this team really is.
With the trade deadline approaching at the end of the month, these next few weeks will determine if the Rams should be buyers or sellers.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Trade for LT Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos
Alaric Jackson wasn't playing well before he got injured in Week 3, and the Rams have now watched both Zach Thomas and Joe Noteboom struggle to play left tackle in back-to-back weeks. The rest of the team looks like a legitimate playoff contender thus far, so the Rams should pick up the phone and see what the Broncos want for Bolles.
The seven-year pro was listed on the trade block by B/R's Kristopher Knox after the tackle's comments about doing nothing but losing during his time in Denver. If Bolles is hoping for a change of scenery, the 2021 Super Bowl champs could be what he's looking for, and he'd fill one of their biggest needs right now.
Also, Jackson and Thomas are on contract years while Bolles is signed through 2024, so this would be a play for next season, too.
2024 Free Agency: CB Stephon Gilmore, Dallas Cowboys
While Derion Kendrick has played better over the last two weeks, the Rams could still afford to add a veteran corner in the offseason as Ahkello Witherspoon is an impending free agent. Witherspoon also was Los Angeles' only player to come up with an interception during the first month of the season, so Gilmore's 30 career picks would be a welcomed sight.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
If Los Angeles doesn't end up striking a deal for Bolles, Morgan would be an excellent option in the draft to replace Jackson. The Arizona product ranked 21st on the B/R scouting department's initial big board and has caught the eye of B/R offensive line scout Brandon Thorn.
"At 6'5" and 325 pounds with good footwork, snap timing and play strength, Morgan plays with excellent balance, control and finishing skills," Thorn said. "He had a dominant start to the season against the likes of Mississippi State and Stanford before facing future NFL edge-rusher Bralen Trice in Week 5 in what was by far his biggest challenge of the year thus far.
"Morgan gave up a high-quality sack to Trice on an inside power move where he was caught in a bad position and gave up one pressure around the corner to Trice's teammate Sekai Asoau-Afoa where he was a tad late out of his stance.
"These reps were sandwiched with all of the aforementioned positive traits in what turned out to be a matchup that didn't alter my viewing of Morgan much in either a good or bad direction."
(Previous Week's selections: OL La'el Collins, CB Adoree' Jackson, CB Kool-Aid McKinstry)
Miami Dolphins
- Right Tackle
- Cornerback
- Edge-Rusher
- Tight End
- Left Guard
Great teams are able to put away inferior teams. The New York Giants fit the latter bill right now, and the Miami Dolphins did a good job of making it look that way on the field Sunday.
Rookie running back De'Von Achane had another dynamic performance, putting up 151 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. Achane and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who hauled in eight catches for 181 yards and a touchdown against the Giants, have a fun competition for who is the fastest man in the NFL right now.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: None
Bringing on too many new pieces in the middle of a successful season isn't necessarily a great move. The Dolphins already added to their arsenal of weapons by trading a 2025 sixth-round pick for Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Chicago Bears.
Wide receiver wasn't a glaring weakness, but Claypool adds another weapon to an already dangerous explosive Miami offense.
2024 Free Agency: CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
The Dolphins acknowledged cornerback was a problem area this offseason when they traded for Jalen Ramsey. Unfortunately, we're still waiting to see if that move pans out. Ramsey tore his meniscus in July and won't be back until at least December.
Signing a talent like Jaylon Johnson along with Ramsey's return would give the Dolphins two physical cornerbacks to lock down opposing receivers. Johnson allowed 10 touchdowns allowed in his first two seasons, but he's shown a lot of improvement since then.
He was off to a strong start this season before a hamstring injury knocked him out of the lineup for the last two weeks.
2024 NFL Draft: G/T Graham Barton, Duke
The Dolphins offensive line has made a lot of strides this season, but Robert Hunt is set to become a free agent, and Isaiah Wynn is a short-term solution at left guard who's also on an expiring contract. The Dolphins have other pressing needs, but it wouldn't be a bad idea for them to spend a draft pick on an interior offensive lineman.
