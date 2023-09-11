NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 1

NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 1September 11, 2023
The 2023 NFL season is barely underway, but we've already got a pulse on how these teams can get better, both in the present and future.
Every week of the season we'll assess the state of each roster with a particular focus on its weaknesses. By the end of the campaign, we'll have built a big board for every team based on its biggest needs and wants. Everything from immediate holes to fill today, to the offseason player carousel of free agency and, of course, the 2024 NFL draft, is taken into account.
Arizona Cardinals
- Cornerback
- Defensive Line
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Offensive Line
- Linebacker
After trading away a few players right before cutdown day and having quarterback Kyler Murray start the year on the PUP list, the Arizona Cardinals appear to be punting on this season. That's not a terrible strategy seeing as they hold their first-round pick and the Houston Texans', and both teams are widely expected to finish toward the bottom of the league.
This season will be all about building toward the future as the play of their young core will be more important than what the scoreboard says. Barring a turn of events, that will also be the theme of their needs throughout the campaign.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Cameron Dantzler
The Cardinals are beginning the season with Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton as their starting outside cornerbacks. They could use an upgrade over those two but, as mentioned above, this season is about building for the future, so they should focus on bringing on someone who is young and could compete for a starting job.
While Dantzler didn't work out in Minnesota, he just turned 25 years old and has plenty of talent as a 2020 third-round pick. He's worth taking a flier on for the Cardinals via a one-year deal to see if he can beat out Wilson or Hamilton, and then they can evaluate in the offseason which cornerbacks are the best for the future of the franchise.
2024 Free Agency: DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
Arizona's defensive line desperately needs a playmaker, especially now that defensive tackle Zach Allen is gone. Meanwhile, contract talks between Jones and the Chiefs have seemingly hit a standstill as Jones continues to hold out and reportedly wants to be the highest-paid defensive tackle in the league.
Kansas City doesn't appear to be willing to meet those demands, which is where Arizona and its roughly $56.4 million of cap space, per Over The Cap, could swoop in and take advantage.
With Jones on the interior and BJ Ojulari--a favorite of B/R's scouting department during the draft cycle--on the edge, the Cardinals could have a fearsome pass rush for years to come.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Caleb Williams, USC
While Kyler Murray is under contract and has played well to keep quarterback from being listed as a "weakness" above, there's no denying that Arizona is going to be a player in the Williams sweepstakes this year.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has looked sharp during the first three games of the season, passing for nearly 900 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's even flashed a few off-script plays that Cardinals fans have grown to love with Murray under center.
Atlanta Falcons
- Quarterback
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver
- Edge
While most people don't expect the Atlanta Falcons to be competing for a Super Bowl this year, they do have a good chance at winning the weak NFC South and making the playoffs for the first time since 2017. That's a big reason they brought in a few veterans like defensive linemen David Onyemata and Calais Campbell.
However, the Falcons do have a big question mark at the most important position in the sport with Desmond Ridder in his second season and his first as the team's full-time starting quarterback.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB Kyle Van Noy
While the Falcons did bring in Bud Dupree during free agency to help improve their edge rush, Dupree has proved to be injury-prone and only has seven sacks in the two years since he left Pittsburgh. Also, Troy Andersen struggled last season as a rookie, meaning Atlanta can improve at off-ball linebacker, too.
That's where Van Noy steps in as he's built a career out of being a defensive Swiss Army knife. He has 16 sacks over the last three seasons with three different teams to help an as edge-rusher, and he's athletic enough to drop in coverage as a traditional linebacker.
With Van Noy and Kaden Ellis on the field at the same time, the Falcons can get creative with their blitz packages as those two share a similar skill set.
2024 Free Agency: CB Michael Davis, Los Angeles Chargers
While A.J. Terrell is under contract for two more years, the Dirty Birds still needed a second cornerback behind him as that's why they traded for Jeff Okudah in the offseason. However, Okudah is playing on the last year of his rookie deal, so Atlanta is going to be in the same spot next March, in search of someone to pair with Terrell.
