NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 3
Week 3 of the NFL season saw the Miami Dolphins make a statement by thumping Sean Payton's Denver Broncos to move to 3-0. Elsewhere in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills earned a decisive win while the Los Angeles Chargers finally got on the board with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings. In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints (2-1) blew a 17-point lead and lost Derek Carr to a shoulder injury.
Every week of the season, we'll assess the state of each roster with a particular focus on its weaknesses. By the end of the campaign, we'll have built a big board for every team based on its biggest needs and wants. Everything from immediate holes to fill to the offseason player carousel of free agency and the 2024 NFL draft is taken into account.
The weaknesses here are not just knee-jerk reactions to the weekend's games, but more an overarching assessment with both present and future roster-building in mind.
All AFC teams are scouted by Alex Ballentine, and all NFC teams are scouted by Matt Holder.
We will update the four Monday Night Football teams—this week's schedule boasts a doubleheader of Philadelphia Eagles at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals—after the games are complete.
Arizona Cardinals
- Cornerback
- Defensive line
- Safety
- Quarterback
- Wide receiver
After failing to hold off the Giants in Week 2, the Arizona Cardinals managed to finish the job Sunday against the Cowboys and notch their first win of the season and Jonathan Gannon's first as a head coach. Victories should always be celebrated, but, to play devil's advocate, that is counterproductive to the tanking strategy.
For a No. 1 overall pick update, five teams still don't have a win yet as the Bengals hope to make that four teams Monday.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: S P.J. Williams
Budda Baker going on injured reserve means the Cardinals are going to be without their best defensive player for at least the next month. While it would be impossible to replace Baker's impact with anyone available on the open market right now, Williams would be Arizona's best shot.
The 2015 third-round pick has been a quality player in the past with eight career interceptions, including three in 2021, and 33 passes defended. While he is 30 years old and might not have a long tenure in Arizona, he's still young enough to serve as Baker's replacement for a couple of years if Baker ends up leaving in free agency and he plays well in the desert.
2024 Free Agent: DT Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins
After losing Zach Allen in the offseason, the Cardinals' cupboard is pretty bare when it comes to defensive tackles. They could use an influx of talent at the position and Wilkins projects to be one of the best ones available in March.
He's been a good run defender and pass-rusher over the last five seasons with 300 total tackles, 12.5 career sacks and 34 TFL. He even has 17 passes defended, which is absurd for a defensive tackle.
Between Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje and BJ Ojulari, the Cardinals have some decent talent on the edges, and adding Wilkins to that crew would give them a more complete pass rush and defensive line as a whole.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
While many expect the Cardinals to be a big player in the Caleb Williams or Drake Maye sweepstakes, they still have Kyler Murray to turn to later in the season or next year.
Instead of creating a need and drafting Murray's replacement, it might make more sense to get him some help with the most complete receiver prospect since Calvin Johnson Jr. Harrison Jr. is a do-it-all wideout who has 17 catches for 336 yards and three touchdowns for Ohio State. He'd add some much-needed talent to the Cardinals' receiver corps.
(Last Week's picks: WR Bryan Edwards, CB L'Jarius Sneed, S Tyler Nubin)
Atlanta Falcons
- Quarterback
- Cornerback
- Edge
- Guard
- Wide Receiver
Sunday was a tough one for the Atlanta Falcons as they got beat up front and dropped their first game of the year in Detroit. However, they're still in pretty good shape for the NFC South championship, tied for first place with the Saints who might be without Derek Carr for some time.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB William Jackson III
Jeff Okudah's tenure with the Lions was marred by injuries and he missed the Falcons' first two games of this season with a bad ankle. That has forced the team to dive into its depth chart to find another starting corner to play opposite of A.J. Terrell.
Even though Okudah suited up this week, his history suggests that he can't be counted on to stay healthy, so the Falcons should bring in a proven veteran for some insurance, especially since they're gunning for a division title.
While Jackson III has battled through injuries in recent years as well, he at least has a résumé that includes 51 career passes defended to add some depth to the position group for the Dirty Birds.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Za'Darius Smith, Cleveland Browns
Between Lorenzo Carter, Bud Dupree and Arnold Ebiketie, the Falcons have gotten one sack from their edge-rushers this season and none of them are winning much to consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Also, Dupree is an impending free agent, so the organization would be wise to explore the market in the offseason.
While Smith will be on the wrong side of 30 and thus might not be a big part of Atlanta's future plans, he could come in on a one- or two-year deal to help the franchise make a Super Bowl run. He'd bring 54.5 career sacks, 10 of which came in 2022 when he was a Pro Bowler with the Vikings.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Regardless of whether Mack Hollins returns in the offseason, the Falcons could use another wideout to pair with Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Nabers is coming off of an impressive 13-catch, 239-yard, two-touchdown performance a couple of Saturdays ago and could be exactly what Atlanta needs out wide.
Per B/R NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen, the LSU product can bring an element of speed to the Falcon's offense. "Speed will always be in vogue," Klassen explained. "Malik Nabers has it in spades. Though not a complete receiver yet, Nabers' stop-start ability is nasty, and he has blazing track speed once he gets rolling down the field."
(Last Week's picks: G Gabe Jackson, WR Darnell Mooney, LB Smael Mondon Jr.)
Baltimore Ravens
- Cornerback
- Running Back
- Offensive Guard
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defender
There's a good chance the Ravens are going to look back at their Week 3 loss to the Colts as one of their bigger regrets of the season. Poor weather conditions played into a sloppy performance on offense, and Baltimore ended up getting upset in overtime. The Ravens fumbled the ball four times, so it's not time to hit the panic button, but this was a lost opportunity.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Edge Melvin Ingram
Edge defender is not among the team's most pressing long-term needs. The combination of David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh gives the Ravens a dynamic young duo to build a pass rush around. Right now, injuries and workload should be a concern. Jadeveon Clowney and Oweh were both on the injury report this week and Ojabo had most of his rookie season wiped out by a torn Achilles. Signing another veteran like Ingram would give the Ravens more security at a vital position to get through this season.
2024 Free Agency: OG Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions
Even with offensive coordinator Todd Monken opening up the offense, the Ravens are still a team that is going to lean heavily into running the ball. Lamar Jackson's game-breaking ability still depends on his legs and everything else flows from that ability. That means the Ravens have to continue to invest in the offensive line.
Left guard John Simpson continues to develop and is playing well enough right now. But right guard Kevin Zeitler is 33 years old and in the final year of his contract. Making an investment in Jonah Jackson would give them a 26-year-old guard with proven production to plug in the lineup.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
The Ravens have spent a lot of resources on the receiver position, but it still doesn't seem like they have the room quite right. The hope that Rashod Bateman is going to live up to his draft pedigree is waning and Odell Beckham Jr. is not a long-term solution.
