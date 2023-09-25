NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 3

24 of 28

For the second consecutive week, the Pittsburgh Steelers earned a win in prime time. The defense was again a big reason why, as they forced three turnovers in a 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The offense had to settle for more field goals than it would like, but the defense staved off a fourth-quarterback comeback from the Raiders that saw the Silver and Black score 10 before Levi Wallace had a game-sealing interception.

Add Now: DT Akiem Hicks

Stopping the run has been a thorn in the Steelers defense's paw early in the season. They gave up 5.6 yards per carry to the Niners and Browns in the first two weeks of the season. It's hard to sustain any kind of success when teams are able to run the ball like that. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are a dynamic duo on the outside, but there's still work to do on the interior.

This unit hasn't looked great without Cam Heyward, and it might be time to bring in another veteran who can help get things back in the right direction.

Akiem Hicks appeared to have lost a step in his pass-rush prowess in 11 starts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, but he's still a strong run defender who would make a difference on this d-line.

2024 Free Agency: CB Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

The bulk of the Steelers' needs reside in the secondary where it's Minkah Fitzpatrick, the hope that Joey Porter Jr. will become a consistent starter and not much else in terms of long-term answers. Pittsburgh needs help on the outside and in the slot where Chandon Sullivan is currently the team's best answer.

Kenny Moore II is a slot specialist who can play on the outside in a pinch. He had some strong seasons in 2020 and 2021 under Frank Reich's coaching staff, but he has seen a dip in production over the last two seasons. A fresh start could see him return to form.

2024 NFL Draft: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Broderick Jones is the future at left tackle. Finding a replacement for Chukwuma Okorafor on the right side should be on the to-do list for the offseason, and Suamataia would be up for the job. He was No. 3 on Bruce Feldman's annual list of exceptional athletes.

In his writeup for The Athletic, he included this quote from BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick: "Kingsley Suamataia is the most athletic and violent OL I've ever coached. More athletic than Garett Bolles when I was at Utah. More athletic than Blake Freeland."