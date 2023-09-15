2024 NFL Draft: Week 2 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst Teams

2 of 12

John Fisher/Getty Images

1. RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Wisconsin's Braelon Allen has the potential to be the RB1 in next year's class and a first-round draft pick. The 6'2", 245-pound tailback is one of college football's best athletes and a productive runner who posted back-to-back 1,200-yard campaigns in the Big Ten before he turned 19.

However, the Badgers' new coaching staff doesn't seem to have a clue how to use him properly. The team is splitting carries between him and Chez Mellusi.

Wisconsin is finally using Allen more in the pass game, but not in any meaningful way beyond being a swing or checkdown option.

"Allen's stock is tanking through no fault of his own," Klassen said. "Wisconsin's transition to offensive coordinator Phil Longo's wide-open scheme has been a disservice to the big, bruising bell-cow.

"After averaging 19 carries per game last year, Allen is down to only 12 carries per game so far. If that continues, perhaps it prompts Allen to stay in college and transfer to a more fitting offense next year."



2. TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

Georgia's Brock Bowers is the clear TE1 for 2024 and a top-10 overall talent. From there, Texas' Ja'Tavion Sanders is generally viewed as next-best tight end prospect because of his perceived athleticism and receiving potential.

However, those traits may be somewhat overblown.

"Upon closer inspection, it's becoming tougher to see Sanders making a smooth NFL transition," Klassen said. "Sanders is a little light at a listed 243 pounds, which shows up big time in the run game.

"I'm also becoming less convinced Sanders is an elite athlete by NFL standards, which could be an issue for an F-only receiving tight end. Sanders is still a quality prospect, but the floor is open for TE2 auditions."

3. WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Because of his huge frame, Florida State's Johnny Wilson is an attraction among this year's draft cycle. The 6'7", 237-pound wideout moves relatively well for his size, too.

However, he's struggled to get open this season.

Wilson led the Seminoles with 897 receiving yards last year, but Keon Coleman has taken over as the team's top target this season. Meanwhile, Wilson dealt with drops in Week 1 and didn't register a single catch in Week 2.

"Just catch the easy ones, that's all Wilson has to do," Klassen said. "With his skyscraper size and movement skills, Wilson's potential is impossible to ignore. He must stop dropping simple slant and curl throws that hit him right in the hands.

"If he can manage that over the rest of the season, there will be no doubt Wilson finishes as one of the class' top receiver prospects."

4. CB Josh Newton, TCU



In TCU's high-profile Week 1 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes, two-way superstar Travis Hunter easily released, stacked and got downfield against TCU's Josh Newton. The first-team All-Big 12 cornerback has played well throughout his career, but he still has a few holes in his skill set.

"Newton is an average-sized defensive back (6'0", 190 lbs) who struggles to consistently tackle," Giddings said. "He's also gotten overextended with some of the faster and shiftier receivers he's matched up against this year."

To Newton's credit, he did bounce back with a shutdown performance last week, albeit against an FCS opponent.

5. OT JC Latham, Alabama

A few factors placed one of the class' most talented linemen on the list this week.

First, Latham didn't play well and looked out of sorts in Week 1. Second, he's bigger this season. Alabama now lists Latham at 360 pounds after he was listed at 326 last year. Finally, Latham didn't make the switch from right to left tackle as initially expected.

Despite those potential concerns, the 20-year-old blocker bounced back against the Texans Longhorns last weekend.