NFL HC: Broncos' Sean Payton's Hackett Criticism 'Crosses the Line...Broke the Code'

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

One NFL head coach took exception to the critical comments Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton made about his predecessor.

"That crosses the line," the anonymous coach said to NBC Sports' Peter King. "Sean broke the code."

In an interview with USA Today's Jarrett Bell, Payton laid the blame for Russell Wilson's disappointing 2022 season squarely at the feet of the coaching staff and former head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

"It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL," he said to Bell. "That's how bad it was."

As one would expect, Payton's comments weren't received well.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who hired Hackett as his offensive coordinator, didn't respond to Payton directly but nonetheless made his thoughts on the matter pretty clear.

Jets star Aaron Rodgers, who played under Hackett with the Green Bay Packers, was much more blunt.

"He's arguably my favorite coach I've ever had in the NFL," he told NFL Network's Peter Schrager of his new OC. "... I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches' names out of his mouth."

Payton attempted to walk back his assessment of Hackett, telling reporters he "still had my Fox hat on and not my coaching hat on," referencing his broadcasting career. He called the remarks a "mistake."

But the damage was already done.

Because of the Hackett connection, Denver's Week 5 date with the Jets already figured to be an intriguing matchup for NFL fans. Now, it promises to be an even more spiky affair as New York's players won't be lacking for motivation.

In addition, King pondered whether Payton's interview could backfire because the Super Bowl-winning coach "has set himself and Wilson up as punching bags."

It's not as though Payton's opinion of Hackett was all that different from how many outside the Broncos viewed Hackett's brief, forgettable tenure in the Mile High City. But some things are best left unsaid.