Zay Flowers is the most exciting option right now. The 5'9", 182-pound Flowers is electric and has already flashed the potential to be a big-play threat for a long time. However, it would make sense to pair him with a bigger-bodied boundary receiver like South Carolina's Xavier Legette. The 6'3", 227-pounder is a bit of a late-bloomer as a fifth-year senior, but he's the kind of ball-winner the Ravens should be looking for.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Greedy Williams, CB Chidobe Awuzie, RB Braelon Allen)
Buffalo Bills
- Wide Receiver
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Linebacker
- Safety
The Bills spent another Sunday reminding everyone that they are one of the best teams in the league when things are clicking. The Commanders rolled into Week 3 with some confidence after a 2-0 start, but the Bills humbled them with a 37-3 shellacking. The defense swarmed and the offense had an efficient performance against a loaded defensive front.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT La'el Collins
Spencer Brown continues to be one of the biggest question marks among Bills starters. Through two games he carried a PFF grade of 59.9. In Week 1 he gave up a sack and drew a penalty in a week when the Bills offense struggled to get off the ground.
Protecting Josh Allen and establishing a run game that can take some weight off him should be priorities for the Bills. Getting a backup plan ready for Brown at right tackle would go a long way in doing that, and La'el Collins should be on their radar. The veteran tackle also has experience playing guard, so he's the kind of versatile lineman that could mean a lot to them down the stretch.
2024 Free Agency: DT Justin Jones, Chicago Bears
The interior of the defensive line isn't a pressing need right now, but it might need to be addressed in free agency next year. DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle are both slated to be free agents next season and Jordan Phillips will be 32 years old. The Bills don't have to make a splashy move. Ed Oliver is going to be the star of the unit, but signing a solid player like Justin Jones with a little pass-rushing juice would be the kind of underrated addition that would sustain a strong defense.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
The Bills defense was at its best when it had Tremaine Edmunds running alongside Matt Milano in the middle. The Bills have attempted to make up for Edmunds' loss with in-house options, but they simply aren't as athletic, and it leaves the defense as a less impressive unit. Smael Mondon Jr. could remedy the situation. He's just the latest in Georgia's pipeline of incredibly athletic front-seven defenders.
His coverage ability would give the Bills two linebackers who can cover running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field with top-tier run-and-tackle ability.
(Previous Week Selections: WR T.Y. Hilton, Edge Darrell Taylor, OT JC Latham)
Carolina Panthers
- Wide Receiver
- Guard
- Offensive Tackle
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
With Bryce Young missing the game yesterday, it's hard to glean much from the Carolina Panthers' performance against the Seahawks. Andy Dalton padded his backup quarterback résumé with a good stat line (361 yards and two touchdowns), while Carolina's offensive line continues to struggle, especially when it comes to penalties.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OL La'el Collins
Last week's Monday Night Football game showed the world what rookie quarterback Bryce Young is working with during his first year in Carolina, and it ain't much. Part of the problem is starting guard Brady Christensen was placed on injured reserve after going down in Week 1, and the Panthers' tackles haven't exactly been stonewalls, either.
Bringing in Collins would give their offense someone who can fill in at either offensive tackle or guard. While he struggled with the Bengals a year ago, the seven-year veteran had several good seasons with the Cowboys while playing both right tackle and left guard. That would give Young much more support than what he's currently getting.
2024 Free Agency: WR Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars
Spotrac currently estimates that the Panthers will have just under $50 million of cap space to work with this March, and their receiving corps could use a major influx of talent. Ridley projects to be one of the top wideouts available on the open market, and his combination of size and speed makes him the true No. 1 wide receiver Carolina and Young desperately need.
So far this season, the 28-year-old pass-catcher has logged 13 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Justin Houston, Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes are all about to have their contracts expire, so the Panthers will be looking for an edge-rusher in the draft. Also, the way this season is going, they'll likely be picking at the top of the draft again and have the luxury of not needing a quarterback.
Verse projects to be one of the top pass-rushers in this year's draft class. He has a mix of finesse and power moves that he can win with that should translate to the pros. Also, he's a good run defender who can be disruptive, as evidenced by his 19 tackles for loss in 16 career games at the FBS level.
(Last Week's picks: CB Casey Hayward, EDGE Chase Young, LB Tommy Eichenberg)
Chicago Bears
- Interior Offensive line
- Left Tackle
- Edge
- Quarterback
- Wide Receiver
It was a wild week for the Chicago Bears, and it couldn't have ended much worse than with a 31-point beatdown at the hands of the Chiefs, who benched Patrick Mahomes at the end of the third quarter. Not only are the Bears winless, but they have the worst point differential (-59) in the NFL.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT La'el Collins
While Justin Fields has had his struggles, Chicago's offensive line hasn't given him enough support and that's only going to get worse now that Braxton Jones is on injured reserve and out at least until Week 7. That leaves the Bears with Larry Borom at left tackle, a 2021 fifth-round pick who had 17 starts during his first two seasons in the NFL.
While Collins is more of a right tackle, he's by far the best player at the position currently available, and they could move Darnell Wright over to the left if need be. Wright lined up on the blind side for Tennessee in 2021.
Plus, when Jones does come back, the former Bengal and Cowboy has experience playing guard and can help improve that area of Chicago's offensive line, too.
2024 Free Agency: G Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots
As mentioned above, the Bears need to get more out of their interior linemen. Regardless of who is under center next season, they need to get better in the trenches moving forward, and Onwenu projects to be one of the best guards available in the offseason.
In 2022, he allowed just one sack, according to Pro Football Focus, and has fared well in PFF's grading system during the first three years of his career. The soon-to-be 27-year-old can also be a devastating run-blocker at 350 pounds, which would complement how the Bears offense is currently constructed.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Chicago's receiving corps has been disappointing this season, and the Bears have two wideouts–Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool–who are about to have their contracts expire. So the position will be one of their biggest needs in the draft this April.
Egbuka is a good slot receiver who shows a high football IQ with his spacing and ability to find holes in zone coverage and is a sharp route-runner. He'd be a great pairing with DJ Moore, who primarily operates out wide.
(Last Week's picks: G Andrew Norwell, WR Tee Higgins, EDGE 'Chop' Robinson)
Cleveland Browns
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defensive Line
- Offensive Tackle
- Edge-Rusher
- Running Back
The Browns got a much-needed 27-3 win over the Titans after a deflating Week 2 loss. Cleveland's defense once again proved to be one of the most dominant units in the league, holding the Titans to 94 total yards. Best of all for the Browns was that Deshaun Watson was much better, going 27-of-33 for 289 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals
The Browns have done what they can in the running game to make up for the loss of Nick Chubb. They signed Kareem Hunt and will give an expanded role to Jerome Ford. But that doesn't give them the same big-play potential that Chubb offered.
Kevin Stefanski has to find a way to get more out of Deshaun Watson, and adding a playmaking receiver like Marquise Brown would be a step in that direction. Brown was No. 9 on our most recent trade block big board. The majority of the targets have gone to Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, but Moore hasn't been particularly productive within his role.
2024 Free Agency: LB Willie Gay Jr., Kansas City Chiefs
The Browns' current linebacker corps is not near their list of biggest concerns right now, but there is a good chance the group will look a lot different next season. Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. are both slated to hit free agency, and neither has necessarily done what they needed to do to guarantee they will be back.
Willie Gay Jr. should be a consideration to take one of their roster spots. He has championship experience with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the 6'2", 243-pounder has a similar frame to that of Takitaki but with more athletic upside.
2024 NFL Draft: RB Audric Estimé, Notre Dame
The Browns got good news on the Nick Chubb front. His injury is believed to just be a torn MCL which is not a career-ending injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Still, Chubb only has one year left on his current contract and will be 28 and coming off a major injury next season.