Graham Barton plays tackle at Duke now, but his lack of length might necessitate a move inside. He is the top-ranked guard in our initial draft rankings.
(Previous Week's Selections: TE Dan Arnold, OG Andrus Peat, TE Erick All)
Minnesota Vikings
- Interior Pass Rush
- Center
- Cornerback
- Right Guard
- Running Back
The Minnesota Vikings' season has quickly spiraled out of control. They've played in nothing but one-score games and are 1-4, with their lone victory coming against the 0-5 Panthers.
Don't be surprised if there's a fire sale coming in Minnesota over the next few weeks.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Akiem Hicks
The Vikings need another defensive lineman to get pressure other than Danielle Hunter. Hunter had accounted for five of the team's 11 sacks heading into Week 5, Harrison Smith was second with three, and no other defensive lineman had more than one.
While Hicks is well past his prime, he could at least give the Vikings another option to turn to He has 41.5 career sacks in 11 years, and Minnesota needs to start throwing stuff at the wall to see what sticks. Otherwise, its season could be over in a hurry.
2024 Free Agency: G Connor Williams, Miami Dolphins
With Ezra Cleveland's contract about to expire and Ed Ingram struggling in pass protection to begin his career, it would behoove the Vikings to look into a few guards during free agency.
Williams has been a good pass-blocker for the majority of his career and didn't allow a sack through the first four games of this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He also earned high marks in PFF's grading system as a run-blocker.
Like Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell comes from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, so Williams has experience in an offensive system similar to what the Vikings run.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
Both Hunter and Marcus Davenport are scheduled to hit free agency this offseason. Even if the Vikings retain them, the front office should be looking at edge defenders during the draft.
Turner is an impressive athlete who can bend to turn a tight corner and win around the edge or turn speed to power when getting after the quarterback. He got off to a slow start in 2023 and began trending down with no sacks in Alabama's first two games of the campaign before exploding with 5.5 sacks in the next three.
(Previous Week's selections: CB Bryce Callahan, Edge Rashan Gary, DT Jer'Zhan Newton)
New England Patriots
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
Things went from bad to worse for the New England Patriots this week. Getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys on the road in Week 4 was a low point, but losing 34-0 at home against the New Orleans Saints is another level of futility.
After the game, head coach Bill Belichick backed third-year quarterback Mac Jones, who went 12-of-22 for 110 yards with two picks. He could grow to regret that if the Patriots offense doesn't start trending in the right direction soon.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB/S Logan Ryan
The Patriots' immediate needs shifted last week when both Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez went down with injuries that will sideline them indefinitely. That leaves the Pats shallow at both cornerback and edge-rusher, which raises serious concerns moving forward.
Adding Logan Ryan would alleviate some of the stress in the secondary. The Pats traded for J.C. Jackson earlier in the week, but he was playing so poorly in Los Angeles that he was a healthy scratch. Ryan is familiar with the Patriots, having played for them from 2013-2016, and has experience playing both safety and cornerback.
2024 Free Agency: QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
The Patriots have posted only one winning season since Tom Brady left in 2020. Five weeks into the 2023 season, it doesn't look like they're going to add to that number this year.
Belichick presumably wants to have at least one more season where the Patriots make some noise and he proves he can put together a run without Brady at quarterback. That hasn't happened with Jones, and Belichick might be too impatient to develop a rookie quarterback.
If that's the case, Kirk Cousins would be a logical free-agent target. Cousins is still showing command of the Minnesota Vikings' offense, but the Vikings might be ready for a fresh start, and his contract is expiring after this season.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State
To return to relevance under Belichick, the Patriots have to field an elite defense. That means doing what they can to pair a nasty pass rush with a playmaking secondary.
They could look to add one of the top pass-rushers in the draft in Jared Verse. Here's B/R scout Matt Holder on the Verse-to-Patriots fit:
"With Josh Uche in a contract year and Matthew Judon suffering a torn bicep, Verse would be a great addition to New England. The Seminole has several pass-rush moves he can win with, whether that be with finesse around the edge, an inside counter or with power. He's also physical and strong at the point of attack to be a plus run defender, too."
