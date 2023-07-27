Broncos' Sean Payton Says Nathaniel Hackett Among Worst NFL HC Performances Ever

Silas Walker/Getty Images

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton didn't mince words when discussing the job his predecessor did.

Speaking to USA Today's Jarrett Bell, Payton said Nathaniel Hackett turned in "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL" with the Broncos last season.