The Browns could be in the market for a young power back in this year's draft and Audric Estimé is trending toward the top of that market. Here's Derrik Klassen's take on Notre Dame's running back.
"Audric Estimé is a big back who offers a bit of everything. He's lighter on his feet than he looks and offers some real breakaway speed, even if it takes him a minute to kick into high gear. A few good games from Estimé over Notre Dame's upcoming stretch of tough games could shoot him to the top of the class."
(Previous Week's Selections: RB Leonard Fournette, DT Teair Tart, WR Troy Franklin)
Dallas Cowboys
- Offensive Line Depth
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Tight End
It was nearly a perfect September for the Dallas Cowboys until Sunday. They had a few injuries to overcome, but a loss to the Cardinals certainly knocks them down a peg when it comes to the best-team-in-the-NFC discussion. Between coverage busts and allowing 222 rushing yards, Dallas certainly has some issues to fix defensively.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Anthony Brown
The Cowboys don't have many holes on their roster, but losing Trevon Diggs for the rest of the season was a big blow as he's a cornerstone of their defense. It's going to be impossible to replace the 18 career interceptions that Diggs brings to the table, but Dallas needs to find a veteran who can help it continue its Super Bowl run.
Brown was let go by the 49ers ahead of this week's contest on Thursday Night Football, and that's great timing as he can return to the place he called home for the last seven years. The 29-year-old won't be able to match Diggs' ball production, but he knows the system and can provide depth to a position group that now needs it.
Plus, it can't hurt that he might have inside information on a 49ers team the Cowboys play in a couple of weeks and might see again in the playoffs.
2024 Free Agency: C Connor McGovern, New York Jets
With Tyler Biadasz's rookie contract expiring at the end of the season, the Boys might be looking for a new starting center in the offseason. The problem is Spotrac currently estimates they will be a little more than $10 million in the red when it comes to cap space, so they should look for a proven veteran who might be willing to take a cheaper deal for a contending team.
McGovern fits that description well as he's been good as a run-blocker and pass protector for the majority of his career but hasn't played in a playoff game yet. He'll be 31 by the start of next season, so time's a tickin' if he wants a ring, making the veteran and the Cowboys a good match this offseason.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Stephon Gilmore is also scheduled to hit free agency this March and who knows if Diggs will be ready/completely healthy for Week 1 next year, so Jerry Jones will probably want to explore the cornerbacks in this year's draft class.
Ball skills are clearly a big priority at the position in Dallas and Burke has 24 career combined interceptions and passes defended at Ohio State. According to B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings, that's one of the Buckeye's biggest strengths.
"He is a prospect with good length and overall size," Giddings said of Burke. "Plays with a very good burst and top-end speed to carry receivers deep. Shows to have the ball skills to read and react to the ball in the air."
(Last Week's picks: TE Dan Arnold, CB Marcus Peters, DB Cooper DeJean)
Denver Broncos
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
- Center
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Quarterback
The Broncos' biggest needs were already on the defensive side of the ball, and the Dolphins highlighted that truth in a big way. The Broncos played historically bad defense and gave up the second-most yards in NFL history (726). The Dolphins have proved to be one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, but the Broncos have a lot of work to do.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DB Logan Ryan
The Broncos passing defense has been a wreck early in the season. Damarri Mathis has struggled at corner, and the safeties are underperforming. They allowed Sam Howell to throw for 299 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 2, and then Tua Tagovailoa lit them up for 309 yards and four TDs in Week 3. Logan Ryan could be a useful asset in the secondary. His ability to play both corner and safety would give them some versatility and another option considering how many players are off to a rough start.
2024 Free Agency: CB L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
The Broncos have one-half of a dominant cornerback duo, but that only does so much good. Patrick Surtain II has demonstrated that he can be one of the elite corners in the league. The problem is that teams can simply pick on Damarri Mathis and limit Surtain's impact. Signing a high-impact cornerback like L'Jarius Sneed would change that dynamic. The Broncos have had a front-row seat to his development. He's become a good, physical cornerback who would pair nicely with Surtain.
2024 NFL Draft: C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Lloyd Cushenberry III has been serviceable this season, but it's fair to wonder if the Broncos will want to double down on a second contract with the 25-year-old. He missed eight games last season with hip and groin injuries. He had his fair share of struggles in his first two seasons. Sedrick Van Pran is the best center in this year's draft class early on. He's in his third season at center for the Bulldogs and has given up just one sack, per PFF. The Broncos did a lot to upgrade the offensive line in the offseason. Drafting Van Pran would be a logical next step in that project.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Cameron Dantzler, CB Kendall Fuller, DT Kris Jenkins)
Detroit Lions
- Cornerback
- Defensive Tackle
- Linebacker
- Safety
- Edge-Rusher
The Detroit Lions got a big bounce-back win with Jared Goff looking sharp with a couple of touchdowns, including a rare rushing score—his first with the Lions—and Amon-Ra St. Brown going for over 100 yards again. However, the most encouraging part of Detroit's win was the play of rookies Jahymr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Jack Campbell.
Gibbs averaged 4.7 yards per carry with 17 rushes for 80 yards while LaPorta logged eight catches for 84 yards and his first NFL touchdown. Campbell had six total tackles and his first NFL sack.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: S P.J. Williams
C.J. Gardner-Johnson hitting injured reserve with a torn pec is a devastating injury for Detroit's secondary, which was already a little shaky to begin with. While Dan Campbell said there's a chance Gardner-Johnson returns this season, the team could use someone to at least fill out the depth chart while the ball hawk is out.
Even if Tracy Walker III stays as the Lions' starting free safety, adding Williams would give them a veteran to turn to in an emergency or if Walker III doesn't play well. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the former Saint is only two years removed from coming down with three interceptions, which is a big reason the organization brought Gardner-Johnson in during the offseason.
2024 Free Agency: DL Leonard Williams, New York Giants
Detroit's defensive tackles haven't made much of an impact this season and a big reason is they haven't gotten much from 2021 draft picks Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike. Between injuries and poor play, those two have been disappointing and one could argue that it would make sense for the team to add another player at the position right now.
Even if a new interior defensive lineman heads to the Motor City in the coming days, the Lions should still look into Williams, who might get squeezed out of the Big Apple after Dexter Lawrence got paid. The six-year veteran would bring over 38 career sacks and 58 TFL and would be a great pairing with Aidan Hutchinson on the edge.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Emmanuel Moseley is only on a one-year contract and I'd argue the Lions could use another corner even if he is retained. Bringing in Wiggins would add some talent to the position group as B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings said the Tiger "shows good patience when playing in press and uses his hands and length very well to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage."
Giddings does have concerns about Wiggins' ability to play the run. However, the corner's coverage skills would be a welcomed sight in Detroit.
(Last Week's picks: LB Anthony Barr, G Michael Onwenu, WR Rome Odunze)
Green Bay Packers
- Center
- Nickelback
- Quarterback
- Offensive line depth
- Running back
Well, it took the Green Bay Packers until the fourth quarter to finally come alive offensively, but Jordan Love and Co. were good enough to pull off the comeback. Specifically, Romeo Doubs and Love showed a lot of chemistry down the stretch, coming up with several clutch plays to help the Packers overcome several injuries and maintain pace with Detroit.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Bryce Callahan
Keisean Nixon is an excellent special teamer, but Green Bay has been relying on him to cover the slot at the beginning stages of the season and he has struggled. According to Pro Football Reference, Nixon was targeted nine times in the team's first two games and allowed eight completions for 62 yards and a touchdown while earning a subpar grade from Pro Football Focus.
