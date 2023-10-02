NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 4October 2, 2023
NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 4
Week 4 of the NFL season brought about the end of the Miami Dolphins' dominant offensive run courtesy of the rival Buffalo Bills, who simultaneously reminded the league that their offense can dominate, too. Overtime was needed to decide a couple of tilts while a few others were decided by 20-plus points. All in all, it was a weekend of professional football that had it all.
The weaknesses here are not just knee-jerk reactions to the weekend's games, but more an overarching assessment with both present and future roster-building in mind.
All AFC teams are scouted by Alex Ballentine, and all NFC teams are scouted by Matt Holder.
Arizona Cardinals
- Cornerback
- Defensive Tackle
- Quarterback
- Left Guard
- Wide Receiver
After riding the high of an upset win last week, Sunday brought the Arizona Cardinals back down to reality. Granted, expectations were pretty low for the Cardinals against the 49ers as the biggest question in Arizona is when Kyler Murray will return. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Murray won't come off the PUP list when he's eligible to do so this week.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Greedy Williams
Cornerback has been one of the Cardinals' biggest weaknesses since the beginning of the season. Starters Marco Wilson and Kei'Trel Clark combined to allow 29 completions on 42 targets (69.0 percent) for 413 yards through the team's first three games.
Clark is a sixth-round rookie, so it's no surprise to see him struggle. But Wilson is in his third season and isn't getting the job done. Bringing in Williams would allow Arizona to see whether he can be part of the team's future plans.
Wilson and Clark may end up being the better options, but it's worth the Cardinals' time to see what the 2019 second-round pick can do.
2024 Free Agency: WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
Heading into Week 4, Marquise Brown led Arizona in targets (22), was tied for first in receptions (14), ranked second in receiving yards (143) and was the only pass-catcher with a receiving touchdown. Brown has clearly established himself as the team's top target, but he's scheduled to hit free agency in the offseason.
Even if Cardinals re-sign Brown and Michael Wilson builds on a two-touchdown performance Sunday, they should also look into signing Pittman. He had more than 250 catches, 2,700 yards and 12 touchdowns through 49 career games entering Week 4 despite working with unstable quarterback play.
Kyler Murray would be the best quarterback Pittman has ever had in the NFL. The two could combine for some explosive plays in the desert.
2024 NFL Draft: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Zach Ertz is turning 33 in November and 2022 second-round pick Trey McBride hasn't quite lived up to expectations yet, so Arizona might want to take a tight end in the draft. Bowers is the headliner of the class, so if the Cardinals play their way out of the quarterback sweepstakes or want to stick with Murray, he should be on their radar.
Bowers is a dynamic athlete for the position. He not only has 22 receiving touchdowns in his college career, but he also has five rushing scores, as Georgia likes to use him on fly sweeps. He can block as well, and the combination of those two skill sets is a big reason why he might end up being a top 10-pick.
(Previous Week's Selections: S PJ Williams, DT Christian Wilkins, WR Marvin Harrison Jr.)
Atlanta Falcons
- Quarterback
- Edge
- Left Guard
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
The trip across the pond set the Atlanta Falcons back. Not only did they drop a game in the division standings, but they also weren't even competitive against the Jaguars and appear to have questions under center.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: QB Colt McCoy
The Falcons are in a tough spot when it comes to quarterback. They likely don't want to ruin Desmond Ridder's confidence by benching him, but he's holding their offense back. Through Week 3, he had only two passing touchdowns and an 83.2 quarterback rating that ranked 23rd in the league.
With Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside serving as the backups, Atlanta should bring in a veteran to serve as an insurance policy in case Ridder doesn't improve soon. Out of all the signal-callers available, McCoy would be their safest option, as he has starting experience and can keep their talented offense afloat.
2024 Free Agency: WR Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals
Mack Hollins and Khadarel Hodge are set to hit free agency next spring, and the Falcons could use some speed out wide to pair with Drake London and Kyle Pitts anyway. That's exactly what Brown brings to the table. He's explosive and can win deep.
While the former Raven and current Cardinal is averaging only 11.6 yards per catch across his career, he's recently been playing in offenses that were predicated on a short passing attack. He averaged 12.7 and 13.3 yards per reception in his first two seasons, respectively, and he has at least one catch over 45 yards every year except for this one.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
Ridder hasn't exactly given the Falcons much confidence that he's their quarterback of the future. They should explore their options in the draft, and Ewers could help them push the ball down the field with his big arm.
"Talented but raw," is how B/R's NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen described the Texas QB. "Ewers needs more time to iron out his decision-making process and develop better touch, but the arm talent and toughness are easy to talk yourself into. If nothing else, Ewers wouldn't have any issues getting Pitts and London targets, hell or high water."
(Previous Week's Selections: CB William Jackson III, Edge Za'Darius Smith, WR Malik Nabers)
Baltimore Ravens
- Cornerback
- Running Back
- Offensive Guard
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defender
The Ravens took care of a depleted Cleveland Browns team en route to a 28-3 win and an early one-game lead atop the AFC North through four games. The Browns were without Deshaun Watson and are still working on replacing Nick Chubb, who was lost in Week 2. Still, that had little to do with the Ravens having a successful afternoon on offense against a defense that was a buzzsaw through the first three weeks of the season.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Kenny Golladay
The Ravens started the season with a promising receiving trio of Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, but it has now become The Zay Flowers Show. The electric rookie is flashing every week, while Bateman and Beckham Jr. continue to battle injuries. Todd Monken's offense relies on getting production from receivers, which has been an issue outside of Flowers thus far.
There aren't a ton of great options left on the free-agent market, but Kenny Golladay would be an interesting flier. His tenure with the New York Giants was a bust, but he's still a big vertical threat with two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume.
2024 Free Agency: CB L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
Cornerback continues to be the Ravens' No. 1 need. Marlon Humphrey is getting older and is currently sidelined with a foot injury. The rest of the cornerback room is made up of veteran also-rans and younger, developing players.
The Ravens could use a true No. 1 corner to either pair with or replace Humphrey. Sneed is one of the best corners who is set to become a free agent, and the Chiefs might have too many big contracts on their books to re-sign him.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Kalen King, Penn State
If the Ravens don't want to spend a ton on a new cornerback, a few prospects in this year's class could fill that need, including Kalen King. The 5'11", 190-pound Penn State product is a fluid mover who is capable of playing bigger than his frame and making plays on the ball.
As a sophomore last season, he had 18 pass deflections. He has only one breakup this season, but without Joey Porter Jr. on the other side, teams are avoiding throwing his way. According to PFF, King has seen only 13 targets in the team's first four games.
(Previous Week's Selections: Edge Melvin Ingram, OG Jonah Jackson, WR Xavier Legette)
Buffalo Bills
- Wide Receiver
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Linebacker
- Safety
If there was any doubt that the Bills belong in the conversation as a Super Bowl favorite, there shouldn't be now. Their matchup with the Dolphins was the best game of the week on paper and they didn't leave any doubt as to who the better team was on Sunday in a 48-20 win. Josh Allen is on fire and the defense limited the Dolphins' hot offense to just 20 points.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Sidney Jones IV, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bills don't have many holes, but there might be one developing at cornerback. Tre'Davious White left Sunday's game with an Achilles injury while Christian Benford also left with a shoulder injury. For a team with clear Super Bowl aspirations, those are both tough breaks.
Sidney Jones IV is currently on the Bengals practice squad, but he is a six-year vet with 30 passes defended and four interceptions. He has a little bit of versatility to move inside and out as well. He would be a good depth piece to acquire.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Carl Lawson, New York Jets
Both Leonard Floyd and A.J. Epenesa are set to be free agents next season, and Von Miller will turn 35 in March. The Bills' pass rush has held up without Miller in the lineup, but they need to continue investing in the position to have the depth to make deep playoff runs.