(Previous Week's selections: WR Hunter Renfrow, CB Kendall Fuller, WR Malik Nabers)
New Orleans Saints
- Left Tackle
- Guard
- Safety
- Quarterback
- Tight End
After a letdown last week, the New Orleans Saints had a big bounce-back performance in Week 5 with a 34-0 shutout of the New England Patriots.
A Tyrann Mathieu pick-six as well as an efficient performance from Derek Carr and 136 yards on the ground helped the Saints cross the 21-point mark for the first time this season and stay in the thick of the NFC South race.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: TE Dan Arnold
Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau were both banged up heading into Week 5, and Taysom Hill has been getting some snaps at quarterback to take some of the pressure off Derek Carr's injured shoulder, leaving the Saints with a thin tight end room.
It would be smart for the Saints to bring in one more tight end as an insurance policy, even if he doesn't stick with the team throughout the rest of the season. Arnold is only two years removed from a 400-yard campaign with the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
2024 Free Agency: OT Donovan Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
New Orleans' guards haven't been playing well, and neither has left tackle Trevor Penning. However, Penning's profile coming out of Northern Iowa makes him a good candidate to slide inside and thus solve one of the team's problems upfront.
That would leave the Saints with a hole at left tackle, which is where Smith comes in. The former Buccaneer would provide better protection for Carr and should know the division well after terrorizing the NFC South for the first eight years of his career.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Isaac Yiadom has played well so far this season and is a big reason why cornerback fell out of the Saints' top five weaknesses this week. However, both Yiadom and Ugo Amadi are set to become free agents this offseason, so New Orleans will likely explore the cornerbacks in this year's draft class.
While Lassiter has primarily been a boundary corner at Georgia, B/R's NFL draft scout Cory Giddings thinks the Bulldog has the potential to cover the slot as well. He has been impressed with the defensive back's athletic traits.
"Lassiter is an unnderweight player who shows very good foot quickness to get out of breaks," Giddings explained. "He has good burst and wastes little movement. However, he lacks strength and can be bullied and pushed around on the edge. Lassiter does have good ball skills in and out of phase, though."
(Previous Week's selections: OT Dennis Kelly, G Robert Hunt, LB Barrett Carter)
New York Giants
- Offensive Tackle
- Interior Offensive Line
- Cornerback
- Edge
- Quarterback
The look above from New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll says it all.
The Giants have major questions after failing to score an offensive touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in their 31-16 loss. Quarterback Daniel Jones' neck injury will be something to monitor this week as well.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OL La'el Collins
Andrew Thomas hasn't played since the season opener, Shane Lemieux has missed three games, John Michael Schmitz Jr. didn't play in Week 5 and Evan Neal seems more concerned with disrespecting the fanbase than keeping Daniel Jones clean. No team in the NFL needs Collins more right now than the Giants do.
The former Cowboy has experience playing both guard and tackle, so he could easily solve one of the Giants' issues up front or at least give them someone else to trot out there. However, the New England Patriots were also reportedly interested in Collins, so the Giants may need to act swiftly.
2024 Free Agency: WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
The G-Men could use more talent in their wide receiver corps. Darius Slayton was their leading receiver heading into Week 5 with only 153 yards, and no other wideout had even crossed the century mark. Plus, Slayton is only signed through the 2024 season, so the organization should invest in a young pass-catcher for the long haul.
The Colts' quarterback situation has been a mess ever since they drafted Pittman Jr., yet he had nearly 2,800 career yards and 12 touchdowns through his first 50 games. He just turned 26 last Thursday and would be a good compliment to Jalin Hyatt for years to come in the Big Apple.
2024 NFL Draft: OT J.C. Latham, Alabama
Neal hasn't made a second-year jump and may be on the verge of wearing out his welcome in New York. The Giants have a good left tackle locked down for the future in Andrew Thomas, but they should consider replacing the Alabama product with a different right tackle from the Crimson Tide.
B/R's NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn thinks highly of Latham and believes he has a bright future holding down the right edge.