Callahan could come in and take command of the position and would be an upgrade over Nixon. The former Charger is coming off a campaign where he had nine combined interceptions and passes defended while yielding a 64.8 completion percentage.
2024 Free Agency: RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
A few people have made this connection already seeing as A.J. Dillion is an impending free agent and Aaron Jones' contract expires in 2024. Also, Taylor clearly wants out of Indianapolis after asking for a trade toward the end of training camp, and the Packers are willing to pay a running back since Jones currently ranks sixth in average annual value at the position.
At his best, Taylor is one of the top backs in the NFL and is only two years removed from being the league's rushing champ with over 1,800 yards. He would add to Green Bay's stable of young offensive weapons and provide support for Love by giving the team a boost in the running game and forcing defenses into one-high coverages.
2024 NFL draft: OT JC Latham, Alabama
David Bakhtiari turns 32 years old at the end of the month and only has two years left on his deal. While Zach Tom could slide over to be Bakhtiari's replacement, the Cheeseheads could use another tackle, and Latham projects as a good right tackle in the NFL, per B/R's NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn.
"Latham is a massive, long-bodied tackle with very good power and a nasty demeanor," Thorn said. "This leads to major displacement and movement in the run game with thunderous finishes. Latham is also a patient pass-blocker with the independent hand usage, tact and timing needed to play on an island.
"He is still learning how to maintain proper positioning and leverage against effective inside counters and speed to power moves, but his size, power, movement skills and demeanor suggest that he can stick at right tackle or move inside to guard in the NFL."
(Last Week's picks: C Ben Jones, S Ryan Neal, S Andrew Mukuba)
Houston Texans
- Wide Receiver
- Edge Defender
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Cornerback
- Safety
Last week, C.J. Stroud put up big numbers in a blowout loss. This week, he proved he could put up a nice stat line in a winning effort. The Texans had perfect protection for Stroud, who was not sacked once while throwing for 284 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Tank Dell had a breakout game with five catches for 145 yards. The defense easily had its best performance of the year, holding the Jags to 17 points.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Greedy Williams
As if the Texans needed anything else working against their secondary, they found out in the lead-up to Week 3 that they will be without Derek Stingley Jr. for an indeterminate amount of time. He suffered a setback with his hamstring injury and the Texans had to turn to Shaquill Griffin to replace him.
It's the latest bad news in a rash of injuries across the secondary. Giving someone like Greedy Williams a shot makes sense. The 2019 second-round pick has had his growth stunted by injuries but has some draft pedigree and was in Eagles camp in August.
2024 Free Agency: S Xavier McKinney, New York Giants
Jimmie Ward signed a two-year contract this offseason, but there would only be $4 million in dead cap if the Texans were to release him this offseason. The 32-year-old is battling through a hip injury and is starting to get to the age when injuries become more concerning. Jalen Pitre should be a stable figure in the secondary moving forward, but signing Xavier McKinney would give them a good tandem to team up with Stingley to form a young core in the secondary.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge Bralen Trice, Washington
The Texans got their elite pass-rushing prospect in Will Anderson Jr. in this year's draft, giving up their own first-round pick in the 2024 draft. Fortunately for them, they still have the Browns' selection, which will allow them to find another first-round talent.
Bralen Trice doesn't have the same lightning-quick first step, but at 6'4", 274 pounds, he is a powerful pass-rusher who can set an edge. That makes him a great complementary piece alongside Anderson in DeMeco Ryans' young defense.
(Previous Week's Selections: OG Andrew Norwell, WR Tee Higgins, DT Maason Smith)
Indianapolis Colts
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Running Back
- Edge Defender
- Wide Receiver
Week 3 was the latest sign that the Colts have the right leader for the job in Shane Steichen. With Gardner Minshew stepping in for an injured Anthony Richardson (concussion), the Colts offense still found a way to grind out an overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens. The roster is still not necessarily good enough for the playoffs, but Steichen is going to get the most out of his guys.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Anthony Brown
The Colts may be rebuilding, but they need a baseline of cornerback play that allows them to get a read on the rest of the defense. Right now, that isn't happening. Trading away Stephon Gilmore made sense this offseason, but they needed to do something to replace him. Anthony Brown has 69 career starts and nine career interceptions. He was recently signed and then waived by the 49ers, so he's shown interest in playing this season.
2024 Free Agency: S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Detroit Lions
After settling for a one-year deal with the Lions this offseason, C.J. Gardner-Johnson should be looking for a multiyear contract in a place where he's going to be valued as a building block. The Colts could offer that exact situation, as there is still a lot of work to do for Chris Ballard to build the defense to his liking.
Gardner-Johnson's versatility and playmaking ability would both be welcomed additions to a Colts secondary that needs a shot in the arm.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA
We'll turn it over to B/R's Matt Holder for the breakdown on Latu and his fit with the Colts.
"Latu is a twitched-up pass-rusher who has a handful of moves he can win with and has good bend. He'd complement DeForest Buckner well and give the Colts the flexibility to get out of Samson Ebukam's contract at the end of the season or have an in-house replacement for Kwity Paye when Paye's contract expires at the end of 2024. However, the Bruin does come with some medical red flags as a neck injury caused the University of Washington's staff to medically retire him before he transferred to UCLA. He's reportedly completely healed, but that's something NFL teams are going to look into."
(Previous Week's Selections: RB Leonard Fournette, RB Antonio Gibson, CB Kool-Aid McKinstry)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Interior Offensive Line
- Safety
- Interior Defensive Line
- Slot Corner
- Edge Defender
For the Jacksonville Jaguars to take on the role of the favorites in the AFC South, they can't have performances like they did this week. A 37-17 loss to the Texans just gave everyone in the AFC South hope that a playoff spot is within reach. The pass rush couldn't get to C.J. Stroud, which is particularly concerning since he was sacked 11 times in the first two weeks.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OG Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints
The Jaguars interior trio of Ben Bartch, Luke Fortner and Brandon Scherff have not graded out well at the beginning of the season. Heading into Week 3, Trevor Lawrence saw pressure on 25 percent of his dropbacks, and a leaky interior has been the culprit on multiple occasions.
The Saints currently have a three-time Pro Bowler in the final year of his contract sitting on their bench. New Orleans opted for James Hurst over Peat at left guard, but the 6'7", 315-pounder would still be an upgrade over Bartch, and his base salary is just $1.5 million, so he's a feasible trade candidate.
2024 Free Agency: iOL Connor Williams, Miami Dolphins
If the Jaguars get the offensive line right, they are going to have all the ingredients for an elite offense. Connor Williams could be a key cog in finding the right combination. He continues to raise his level of play at 26 years old. In Dallas he was a serviceable starting guard, but he has since transformed himself into one of the highest-graded centers with the Dolphins this season.
His ability to take over any of the three interior line spots would give the Jags added flexibility to find their best starting five.
