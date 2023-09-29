2024 NFL Draft: Week 4 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst Teams

2 of 12

1. RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Situation football is critical, especially at the professional level where teams are always looking for some type of advantage.

While Ohio State found a way to win Saturday against Notre Dame, Buckeyes lead back TreVeyon Henderson wasn't on the field at the time.

Why? He was a liability in pass protection, and the coaching staff substituted him off the field despite his 104 rushing yards. As a result, Chip Trayanum scored the game-winning touchdown with one second remaining.

"Henderson, the runner, is on the rise," Klassen said. "He looks to have rediscovered the burst and flexibility that eluded him for much of last season.

"However, Henderson as an overall prospect is still in dicey water. His pass-pro became a liability late in the Notre Dame game. He also has only seven catches between this season and last season. It's not as though he's outweighing his protection issues with receiving production."

2. LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson



The Clemson Tigers feature two highly touted linebackers in Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter. They present different skill sets, but the former's makes it feel like he's greatly disappointed so far this season.

"During summer evaluations, Trotter was the one linebacker who looked like a potential first-round draft pick," Holder said. "He's a great athlete but has struggled to take on blocks this year and has gotten into the habit of leaving his feet and lunging to make tackles, leading to too many misses.

"Right now, he may have played his way out of being considered the class' top linebacker."



3. RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan

Donovan Edwards' production this season reads like a low-level backup at a non-Power Five school.

He's managed only 109 yards on 33 carries. A 3.3 yards per carry average is staggeringly low after posting a 7.1 average last year and given he is running behind one of the game's best offensive lines.

As a team, Michigan averages 5.0 yards per carry. Running back Blake Corum has a higher average this year (6.1) than last (5.9) when he was a Heisman Trophy candidate before suffering a season-ending injury.

Edwards simply doesn't look like the same runner.

"Edwards entered the season with a chance to be a top-five running back in his position class," Klassen said. "At his best, he is an explosive runner with quality receiving skills to round out his game a bit. The previously mentioned explosiveness hasn't shown up in 2023.

"The underclassman's longest run on the year is just 14 yards, which came against East Carolina. It's going to be difficult to look past Edwards' inconsistent vision and poor pass protection skills if he's not going to show up with explosive gains."

4. CB Max Melton, Rutgers

A strong start to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights' season faded when facing superior competition.

Cornerback Max Melton is, arguably, the best prospect on the roster, yet he didn't step up when challenged by the Michigan Wolverines. In fact, they went right after the 6'0", 190-pounder for their only passing touchdown of the contest.

Melton was called for pass interference on the same play and still surrendered the score.

"Melton is versatile player who can play in both slot and outside," Giddings said. "He does tend to round breaks while showing average burst and movement skills. Clearly, the underclassman lacks top-end speed, ideal strength and plays with bad vision and route recognition."



5. OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Being named to Bruce Feldman's list of exceptional athletes, certain expectations arise. BYU's Kingsley Suamataia ranked third overall and second among next year's draft-eligible prospects.

His play hasn't exactly represented such a gifted athlete, though. His pass set remains a work in progress as he transitions to left tackle. Plus, the 20-year-old suffered an undisclosed injury Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks.

These things may seem like nitpicks, but they tend to separate prospects.

"It is easy to see the renowned athletic ability and explosiveness on film when studying Suamataia pulling, firing out of his stance and connecting with his hands on angle-drive blocks," Thorn said. "There is even some flashes of independent hand usage and differing striking techniques as a pass-protector.

"Reps can also be found that speak to the rawness found within his game regarding basic elements of playing tackle, such as recognizing and handling stunts, timing his footwork up with differing alignments in the run game and playing with proper pad level and leverage.