Carl Lawson is in the final year of his contract with the Jets and finds himself in a heavy rotation. He could likely find a bigger role and a better position to be on a contender by signing with the Bills.
2024 NFL Draft: S Calen Bullock, USC
The Bills defense is among the best in the league, in part thanks to safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. However, Hyde is 32 and is set to become a free agent this offseason, as is Taylor Rapp, the team's third safety. Poyer, also 32, is only under contract through 2024.
The Bills should aim to find at least one young safety who could learn under Poyer and/or Hyde before taking over. Calen Bullock is an intriguing prospect who lines up all over USC's defense and had five interceptions as a sophomore.
(Previous Week's Selections: OT La'el Collins, DT Justin Jones, LB Smael Mondon Jr.)
Carolina Panthers
- Wide Receiver
- Guard
- Offensive Tackle
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
The good news for the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 was that Bryce Young was able to get back on the field after missing the previous Sunday with an injury. The bad news is their offense only managed two field goals and the team is now 0-4.
Some growing pains were always to be expected with Young, but this certainly isn't the start he and Panthers' fans were hoping for as Carolina hasn't scored more than 20 points with the rookie at the helm.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: S Will Parks
Starting free safety Xavier Woods is expected to miss a "significant" amount of time after suffering a hamstring injury in Seattle, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Panthers have decent backup options, as Jeremy Chinn and Sam Franklin Jr. can line up deep.
They could use more depth at the position, which Parks can provide. The seven-year pro would give them another veteran option to turn to in case of an emergency, rather than having to throw rookie fifth-round pick Jammie Robinson into the fire before he's ready.
2024 Free Agency: CB Chidobe Awuzie, Cincinnati Bengals
C.J. Henderson's contract expires in March, and Jaycee Horn has struggled to stay healthy during the early stages of his career, so the Panthers would be wise to invest in a cornerback this offseason. They don't necessarily need a game-changer at the position, but they could use a solid corner to play alongside Horn when he's healthy and replace him when he isn't.
Awuzie is a perfect candidate for that role, as he's been a good player in the past but shouldn't command top dollar on the open market. He allowed only a 38.0 completion percentage when targeted last season, but he didn't come down with any interceptions to create the momentum-swinging plays that elite NFL corners make.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
The Panthers' lackluster receiving corps might only get worse when DJ Chark Jr. and Laviska Shenault hit free agency in the offseason. They need to get Bryce Young more pass-catchers, and Coleman has been one of the nation's best wide receivers thus far.
The Seminole has a basketball background that he uses well in contested catches, and he was tied for the most receiving touchdowns (six) in college football heading into Saturday. It also doesn't hurt that his two biggest performances have come against Florida State's biggest competition so far this season: LSU and Clemson.
(Previous Week's Selections: OL La'el Collins, WR Calvin Ridley, Edge Jared Verse)
Chicago Bears
- Interior Offensive line
- Quarterback
- Left Tackle
- Edge
- Wide Receiver
Sunday was certainly a tough one for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. Fields played well for the majority of the game and helped give the team a 28-7 lead, but a few bad plays and a questionable coaching decision made that all go for not. The silver lining is they currently hold the first and second overall picks of the draft.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: C Ben Jones
There's little to no question that the Bears offensive line needs work regardless of who is playing quarterback. The interior three were questionable to begin the season and Braxton Jones landing on injured reserve only made matters worse.
I was tempted to suggest a trade for a player like Garett Bolles, but Bolles is signed through 2024 and Chicago needs to hold onto its draft capital. Instead, the Bears should bring in a veteran like Jones who can help steady the ship for the rest of the year and give Justin Fields a fighter's chance at turning the season around.
2024 Free Agency: WR Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars
In addition to the line, part of the Bears' issues offensively is rooted in their receiving corps, and wideouts Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney are about to have their contracts expire. So the front office needs to inject some talent out wide and go for a big fish, especially since Chicago is projected to have a ton of cap space.
Ridley projects to be one of the top receivers available this offseason, and his combination of size and speed could make him Chicago's No. 1 free-agent target. He's also still under 30 years old and would allow DJ Moore to take more reps in the slot, where Moore was effective in Carolina. It also doesn't hurt that Ridley has over 3,500 yards in 52 career games.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Heading into this weekend, the Bears had one sack on the season and it came from Yannick Ngakoue, who is on a one-year deal. Clearly, their pass rush can be improved and should be a point of emphasis in the spring.
Latu has a good blend of size–listed at 6'5" and 265 pounds–and quickness that can make him very effective at getting after the quarterback in the pros. The Bruin has a handful of pass-rushing moves that he can win with and the strength to hold his own against the run.
As long as the organization is comfortable with his medical history after a neck injury resulted in Washington medically retiring him, Latu would be a great option for Chicago.
(Previous Week's Selections: OT La'el Collins, G Michael Onwenu, WR Emeka Egbuka)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Interior Defender
- Right Tackle
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Offensive Line
When it rains, it pours, and the storm continued to drown the Cincinnati Bengals in a new low point of the season in Week 4. One week after the Browns dismantled the Titans 27-3, the Bengals were beaten by the Titans by the same score. The defense couldn't stop Derrick Henry and the offense struggled to get much going outside of Ja'Marr Chase. Tee Higgins left the game with a rib injury.
It's still early, but it might be time for the finger to start hovering over the panic button.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OG Andrew Norwell
The Bengals have been trying to bolster Joe Burrow's protection ever since he arrived in Southeast Ohio. That continues to plague them, as both Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa have graded outside of the top 60 guards in the league, per PFF.
Andrew Norwell ceded four sacks last season but finished with a PFF grade of 59.8. That's over nine points higher than either of the Bengals' current starters.
2024 Free Agency: WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears
Without a contract extension in hand, Tee Higgins doesn't appear to be a part of the long-term plan in Cincinnati. Spotrac gives him a projected market value of $22.6 million per year, which would be hard for the Benglas to swing with Joe Burrow's new contract on the books and Ja'Marr Chase due for an extension soon.
Darnell Mooney, whose Spotrac projected value is $13 million per year, would be an affordable alternative. He's different player than Higgins at 5'11" and 173 pounds, but he would bring an element of speed that would still pair well with Chase.
2024 NFL Draft: TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
The Bengals have had a carousel of tight ends over the last three seasons, but that strategy has come up short this season with Irv Smith Jr. It's time for them to find a long-term solution. B/R scout Derrik Klassen had this to say about what Brevyn Spann-Ford brings to the table:
"Brevyn Spann-Ford is a bet on size. At 6'7", 270 pounds, Spann-Ford is an absolute tank of a tight end. That comes with all the positives and negatives you might expect. On one hand, Spann-Ford is an obvious size mismatch and can occasionally swallow up defenders in the run game. On the other hand, Spann-Ford isn't a very agile mover. That hurts him both in terms of separation and in getting the right angles in the run game."
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Christian Covington, OT James Hurst, OT JC Latham)
Cleveland Browns
- Offensive Tackle
- Interior Defensive Line
- Wide Receiver
- Edge-Rusher
- Running Back
The Browns moved to 2-2 with a 28-3 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, but it's hard to take too much away from it. Deshaun Watson was a surprising inactive with a shoulder injury and the Browns turned things over to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. While he was a preseason darling, he clearly wasn't ready for action as the starter. He was sacked four times and threw three interceptions.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos
Given how dominant the Browns defense has been under new coordinator Jim Schwartz, this team should be making moves to contend this season. Trading for Garett Bolles, whom B/R's Kristopher Knox recently identified as a trade candidate, would certainly qualify.