2024 NFL Draft: OG Zak Zinter, Michigan
The Jaguars should be looking to the Bengals' playbook to figure out how to protect Trevor Lawrence. After struggling to put good lines in front of Burrow in his first few seasons, they have continually went to free agency and the draft to build some depth in the trenches. The Jaguars can do the same by drafting Zak Zinter in addition to signing free agents.
B/R scout Brandon Thorn likes what Zinter brings to the table as a multiyear starter and run-blocker at Michigan.
"Zinter is a three-year starter at right guard with impressive accolades as a consensus All-American in 2022 and key starter on back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines at Michigan. He has ideal size at 6'6", 320 pounds with solid athletic ability and a physical, tone-setting demeanor. Zinter has extensive experience operating in a multiple run scheme and brings most of his value there."
(Previous Week's Selections: OG Dalton Risner, S Jordan Whitehead, Edge Chop Robinson)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Wide Receiver
- Offensive Tackle
- Interior Defender
- Edge Defender
- Safety
If anyone was wondering if the Chiefs had lost their fastball on offense, they put that narrative to rest pretty quickly on Sunday. The Chicago Bears aren't being confused for the '85 version of the team, but the Chiefs offense was firing on all cylinders and put together a comprehensive 41-10 win. Great teams beat bad teams badly. The Chiefs showed they are still great after a slow start on offense the last two weeks.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Robbie Chosen, Miami Dolphins
The Chiefs' young wide receiver room has come under fire at the beginning of the season as they have struggled even with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. There's something to be said for letting the young guys grow, but injuries have played a role too. Kadarius Toney has been dealing with a toe injury, while Richie James and Justin Watson were on the injury report too.
Robbie Chosen was on the Miami Dolphins practice squad until he was called up for Sunday's game. The 30-year-old still showed the ability to stretch the field with the Panthers and Cardinals last season averaging 14.1 yards per catch and had a 68-yard touchdown reception against the Broncos on Sunday. Once Jaylen Waddle comes back, it would be worth it to call the Dolphins and see what it would take to bring Chosen in.
2024 Free Agency: WR Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals
Again, the Chiefs have a lot of potential in their receiver room, but they are short on consistent veterans. Tyler Boyd has become something of a forgotten man in an offense that features Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, but he's still an excellent slot receiver. After watching what playing in this offense did for JuJu Smith-Schuster, Boyd should be willing to come to Kansas City where he could play with Mahomes and take on a bigger role than the one he has in Cincinnati right now.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
The Chiefs threw a lot of money toward securing one tackle spot with the signing of Jawaan Taylor. While the original plan was to move him to the left side, they ultimate changed course when Donovan Smith became available. Smith isn't a long-term solution, though. The 30-year-old has been inconsistent throughout his career and only signed a one-year deal in Kansas City.
Jordan Morgan is more of a pass-protector than a gritty run-blocker, but that's perfectly fine within Kansas City's offense. He would make sense as a bookend with Taylor as the Chiefs look toward building a sustainable offensive line on a budget.
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Ndamukong Suh, WR Gabe Davis, LB Barrett Carter)
Las Vegas Raiders
- Cornerback
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Quarterback
- Interior Defender
The Raiders moved to 1-2 with a 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. For the second time in as many weeks, Jimmy Garoppolo opened himself up to criticism with multiple picks. He threw three to the Steelers secondary, including one to Levi Wallace with 12 seconds left as he tried to complete a fourth-quarter comeback.
Biggest Weaknesses
Add Now: DT Matt Ioannidis
Simply put, the Raiders have to find a way to fix their pass rush. Through two games, the team posted a 10.5 percent pressure rate. That figure was worst in the league by three percentage points, with the Chargers and Giants at 13.5 percent.
Having Chandler Jones out of the lineup hasn't helped, but neither has having just one pressure from a defensive lineman not named Maxx Crosby in the first two weeks of the season. Matt Ioannidis is still available and has 25.5 career sacks in seven seasons.
2024 Free Agency: DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs and Chris Jones ironed things out for the 2023 season with some incentives that upped his earning potential this season. It also leaves the possibility of using the franchise tag on him next season, but that would be costly. It leaves an opening for him to make it to free agency where teams should be willing to open the vault to get him signed.
The Raiders should be among the first in line. Jones is a transformative force on the inside who would team up with Crosby to make the Raiders defense one to be reckoned with.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
The Raiders are really only tied to Jimmy Garoppolo through the 2024 season. They have an out in his contract in 2025, so they may want to keep an eye on this year's quarterback class to create a bridge year where Jimmy G is available if the rookie isn't ready to start. That could be the case with Shedeur Sanders, who is showing off a lot of good things on film but still has some work to do as a processor, per B/R scout Derrik Klassen.
"The poise and command drips off Shedeur Sanders' film. He's not afraid to hang in the pocket and he's got the creativity to find answers when plays break down. Sanders could stand to speed things up a little bit as a processor, but he is working with a decent baseline for someone with so little FBS experience."
(Previous Week's Selections: Edge Kyle Van Noy, OT Trent Brown, CB/S Cooper DeJean)
Los Angeles Chargers
- Interior Defender
- Linebacker
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Running Back
The Chargers finally picked up their first win of the season thanks to a defense that stepped up when they needed it to. Holding the Vikings to 24 and getting a goal-line interception to end the game are positive signs for a unit that struggled in the first two weeks of the season.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB Anthony Barr
With both Eric Kendricks and Daiyan Henley working through hamstring injuries the, Chargers' linebacker crew is pretty thin. That could be part of the problem for a Chargers defense that has struggled to stop anyone. Joey Bosa, Chris Rumph II and Khalil Mack also showed up on the Bolts' injury report this week.
Signing Anthony Barr could help in both departments. He does his best work as an off-ball linebacker, but he still has some pass-rushing juice as well.
2024 Free Agency: CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
Michael Davis is set to hit free agency in the spring and the jury is still out on whether J.C. Jackson will live up to his big contract. He was a healthy scratch this week. There's a good chance the Chargers are going to be turning to the free-agent market to add at least one important piece to their secondary.
Jaylon Johnson figures to be one of the more interesting options on the market. He's a physical corner who has seen less ball production every year after defending 15 passes as a rookie. If he's looking to get out of Chicago, then Los Angeles should make a run at him.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Leonard Taylor, Miami
The Chargers made an investment in the defensive line by taking Tuli Tuipulotu, but it's going to take continued commitment to bringing in good young players to build the defensive line. Targeting one of the few top defensive tackles in this draft class would be a good next step.
Leonard Taylor is one of those guys. With a 6'3", 305-pound frame and production in the ACC as a sophomore, he came into the season as the No. 2 interior defender in Matt Holder's preseason rankings.
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Linval Joseph, LB Willie Gay Jr., RB Trey Benson)
Miami Dolphins
- Right Tackle
- Cornerback
- Edge-Rusher
- Tight End
- Running Back
Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are going to be a problem for the league. That was the takeaway in a 70-20 romp.
The Dolphins offense went supernova with rookie running back De'Von Achane going for over 200 yards and scoring four total touchdowns. The 70 points was the most for any team since 1966. The Broncos have plenty of problems, but this kind of day was a warning shot to the rest of the NFL.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT La'el Collins
The oft-injured Terron Armstead was on the injury report with a back/ankle/knee injury, which isn't a great sign for his continued health throughout the season. Austin Jackson continues to be a question mark at right tackle.