"Latham is a massive, long-bodied tackle with very good power and a nasty demeanor," Thorn explained. "This leads to major displacement and movement in the run game with thunderous finishes. Latham is also a patient pass-blocker with the independent hand usage, tact and timing needed to play on an island.
"He is still learning how to maintain proper positioning and leverage against effective inside counters and speed to power moves, but his size, power, movement skills and demeanor suggest that he can stick at right tackle or move inside to guard in the NFL."
(Previous Week's selections: OT Marcus Cannon, Edge Josh Uche, WR Emeka Egbuka)
New York Jets
- Quarterback
- Left Tackle
- Right Tackle
- Safety
- Wide Receiver
Even if this season doesn't pan out the way New York Jets fans hoped, their Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos is going to stand out as one of the top moments of the season.
Zach Wilson did enough during the Nathaniel Hackett Redemption Game for the Jets to score 31 points against a struggling Broncos defense.
Breece Hall's breakout game is hopefully a sign of things to come. The second-year tailback had 177 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Sidney Jones IV, Cincinnati Bengals
The Jets' depth at cornerback is starting to get tested by injuries. D.J. Reed sat out this week's game with a concussion, while Brandin Echols was unavailable because of a hamstring injury. Bryce Hall has had plenty of chances to seize a role, so it's not ideal for him to step in.
Sidney Jones IV is a capable veteran who's currently on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. Jones made 10 appearances with the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks last season and played at replacement level. That's all the Jets need at this point.
2024 Free Agency: QB Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts
The Jets are learning a valuable lesson about backup quarterbacks this season. There's a lot to be said for having a backup quarterback who you can trust to play at a reasonable level any time they are pressed into action.
Garnder Minshew is a great example. He has served as a backup in each of the last three seasons, but he started five games over that span. He went 2-3 as the starter and gave his respective teams a chance with nine touchdowns to four interceptions.
Aaron Rodgers is expected to come back next season. Instead of depending on Zach Wilson to make an improbable leap in his development, Jets fans could sleep a little better at night with Minshew serving as the alternate to Rodgers.
2024 NFL Draft: S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
The Jets have a strong defensive core that is going to be around for a while, but safety is a position of uncertainty going into next offseason. Jordan Whitehead, Chuck Clark, Adrian Amos, Ashtyn Davis and Hamsah Nasrildeen are all set to become free agents in the spring.
Tyler Nubin (6'2", 210) pounds is a big safety who plays with an edge in the run game and would fit nicely with Jets head coach Robert Saleh's ethos on defense. Nubin just made the cut for our initial top 30 big board and was the only safety to be featured.
(Previous Week's Selections: QB Carson Wentz, S Jayron Kearse, QB Riley Leonard)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Cornerback Depth
- Wide Receiver Depth
- Linebacker
- Right Guard
The Philadelphia Eagles just keep trucking along. They're clearly one of the best teams in the NFL and haven't shown many weaknesses so far this season.
Barring a devastating injury, the Eagles should return to the postseason to defend their crown as NFC champions.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: G Gabe Jackson
The Eagles placed Cam Jurgens on injured reserve this week and while he could return at the end of the month, it wouldn't hurt to bring in a proven veteran for the time being. Jackson has nine years of experience and 130 career starts under his belt to serve as an insurance policy in case Sua Opeta struggles.
2024 Free Agency: LB Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Morrow and Zach Cunningham are only on one-year deals, and Philadelphia doesn't have many off-ball linebackers on its roster right now. The Eagles could be looking to bring one in during the offseason, and no one has a resume quite like Wagner.
The six-time first-team All-Pro would also likely be willing to take a cheaper deal to ring-chase with a team like the Eagles, and he could be a great mentor for Dean.
2024 NFL Draft: RB Audric Estimé, Notre Dame
Three out of the four running backs on Philly's active roster are scheduled to hit free agency, and Kenneth Gainwell is only signed through 2024. The Eagles could use some extra bodies in the backfield, but they typically don't invest heavily in running backs.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Estimé currently projects to be in the fourth- to fifth-round range, and B/R's NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen described the Golden Domer as a do-it-all back.