The 1-3 Broncos should be willing to shed veteran salaries to get draft picks, as they clearly need to rebuild. The struggles of left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and the season-ending injury of right tackle Jack Conklin could necessitate the addition of another tackle in Cleveland.
2024 Free Agency: DT Raekwon Davis, Miami Dolphins
The Browns defense has made a remarkable turnaround in just one season. Schwartz is a big reason for that, but the additions they made on the interior defensive line have played a large role as well. Shelby Harris, Dalvin Tomlinson and Mo Hurst have freed up Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith on the edge to wreak havoc.
However, Harris is 32 and is set to be a free agent, as are Hurst and Jordan Elliott. The Browns might have to look on the free-agent market to find a value signing who can eat up blocks and snaps. The 6'7", 325-pound Raekwon Davis would fit the bill.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Patrick Paul, Houston
Wills' PFF grade of 47.3 entering Week 4 was 63rd out of 67 tackles, and he's already been charged with two sacks and several pressures. The bottom line is that the Browns might need a new project at left tackle.
Patrick Paul is putting some together some strong film at Houston. While he might not make it into the Round 1 discussion, he could be in play for a team like Cleveland that's willing to take him in the second round or make an aggressive trade up to fill a need.
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Marquise Brown, LB Willie Gay Jr., RB Audric Estimé)
Dallas Cowboys
- Offensive Line Depth
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Tight End
After a head-scratching stumble in the desert, the Dallas Cowboys got back on track Sunday with another dominant win. Heading into Monday Night Football, the Cowboys have the second-highest point differential in the NFL at 83 points. Even more impressive, they've overcome a handful of injuries to begin the campaign.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OL La'el Collins
To put it simply, the offensive line is beaten up and its depth up front is wearing thin. That's a big reason the Cowboys got upset against the Cardinals. Dallas could use someone who can play either guard or tackle like Collins can, and it should help that he has some familiarity with the players currently on the roster.
Jerry Jones and company might have to act quickly, though, as the 30-year-old reportedly had about a dozen teams call him last week.
2024 Free Agency: OT Josh Jones, Houston Texans
Tyron Smith is scheduled to hit free agency in the offseason and has suffered injuries over the last several years, including battling a knee issue in the early stages of 2023. He also turns 33 in December, so it's looking like his Hall of Fame tenure in Dallas is about to come to an end.
Adding Jones would give the Cowboys a young tackle to replace Smith. While the former obviously isn't the same caliber as the latter, he'll be 27 next season and is coming off a career year in 2022 while lining up at left tackle for the Arizona Cardinals.
2024 NFL Draft: RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
Tony Pollard is famously playing on the franchise tag this season and Rico Dowdle is on a one-year deal, so Dallas will likely be looking for a running back in the draft even if one of those two is retained.
At 6'2" and 225 pounds, Sanders would be more of a replacement for Dowdle than Pollard, but the Razorback did have 28 receptions for 271 yards in 2022, so he can catch balls out of the backfield, too. More impressively, he logged over 1,400 rushing yards at 6.5 yards per carry with 10 rushing touchdows.
Sanders did suffer a knee injury in Arkansas' season opener and missed the team's next three games, so that's something to monitor, but it's not expected to be a lingering issue as he did play this week.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Anthony Brown, C Connor Williams, CB Denzel Burke)
Denver Broncos
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
- Center
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Quarterback
The Broncos got off to a disastrous start in the first half of their game against the Bears, trailing 21-7 and making Justin Fields look like Justin Herbert. Fortunately, they showed some resolve and rallied for a fourth-quarter comeback to get their first win of the season 31-28. Russell Wilson was efficient and Jaleel McLaughlin emerged as a running back to watch with 105 total yards on 10 touches.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB Rashaan Evans
Alex Singleton has always been a somewhat limited linebacker, but he's been a complete liability in the Broncos defense. The Dolphins were able to pick on him in Week 3 and he's already giving up a passer rating of 130.9 when targeted in coverage. Josey Jewell has actually played well, but having Singleton beside him has made the Broncos vulnerable.
Rashaan Evans was on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad but now finds himself as a free agent again. Last year he had 159 total tackles and only gave up two touchdowns in coverage all season.
2024 Free Agency: LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Broncos defense has to be considered one of the most disappointing units in the league this season. The offense was a question all offseason but the Broncos defense was supposed to be the thing that kept it competitive.
Instead, they are among the league's worst unit. Upgrades are needed everywhere, but putting together a dynamic duo in the middle of the defense with Josey Jewell playing alongside Devin White could be a step toward rejuvenating the defense. White is uber-athletic, fine in pass coverage and an asset as a blitzer.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
Russell Wilson's monstrous contract pretty much guarantees that he'll remain with the club through the 2024 season. Even then, parting ways with the veteran quarterback is going to require eating a massive dead cap hit. The best path forward might be targeting Wilson's backup in this year's draft so they have a starting option on a rookie contract who is ready to play when they eventually do part ways with Wilson.
Ewers is a physically gifted quarterback with the arm to make big-time throws. He still has work to do to clean up his consistency and decision-making so it wouldn't be the worst thing for him to come along slowly once he gets to the league.
(Previous Week's Selections: DB Logan Ryan, CB L'Jarius Sneed, C Sedrick Van Pran)
Detroit Lions
- Defensive Tackle
- Linebacker
- Safety
- Cornerback
- Left Tackle
After beating the Packers on Thursday Night Football, the Detroit Lions are in the driver's seat for the NFC North title. Their offense has continued to click, and the defense is led by several young players who are starting to put things together. Things are looking pretty good in the Motor City with the first month of the season in the books.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DB Logan Ryan
The last few weeks have not been kind to the Lions' secondary. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is on injured reserve with a torn pec and nickel corner Brian Branch suffered an ankle injury on Thursday. While Branch did return to the game and the X-rays on his ankle were negative, the coaching staff would be smart to play it safe with the rookie this early in the campaign.
Bringing in a veteran like Ryan would allow the Lions to have a replacement for either Gardner-Johnson or Branch as Ryan has experience playing safety and wide and slot corner at a high level. The 10-year veteran can serve as an insurance policy and a mentor for Branch to help elevate the Alabama product's game even further.
2024 Free Agency: DT Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins
While Alim McNeill is having a career year in 2023, the rest of the Lions' defensive tackles leave something to be desired. They are estimated to have over $60 million in cap space, per Spotrac, so one of the top interior defensive tackles on the market should be on their radar.
Wilkins has been an excellent run defender and pass-rusher throughout his career with 12.5 sacks and 34 TFL in 67 games entering Sunday. He's consistently disruptive and would form a scary defensive line with Aidan Hutchinson and McNeill.
2024 NFL Draft: OG Zak Zinter, Michigan
Detroit's starting guards, Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, are about to have their contracts expire and keeping both might be difficult, especially with Vaitai's age (30) and recent injury history. So the organization will likely turn to the draft for an interior offensive lineman, and the Lions have a good one in their backyard.
"Zinter is a three-year starter at right guard with impressive accolades as a consensus All-American in 2022 and a key starter on back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines at Michigan," B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn said of the Wolverine. "He has ideal size at 6'6", 320, with solid athletic ability and a physical, tone-setting demeanor. Zinter has extensive experience operating in a multiple-run scheme and brings most of his value there."
(Previous Week's Selections: S P.J. Williams, DT Leonard Williams, CB Nate Wiggins)
Green Bay Packers
- Center
- Offensive Line Depth
- Nickelback
- Quarterback
- Running Back
A loss to the Lions on Thursday may make it feel like the sky is falling for the Green Bay Packers, but they're still in good shape at 2-2 to at least earn a wild-card spot this January. They do have a few issues to address, but, as a wise man once said: "R-E-L-A-X."
