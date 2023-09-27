2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 4September 27, 2023
2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 4
Another week of the 2023 NFL season is complete, and we're one step closer to this year's October 31 trade deadline.
While we're still a couple of weeks away from knowing which teams will be buyers and sellers, we're beginning to get a clearer picture of who the contenders might be.
The San Francisco 49ers continue to dominate, while the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs are beginning to find their groove. The Cleveland Browns managed to bounce back from Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury, and they appear to have the sort of defense that could spark a deep playoff run.
These are the types of teams that will likely be looking to add pieces over the next month. Those that will be willing to sell are a little harder to decipher, but we've compiled a list of likely trade candidates based on the early results, player roles, contract statuses and any relevant trade chatter.
You'll find our Week 4 big board below, along with some logical landing spots based on team needs, positional value, cap space and any relevant injury developments.
The Selection Process
- Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
- Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
- Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
- Derek Barnett, Edge, Philadelphia Eagles
As we'll do every week, we've started with a list of 15 players who have already been linked to trade buzz or who would be logical trade candidates between now and the trade deadline.
While player value is still the top factor under consideration, recent performance, team projections and player usage are beginning to gain importance.
The Chicago Bears, for example, remain winless and appear incapable of climbing into the playoff mix at all in 2023. It may be time for them to start eyeing top 2024 quarterback prospects such as Caleb Williams and securing draft capital via the trade market.
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to ignore 2021 Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow in their offense, only increasing the likelihood that he could be available.
Our top 10 was reached by ranking players based on potential availability past production, upside and positional value. This week's honorable mentions, in no particular order, are:
10. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has tumbled down our board because he just hasn't been effective behind a struggling offensive line. Through three games, the two-time rushing champ has averaged a mere 3.2 yards per carry.
The 29-year-old was a complete non-factor during Tennessee's blowout loss to the Browns in Week 3, and if the Titans cannot become playoff-relevant with him in the lineup, they might as well see if they can get something for him while they can.
The trade value might not be high right now, but they are set to lose Henry in 2024 free agency.
The Browns could be interested in buying low on the three-time Pro Bowler, as they continue to seek ways to replace Chubb's production. Cleveland added Kareem Hunt, but he, Pierre Strong Jr. and Jerome Ford combined for a mere 58 rushing yards against Tennessee on Sunday.
The Baltimore Ravens could also consider targeting a power back like Henry. They lost J.K. Dobbins to a torn Achilles in Week 1 and played without backup Justice Hill because of a foot injury.
Potential Landing Spots: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns
9. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
The 1-2 Bengals are looking to climb back into the playoff picture, and as long as Cincinnati believes it can be relevant, it won't actively look to move receiver Tee Higgins.
However, it's impossible to ignore the reality that the 24-year-old will be a free agent in 2024 and is unlikely to land an extension before then. According to Dianna Russini and Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, Cincinnati and the player won't discuss an extension during the regular season.
There's a very real chance the Bengals won't re-sign their No. 2 receiver in the offseason either. Higgins stands to receive a significant contract, and the front office must find cap room for extension-eligible wideout Ja'Marr Chase.
If Cincinnati can recoup the Day 2 pick it spent on Higgins, he could be available.
The Carolina Panthers could be a logical landing spot for the Clemson product. They employ some of his former Bengals teammates, like tight end Hayden Hurst and safety Vonn Bell. They also have the eighth-most cap space in the league and are looking to build around rookie QB Bryce Young.
The Los Angeles Chargers could be in the market for a high-end No. 2 receiver after losing Mike Williams to a torn ACL in Week 3.
For L.A., Higgins would likely be a one-year rental to help navigate Williams' injury.
Potential Landing Spots: Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
It's looking more and more like the Titans won't be contenders in 2023. While Tennessee did outlast the Chargers in Week 2, it sits at 1-2 and was outclassed by Cleveland on Sunday.
With the Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Ravens looming, the Titans could easily be 2-4 or 1-5 at the bye week.
If that happens, they may decide to get an extended look at rookie quarterback Will Levis or second-year signal-caller Malik Willis. If that is the case, they will likely try moving Ryan Tannehill, who will be a free agent in the spring.