"Audric Estimé is a big back who offers a bit of everything," Klassen said. "He's lighter on his feet than he looks and offers some real breakaway speed, even if it takes him a minute to kick into high gear. A few good games from Estimé over Notre Dame's upcoming stretch of tough games could shoot him to the top of the class."
(Previous Week's selections: LB Josh Bynes, Edge Chase Young, LB Cedric Gray)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defender
The Steelers have a minus-31 point differential on the season, but they're tied for first in the AFC North because they are able to win games like they did Sunday.
The offense took a while to get going, but it came up with the points it needed to score a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. That likely won't keep fans from being frustrated with offensive coordinator Matt Canada or wonder if Kenny Pickett is the quarterback of the future, but it's enough to be competitive for now.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: TE Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots
Tight end is not a long-term concern for the Steelers. The tandem of Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington have the potential to torment defenses as they both develop. Unfortunately, Freiermuth missed this week with a hamstring injury, and Washington isn't developed enough as a receiver to help an offense that has largely struggled this season.
Making a trade for Mike Gesicki—who signed only a one-year deal with the Patriots this offseason—could help provide a spark for a passing attack that desperately needs one.
2024 Free Agency: RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Last week, we pitched Jonathan Taylor as a fit for the Steelers in free agency. However, the Indianapolis Colts took that option off the table by signing him to a three-year contract extension.
Barkley is playing on a one-year contract with the Giants after being franchise-tagged, and he's missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain. But when he's at full speed, he's the kind of game-changing back that the Steelers were hoping Najee Harris would be when they drafted him in the first round two years ago.
2024 NFL Draft: RB Ray Davis, Kentucky
If the Steelers are uninterested in paying up for a Harris replacement, they might want to go to the draft to find a feature back. Kentucky tailback Ray Davis saw his draft stock rise last week after racking up huge numbers against Florida.
"On his way to 280 yards and three touchdowns, Davis placed all of his short-area burst and downhill strength on display," B/R scout Derrik Klassen said. "Davis showed great side-to-side mobility for a guy his size and had no issue falling back to pure strength when he couldn't make people miss."
(Previous Weeks Selections: OT La'el Collins, RB Jonathan Taylor, DT Leonard Taylor)
San Francisco 49ers
- Right tackle
- Center
- Guard
- Cornerback
The San Francisco 49ers sent a statement that they're one of the best teams in the NFL by dismantling the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. There's nothing to be upset with in San Francisco yet, as the Niners haven't even been tested much.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: No one
Over the last several weeks, I've mentioned that the 49ers could use help on their offensive line outside of Trent Williams. While that's still true, it's hard to argue that a team that scored at least 30 points in its first five games and has looked as dominant as San Francisco has should make any changes to its roster.
2024 Free Agency: WR Parris Campbell, New York Giants
The 49ers won't need a top-tier wide receiver as long as Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are around, but Ray-Ray McCloud and Jauan Jennings are scheduled to hit free agency this offseason. The Niners could thus could afford to add some depth to the position group this March.
Campbell could replace the speed element that McCloud brings to the offense with his 4.31-second 40-yard dash time. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has also been known to use wideouts in the run game, and Campbell has a background as a running back along with 11 career rushes for 108 yards in the NFL.
That would make him a good fit in San Francisco's offense and allow Shanahan to get even more creative as a play-caller.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge Bralen Trice, Washington
With Clelin Ferrell on a one-year deal, the 49ers will likely be looking for a good run defender at defensive end. At 6'4" and 274 pounds, Trice is a physically imposing prospect who has the strength at the point of attack to stand up offensive tackles and set the edge. He's also decent at winning with power when rushing the passer and should be available in the late first round.
(Previous Week's selections: G Andrew Norwell, OT Donovan Smith, CB Kamari Lassiter)
Seattle Seahawks
- Safety
- Offensive Tackle
- Interior Offensive Line
- Nickelback
- Defensive Tackle
The early bye week ended up coming at a great time for the Seattle Seahawks, as they're pretty banged up right now. Starting offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross haven't played since the season opener, and quarterback Geno Smith and safety Jamal Adams suffered injuries last Monday.
