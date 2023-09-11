NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 1

1 of 32

After trading away a few players right before cutdown day and having quarterback Kyler Murray start the year on the PUP list, the Arizona Cardinals appear to be punting on this season. That's not a terrible strategy seeing as they hold their first-round pick and the Houston Texans', and both teams are widely expected to finish toward the bottom of the league.

This season will be all about building toward the future as the play of their young core will be more important than what the scoreboard says. Barring a turn of events, that will also be the theme of their needs throughout the campaign.

Biggest Weaknesses:

Cornerback Defensive Line Wide Receiver

Interior Offensive Line

Linebacker

Add Now: CB Cameron Dantzler

The Cardinals are beginning the season with Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton as their starting outside cornerbacks. They could use an upgrade over those two but, as mentioned above, this season is about building for the future, so they should focus on bringing on someone who is young and could compete for a starting job.

While Dantzler didn't work out in Minnesota, he just turned 25 years old and has plenty of talent as a 2020 third-round pick. He's worth taking a flier on for the Cardinals via a one-year deal to see if he can beat out Wilson or Hamilton, and then they can evaluate in the offseason which cornerbacks are the best for the future of the franchise.

2024 Free Agency: DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Arizona's defensive line desperately needs a playmaker, especially now that defensive tackle Zach Allen is gone. Meanwhile, contract talks between Jones and the Chiefs have seemingly hit a standstill as Jones continues to hold out and reportedly wants to be the highest-paid defensive tackle in the league.

Kansas City doesn't appear to be willing to meet those demands, which is where Arizona and its roughly $56.4 million of cap space, per Over The Cap, could swoop in and take advantage.

With Jones on the interior and BJ Ojulari--a favorite of B/R's scouting department during the draft cycle--on the edge, the Cardinals could have a fearsome pass rush for years to come.

2024 NFL Draft: QB Caleb Williams, USC

While Kyler Murray is under contract and has played well to keep quarterback from being listed as a "weakness" above, there's no denying that Arizona is going to be a player in the Williams sweepstakes this year.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has looked sharp during the first three games of the season, passing for nearly 900 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's even flashed a few off-script plays that Cardinals fans have grown to love with Murray under center.