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals
Williams asked for a trade after the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency, presumptively due to his desire to stay at left tackle. Now that David Bakhtiari has had surgery and is expected to be out for the remainder of the year, Williams may finally get his wish.
While Rasheed Walker was solid in his first two outings filling in for Bakhtiari, Walker struggled against Detroit, especially in pass protection, where Pro Football Focus had him on the hook for two sacks. The Packers could use a proven veteran to protect Jordan Love's blind side, and the four-year veteran would be an upgrade over the 2022 seventh-round pick.
2024 Free Agency: S Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots
Green Bay has several safeties playing on contract years this season, including starter Darnell Savage. So the Packers will be in the market for at least one defensive back, and Dugger will be an intriguing option in free agency given his ability to play all over the field. It also doesn't hurt that he has about 250 tackles and seven interceptions in 47 career games.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Continuing with the theme of finding Bakhtiari's replacement, Mims is a project who currently projects to be a late-first- or early-second-round prospect by NFL Mock Draft Database and has plenty of traits that have caught B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn's eye.
"Mims is a young, raw and inexperienced physical talent with prototypical size (frame/build/length) and easy movement skills," Thorn explained. "He hasn't shown the polish needed to consistently hit his landmarks and aiming points in the run game or the nasty demeanor to finish defenders at a high level consistently, but his youth combined with raw ability form the foundation of a future NFL starter with high-end potential."
While there might be a "break-in period" for the Georgia product, his upside should pique the interests of the Packers' decision-makers.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Bryce Callahan, RB Jonathan Taylor, OT JC Latham)
Houston Texans
- Edge Defender
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Safety
It's not time to get too far ahead of ourselves, but the Texans are looking like an underrated contender in the AFC South. C.J. Stroud is proving to be a quick study and Nico Collins is developing into a bona fide No. 1 receiver that has moved the position down their list of needs.
The Steelers are struggling on offense, but the Texans defense should be given credit. They held the Steelers to 4.0 yards per play and blew them out 30-6 despite forcing just one turnover.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Rashard Lawrence, Miami Dolphins
Given how well C.J. Stroud has played to this point and the fact that the Texans don't even own their first-round pick, there's no reason that they shouldn't be trying to win this season. That means infusing their defensive line with some more talent. Sheldon Rankins and Maliek Collins have both struggled early in the season and were ranked outside of the top 100 interior defenders through Week 3 based on PFF's grading. Rashard Lawrence is currently on the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Signing him to their active roster would at least give them another big body who could bolster the run defense.
2024 Free Agency: DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
DeMeco Ryans has seen firsthand what an elite pass-rushing interior player can do for a defense. Arik Armstead has been one of the 49ers' most important defenders for a long time and Ryans should be looking for a similar player to play alongside Will Anderson Jr. in this Texans front.
There aren't many players in the league on Chris Jones' level right now. He consistently commands double-teams and gets to the quarterback anyway. He's the kind of player who would change the math up front and free up everyone else.
2024 NFL Draft: T/G Graham Barton, Duke
Graham Barton has been a little inconsistent at Duke this season. Here are B/R offensive line scout Brandon Thorn's thoughts on his campaign thus far:
"Barton has been up and down over the last couple of weeks after opening the year with an excellent performance against Clemson. While Barton is a sticky run-blocker with plus movement skills, his smaller stature and mediocre length make it difficult for him to consistently hold ground, maintain control and anchor against power. This shrinks his margin for error in his technique and will likely be even more pronounced at the next level. Right now Barton looks like a tackle-to-interior convert in the mold of Joe Dahl or Joe Haeg."
That makes him a good fit for the Texans. They've learned the importance of depth on the offensive line. Barton likely fits in as the left guard over Kenyon Green and could kick out to tackle if Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil wind up injured again.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Greedy Williams, S Xavier McKinney, Edge Bralen Trice)
Indianapolis Colts
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Running Back
- Edge Defender
- Tight End
The Colts continue to show promising signs under Shane Steichen, even if they aren't putting everything together and winning games. Indy fell behind the Los Angeles Rams in the first half 20-0 but forced overtime in the second half. Anthony Richardson was inconsistent, but the leadership and grittiness has to be acknowledged.
The record might not show it by the end of the season, but there's real reason for optimism in Indianapolis.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DB Logan Ryan
The Colts have been labeled as a rebuilding team, but they were first in the division through three weeks. Thanks to a weak AFC South and strong coaching from Shane Steichen, the Colts are in a better spot than anticipated. That being said, there are still clear weaknesses in the secondary that could hold them back. Second-round pick JuJu Brents has worked his way into the starting lineup, but safety is still a question mark.
Logan Ryan is an experienced vet with starting experience at cornerback and safety. His versatility and leadership could help the unit reach its potential this season.
2024 Free Agency: CB CJ Henderson, Carolina Panthers
The Colts' position in the AFC South allows them to chase a playoff spot, but they are still rebuilding in the sense that they aren't close to being actual contenders. Heading into free agency next season, they should still be looking for relatively young players who might break out in their system.
CJ Henderson is a good example. He'll still be 25 years old when next season starts and he's shown signs of improving his play with the Panthers. His first-round pedigree and starting experience make him a worthwhile target with upside.
2024 NFL Draft: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
It's going to be fun to see how general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen go about building this roster around Anthony Richardson. Assuming they are able to re-sign Michael Pittman Jr., they have a dynamic young receiving corps for him to grow with. Adding the most prolific receiving tight end in college football could make it downright scary.
Brock Bowers is a matchup nightmare on the inside and could quickly become Richardson's favorite target. Whether it's lining up in the slot where he can bully defensive backs or as an in-line tight end who runs away from linebackers, Bowers is always a problem.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Anthony Brown, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Edge Laiatu Latu)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Interior Offensive Line
- Safety
- Interior Defensive Line
- Edge Defender
- Linebacker
After two weeks of sloppy performances on offense, the Jaguars just needed a trip to London to get things heading in the right direction. Jacksonville played a clean game on the way to a 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Jags will face better quarterbacks than Desmond Ridder, so the defense wasn't challenged all that much through the air, but Doug Pederson should be pleased the offense went 10 drives without turning the ball over.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: S Kareem Jackson, Denver Broncos
The Jaguars have been adequate at stopping the run this season, but entering Week 4 they were in the bottom third at limiting passing attacks by passer rating allowed. Rayshawn Jenkins has particularly struggled, earning a 48.4 PFF grade through the first three weeks of the season. With such a young secondary, it wouldn't be a bad idea to find a veteran who could come in and help get things on the right track.
The Broncos are a good trade partner to target right now and they have reason to be willing to shop Kareem Jackson. The 35-year-old came in at No. 7 in our latest trade block big board, and he's an inexpensive option too.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Darrell Taylor, Seattle Seahawks
The Jaguars pass rush is bound to look different in 2024. Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson and Dawuane Smoot are set to hit free agency. Of the three, Allen should be the only priority to bring back, and it wouldn't be surprising if he bolts, as there were some trade rumors that have cropped up around him.
Darrell Taylor is set to be a restricted free agent in 2024. He had 9.5 sacks in 2022 but is off to a quiet start this season. If the Seahawks' tender on him is not too high, the Jags should get aggressive and put the pressure on them.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
If there's one thing that we know about Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, it's that he loves athleticism and upside. Michigan's Kris Jenkins has both of them in spades. The 6'3", 305-pounder was No. 7 on Bruce Feldman's annual list of exceptional athletes in college football. He's already demonstrated elite run-stopping ability throughout his career at Michigan, but he's coming along as a playmaker with one interception and one sack this season.