Finding a landing spot for the 35-year-old is tricky because of his $27 million base salary. Tennessee would likely have to absorb a large chunk of it to get a deal done.
If the financials could be navigated, the New York Jets would be a logical landing spot. They went all-in on Aaron Rodgers, and he's done for the year with a torn Achilles. Zach Wilson has been a liability under center, and Tannehill would provide an upgrade.
The Atlanta Falcons appear poised to stick with Desmond Ridder, but if their passing game continues to lag behind the second-year quarterback, they could become interested.
At 2-1, Atlanta remains a factor in the NFC South race, and head coach Arthur Smith knows Tannehill from his time as Tennessee's offensive coordinator.
Potential Landing Spots: Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets
7. Kareem Jackson, S, Denver Broncos
Teams in need of safety help might want to place a call to the Denver Broncos. They continue to employ safety Kareem Jackson, who remains effective at 35 years old.
He has recorded one interception and 13 tackles while allowing an opposing passer rating of 88.2 in coverage this season, per Pro Football Reference.
While Jackson has mostly been reliable, the rest of Denver's defense has not. The Broncos just coughed up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins, and at 0-3, they seem unlikely to get back into the playoff mix.
With a base salary of only $2.5 million, the Alabama product would be a relatively affordable option for a contender.
The Seattle Seahawks are expected to have safety Jamal Adams back for Monday night's matchup with the New York Giants. If he isn't at 100 percent, though, Seattle could target Jackson as a bit of strong safety insurance.
Seattle could use help on the back end, as it has struggled to corral opposing passing attacks.
The Cincinnati Bengals may also want to target Jackson after seeing some early struggles from safety Nick Scott, who has allowed an opposing passer rating of 100.9 over the first two weeks of the season.
Potential Landing Spots: Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks
6. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are a mess right now. Quarterback Justin Fields hasn't shown the desired growth as a passer, and their defense appears incapable of stopping anyone at this point. Through three weeks, they have scored just 47 points while allowing 106 points against them.
If head coach Matt Eberflus isn't on the hot seat, he should be. And Chicago should think long and hard about pulling the plug on Fields and the 2023 season.
If the season ended today, Chicago would own two of the top five selections in the 2024 NFL draft, where it will have every opportunity to draft its next quarterback of the future.
If the Bears are out on trying to win this season, wide receiver Darnell Mooney could become available. He's in the final year of his rookie contract and could look to find a more stable situation in 2024 anyway.
Chicago could likely expect a reasonable return for the 25-year-old, who has caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown this season.
The Chargers might want to target Mooney in the wake of Williams' injury. The New England Patriots might also want to take a flier on the Tulane product, as their passing attack continues to underwhelm.
New England has seen improved play from quarterback Mac Jones under offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. But the offense has struggled to put points on the board, averaging just 17.3 points per game.
Potential Landing Spots: Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots
5. Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos
While Mooney may or may not want a change of scenery, it seems Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles would welcome it.
"I've been here for seven years and all I've done is lost," he told reporters after the 70-20 loss in Week 3.
The Broncos don't appear to be any better under Sean Payton than they were under Nathaniel Hackett a year ago, and it may be time for them to start thinking about a rebuild.
Bolles is under contract through 2024, but moving him could allow Denver to recoup some of the draft capital it used to acquire Payton and Russell Wilson.
The Browns would be wise to see if the 31-year-old can be had because Jedrick Wills Jr. has been a liability on an otherwise strong offensive front. While he's only been responsible for two sacks allowed and one penalty, per Pro Football Focus, his lack of motor stands out.
Wills barely tried to block Alex Highsmith on the sack-fumble-touchdown that cost Cleveland the game in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The New York Jets might also want to consider Bolles after placing Duane Brown on injured reserve with a hip injury.
Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns, New York Jets
4. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Hunter Renfrow continues to be an afterthought in the Raiders' passing attack. In a Sunday night game in which Las Vegas was playing catch-up, he caught just two passes for 17 yards.