Seattle has had a few other players miss games recently as well, so the bye week should allow them to heal up.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DB Logan Ryan
The Seahawks' secondary has suffered more injuries than any other position group this season, so it couldn't hurt to bring in a veteran as an insurance policy. During his 10-year career, Ryan has played wide corner, nickelback and safety at a high level, making him just what Seattle could use right now.
Plus, it couldn't hurt to add another mentor for young corners Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Devon Witherspoon.
2024 Free Agency: G Ezra Cleveland, Minnesota Vikings
Guard has been a sore spot for Seattle this season. Damien Lewis owns the team's highest grade from Pro Football Focus at the position, and he's floating around an average or baseline mark. Also, Lewis, Phil Haynes and Evan Brown are impending free agents, so expect to see the front office explore the guard market this offseason.
Cleveland has fared well in PFF's grading system every year of his career, and this season has been no different. He's also improved in pass protection with no sacks allowed through the Vikings' first four games, and he doesn't turn 26 until May. The 2020 second-round pick would be a great fit in the Emerald City.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Leonard Taylor, Miami
The early returns on the big contract that Dre'Mont Jones signed with the Seahawks this offseason haven't been good. Mario Edwards Jr. has been the team's best defensive tackle so far this year, but he's only on a one-year deal.
Taylor has an intriguing blend of size, strength and athleticism that should pique the interests of Seahawks general manager John Schneider. The Hurricane can be disruptive on the interior of the defensive line, as evidenced by his 20 career tackles for loss through his first 22 games in college.
(Previous Week's selections: DT Matt Ioannidis, S Jayron Kearse, G Donovan Jackson)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Center
- Guard
- Tight End
- Quarterback
- Cornerback
With the bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain atop the NFC South standings and in the driver's seat for a playoff berth. The downtime also gives players like Mike Evans, Calijah Kancey and Ryan Neal a little longer to heal up and continue the team's postseason push over the next three months.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Trade for TE Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots
The Bucs haven't gotten much production out of their tight end room, as Cade Otton leads the team's position group with 12 catches for 89 yards. Those figures were tied for 19th and 25th leaguewide, respectively, through Week 4. Otton has also accounted for a drop, per Pro Football Focus, which was something he struggled with last season as well.
While Gesicki hasn't exactly filled up the stat sheet, he's been more productive than Tampa Bay's current options at tight end. He has 10 catches and 99 yards as the Patriots' second option at the position behind Hunter Henry.
The 28-year-old is on a one-year contract and New England's playoff hopes are looking bleak, so it might be time for another Patriot to move to Tampa.
2024 Free Agency: WR Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills
Mike Evans currently accounts for nearly 40 percent of the Bucs' receiving yards and almost half of their receiving touchdowns so far this season. If he walks as a free agent next spring, the Buccaneers will have to replace their all-time receiving leader.
Davis isn't on the same level as Evans, but they share a similar profile as bigger receivers who can win down the field. He has 12 catches for 220 yards and three touchdowns through Buffalo's first four games.
Since Chris Godwin is only signed through 2024, Tampa could be an attractive destination for Davis, as he could get a chance to be a No. 1 receiver for the first time in his career. He's from Florida and went to UCF, so this would be a homecoming of sorts for him.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
With both Lavonte David and Devin White on expiring contracts, the Buccaneers should be looking at the linebackers in this year's draft class. Mondon is the type of athlete whom general manager Jason Licht seems to look for at the position and could be a good coverage linebacker with his impressive route recognition.
The Bulldog does need to add some strength to help hold up at the point of attack against offensive linemen in the ground game, but he's an intriguing project who could help replace what David and White bring to the table.
(Previous Week's selections: OG A.J. Cann, RB AJ Dillon, DT Kris Jenkins)
Tennessee Titans
- Offensive Tackle
- Edge-Rusher
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
The Tennessee Titans' classic calling cards over the last few seasons are starting to fail with more regularity. They couldn't get their running game going against the Indianapolis Colts, and they couldn't stop the Colts' run game.