(Previous Week's Selections: OG Andrus Peat, iOL Connor Williams, OG Zak Zinter)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Interior Defender
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Edge Defender
- Safety
Elite teams are able to find a way to win even when they don't bring their A game. That's what the Kansas City Chiefs did in an up-and-down performance against the New York Jets on Sunday night. After jumping out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, the Chiefs let Zach Wilson and the Jets get back into the game.
Fortunately, the defense was able to shut the Jets out in the fourth quarter while the offense found another three points, and now the Chiefs are sitting at 3-1 heading into Week 5. There are still things to iron out, but the record shows they are living up to expectations.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Matt Ioannidis
Chris Jone is a transformative player in the middle, but the Chiefs defense would be better if he had a little more support. The Chiefs have budding players on the edge in George Karlaftis and Michael Danna, who have shown their potential at times this season. However, the interior defenders outside of Jones could be upgraded.
Matt Ioannidis is one of the best interior defenders left on the market. The 29-year-old has started 53 games across seven seasons and has registered a pressure percentage of 11.0 or higher in four of those years, per Sports Info Solutions.
2024 Free Agency: DT Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins
Given Chris Jones' holdout and the fact that the ultimate resolution was still a one-year contract, the Chiefs need to have an exit strategy. Re-signing Jones is still the most ideal situation, but we saw with Tyreek Hill that the team is not afraid to move on from someone. If Jones leaves, the Chiefs should still have the resources to sign one of the top interior defenders in the class. Wilkins is not the same type of player, but his stout run defense and pass-rushing push would go a long way to replace Jones.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Maason Smith, LSU
Potentially replacing Jones is going to take a multi-pronged approach. Scooping up one of the best available free agents would be a start, but grabbing a promising prospect in the draft would be an important step too. Maason Smith is reminiscent of Bryan Bresee last year. He was a 5-star prospect coming out of high school, but injuries (a knee injury ended his 2022 campaign one quarter into the season) and circumstances have limited his college film.
However, the tools are there for the 6'6", 315-pounder to become a disruptive force in the NFL. He has the frame to line up all over the defense front and uses his length well to defeat blockers as a pass-rusher.
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Robbie Chosen, WR Tyler Boyd, OT Jordan Morgan)
Las Vegas Raiders
- Cornerback
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Quarterback
- Interior Defender
The Las Vegas Raiders dropped another one on Sunday with a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Aidan O'Connell got the start with Jimmy Garoppolo missing the game with a concussion. The rookie showed some positive things, but he was also sacked seven times. The Raiders offensive line had no answers for Khalil Mack, who racked up six sacks, and the defense couldn't stop a Chargers offense that was without Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Edge Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
The Raiders are definitely not in win-now mode. The results on the field have spoken for themselves, but if the team doesn't show some sign of improvement, then Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels might be auditioning for their jobs.
The team released Chandler Jones on Saturday after he was arrested for allegedly violating a domestic violence protection order. He was signed on to give a veteran pass-rusher across from Maxx Crosby. Signing Danielle Hunter, who was No. 3 on our latest trade block big board, would pair a veteran with Crosby while providing Tyree Wilson with another mentor.
2024 Free Agency: CB Chidobe Awuzie, Cincinnati Bengals
The Raiders cleaned house in the cornerback room this offseason, but they still aren't where they need to be. They are leaning heavily on Jakorian Bennett, who is a promising rookie, but he's still raw. On the other side, Marcus Peters is on a one-year deal and isn't the playmaker that he used to be.
Finding a reliable veteran starter like Chidobe Awuzie would not be flashy but would make a big difference on defense. He was limited to eight games last season by injury but allowed only a passer rating of 53.4 when targeted.
2024 NFL Draft: OT JC Latham, Alabama
Jermaine Eluemunor has ended up becoming a serviceable player at right tackle. The problem is that the offensive line has to be more than serviceable for McDaniels to get results with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, and Eluemunor is due to become a free agent in 2024.
What the Raiders need is a blue-chip prospect to come in and play opposite Kolton Miller. JC Latham is a great candidate because he already has experience at right tackle and brings all the tools you'd like to see. Raider Nation might still be haunted by the Alex Leatherwood selection, but Latham is already a better prospect.
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Matt Ioannidis, DT Chris Jones, QB Shedeur Sanders)
Los Angeles Chargers
- Interior Defender
- Linebacker
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Running Back
No Austin Ekeler. No Mike Williams. No problem for the Chargers offense. Los Angeles lost Mike Williams for the season last week and Ekeler missed his third consecutive game with a high ankle sprain. The Chargers didn't need either of them to have enough offense to beat the Raiders in a 24-17 win.
Khalil Mack anchored a strong defensive performance against the Raiders and rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell. He had six sacks, which is just one shy of the single-game NFL record.
Biggest Weaknesses
Add Now: Edge Carlos Dunlap
The Chargers need all the help they can get on the defensive side of the ball. Joey Bosa has been playing up to expectations and the Chargers are getting production out of rookie Tuli Tuipulotu, but Khalil Mack has not been all that productive and Los Angeles simply needs more depth on the edges.
The Chargers played against Carlos Dunlap in a Chiefs uniform twice last season. They should know that he can still make a difference as a rotational piece.
2024 Free Agency: DT D.J. Reader
The Chargers' reliance on light boxes in Brandon Staley's defensive system puts a lot of pressure on the defensive line. They have to be able to hold up at the point of attack without much support from the secondary, who are trying to limit big plays and make the opposing offense drive the ball down the field methodically.
The interior of the defensive line is not built to handle that stress right now. Adding a run-stuffing nose tackle like D.J. Reader could change the game for them. The 29-year-old has been an underrated part of the Bengals' success on defense since he arrived there in 2020.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
As long as Justin Herbert is healthy and getting adequate protection, the Chargers offense is going to be dangerous. Building the kind of defense that can support that offense is still a work in progress, and acquiring a game-changing linebacker has not happened despite efforts to do so. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could be the answer, and B/R's Matt Holder has some thoughts on the fit:
"The Chargers have had issues at linebacker for a while now as former first-round pick Kenneth Murray Jr. hasn't panned out. Murray and Trotter share a similar profile as athletes with good size, but the latter has more awareness in coverage. However, Trotter will have to clean up his tackling form as he's gotten into the habit of lunging to bring ball-carriers down, leading to too many misses."
(Previous Week's Selections: LB Anthony Barr, CB Jaylon Johnson, DT Leonard Taylor)
Los Angeles Rams
- Cornerback
- Guard
- Edge-Rusher
- Linebacker
- Right Tackle
The Los Angeles Rams certainly gave their fans a scare by nearly blowing a 23-0 lead, but an overtime touchdown to one of their new stars, Puka Nacua, was just enough to even out their record at 2-2. The Rams also made some news this week that impacts their roster-building by signing Tyler Higbee to a two-year contract extension.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OL La'el Collins
When Alaric Jackson went down last Monday night, the Rams' lack of depth on the offensive line got exposed as Zach Thomas struggled to fill Jackson's shoes. If Los Angeles is serious about being a playoff contender this season, that's something it needs to address, especially if Jackson is going to be out for an extended period of time.
Adding Collins would give the offense a veteran who has played offensive tackle at a high level in the past. Also, he took snaps at guard early in his career, so he could help solve the Rams' interior offensive line issues as well. Overall, it couldn't hurt to bring in a lineman who has seven years of experience to give the team another option up front.
2024 Free Agency: CB Adoree' Jackson, New York Giants
Los Angeles could use another cornerback right now, and that need is only going to intensify during the offseason when Ahkello Witherspoon's contract expires. Adding Jackson would give the Rams a high-level athlete at the position and someone who can cover out wide and over the slot.
