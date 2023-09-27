2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 4

11 of 11

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Colts moved to 2-1 with an overtime victory over the Ravens in Week 3. They managed to get the win without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (concussion) and star running back Jonathan Taylor, who remains on the PUP list with an ankle injury.



Indianapolis is learning to win without Taylor, which could cause the organization to revisit the idea of trading him. The Colts had initially set an August 29 deadline for making a trade, but there could be value in again making him available.



Zack Moss, who has 210 rushing yards in two games, appears to be a serviceable starter for Indy. It could ride with him for the remainder of the season, flip Taylor for a Day 2 draft pick and use that selection on a young, promising runner in 2024.



There's still no guarantee Taylor will recover the Pro Bowl form he last showed in 2021. However, that year—which included a league-high 1,811 rushing yards—should be enough to entice other teams.



The Steelers might want to consider the Wisconsin product, as 2021 first-round pick Najee Harris continues to underperform on the ground. He's averaging just 4.0 yards per carry this season and 3.9 yards per carry for his career.



Taylor could add a new dynamic to what has become a very one-dimensional Steelers offense.



The Ravens may also consider Taylor as they continue to navigate injuries in the backfield.



Potential Landing Spots: Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers

