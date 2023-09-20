2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 3

2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 3September 20, 2023
Two weeks are down. While 16 weeks remain in the 2023 NFL season, the October 31 trade deadline is on the horizon.
It's still too early to know which teams are legitimate title contenders and which are truly bad, but franchises are beginning to get an idea of where they stand. Between now and the end of next month, many of them will have to decide whether to go all-in on the current campaign or look to the future.
Trades can become a big part of the process, as teams look to add that proverbial "last piece of the puzzle," or move excess salary or acquire future draft capital.
The following trade block big board provides a look at the type of talent that could, or perhaps should, be available between now and the deadline. Factors like team expectations, cap situations, contract statuses, roster makeup, player production and any relevant recent buzz were considered here.
We'll also dive into a few logical landing spots based on team needs, positional value, cap space and any relevant injury statuses.
The Selection Process
- Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
- Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
- Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
- Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
- Devin White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
As we'll do every week, we have started with 15 players who have already been the subject of trade chatter or who would be sensible trade chips between now and the deadline.
Player value remains the biggest factor here, since the competitive landscape is still coming into focus. However, we have started to consider recent performances and player usage.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, for example, makes his debut on our board after seeing just one target through two weeks. Las Vegas just extended Renfrow last offseason, but it could save $6.9 million off the 2023 cap by trading him.
Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift is off the list after getting the start in place of an injured Kenneth Gainwell in Week 2 and showing that he indeed deserves to have a prominent offensive role.
Our top 10 was achieved by ranking players based on past production, upside, positional value and their likelihood of being traded. This week's honorable mentions, in no particular order, are:
10. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers went on a tear toward the end of the 2022 season, which kept him off our board until now. Akers was the subject of trade chatter last season but wasn't moved at the deadline, and then he returned to the lineup and played well.
Now, Akers is once again the topic of trade buzz. He was inactive for L.A.'s Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and he could be on the move.
"The Rams have had trade talks centered around RB Cam Akers," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The starter in Week 1 was inactive for Week 2 after a difficult week of practice. Kyren Williams is now the starter, and Akers' spot is up in the air."
Akers has had an inconsistent career but is a starting-caliber back when he's playing well. The Indianapolis Colts could show interest as they continue to weigh the future of Jonathan Taylor.
The Cleveland Browns may also want to give Akers a look after losing star back Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury on Monday night. Akers isn't capable of replicating Chubb's success on the ground, but Cleveland will presumably examine all options.
Akers is being considered by the Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. They have also met with former Brown Kareem Hunt, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts
9. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals aren't publicly tanking, even if it may feel like they are. They moved on from veterans like DeAndre Hopkins, Josh Jones and Isaiah Simmons in the offseason and have collapsed in back-to-back weeks.
Franchises will never get players to buy into a tank job, but they can leave rosters too talent-starved to stay competitive.
If the Cardinals are eyeing a QB prospect like Caleb Williams and planning to move on from Kyler Murray, trading Marquise Brown would make a ton of sense. Brown played his college ball with Murray and was acquired to aid him. If Murray, who is still recovering from a torn ACL, isn't in Arizona's long-term plans, Brown shouldn't be either.
Brown is slated to be a free agent in the spring.
Could the Ravens bring back Brown just over a year after sending him to Arizona? If the price is right, it could make a lot of sense. Brown has plenty of experience playing with Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens don't know exactly what they have in Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered an ankle injury on Sunday.
The Green Bay Packers might also want to take a look at a deep threat like Brown. Presumed No. 1 receiver Christian Watson missed his second straight game on Sunday with a hamstring injury.
Potential Landing Spots: Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers
8. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals aren't going to give up on the 2023 season just yet. They were 0-2 to start the year in 2022, and they went on to win 12 games and make a second consecutive appearance in the AFC title game.
After experiencing a decisive Week 1 loss and being held to just 4.9 yards per play in a Week 2 defeat, however, Cincinnati has to at least ponder the possibility that this isn't its year. If they're looking ahead, the Bengals have a few contract issues to consider.
Joe Burrow is under contract long-term, but wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are both set to be 2024 free agents. No. 1 wideout Ja'Marr Chase, meanwhile, will be extension-eligible in 2024.
Between Higgins and Boyd, Higgins is the more valuable trade commodity. He's a high-end No. 2 receiver who could serve in the No. 1 role for a less-loaded offense.
According to Dianna Russini and Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, Cincinnati and Higgins won't discuss an extension during the regular season.
The Bengals aren't trading a talented receiver to Baltimore, but the Packers could be a possibility. Green Bay will have an extra 2024 second-rounder thanks to the Aaron Rodgers trade and could use a reliable pass-catcher to aid Jordan Love.
The Carolina Panthers would also make sense for Higgins. Carolina needs to put more talent around Bryce Young, and the franchise just added a few former Bengals in the offseason.
Potential Landing Spots: Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens
7. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans has fallen a few spots following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2-0 start to the season. Evans has shown solid chemistry with Baker Mayfield, and it's clear that Tampa could be a factor in the NFC South race.
The fact remains, however, that Evans is set to be a free agent in 2024 and may not be willing to re-sign. He wanted an extension from the Buccaneers before Week 1 and did not get it.
If Tampa's season starts to go sideways, moving Evans could be the franchise's best long-term move. Since Evans will be a 10-year veteran in the offseason, the Bucs can get no higher than a fifth-round compensatory pick if he departs in free agency.
In terms of value, Evans is up there. He's topped 1,000 yards every single season and is still the sort of physical mismatch that can make any quarterback better. With 12 receptions and 237 yards through two weeks, Evans is well on his way toward a 10th 1,000-yard campaign.
Tampa isn't sending Evans to Carolina, but the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts also have rookie quarterbacks and a lack of veteran receiver depth.
Potential Landing Spots: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts
6. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
One might have assumed that Renfrow would see an expanded role with Jakobi Meyers out in Week 2. He did not. While he caught his first pass of the 2023 season, Renfrow was only targeted once.
It seems that Renfrow simply isn't a great fit for Josh McDaniels' offense or can't earn the trust of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Either way, the 27-year-old should be available because the Raiders aren't using him.
Another team could. Renfrow dealt with multiple injuries in 2022 and has been virtually invisible this season. However, he was a Pro Bowler and a 1,000-yard receiver in 2021. A crafty slot specialist, Renfrow could boost several offenses.
The San Francisco 49ers don't lack playmakers, but they're eyeing a Super Bowl run, and Renfrow would be great in Kyle Shanahan's spacing-based passing attack. San Francisco leads the league in cap space and may look to load up for the playoff run.
The New England Patriots have just $4.8 million in cap space but lack pass-catching playmakers. JuJu Smith-Schuster has failed to make an impact, and Kendrick Bourne is the only wideout with more than 90 receiving yards through two weeks.
McDaniels and Dave Ziegler have added several former Patriots since taking over the front office last offseason. Perhaps they would be willing to send one of their players over to their old home.
Potential Landing Spots: New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers
5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans bounced back with a big overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Tennessee still doesn't feel like a legitimate title contender, but at 1-1, it stands to be relevant in the AFC South race.
As long as the Titans are playoff-relevant, they won't be looking to move star running back Derrick Henry. If that changes at all, though, Henry could become a huge deadline trade chip.
Henry has struggled to find running room this season, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry, but has racked up 213 scrimmage yards and a touchdown through two weeks. He's still a physical runner capable of handling a large workload.
Like quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Henry is also set to be a free agent in 2024.
The Detroit Lions could consider Henry, as David Montgomery is expected to miss "a couple weeks" with a quad injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Henry would form a very intriguing tandem with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit.
The Minnesota Vikings should also take a long look at an every-down back like Henry. Minnesota sits at 0-2 in large part because its running game has floundered without Dalvin Cook.
If the Vikings have any hope of getting back into the playoff conversation before the trade deadline, they need to find a more capable lead back than Alexander Mattison.
Potential Landing Spots: Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings
4. Derek Barnett, Edge, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles pass-rusher Darek Barnett has played just 30 defensive snaps through the first two weeks, which isn't going to quiet his desire to find a more prominent role elsewhere.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t ESPN's Tim McManus), Barnett's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, gauged the market for a new landing spot before the start of the season.
The Eagles should value the depth that Barnett can provide, but if he isn't in the team's long-term plans, moving him would make a bit of sense. Doing so would save $3.5 million in 2023 cap space, and Barnett is set to be a free agent in 2024 anyway.
The Cardinals could be interested in Barnett if head coach Jonathan Gannon believes in his upside. Arizona has done a good job of getting after the quarterback this season (nine sacks) but could view Barnett as a future building block on defense.
Buying low on Barnett now could allow Arizona to audition him ahead of 2024 free agency.
The Lions might also be wise to take a look at Barnett, as standout pass-rusher James Houston is set to miss "at least" 6-8 weeks with a fractured ankle, according to Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.
Detroit fell to 1-1 on Sunday but is still hoping to make a run at an NFC North title. Barnett could at least help the Lions fill Houston's role in the pass-rushing rotation.
Potential Landing Spots: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions
3. Danielle Hunter, Edge, Minnesota Vikings
If the Vikings aren't able to recover and get back into the playoff mix, linebacker Danielle Hunter could soon become a prime trade candidate.
Minnesota wasn't shy about shedding veteran contracts in the offseason. It traded Za'Darius Smith, released Cook and Adam Thielen and parted with Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency. Hunter is set to be a free agent in March, and moving him would save $11.5 million off the 2023 salary cap.
That's money that could immediately go to extension-eligible star receiver Justin Jefferson.
Hunter would likely bring a sizeable return in a trade as well. He accumulated 10.5 sacks in 2022 and has already recorded four through the first two weeks of 2023.
The Cleveland Browns would be a sensible landing spot for Hunter. They already added Smith and Tomlinson to their defensive-line rotation this offseason and could look to add Hunter to the mix as well.
Cleveland also ranks second behind San Francisco in terms of 2023 cap space.
The Seattle Seahawks may also want to give Hunter a look. Seattle has a playoff-caliber roster, as evidenced by its overtime win over Detroit in Week 2, but has recorded a mere two sacks through two games.
Hunter could help elevate a retooled Seahawks defense that is still trying to find its way.
Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks
2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts got a decisive victory over the Texans in Week 2, though they lost rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to a concussion in the process.
Richardson has played well for Indianapolis, but his health and continued development should be more important to the Colts than winning in 2023. An eye on the future could still lead Indianapolis to trading standout running back Jonathan Taylor.
Indianapolis' self-imposed August 29 deadline for trading Taylor has long passed, but if the Colts can get a good return, there's little reason to stick by it. Indy appears likely to lose Taylor in 2024 anyway, and it may have uncovered a serviceable starting option in Zack Moss.
Taylor, who rushed for 1,811 rushing yards in 2021, could bring a sizeable trade return.
The Browns might want to give some thought to acquiring Taylor, if they believe he can return to his 2021 form.
It certainly feels like Chubb won't be back in 2023, and there was already some uncertainty about his future in Cleveland beyond this year.
Chubb is under contract through the 2024 season, but he'll have only $4 million in dead money after this season. The Browns value good running back play and could me willing to give Taylor the extension that Indianapolis won't.
The Bengals should also consider boosting their ground game with a back like Taylor. If Cincinnati still believes it can make a Super Bowl run in 2023, it needs to find an upgrade over the merely good Joe Mixon.
Taylor is on the physically unable to perform list, but sources told Rapoport on Sept. 10 that the 2021 rushing champ is likely healthy enough to pass a physical.
Potential Landing Spots: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns
1. Chase Young, Edge, Washington Commanders
Pass-rusher Chase Young made his 2023 debut in Week 2 and gave the Washington Commanders 1.5 sacks during their comeback win over the Denver Broncos. This marked the first time that Young has recorded a sack since suffering a torn ACL in 2021.
"It's been a long time coming," Young said after the game, per Scott Abraham of WJLA.
With Young again healthy and productive, Washington may now be able to get a quality return in a trade. Yes, the Commanders are 2-0 and could make a playoff run, but the 2020 second overall pick may not be in their long-term plans.
Washington declined the fifth-year option on Young's contract and already has a lot of cap space invested in defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. Defensive end Montez Sweat is also set to be a 2024 free agent, and the Commanders may have to choose between him and Young next offseason.
The Lions would be wise to make a run at Young with Houston out for an extended period.
The Bengals should also see if Young can be had. Cincinnati's defense ranks just 28th in yards allowed and has recorded just three sacks. The Bengals could use a jolt on that side of the ball, and Young might be able to provide it.
Potential Landing Spots: Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions
Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.