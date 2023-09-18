NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 2

31 of 32

Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Derrick Henry was held to 3.2 yards per carry and Ryan Tannehill was sacked five times. The Titans still have their fair share of problems on the offensive line, but they still found a way to beat the Chargers to get to 1-1.

The sweet taste of victory and an efficient performance from Tannehill are going to mask some of the deficiencies from the offense. Whether it was a result of playing the Chargers' porous defense or actual progress is up in the air. We'll find out more when the they travel to Cleveland in Week 3 to face a Browns defense that locked down the Bengals in Week 1.

Biggest Weaknesses:

Offensive Tackle Edge-Rusher Wide Receiver Cornerback Linebacker

Add Now: WR Jarvis Landry

Tannehill was efficient against the Chargers, but there's still a distinct possibility that either Malik Willis or Will Levis is starting for the Titans by the end of the season. Tannehill is 35 years old, and the version we saw of him Sunday makes fewer appearances every year.

If the Titans do make a switch under center at some point, they need to surround their young quarterback with as much talent as possible. Jarvis Landry is a veteran slot option who isn't afraid to do the dirty work, and he would be a positive influence on young receivers Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips.

2024 Free Agency: TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Even if Derrick Henry is starting to show some wear and tear, the Titans' identity on offense is always going to be tied to a tough run game. They are at their most effective when they line up in 12 personnel because it gives them the ability to live in their power running game but also build off it with play action.

To be effective at that, they need two tight ends who can threaten the defense. Chiogziem Okonkwo is a good athlete in space, but Tyler Higbee would work as a great running mate who can handle the in-line blocking.

2024 NFL Draft: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama

Harold Landry III is a fine power-rusher on the outside, and Arden Key is a nice complementary speed rusher. What the Titans need is a difference-maker on the outside who can take full advantage of their dominant inside trio in Jeffrey Simmons, Teair Tart and Denico Autry.

Alabama's Dallas Turner has the tools to become that kind of player, although he needs to start showing it, as B/R scout Matt Holder noted.