Aaron Rodgers, Jets Fans Mock Sean Payton, Broncos over Team's Struggles After Win

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Well, how the tables have turned.

A few months after ripping former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for his time with the organization, current Broncos head coach Sean Payton lost to the New York Jets, who have Hackett as their offensive coordinator.

It was another rough day at the office for Payton and Co., as they struggled in an ugly 31-21 loss.

Shortly after he was hired by Denver, Payton called Hackett's one season with the Broncos "one of the worst coaching jobs" ever. Hackett went 4-11 and couldn't even finish out his first year with the team.

Payton hasn't been much better thus far, though. The Broncos have gotten off to a 1-4 start, and a lot of the warts from Hackett's regime are still showing. The Broncos had three turnovers and gave up 407 yards of total offense to a struggling Jets squad.

Facing a three-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson got strip-sacked and New York returned it for a touchdown, icing the game.

Hackett was one of the first people on the Jets sideline to receive a hug from his squad. And the Jets' players and fanbase were quick to troll Payton following their big win.