His 50 career pass breakups wouldn't hurt either as the former USC Trojan would get to go back to SoCal and step into the building as the team's most talented corner.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
With Ahkello Witherspoon in a contract year and a lack of talent at cornerback on the roster, the Rams could afford to spend a premium pick on the position in the draft. McKinstry has impressive ball skills, highlighted by his 20 career passes defended. He's also patient at the line of scrimmage and has the speed to turn and run in press coverage.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Casey Hayward, EDGE Brian Burns, LB Barrett Carter)
Miami Dolphins
- Right Tackle
- Cornerback
- Edge-Rusher
- Tight End
- Left Guard
The Dolphins hype train saw a slight derailment on Sunday. After putting up 70 points against the Broncos in Week 3, the Bills did some things to slow down the offensive onslaught and hold the Dolphins to 20 points in a 48-20 loss. The good news is that there aren't many defenses that have the personnel to do what the Bills are capable of doing. The bad news is that these are the kind of games the Dolphins will have to win if they want to break through in the playoffs this year.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: TE Dan Arnold
It's hard to find too many players who could actually help the Dolphins on offense right now. They have put the league on notice through the first quarter of the season. However, it wouldn't hurt to take a look at the tight end position. Durham Smythe is a good blocker but doesn't add much as a receiver.
Dan Arnold might not be the most dynamic option either, but he has two seasons with more than 400 yards receiving while Smythe has never crossed that threshold.
2024 Free Agency: OG Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints
The Dolphins already looked to New Orleans to find one starter on the offensive line. They signed Terron Armstead in 2022, and he's been excellent when on the field, but he continues to deal with multiple injuries. They could look to fill a need with another former Saint in 2024 free agency by signing Andrus Peat.
Peat is not a starter for the Saints this season, but he only allowed one sack in 11 starts last year, per Sports Info Solutions. As a free agent, he should be looking for a place he can compete for a starting spot while contending for a championship. That makes Miami the ideal location.
2024 NFL Draft: TE Erick All, Iowa
The Dolphins obviously have all the firepower they need right now, but the addition of a dynamic tight end could allow Mike McDaniel's offense to continue to evolve. As mentioned earlier, Durham Smythe is a fine blocker, but he's limited as a pass-catcher.
Erick All showed off some receiving ability at Michigan, but he was limited to three games in 2022 due to injury. Now he's at Iowa, where he's already showing the ability to make plays after the catch in addition to some solid blocking.
(Previous Week's Selections: OT La'el Collins, WR Jauan Jennings, CB Nate Wiggins)
Minnesota Vikings
- Cornerback
- Interior Pass Rush
- Center
- Right Guard
- Edge
Minnesota Vikings fans are breathing a big sigh of relief after squeezing one out against the Panthers on Sunday. A win is a win, but barely beating a 0-4 team to get your first win of the season almost feels like a loss as the Vikings stumble out of the first month of the campaign at 1-3. The breeze is strong in Minnesota as people are starting to feel the draft.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Bryce Callahan
Part of the reason the Vikings have stumbled out of the gates this season is their secondary has been struggling. Heading into the weekend, they ranked tied for 25th in passing yards allowed per game, according to TeamRankings.com, and free-agent signing Byron Murphy hasn't lived up to expectations.
While Callahan might not be the solution to all of Minnesota's problems, he could at least provide some depth to the position group and give the Vikings a veteran option to turn to if things don't start improving. He's coming off a campaign in which he allowed just 370 passing yards in 15 games, per Pro Football Reference, so it couldn't hurt to bring the veteran in.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
Marcus Davenport is on a one-year contract and has been injured for the majority of the season so far. That has really hurt the Vikings' pass rush, as Danielle Hunter seems to be the only defender who can consistently get pressure, and Hunter is an impending free agent as well. So the team would be wise to look into bringing in an edge-rusher this offseason.
Gary is an elite athlete who specializes in getting after the quarterback with 26 career sacks, including 3.5 in the first four games of 2023. He would be a good replacement for Hunter, and it wouldn't hurt to steal him away from one of the franchise's biggest and oldest rivals.
Spotrac estimates that the Vikings will have about $33 million in cap space, so they have the room to make this happen, too.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Newton is a stout run defender who has shown some flashes of athleticism to give him more upside as a pass-rusher. Against Penn State a few weeks ago, he had an excellent performance to increase his draft stock and build a strong case as the top defensive tackle in this year's class.
Minnesota could use some extra talent on the interior of its defensive line, and the Illinois product should be able to give the Vikings more pressure up the middle than what they've been getting from Dean Lowry and Jonathan Bullard.
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Ndamukong Suh, LB Patrick Queen, QB Shedeur Sanders)
New England Patriots
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Linebacker
- Running Back
- Cornerback
All of the concerns regarding the Patriots offense were on full display in a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Even with Trevon Diggs out of the lineup, the Patriots couldn't get their passing game going. Mac Jones tossed two picks and threw for just 150 yards before the Pats benched him in favor of Bailey Zappe in the second half.
The defense didn't fare much better. Dallas was able to throw the ball all over the defense even though CeeDee Lamb was limited to just 36 yards.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders
The Patriots were short on receiving options on paper to begin the season. They haven't really done much to quell those concerns four weeks into the campaign. Mac Jones is playing better than he did a year ago, but it's clear that he needs weapons around him for the Patriots offense to hit a higher level of consistency.
Perhaps Bill Belichick can call up his former colleagues in Las Vegas to see what they would want for Hunter Renfrow. The slot receiver has been an afterthought in the Raiders passing game and they have an out in his contract in 2024 that would make him a logical trade candidate.
2024 Free Agency: CB Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders
Injuries have taken a toll on the Patriots cornerback room, which only underscores the importance of having as many coverage guys on the roster as possible. The Patriots are hoping that Christian Gonzalez can develop into a shutdown corner, but targeting another vet who could come in and play multiple roles would be a good boost for the defense.
Kendall Fuller has the ability to play in the slot and on the outside. He's playing really well in the Commanders defense right now, which should earn him a decent payday, but the fact that he'll be 29 might keep him in the affordable range for the Patriots, who will have more pressing needs.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
The Patriots took a swing at finding a No. 1 corner in last year's draft. Finding a true No. 1 receiver should be a priority next offseason. Malik Nabers has that kind of ceiling. The LSU receiver continued lighting up SEC defenses with eight catches and 102 yards in a shootout against Ole Miss on Saturday.
Nabers is a burner but also brings the kind of suddenness in his movements that would indicate that he can become a nuanced route-runner.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Casey Hayward, OT Tyron Smith, TE Brock Bowers)
New York Jets
- Quarterback
- Left Tackle
- Right Tackle
- Safety
- Wide Receiver
All things considered, the Jets ended up having a salvageable Sunday night performance, even if their record dropped to 1-3. Taking on the Chiefs in a prime-time game was a big stage that could have led to a blowout loss. Instead, the Jets showed some fight and Zach Wilson even had a decent stretch that allowed New York to erase a 17-0 deficit and tie the game at 20 apiece going into the fourth quarter.
They still didn't have enough offense to pull off the upset, but they were competitive. Unless the Jets make a move at quarterback, that's about all they can hope for right now.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: QB Carson Wentz
Another week, another quarterback option to discuss for the Jets. Sticking with Zach Wilson would be one thing if the locker room believed in him. However, Rich Cimini of ESPN reported that head coach Robert Saleh risks losing the locker room by continuing to play Wilson.
Wentz has his own history of ugly endings to his tenures with the Eagles, Colts and Commanders, but he has at least shown the ability to produce. Wentz's worst passer rating for a season (72.8 in 2020) is tied for the best mark of Wilson's career (2022).
