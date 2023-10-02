NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 4

24 of 30

The highlight of the day for the New Orleans Saints was that starting quarterback Derek Carr was able to play, but the positivity pretty much ended after kickoff as Carr and the Saints only managed nine points in a blowout loss to Tampa Bay. That puts New Orleans in a one-game hole for the NFC South title, and the team certainly has questions offensively.

Biggest Weaknesses:

Add Now: OT Dennis Kelly

Carr has been getting hit way too much this season and was injured in Week 3 after getting sacked. To put it simply, the Saints have to get better at pass protection and can't keep trotting Trevor Penning out there at left tackle if they're going to keep their quarterback healthy for a potential playoff run.

Kelly has experience protecting the blind side, and while he didn't get much playing time last season, he didn't allow a sack on 157 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. The 33-year-old is probably the team's best option at solving its biggest problem right now, and he could also serve as a mentor for Penning.

2024 Free Agency: G Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins

While New Orleans recently signed Cesar Ruiz to a contract extension, the team still has issues at guard as James Hurst has been part of the problem in pass protection and Andrus Peat's deal expires in March. So the organization would be wise to look at the guards that are available on the open market.

Hunt could be part of the long-term solution to the Saints' problem as he allowed just three sacks on 675 opportunities last year and hadn't given up one through the first three games of 2023, per PFF.

Money/cap space would be the biggest hurdle the two parties would have to jump over as New Orleans is expected to be in the red to begin the offseason once again, according to Spotrac's estimations. However, that's never stopped general manager Mickey Loomis in the past as Loomis has gained a reputation as a cap wizard.

2024 NFL Draft: LB Barrett Carter, Clemson

Demario Davis will turn 35 years old in January, so the Saints could use a linebacker to develop and eventually take over for Davis and play alongside Pete Werner.