X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Aaron Rodgers, Jets Fans Mock Sean Payton, Broncos over Team's Struggles After Win

    Francisco RosaOctober 8, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 01: Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton looks on in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos on October 01, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Well, how the tables have turned.

    A few months after ripping former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for his time with the organization, current Broncos head coach Sean Payton lost to the New York Jets, who have Hackett as their offensive coordinator.

    It was another rough day at the office for Payton and Co., as they struggled in an ugly 31-21 loss.

    Shortly after he was hired by Denver, Payton called Hackett's one season with the Broncos "one of the worst coaching jobs" ever. Hackett went 4-11 and couldn't even finish out his first year with the team.

    Payton hasn't been much better thus far, though. The Broncos have gotten off to a 1-4 start, and a lot of the warts from Hackett's regime are still showing. The Broncos had three turnovers and gave up 407 yards of total offense to a struggling Jets squad.

    Facing a three-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson got strip-sacked and New York returned it for a touchdown, icing the game.

    Hackett was one of the first people on the Jets sideline to receive a hug from his squad. And the Jets' players and fanbase were quick to troll Payton following their big win.

    New York Jets @nyjets

    when you lose to the "offseason champs" <a href="https://t.co/FzNIqGWZks">pic.twitter.com/FzNIqGWZks</a>

    Aaron Rodgers, Jets Fans Mock Sean Payton, Broncos over Team's Struggles After Win
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Aaron Rodgers @AaronRodgers12

    W. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hackett?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hackett</a>❤️ #

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    Jets are down both starting CBs and Sean Payton is calling pitchy pitchy woo woo behind the line of scrimmage<br><br>this has been one of the worse play call games I've ever seen from Sean Payton<br><br>an epic disaster

    Jake Shapiro, but spooky 👻 @Shapalicious

    Vance Joseph and Sean Payton are getting out coached by Nathaniel Hackett and Robert Saleh 🤦‍♀️

    ImperfectBob @ImperfectBob

    Nathaniel Hackett &gt; Sean Payton

    カルダリアス 🏴‍☠️ @ChicoSmood

    Sean Payton did all that talking bout Hackett and finna lose to em lol

    Jay @JayBvrn

    SUPER glad Sean Payton is having this bad of a season after all that shit he talked about Hackett too. Love these storylines

    Dawson Carrell @carrell_dawson

    Sean Payton fraud checked by Hackett

    Destroy ruZZia @nyjetssb3

    Sean Payton is a friggin PUNK &amp; it's gonna be spectacular watching him fail big in Denver. He's never been head coach of a team that didn't have Drew Brees at QB. I hope Hackett tells him "not as easy as you thought huh?". <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://t.co/EoiMJOKKfq">https://t.co/EoiMJOKKfq</a>

    Rick Watson @RickWatson28

    Sean Payton runs his mouth and then loses to Nathaniel Hackett. Payton is out of leeway going forward! His time has past. The only thing that remains from his Saints success is the misplaced ego. Time to trade them all. <a href="https://twitter.com/Broncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Broncos</a>

    Jimmy Brunn @BRUNN_DMC

    Sean Payton can go scorched earth on Nathaniel Hackett but he can't figure out what personal the Jets are running out on defense.

    Depressed Broncos Fan @SurtainMileHigh

    Sean Payton ran his mouth about Hackett all summer just to get out coached by Hackett. You can't make this stuff up. 😂

    David Armstrong @d_armstrong1993

    Sean Payton is doing a good job in trying to one up Hackett in "The worst coaching job" category. Two bad football teams!

    Andy Dudones @ADudones

    No… Sean Payton is gonna lose to Nathanial Hackett.<br><br>And that's called "justice."<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsDEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsDEN</a> <a href="https://t.co/rMEBKC6KT0">https://t.co/rMEBKC6KT0</a>

    BruhFamPizza @bruhfampizza

    Hey great coaching Sean Payton. You're way better than Hackett. Yup.

    Wendell Ferreira @wendellfp

    Well, Sean Payton, it looks like Broncos problems go well beyond Hackett...

    Caveman @caveman20222

    Remember broncos fans, Hackett was the problem. Sean Payton was totally worth the first round pick

    Lionel Bienvenu @lionelbienvenu

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> have outscored the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a> 16-0 in the 2nd half. Nathaniel Hackett and Jets &gt; Sean Payton and Broncos.

    45Minutestoledyard @45mins2ledyard

    Sean Payton will be lucky to match Hackett's record from last year. Worry about your own house

    Jacob Wayne @wayne_sports_

    After all of the talk this offseason about how horrible of a coach Nathaniel Hackett was last year, Sean Payton is getting flat out embarrassed in this game

    Zach Remelius @psychoZ_50

    Praying Hackett gives Sean Payton a Stone Cold Stunner when this is over

    The struggles are only likely to continue next week for Payton and the Broncos. They're taking a trip to Kansas City on Thursday night to take on the reigning Super Bowl champs, who have won four consecutive games.