2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 3

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Pass-rusher Chase Young made his 2023 debut in Week 2 and gave the Washington Commanders 1.5 sacks during their comeback win over the Denver Broncos. This marked the first time that Young has recorded a sack since suffering a torn ACL in 2021.



"It's been a long time coming," Young said after the game, per Scott Abraham of WJLA.



With Young again healthy and productive, Washington may now be able to get a quality return in a trade. Yes, the Commanders are 2-0 and could make a playoff run, but the 2020 second overall pick may not be in their long-term plans.



Washington declined the fifth-year option on Young's contract and already has a lot of cap space invested in defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. Defensive end Montez Sweat is also set to be a 2024 free agent, and the Commanders may have to choose between him and Young next offseason.



The Lions would be wise to make a run at Young with Houston out for an extended period.



The Bengals should also see if Young can be had. Cincinnati's defense ranks just 28th in yards allowed and has recorded just three sacks. The Bengals could use a jolt on that side of the ball, and Young might be able to provide it.



Potential Landing Spots: Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions

