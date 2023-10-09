NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 5

30 of 32

With the bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain atop the NFC South standings and in the driver's seat for a playoff berth. The downtime also gives players like Mike Evans, Calijah Kancey and Ryan Neal a little longer to heal up and continue the team's postseason push over the next three months.

Biggest Weaknesses:

Add Now: Trade for TE Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots

The Bucs haven't gotten much production out of their tight end room, as Cade Otton leads the team's position group with 12 catches for 89 yards. Those figures were tied for 19th and 25th leaguewide, respectively, through Week 4. Otton has also accounted for a drop, per Pro Football Focus, which was something he struggled with last season as well.

While Gesicki hasn't exactly filled up the stat sheet, he's been more productive than Tampa Bay's current options at tight end. He has 10 catches and 99 yards as the Patriots' second option at the position behind Hunter Henry.

The 28-year-old is on a one-year contract and New England's playoff hopes are looking bleak, so it might be time for another Patriot to move to Tampa.

2024 Free Agency: WR Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills

Mike Evans currently accounts for nearly 40 percent of the Bucs' receiving yards and almost half of their receiving touchdowns so far this season. If he walks as a free agent next spring, the Buccaneers will have to replace their all-time receiving leader.

Davis isn't on the same level as Evans, but they share a similar profile as bigger receivers who can win down the field. He has 12 catches for 220 yards and three touchdowns through Buffalo's first four games.

Since Chris Godwin is only signed through 2024, Tampa could be an attractive destination for Davis, as he could get a chance to be a No. 1 receiver for the first time in his career. He's from Florida and went to UCF, so this would be a homecoming of sorts for him.

2024 NFL Draft: LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia

With both Lavonte David and Devin White on expiring contracts, the Buccaneers should be looking at the linebackers in this year's draft class. Mondon is the type of athlete whom general manager Jason Licht seems to look for at the position and could be a good coverage linebacker with his impressive route recognition.