Signing La'el Collins, who is probably the most talented tackle left, is the kind of move that could give the Dolphins a baseline level of acceptable play at one of the tackle positions.
Collins has to get healthy. He was released by the Bengals from the PUP list, but he would immediately be able to compete with Jackson or be the swing tackle when he gets the green light to play.
2024 Free Agency: WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
The Dolphins figure to be a fairly cash-strapped team next offseason. They are set to be $38 million over the cap before they have to make adjustments to get under the limit when the offseason starts. That means they are going to have to find some bargains in free agency.
Jauan Jennings isn't a game-breaker, but he isn't going to break the bank either. He's a good blocker who knows the Kyle Shanahan offense and has experience with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Eli Apple is a one-year band-aid to deal with the loss of Jalen Ramsey for the season. The Dolphins will have three other corners who are hitting free agency, and with a lot of money tied up in Ramsey and Xavien Howard, they would be wise to look at adding a cornerback through the draft.
There are some concerns with Nate Wiggins' frame, as B/R scout Cory Giddings noted in his breakdown of the Clemson player, but playing alongside Howard and Ramsey would give him some time to develop.
"Cornerback with great length but on the thinner side," Giddings said. "Shows good patience when playing in press and uses his hands and length very well to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage. Plays high at times and shows some hip tightness. Average vision and awareness can lead to him losing leverage in the run game. Lacks the ideal physicality when taking on blocks and tackling security is questionable."
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Anthony Brown, T/G Jack Driscoll, LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.)
Minnesota Vikings
- Cornerback
- Interior Pass Rush
- Edge-Rusher
- Center
- Right Guard
The Minnesota Vikings had a relatively busy week tweaking their roster as they signed guard Dalton Risner and traded for running back Cam Akers. That'll happen when a team with playoff aspirations begins the year 0-2, and more changes could be coming now that they're 0-3.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Ndamukong Suh
Throughout the first two weeks of the campaign, the Vikings have five total sacks. Four have been from edge-rusher Danielle Hunter, while defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. have accounted for half a sack each. Clearly, they could use someone else who can put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Suh, 36, is well past his prime but he can still be an effective pass-rusher with six sacks in both 2020 and 2021. While he only had one quarterback takedown in eight regular-season games last year, the veteran was serving in a rotational role among Philadelphia's talented defensive line. He would instantly be Minnesota's top interior pass-rusher.
2024 Free Agency: LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
For an undrafted rookie, Pace has played phenomenally well to start the year. But the Vikings could lose Jordan Hicks in free agency this offseason, and Pace is much better as a pass-rusher than he is in coverage.
Queen is an athletic linebacker who allowed just 4.9 receiving yards per target last season, per Pro Football Reference, and he would be a great complement to the Cincinnati product for several years.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
If the season doesn't start turning around quickly, it's looking more likely that this will be Kirk Cousin's last year in Minnesota. His contract is set to expire, and the organization may look toward a rebuild if they end up missing the playoffs this season.
Meanwhile, Sanders has taken the college football world by storm in 2023 and caught the eye of B/R's NFL draft scout Derrik Klasen.
"The poise and command drips off of Shedeur Sanders' film," he said. "He's not afraid to hang in the pocket and he's got the creativity to find answers when plays break down. Sanders could stand to speed things up a little bit as a processor, but he is working with a decent baseline for someone with so little FBS experience."
(Previous Week's Selections: C Billy Price, Edge Yannick Ngakoue, RB Blake Corum)
New England Patriots
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Linebacker
- Running Back
- Cornerback
The Patriots picked up a 15-10 win over the New York Jets, but it didn't necessarily tells us anything we didn't already know. The defense is legit. The Jets offense has its own struggles with Zach Wilson at quarterback, but the Pats still limited them to 10 points and clinched the game with a safety on the final Jets drive. This team can go as far as the offense will take it when the defense is playing up to its ability.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Casey Hayward
The Patriots' injury situation at cornerback is to the point where they might want to consider giving a call to street free agents. They were left to lean on Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade to play important roles in the absence of Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones. Casey Hayward may not have much left at 34, but he has inside/outside versatility and held opposing passers to an 80.7 passer rating when targeted last season.
2024 Free Agency: OT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Tyron Smith's market is likely to be depressed by his age and injury history. It's why the Cowboys have a pretty smooth exit strategy for their veteran left tackle. They can move Tyler Smith over from left guard when the 32-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season. The Patriots don't have the same kind of contingency plan at left tackle when Trent Brown's contract expires this year.
Signing Smith and hoping they can get another season or two out of him while developing a future plan at the position could be a good move for New England.
2024 NFL Draft: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Brock Bowers has been on the NFL draft radar since his freshman year at Georgia when he had 56 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
His movement skills at 6'4", 240 pounds are clearly special and leap off the film. There's already debate over whether he is the most dominant player in college football right now, and those conversations are only going to grow as the season progresses.
The Patriots are going to have decisions to make at the tight end position. Both Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki are slated to be 2024 free agents. Drafting Bowers could give the Patriots their new No. 1 receiver and eliminate the need to pay either veteran.
(Previous Week's Selections: OG Gabe Jackson, OT Mekhi Becton, WR Keon Coleman)
New York Jets
- Quarterback
- Left Tackle
- Right Tackle
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver
The 2023 season has been a frustrating one for the New York Jets, and a 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots didn't make things any better.
Zach Wilson is an easy scapegoat after completing just 18 of his 36 pass attempts for 157 yards, but the offensive line shares a good amount of the blame too. The quarterback was pressured on 61.5 percent of his dropbacks, including the game-sealing safety on a sack with 2:19 left in the game.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: QB Case Keenum, Houston Texans
Wilson continues to be a scary QB option the rest of the season. The excitement around the Jets this offseason was that this was a roster with the pieces to compete if they could just get that position right. Wilson does not look like he's going to be the guy to do it.
Case Keenum isn't going to light the world on fire, but he is one of the most logical trade candidates out there that would likely be available for a reasonable price. The Texans are all-in on C.J. Stroud and have Davis Mills to back him up. Keenum is 35 but won two starts with the Browns in 2021.
2024 Free Agency: WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Assuming Aaron Rodgers is able to return to health for the 2024 season, the Jets should be a fairly attractive destination for free-agent wide receivers. They are clearly in win-now mode after making the move to trade for the 39-year-old and pairing up with Garrett Wilson is bound to free up some open looks.
Mike Evans could be on the market for a new team after the Bucs failed to sign him to an extension before the season kicked off. He would have the opportunity to go from working with Chris Godwin to Wilson, and the chance to join a potential contender would be nice too.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Losing Rodgers for the season is an undeniably frustrating situation for the Jets. However, it does mean they will get to keep their first-round pick because the signal-caller will not play enough snaps for the trade compensation to become a first-rounder.
That could open the door for the Jets to target one of the top tackles in the draft and be able to offer Rodgers a little more protection in his return.
Joe Alt is a terrific zone run-blocker, but he also has the athleticism and technique to improve the team's pass protection early on in his career.