Through three weeks, the 2021 Pro Bowler has been targeted a mere three times.
It's time for Josh McDaniels to recognize that Jimmy Garoppolo has no interest in looking in Renfrow's direction. He's targeted Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers a total of 59 times—and Meyers missed Week 2—while targeting all other wideouts seven times.
If the Raiders aren't going to use Renfrow, 27, it's time to ship him to a team that will.
The Chargers aren't going to get any favors from their division rival, but the Patriots might be able to strike a deal with general manager Dave Ziegler, who worked in the New England personnel department before leaving for Las Vegas.
The New Orleans Saints might try reuniting Renfrow with Derek Carr. While the quarterback is set to miss time with a sprained AC joint, his absence may not be extended.
"I think we dodged a bullet there in terms of real significance," Saints head coach Dennis Allen said, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
New Orleans has a solid trio of receivers in Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed, but Renfrow could help boost an offense that is averaging just 17.6 points.
Potential Landing Spots: New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints
3. Danielle Hunter, Edge, Minnesota Vikings
It's time for the 0-3 Vikings to start panicking. Minnesota continues to hurt itself with dumb mistakes and costly turnovers, and its defense just isn't very good.
The Vikings need to start stringing together wins, or they'll need to start looking ahead to 2024.
Minnesota considered trading pass-rusher Danielle Hunter early in the offseason, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, before working out a revised one-year deal. That contract prohibits the Vikings from using the franchise tag on him in 2024, so now might be the time for the team to cash in via a trade.
The 28-year-old would bring a strong return. He amassed 10.5 sacks in 2022 and already has five through the first three weeks of 2023.
If the Browns want to continue building up their impressive defense, they would be a sensible landing spot. Cleveland added former Vikings Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson this offseason and has the second-most cap space in the league.
If the Raiders believe they can get back into the playoff picture, they may also be interested in Hunter. Las Vegas has the sixth-most cap space in the NFL and has recorded just five sacks through three weeks.
Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders
2. Chase Young, Edge, Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders experienced a bit of a wake-up call against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. They got little going against the Bills defense and surrendered nine sacks while committing five turnovers.
Washington may still push for a playoff spot in 2023, but it isn't equipped to contend with the league's true title hopefuls.
The Commanders must balance evaluating/developing quarterback Sam Howell with winning and keeping an eye on the future. But 2020 first-round pick Chase Young might not be a part of that future.
Washington declined the fifth-year option on the 24-year-old's contract, and he'll become a free agent in 2024.
Now recovered from a 2021 ACL tear—he had 1.5 sacks in his Week 2 debut—Young should have some quality trade value.
The Detroit Lions might want to consider the 24-year-old after placing pass-rusher James Houston on injured reserve with a broken ankle. Young would be an intriguing complement to budding star Aidan Hutchinson.
The Falcons may also want to consider targeting Young after recording just three sacks in three games and none in their Week 3 blowout loss to the Lions.
Potential Landing Spots: Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions
1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts moved to 2-1 with an overtime victory over the Ravens in Week 3. They managed to get the win without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (concussion) and star running back Jonathan Taylor, who remains on the PUP list with an ankle injury.
Indianapolis is learning to win without Taylor, which could cause the organization to revisit the idea of trading him. The Colts had initially set an August 29 deadline for making a trade, but there could be value in again making him available.
Zack Moss, who has 210 rushing yards in two games, appears to be a serviceable starter for Indy. It could ride with him for the remainder of the season, flip Taylor for a Day 2 draft pick and use that selection on a young, promising runner in 2024.
There's still no guarantee Taylor will recover the Pro Bowl form he last showed in 2021. However, that year—which included a league-high 1,811 rushing yards—should be enough to entice other teams.
The Steelers might want to consider the Wisconsin product, as 2021 first-round pick Najee Harris continues to underperform on the ground. He's averaging just 4.0 yards per carry this season and 3.9 yards per carry for his career.
Taylor could add a new dynamic to what has become a very one-dimensional Steelers offense.
The Ravens may also consider Taylor as they continue to navigate injuries in the backfield.
Potential Landing Spots: Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers
Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.