2024 Free Agency: S Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys
The Jets don't have any needs on defense right now. The unit has mostly lived up to the hype this season and has been dealt a bad hand with an offense that has been lackluster without Aaron Rodgers. However, one area that will need to be addressed in the offseason is the safety position. They have five safeties headed toward free agency in 2024, and it stands to reason that will lead to some changes.
If they go to free agency to find some replacements, then Jayron Kearse is worth a call. He has become a consistent starter over the last three seasons under Dan Quinn. At 6'4", 215 pounds, he brings some versatility with his ability to play in the box as well as deep in coverage.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Riley Leonard, Duke
Two things are pretty clear with the Jets quarterback situation: Aaron Rodgers is a dicey choice moving forward and Zach Wilson is not the answer. Rodgers (Achilles) is out for the season, and there's reason to be dubious about his potential return in 2024 when he'll be 40 years old.
The best-case scenario might be that the Jets are able to draft Rodgers' successor but still get a year or two out of the veteran. Riley Leonard has the size (6'4", 212 lbs) and physical tools to become an NFL starter, but he still makes costly mistakes and had a rough outing against Notre Dame this week. The injury he suffered is reportedly a high ankle sprain that won't keep him out long. If he chooses to declare for the draft, he might do well to sit behind Rodgers for a year.
(Previous Week's Selections: QB Case Keenum, WR Mike Evans, OT Joe Alt)
New Orleans Saints
- Left Tackle
- Guard
- Safety
- Cornerback
- Running Back
The highlight of the day for the New Orleans Saints was that starting quarterback Derek Carr was able to play, but the positivity pretty much ended after kickoff as Carr and the Saints only managed nine points in a blowout loss to Tampa Bay. That puts New Orleans in a one-game hole for the NFC South title, and the team certainly has questions offensively.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Dennis Kelly
Carr has been getting hit way too much this season and was injured in Week 3 after getting sacked. To put it simply, the Saints have to get better at pass protection and can't keep trotting Trevor Penning out there at left tackle if they're going to keep their quarterback healthy for a potential playoff run.
Kelly has experience protecting the blind side, and while he didn't get much playing time last season, he didn't allow a sack on 157 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. The 33-year-old is probably the team's best option at solving its biggest problem right now, and he could also serve as a mentor for Penning.
2024 Free Agency: G Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins
While New Orleans recently signed Cesar Ruiz to a contract extension, the team still has issues at guard as James Hurst has been part of the problem in pass protection and Andrus Peat's deal expires in March. So the organization would be wise to look at the guards that are available on the open market.
Hunt could be part of the long-term solution to the Saints' problem as he allowed just three sacks on 675 opportunities last year and hadn't given up one through the first three games of 2023, per PFF.
Money/cap space would be the biggest hurdle the two parties would have to jump over as New Orleans is expected to be in the red to begin the offseason once again, according to Spotrac's estimations. However, that's never stopped general manager Mickey Loomis in the past as Loomis has gained a reputation as a cap wizard.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
Demario Davis will turn 35 years old in January, so the Saints could use a linebacker to develop and eventually take over for Davis and play alongside Pete Werner.
Carter is an athletic linebacker who can be very effective in coverage with his movement skills and route recognition. He's also shown the ability to take on blocks from tight ends against the run, but he could afford to add some strength to take on offensive linemen. Getting a chance to learn from Davis for a year and bulk up would be a great situation for the Clemson product.
(Previous Week's Selections: DB Logan Ryan, CB Kendall Fuller, OT Kingsley Suamataia)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Linebacker
- Cornerback Depth
- Wide Receiver Depth
- Safety
An overtime win over the Commanders doesn't exactly boost confidence when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl hopes, but they're still 4-0 and the defending NFC champions. Ugly wins count the same in the standings, and Philadelphia just keeps trucking along.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB Josh Bynes
The Eagles don't need much right now as they've looked like a well-oiled machine and the majority of their weaknesses have to do with depth. That being said, they are going to be without Nakobe Dean for a little longer and Zach Cunningham popped up on the injury report this week, so it might make sense to bring in a 12-year veteran like Bynes.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Chase Young, Washington Commanders
Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham are impending free agents, and Barnett's camp was reportedly seeking a trade this offseason while Graham turns 36 in April. So it seems like their days in Philadelphia are numbered and the Eagles will be looking for an edge defender this March, especially since Josh Sweat is only signed through 2024.
While Young hasn't lived up to expectations in Washington, Philly has never been shy about taking on reclamation projects, and he'd bring some more youth to the defensive line. Also, with Sweat there for at least a year, the 24-year-old wouldn't have to play every snap to save some wear and tear on his body, which is significant given his injury history.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina
Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow are only on one-year deals and the Eagles could use some depth at linebacker anyway. Gray could help fill out their depth chart and be a solid run defender as he has good technique when taking on blocks and has some juice when coming downhill to be effective as a blitzer. He was also super productive in 2022 with 145 total tackles and 12 TFL.
(Previous Week's Selections: LB Anthony Barr, RB Cam Akers, OG Sedrick Van Pran)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver
- Right Tackle
- Interior Defender
There wasn't a lot of good news for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. Not only did they lose to the Houston Texans 30-6, but Kenny Pickett struggled to get anything going before leaving the game with a knee injury. The offense has been a concern all year, but the defense was much more concerning on Sunday. It gave up 306 yards passing to C.J. Stroud and didn't register a single sack.
Biggest Weaknesses
Add Now: OT La'el Collins
Through four weeks of the season, there has been some handwringing about Najee Harris' performance, but the running back was posting positive yards over expectation heading into Week 4, per Next Gen Stats. In other words, he's at least gaining the yards that are blocked in front of him. The root of the problem still lies with the offensive line, and signing La'el Collins so the Steelers have him when he gets healthy to replace Chukwuma Okorafor could jump-start the offensive line.
2024 Free Agency: RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Just because Najee Harris has done enough to keep his job this season doesn't mean that the Steelers don't need an upgrade at the position. Kenny Pickett has shown he can be a serviceable starter who wins games, but he's going to need to be surrounded by talent. A running back with the diverse skill set of Jonathan Taylor would be an ideal complement. Jaylen Warren has shown some flashes of being a good back, but Taylor is special when healthy. Taylor has been on the PUP list for the start of the season, so the Steelers could play the long game and wait until he hits free agency in 2024.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Leonard Taylor, Miami
The Steelers have traditionally had great interior defensive linemen. With Cameron Heyward reportedly out for about eight weeks, the Steel Curtain has been under construction with younger players like Keeanu Benton and DeMarvin Leal. They could add to that young collection with Leonard Taylor out of Miami. Here's B/R scout Matt Holder on the fit:
"Taylor has a rare combination of size, strength and athleticism that makes him a very intriguing pro prospect. He can be disruptive versus the run with his explosive get-off and has flashed a handful of pass-rushing moves he can win with. He needs to get more consistent with his pad level, but he'd be heir apparent to Cameron Heyward, who could serve as Taylor's mentor for a year or two."
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Akiem Hicks, CB Kenny Moore II, OT Kingsley Suamataia)
San Francisco 49ers
- Right tackle
- Guard
- Center
- Cornerback
We're a month into the season and the San Francisco 49ers haven't been challenged yet. They've had only one one-possession game so far, Week 2 against the Rams, and the only reason that outing was that close was because of a late field goal from Los Angeles. San Francisco is the clear favorite to win the NFC right now and maybe even the entire league.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: G Andrew Norwell
The 49ers don't have many flaws on their roster, but they could use some help on the interior of their offensive line as Jake Brendel, Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford have struggled. Bringing in a nine-year veteran who has 127 NFL starts as an insurance policy would be a smart move for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations.
2024 Free Agency: OT Donovan Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
Right tackle has been another issue for San Francisco in the early stages of 2023, as Colton McKivitz has struggled to replace Mike McGlinchey. McKivitz had a subpar grade from Pro Football Focus through the first three weeks of the season. If things don't turn around, the team can't afford to hope the four-year veteran will be good enough in year five.
The 49ers are in the middle of their Super Bowl window and would be better off bringing in a veteran like Smith to at least push McKivitz for the job. The switch from left to right tackle wouldn't necessarily be easy for Smith, but having another player with his experience—he won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers—couldn't hurt.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
While Charvarius Ward has played well, San Francisco could use a second cornerback to play on the other side of him. Also, Ward is only signed through 2024, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to draft someone who could eventually replace him, and Lassiter has some room for growth but has also shown plenty of traits to get excited about.
"An underweight player who shows very good foot quickness to get out of breaks," B/R's NFL draft scout Cory Giddings said of the Bulldog. "Has a burst and wastes little movement. Lacks strength and can be bullied and pushed around on the edge. Good ball skills in and out of phase."
(Previous Week's Selections: G Michael Schofield III, EDGE Dawuane Smoot, DL Ruke Orhorhoro)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Center
- Guard
- Cornerback
- Quarterback
- Tight End
Don't look now, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are firmly in the NFC playoff picture. Sunday's three-possession win over the Saints and the Falcons' loss puts the Buccaneers in first place in the NFC South, as Baker Mayfield and company are exceeding expectations.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OG A.J. Cann
Guards Matt Feiler and Cody Mauch just aren't getting the job done so far in Tampa Bay as the position is one of the team's biggest weaknesses and neither has fared well in Pro Football Focus' grading system.
While Mauch's struggles are understandable since he's a rookie making the switch from FCS tackle to NFL guard, the Bucs have a shot at winning the NFC South right now and can't afford to wait for him to figure it out.
If they are serious about making a push for the postseason, they need to bring in a proven veteran like Cann, who has eight years of starting experience and is coming off a campaign in which he posted solid marks from PFF.
2024 Free Agency: RB AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers
While Rachaad White has proved to be a good pass-catcher out of the backfield, he was only averaging 3.1 yards per carry this season heading into Week 4. Plus, both Chase Edmonds and Ke'Shawn Vaughn are scheduled to hit free agency in the offseason, so Tampa Bay could afford to add a bruising back.
That's where Dillon comes in as he's currently filling that role in Green Bay. Dillion is also coming off a season in which he averaged 4.1 yards per tote, 47 first-down runs and seven rushing TDs. He and White would complement each other well and form a great pairing in Tampa.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
Greg Gaines and William Gholston are signed through only 2023 and Logan Hall hasn't met expectations yet as a 2022 second-round pick. So the Buccaneers would be wise to look at a few defensive tackles in the draft, and Jenkins is a very intriguing project.
The Wolverine landed at No. 6 on Bruce Feldman's list of exceptional athletes in college football, as Feldman noted; "Jenkins does pull-ups with a 100-pound weight strapped to his waist. He also moves incredibly well for being a 300-plus pounder, running a 7.16 3-cone, a 4.33 shuttle, broad-jumping 9-8 and vertical-jumping 34 inches.
"Jenkins' shuttle and 3-cone times are both almost two-tenths of a second faster than the quickest interior defensive lineman did at [last] year's NFL combine."
Technique-wise, the Michigan product still has a few things to iron out, but that type of athletic profile will catch any NFL scouting department's attention.
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Ndamukong Suh, C Connor Williams, WR Keon Coleman)
Tennessee Titans
- Offensive Tackle
- Edge-Rusher
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
The Titans run game finally came alive in a 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. After the entire offense was a no-show against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, Derrick Henry ran all over the Bengals front with 122 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Protection continues to be an issue. Ryan Tannehill was sacked three times.
Tannehill wasn't made nearly as uncomfortable as Joe Burrow was on the other side, though. The Titans pass-rushers had a great day with three sacks and nine quarterback hits of their own.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Greedy Williams
Kristian Fulton is set to be a free agent this season, and there are a lot of reasons the Titans should be dubious about re-signing him. Fulton has struggled to stay healthy and was a medical concern coming out of LSU due to an ankle injury.
Finding a starting cornerback on the free-agent market this time of year isn't easy, but Greedy Williams could be an interesting developmental undertaking. The 2019 second-round pick has an injury history himself, but he has also shown some potential when on the field.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
Arden Key is the best pass-rusher the Titans have, but he's a bit of a one-note musician. He's electric as a pass-rusher, but he's not a great edge-setter and is best suited as a rotational player. If the Titans want to take the next step as a defense, they need to find a premier pass-rusher who can team up with Key and help free up Harold Landry III as well.
Brian Burns is one of the best pass-rushers that could be available in the spring. He entered Week 4 ranked 14th in the league in pass-rush win rate among edge-rushers. A defensive front that features Jeffery Simmons on the inside with Burns and Key both coming off the edge can do some damage and give the offense more time to figure things out.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
DeAndre Hopkins is not a long-term solution at wide receiver. That's a veteran band-aid. In all likelihood, the Titans will be handing over the reins to Will Levis or Malik Willis if it doesn't happen at some point this season. When they do, it will be important to get the supporting cast right.
That means continuing to pour resources in the wide receiver room. Treylon Burks might still become what he was expected to as a first-round pick. But many of the top teams in the league right now have a dynamic duo at receiver.
Targeting Troy Franklin would give the Titans a potential go-to receiver for their new quarterback. Franklin is a big play waiting to happen anytime. So far this season he has scored a touchdown on five of his 25 receptions.
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Chris Worley, LB Devin White, WR Malik Nabers)
Washington Commanders
- Linebacker
- Quarterback
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
Going into the game as more than a touchdown underdog, the Washington Commanders have to feel good about themselves after taking the Eagles to overtime on Sunday. That's kind of been the theme to their season as they've fought hard and sit at 2-2 in what was expected to be a rebuilding campaign.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: TE Maxx Williams
While Logan Thomas and Cole Turner are solid receivers, the Commanders could use a blocking tight end like Williams as John Bates hasn't been getting the job done. The eight-year veteran has made a career out of being a sixth offensive lineman, and it doesn't hurt that he has a career average of 9.6 yards per catch if Sam Howell wants to dump the ball off to him.
2024 Free Agency: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tennessee Titans
Kendall Fuller is Washington's top cornerback by a long shot, but his contract will expire at the end of the year. While Emmanuel Forbes can eventually take over for Fuller, the rookie has stumbled out of the gate, and the organization would be wise to bring in another option in case he isn't ready to take that next step in 2024.
Meanwhile, Murphy-Bunting has been pretty stingy in coverage this season with just 100 receiving yards allowed through the Titans' first three games, according to Pro Football Reference.
He also had three passes defended and two forced fumbles and doesn't turn 27 until June, so the Commanders would have a couple of young corners with good ball skills in him and Forbes for years to come.
2024 NFL Draft: S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
Kamren Curl's contract is about to expire and that could be a big loss for Washington's defense as he lines up all over the field and has been productive with 25 total tackles through the first three weeks. But Nubin could be a good replacement since he has a similar frame as Curl–6'2" and 210 pounds for the former and 6'2" and 198 pounds for the latter–and a similar skill set.
"Big physical safety who has shown the ability to play at multiple levels but does his best work closer to the line of scrimmage," B/R's NFL draft scout Cory Giddings said of the Golden Gopher. "Strong player who makes quick run reads and does a good job taking on blocks and securing tackles."
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Bradley Roby, EDGE Carl Lawson, LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.)