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Bryan Edwards, T/G Jermaine Eluemunor, QB Quinn Ewers)
New Orleans Saints
- Left Tackle
- Guard
- Safety
- Cornerback
- Running Back
The New Orleans Saints' fortunes turned when Derek Carr went down on the last play of their first second-half drive. New Orleans didn't score again, missing a field goal on its final possession of the game that would have given it the lead.
Carr's status moving forward will be something to monitor over the next few days, but Jameis Winston is probably the Saints' best option right now considering talent and the fact that he knows the system. The organization might consider giving Colt McCoy or Carson Wentz a call, but that depends on how long/if Carr is out.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DB Logan Ryan
While it's tempting to send a running back to New Orleans with Jamaal Williams' hamstring injury, rookie Kendre Miller is back in the fold and Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension is up.
Meanwhile, safety Marcus Maye still has two games left on his suspension after testing positive for PEDs last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bringing in Ryan would give the Saints a veteran to turn to while Maye is out, and Ryan can step in at cornerback too as he has experience playing all over the defensive backfield during his 10-year career.
2024 Free Agency: CB Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders
While Marshon Lattimore is undoubtedly one of the best cornerbacks in the league, New Orleans could use some help around him. Per Pro Football Reference, Alontae Taylor was giving up a completion percentage of 77.8 percent heading into Week 3, and Paulson Adebo missed Week 3 with a hamstring injury.
Bringing in Kendall Fuller would give their defense someone who has experience playing as a nickel and wide corner, potentially replacing Taylor or Adebo. It also helps that Fuller has 67 career passes defended with 29 coming in 2021 and 2022.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
At the moment, it's looking like Trevor Penning's development is behind schedule. According to Pro Football Focus, he was tied for the most sacks allowed (three) among offensive tackles through the first two weeks of the campaign. Derek Carr needs stability up front, so it might make more sense to move the 2022 first-round pick to guard if he doesn't improve.
Based on B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn's comments about Suamataia, the BYU product could be the solution to the Saints' problem.
"Suamataia was in the top three of Bruce Feldman's list entering this season thanks in large part to his speed and easy movement skills at 315 pounds," Thorn said. "The former Oregon Duck transfer and cousin of Lions tackle Penei Sewell, Suamataia's freaky weight-room numbers do show up on film in his ease of movement, along with some pop in his hands and violent finishes that flashed against Arkansas this season.
"Operating in an RPO-heavy scheme, Suamataia is rarely challenged in pass pro and shows marginal awareness on stunts, but he has the foundational physical traits to continue developing his processing skills, feel and recognition skills as the season goes on."
(Last week's picks: OT Dennis Kelley, DT D.J. Reader, CB Denzel Burke)
New York Giants
- Offensive Tackle
- Interior Offensive Line
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Wide Reciever
The New York Giants are in an interesting state of limbo. They're a reigning playoff team with hopes to get back into the tournament this season, but they are 1-2, have a point differential of negative 55 and have only held a lead for about 20 seconds of game time.
As an independent third party, that makes it difficult to determine if it's in the organization's best interests to continue to push for a playoff run or start thinking about what's best for next year and beyond. That being said, we'd lean toward the latter.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Greedy Williams
Deonte Banks went down with an injury on Thursday night, but the Giants probably could use another cornerback regardless of how long he is out. However, if the goal is to start building for the future, it would make the most sense to bring in someone who's young and see what they've got.
Greedy Williams hasn't panned out with two different teams, but he doesn't turn 26 until December, so there's plenty of time to turn his career around. The LSU product has talent as a former second-round pick, and injuries have played a big factor in stunting his growth in the league so far.
Two years ago, when he was healthy enough to play in 16 games with eight starts, he managed to record 10 passes defended and two interceptions for the Browns. Given the positional need for the Giants and Williams' age, it's worth a shot for both parties.
2024 Free Agency: CB L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
Again, cornerback is a position of need in New York, and that's only going to intensify when Adoree' Jackson's contract expires at season's end.
Sneed projects to be one of the top corners available in the offseason, in part because of his ability to cover the slot and out wide, similar to the role Jackson is playing right now.
However, Sneed is about a year-and-a-half younger and a slightly better player. The 26-year-old was a stat-sheet stuffer last season with three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks and 108 total tackles. In those same respective categories, Jackson posted figures of zero, seven, one, zero and 51 while battling injuries and only participating in 10 games.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Through the first three weeks of the season, right tackle Evan Neal doesn't look any or much better than he was as a rookie and the Giants are trending toward a high pick in the draft.
While Alt would have to make the switch from the left side to the right in the pros, that could be a good transition for him as B/R's NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn has raved about the Notre Dame player's run-blocking.
"Alt is listed at 6'8" yet plays with the pad level and leverage of a blocker closer to 6'5", routinely working his hands and pads under and inside of defenders," he said. "Alt plays with excellent technique, control and sustain skills thanks to this leverage, but also high-end agility and balance. He looks like the most polished run-blocker in the class at tackle."
(Previous Week's Selections: OT La'el Collins, S Jeremy Chinn, DL Leonard Taylor)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defender
For the second consecutive week, the Pittsburgh Steelers earned a win in prime time. The defense was again a big reason why, as they forced three turnovers in a 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The offense had to settle for more field goals than it would like, but the defense staved off a fourth-quarterback comeback from the Raiders that saw the Silver and Black score 10 before Levi Wallace had a game-sealing interception.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Akiem Hicks
Stopping the run has been a thorn in the Steelers defense's paw early in the season. They gave up 5.6 yards per carry to the Niners and Browns in the first two weeks of the season. It's hard to sustain any kind of success when teams are able to run the ball like that. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are a dynamic duo on the outside, but there's still work to do on the interior.
This unit hasn't looked great without Cam Heyward, and it might be time to bring in another veteran who can help get things back in the right direction.
Akiem Hicks appeared to have lost a step in his pass-rush prowess in 11 starts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, but he's still a strong run defender who would make a difference on this d-line.
2024 Free Agency: CB Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
The bulk of the Steelers' needs reside in the secondary where it's Minkah Fitzpatrick, the hope that Joey Porter Jr. will become a consistent starter and not much else in terms of long-term answers. Pittsburgh needs help on the outside and in the slot where Chandon Sullivan is currently the team's best answer.
Kenny Moore II is a slot specialist who can play on the outside in a pinch. He had some strong seasons in 2020 and 2021 under Frank Reich's coaching staff, but he has seen a dip in production over the last two seasons. A fresh start could see him return to form.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Broderick Jones is the future at left tackle. Finding a replacement for Chukwuma Okorafor on the right side should be on the to-do list for the offseason, and Suamataia would be up for the job. He was No. 3 on Bruce Feldman's annual list of exceptional athletes.
In his writeup for The Athletic, he included this quote from BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick: "Kingsley Suamataia is the most athletic and violent OL I've ever coached. More athletic than Garett Bolles when I was at Utah. More athletic than Blake Freeland."
The Steelers could certainly use more violence and more athleticism from their group up front.
(Previous Week's Selections: WR T.Y. Hilton, LB Patrick Queen, CB Kool-Aid McKinstry)
San Francisco 49ers
- Right tackle
- Interior Offensive Line
- Cornerback
- Running Back Depth
September could not have gone much better for the San Francisco 49ers. They're 3-0 and have the second-best point differential (+48) in the league.
