2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 2?

The first full week of the 2023 NFL season was many things.

It was sloppy, in part because of rainy weather. But with a shorter preseason in which many starters don't play, some teams tend to come out of the gate rusty.

It was surprising. Few people expected the Detroit Lions to upset the reigning Super Bowl champions in the season opener. Even fewer thought the Cleveland Browns would hold Joe Burrow to 82 yards in a blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals, or that the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers would beat the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.

Week 1 was also enlightening. The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers looked like the class of the NFL in blowout wins. The Seahawks and New York Giants didn't look like playoff teams in lopsided defeats.

When what we thought we knew about the NFL crashes into the reality of the league, it usually shakes things up. It assuredly did in Week 1.

As is the case every week here at Bleacher Report, NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski have come together to sift through a wild Week 1 and slot the NFL's teams from No. 32 to No. 1.

The former hasn't changed. But there's a new top dog.