Derrick Henry averaged only 3.3 yards per carry, while Colts running back Zack Moss looked like a superstar with 165 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans made four trips to the red zone and came away with only one touchdown.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Garrett Bolles, Denver Broncos
The Titans did a lot to shake up their offensive line this offseason, but it doesn't look like they found their starting left tackle of the future in Andre Dillard. As B/R's Kristopher Knox noted, the former Philadelphia Eagle has struggled, and Garrett Bolles would be a potential upgrade if the Titans are interested in upgrading that spot ahead of the trade deadline.
Knox cited Bolles' frustrations with losing in Denver as a reason why he might want out in 2024, and it would make sense for the Broncos to shop him. The Titans might not be a contender, but playing in the AFC South gives them an outside chance to fight for a playoff spot, which is better than being in a division that features the Kansas City Chiefs.
2024 Free Agency: TE Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks
Chigoziem Okonkwo has been one of the most disappointing players for the Titans this season. The athletic tight end looked like he might emerge as a legitimate offensive weapon in his second season, but he's been a complete afterthought thus far. The Titans need an in-line tight end who is also a receiving threat to maximize Okonkwo's off-ball prowess.
Noah Fant has become a bit of an afterthought himself in Seattle. He was part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver, but he can still bring value to a team in 2024 free agency.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Signing Sean Murphy-Bunting looks like it's going to solve one of the outside corner spots for the Titans. Whether Kristian Fulton can lock down the other is still up for debate. If he doesn't improve quickly this season, the Titans might prioritize an upgrade there in the offseason.
Using an early pick on Nate Wiggins would give them a potential running mate for Murphy-Bunting on the outside. The 6'2", 185-pound corner is a little lean, but he knows how to use his length to pester opposing receivers. He made a name for himself last season with 14 passes defended and has done nothing this season to lose momentum for the draft.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Greedy Williams, Edge Brian Burns, WR Troy Franklin)
Washington Commanders
- Linebacker
- Quarterback
- Cornerback
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
The NFL is a week-to-week league, and the Washington Commanders got a harsh reminder of that on Thursday. Just four days after taking the Philadelphia Eagles to overtime, the Commanders lost to the Chicago Bears, who hadn't won a game in nearly a full calendar year.
Washington went from a potential surprise playoff contender to a "maybe they aren't as good as we thought they were" type of team in less than a week.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Casey Hayward
Rookie Emmanuel Forbes struggled in coverage Thursday and missed a few tackles before eventually getting benched. According to Pro Football Focus, Forbes has surrendered 20.1 yards per reception and a passer rating of 125.5 when targeted this season.
If the Commanders are eyeing a playoff push, they can't afford to let the first-round pick work through his struggles. They'll need to bring in a veteran like Hayward, who could at least help stop the bleeding and simultaneously serve as a mentor for Forbes.
2024 Free Agency: WR Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals
While wide receiver won't necessarily be a pressing need for the Commanders this offseason, Curtis Samuel and Jamison Crowder are about to hit free agency, so the team could be in the market for a slot receiver.
Boyd has carved out an eight-year career on the inside, racking up nearly 5,500 career receiving yards and 29 touchdowns heading into Week 5. Regardless of whether it's Sam Howell or someone else next year, Washington needs to surround its young quarterback with as much talent out wide as possible, and Boyd will be one of the top slot receivers available.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
While the Commanders figure to retain either Chase Young or Montez Sweat, it seems unlikely that they'll keep both, so they'll need to replace one or the other. Robinson needs to add some strength to be better against the run and is still more traits than production with only 8.5 career sacks, but his athleticism is intriguing.
The Nittany Lion has an elite get-off, allowing him to win with speed around the edge as a pass-rusher, and he has good bend to complement that skill set. He also sets up his pass-rush moves well, which could help him serve as a No. 2 rusher behind Young or Sweat.
(Previous Week's selections: TE Maxx Williams, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Tyler Nubin)