A Sean McVay cover play is the only reason why they haven't won all of their games by double digits as they continue to look like one of the best teams in the NFC.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: G Michael Schofield III
San Francisco doesn't have very many needs right now as its roster is put together well. However, it isn't getting much from starting guards Spencer Burford and Aaron Banks, who have posted subpar grades from Pro Football Focus in the team's first two games.
Adding someone like Schofield would give the 49ers a veteran to turn to if Burford or Banks don't start picking it up. It also doesn't hurt that the former Bear played in a backup role last season and earned a respectable PFF grade while allowing just one sack on 205 snaps in pass protection.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Dawuane Smoot, Jacksonville Jaguars
Clelin Ferrell is currently serving as San Francisco's starting defensive end opposite Nick Bosa. He is getting the nod over Drake Jackson likely because he can provide more run support, although he is only playing on a one-year deal.
Smoot could come in and fill the void that Ferrell leaves behind and would be an upgrade. The Jaguar has been more productive with fewer opportunities given his 27 career tackles for loss with 17 starts while Ferrell has 16 TFL in 32 starts.
Also, Smoot shouldn't break the bank for a team that will be up against the cap in the offseason.
2024 NFL Draft: DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
The 49ers will likely lose Javon Kinlaw in March while 30-year-old Javon Hargrave likely doesn't have a long future with the team, so they could use a defensive tackle to develop over the next year or two.
Orhorhoro is still raw right now, but he has plenty of strength and athleticism to work with and become a quality interior defender for San Francisco.
(Last week's picks: OT La'el Collins, G Connor Williams, TE Brevyn Spann-Ford)
Seattle Seahawks
- Safety
- Offensive Tackle
- Interior Offensive Line
- Edge
- Tight End
After a dumbfounding performance in the season opener, the Seattle Seahawks have managed to bounce back with another win over the Panthers this week.
Geno Smith started to look like the 2022 version of himself again, and Seattle's rushing attack was strong with 4.4 yards per carry as a team. Its defense was solid as well with a garbage-time Carolina touchdown making the scoreboard look closer than the game really was.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Edge Melvin Ingram
Starter Boye Mafe missed Week 2 with an injury, and replacements Darrell Taylor and Derick Hall were pretty quiet in his absence. Seattle would be wise to bring in another edge-rusher as an insurance policy in case Maye is going to have to miss more time or isn't 100 percent. Ingram would bring 57 career sacks to the Emerald City, including six last season with the Dolphins.
2024 Free Agency: G Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins
Both starting guards for the Seahawks–Phil Haynes and Damien Lewis–are about to have their contracts expire and neither has played well to begin the season. After the team's first two games, Haynes' grade from Pro Football Focus was right at the baseline while Lewis' was below average, meaning Seattle will likely be looking for a guard in the offseason.
Hunt, on the other hand, has fared well in PFF's grading system and has been a consistent performer over the last four years in Miami. Not only would he fill a void for the Seahawks, but he'd also be an upgrade over what they've been getting from the position so far in 2023.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
With Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Devin Bush scheduled to hit free agency this March, Seattle is going to be looking for a linebacker in the draft.
If Wagner and Brooks, particularly, aren't retained, that will leave the Seahawks' defense with a massive hole in the middle seeing as they've both had over 160 total tackles during their last full seasons with the club.
Eichenberg is also a tackle machine, racking up 120 total takedowns in 13 games last season. His instincts against the run are top-notch, and he's tough as nails after playing a couple of games with broken hands a year ago. The Buckeye's coverage skills are a work in progress, but he can make an immediate impact in the running game.
(Last week's picks: OT Eric Fisher, LB Patrick Queen, QB Michael Penix Jr.)
Tennessee Titans
- Offensive Tackle
- Edge Rusher
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
The Titans became the latest team to get locked up by the Cleveland Browns defense, and there wasn't much to get excited about in a 27-3 loss.
Ryan Tannehill turned in another uninspiring performance with just over 100 yards passing, and the run game couldn't get going and averaged just 1.7 yards per carry. The secondary got picked apart to the tune of 8.8 yards per pass attempt.
An overtime win was thrilling last week, but it also means the Titans aren't that far from being an 0-3 football team.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Chris Wormley, Carolina Panthers
The Titans have one of the best interior defensive lines in football but they are banged up right now. Both Teair Tart and Denico Autry were on the injury report this week and carried questionable designations into Sunday.
Signing someone like Chris Wormley would give them another option to rotate in and keep their trio of Tart, Autry and Jeffery Simmons healthy. The 29-year-old is now on the Panthers practice squad, which means the Titans could sign him to their active 53-man roster.
2024 Free Agency: LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jack Gibbens has been playing well in the middle of Mike Vrabel's defense, and the former undrafted free agent could wind up being a valuable asset over the next few seasons. However, Azeez Al-Shaair is more likely to be a one-year stopgap at linebacker. The Titans only signed him to a one-year deal, and he's not a high-impact defender.
Devin White is, though. The former Pro Bowler is an asset as a blitzer and has the athleticism to patrol the middle of the field in coverage.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
At some point, the Titans are going to turn things over to Malik Willis or Will Levis. Tannehill is 35 and set to be a free agent in 2024. For either of the Titans' young options to have success, they are going to need a strong supporting cast.
Malik Nabers continues to put up mind-boggling stats in SEC action. The 6'0", 200-pound receiver followed up his 13-catch, 239-yard outing against Mississippi State with eight more catches, 130 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Arkansas. He could be the No. 1 receiver the Titans were hoping Treylon Burks would be.
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Jarvis Landry, TE Tyler Higbee, Edge Dallas Turner)
Washington Commanders
- Tight End
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
- Cornerback
Well, Sunday was certainly humbling for the Washington Commanders, to say the least. That being said, ending September 2-1 is still exceeding expectations for them, but they need a bounce-back performance against the Eagles this coming weekend.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Bradley Roby
Rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes had a highlight play with a pass breakup to seal the Commanders' win over the Cardinals in the season opener, but he allowed 120 yards and 12.0 yards per target during the team's first two games, per Pro Football Reference.
While it's too early for Washington to reduce his playing time or anything of that nature, it might make sense for them to bring in a veteran corner as an insurance policy, especially since they're in the thick of the NFC playoff picture to begin the campaign.
Roby would bring nine years of experience and 85 career passes defended to Washington and simultaneously serve as another mentor for the rookie.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Carl Lawson, New York Jets
While the Commanders are expected to bring either Chase Young or Montez Sweat back–most likely the latter–right now, they're both expected to be free agents in March. Even if one is retained, keeping both seems like a long shot and they'll be looking for another edge.
Lawson's 27 career sacks will help replace what Washington's defense will lose when Young or Sweat walks. The Jets have a plethora of talent on their defensive line, so they likely won't engage in a bidding war for the veteran pass-rusher's services, which should drive his price down for the Commanders.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
Cody Barton is on a one-year contract and Jamin Davis only has a couple of seasons left on his, barring the club picking up his fifth-year option. So, Washington should explore the linebackers in the draft.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is an impressive athlete, which helps him in coverage, and is a thumper when coming downhill against the running game. He's arguably the most complete LB in this draft class and could be a fixture in the middle of the Commanders' defense for years to come.
(Last week's picks: G Rodger Saffold, LB Devin White, TE Brock Bowers)