Kristian Fulton NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 13: Cornerback Kristian Fulton #1 of the LSU Tigers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. LSU defeated Clemson 42 to 25. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Kristian Fulton, LSU

CB7

STRENGTHS

—High-character, smart, tough cornerback who scouts and coaches rave about.

—Fights through the man to the ball and puts himself into position on slants/breaking routes to score the interception or at least break up the pass.

—Smart player and good tackler who will look for the strip to create fumbles.

—Shuts down Level 1 routes with size and speed when closing on the ball.

—Has ideal height/speed combination to play in man coverage (6'0", 197 lbs, 4.46-second 40) but is smooth enough to drop back into zone coverage.

—Feisty at the line of scrimmage in press coverage.

WEAKNESSES

—Played through an ankle injury that held back his production and raises questions about future health.

—Plays a little high in space and doesn't always look fluid breaking down to click-and-close.

—Doesn't consistently show the ability to run in-phase; not a lack of speed, but almost a lack of awareness that has him drift off his man.

—Play speed doesn't always match timed speed.

—Received a two-year suspension from the NCAA after using someone else's urine for a PED test. Sat out 2017 season and was reinstated in 2018.

OVERALL

Fulton's off-field history and 2019 ankle injury might raise flags, but he's a talented cornerback who worked his tail off to become a better all-around player in his two years at LSU after his suspension. Coaches love him, and scouts think he's one of the most solid cornerbacks in the class. We agree. Fulton could be a steal in this class.

GRADE: 86

PRO COMPARISON: Casey Hayward/Quincy Wilson

