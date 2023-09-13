Patriots Rumors: Former Cowboys, Bengals OT La'el Collins Drawing Interest from NE

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The New England Patriots might be looking to bolster their offensive line depth.

New England is showing interest in former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'El Collins, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. However, "the team's level of interest is considered due diligence," Daniels added.

Collins entered the NFL in 2015 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys after a college career at LSU. He was very versatile in his six seasons with the franchise, starting at left guard before switching to right tackle in 2017.

During the 2017 campaign, Collins was a part of a Dallas offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL.

The 30-year-old joined the Bengals ahead of the 2022 season after being released by the Cowboys. He started 15 games at right tackle in Cincinnati before suffering a torn ACL and MCL against the Patriots in Week 16.

Collins started the 2023 season on the reserve/PUP list before being released by the Bengals on Tuesday.

The Patriots could use some help at tackle this season with starting right tackle Riley Reiff on injured reserve to begin the year. Reiff will miss at least New England's next three games while on injured reserve.

Calvin Anderson started Week 1 at right tackle for the Patriots after missing training camp with an illness. Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe were also acquired this summer for some added depth.

Trent Brown is New England's starting left tackle.