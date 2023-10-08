Aaron Rodgers, Jets Fans Mock Sean Payton, Broncos over Team's Struggles After Win

Aaron Rodgers, Jets Fans Mock Sean Payton, Broncos over Team's Struggles After WinOctober 8, 2023
Well, how the tables have turned.
A few months after ripping former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for his time with the organization, current Broncos head coach Sean Payton lost to the New York Jets, who have Hackett as their offensive coordinator.
It was another rough day at the office for Payton and Co., as they struggled in an ugly 31-21 loss.
Shortly after he was hired by Denver, Payton called Hackett's one season with the Broncos "one of the worst coaching jobs" ever. Hackett went 4-11 and couldn't even finish out his first year with the team.
Payton hasn't been much better thus far, though. The Broncos have gotten off to a 1-4 start, and a lot of the warts from Hackett's regime are still showing. The Broncos had three turnovers and gave up 407 yards of total offense to a struggling Jets squad.
Facing a three-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson got strip-sacked and New York returned it for a touchdown, icing the game.
Hackett was one of the first people on the Jets sideline to receive a hug from his squad. And the Jets' players and fanbase were quick to troll Payton following their big win.
Sean Payton is a friggin PUNK & it's gonna be spectacular watching him fail big in Denver. He's never been head coach of a team that didn't have Drew Brees at QB. I hope Hackett tells him "not as easy as you thought huh?". <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://t.co/EoiMJOKKfq">https://t.co/EoiMJOKKfq</a>
Sean Payton runs his mouth and then loses to Nathaniel Hackett. Payton is out of leeway going forward! His time has past. The only thing that remains from his Saints success is the misplaced ego. Time to trade them all. <a href="https://twitter.com/Broncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Broncos</a>
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> have outscored the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a> 16-0 in the 2nd half. Nathaniel Hackett and Jets > Sean Payton and Broncos.
The struggles are only likely to continue next week for Payton and the Broncos. They're taking a trip to Kansas City on Thursday night to take on the reigning Super Bowl champs, who have won four consecutive games.