Assuming Okudah isn't retained, Davis would be a great option. He's coming off a career year in which he allowed a 48.6 completion percentage and just 377 receiving yards, per Pro Football Reference. Also, he's still fairly young as he won't turn 29 until January.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Dupree is only on a one-year contract and Lorenzo Carter is only signed through 2024, so the Falcons would be wise to invest in a young edge-rusher. At 6'4" and 265 pounds, Latu has a great combination of size and athleticism to make him an intriguing NFL draft prospect. He's also been productive at UCLA with 10.5 sacks last year and four in the Bruins' first two contests of 2023.
Baltimore Ravens
- Running Back
- Cornerback
- Offensive Guard
- Right Tackle
- Interior Defender
The Ravens have been historically known for tough defenses, but it's the offense that's the cause for hype this season. Even with Lamar Jackson playing far from an MVP level, the offense generated 25 points against the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, the running back room is going to need immediate help after J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles tendon and is out for the season.
The offensive line is a more long-term concern. It features aging veterans in Morgan Moses and Kevin Zeitler on the right side as well as some depth concerns. Jackson was sacked four times on Sunday.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: RB Kareem Hunt, Free Agent
Dobbins' season-ending injury leaves a big hole in the depth chart. Justice Hill responded with two touchdowns on the ground, but he had only nine yards on eight carries. Gus Edwards was the most efficient back with 32 yards on eight carries. It might be time to give Kareem Hunt a call. He has reportedly been "waiting for the right deal." Taking over a significant role in an intriguing offense could be a good match.
2024 Free Agency: DT Justin Jones, Chicago Bears
The Ravens don't necessarily need to break the bank for an interior defender; they just need more depth. The soon-to-be 27-year-old isn't going to be a top-of-the-market player, but he did notch 23 pressures last season. If he builds on that, he would be a nice value pickup in the next free-agent cycle.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Burke was phenomenal as a freshman. He forced 10 incompletions and gave up no touchdowns with a 48.4 completion rate, per PFF. However, he struggled during the 2022 campaign, which is bound to bring down his draft stock.
That could actually be good news for the Ravens. They aren't going to be bad enough to get one of the top cornerbacks in the class like Kool-Aid McKinstry. But if the 6'1", 190-pound Burke can recapture some of his 2021 form, he will prove he deserves consideration in the first round.
Carolina Panthers
- Offensive tackle
- Interior Offensive line
- Wide Receiver
- Tight End
- Edge
Sunday truly was the beginning of a new era for the Carolina Panthers. Not only did rookie quarterback Bryce Young make his first NFL start, but head coach Frank Reich also debuted as the Panthers' head coach.
That makes for some exciting times in Carolina, and while expectations might be low for this season, their future seems bright with the new faces they have in the building.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Jason Peters
You might have noticed that the Panthers' two biggest weaknesses have to do with their offensive line, which isn't ideal for a rookie quarterback as Young was sacked twice and hit seven times in Week 1.
Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu struggled in pass protection as a rookie, and guard Austin Corbett begins 2023 on the PUP list, so Carolina is starting fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala and converted tackle Brady Christensen at its two guard spots. That's where Peters can come in as he has experience at both positions.
While his best days are behind him, Peters would bring a veteran presence to the Panthers offensive line where his experience would be almost as valuable as his on-field contributions. Also, it doesn't hurt that he allowed only one sack, per PFF, while taking some snaps at both guard and tackle for the Cowboys last season.
2024 Free Agency: WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
With DJ Chark set to hit free agency in the offseason, that will leave Young with Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo as his top two targets next year. Carolina would be wise to invest in a big body for Young to throw to, and Higgins would step in as the best receiver on its roster by a long shot.
Higgins and the Bengals reportedly weren't close to agreeing to a contract extension by Saturday's deadline, and the wideout "is not believed to be in the Bengals' future plans," per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
As mentioned above, protecting the future of their franchise should be a point of emphasis for the Panthers moving forward. If Ekwonu doesn't put it together this season, the team might be better off moving him to guard and adding arguably the best offensive tackle in the draft with Fashanu.
Chicago Bears
- Cornerback
- Nickelback
- Edge
- Interior offensive line
This season is kind of a make-or-break year for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. He's shown promise and is undoubtedly a threat as a runner but needs to improve as a passer, as Bears general manager Ryan Poles stated in the offseason.
Between beefing up the offensive line and adding some weapons, Poles and the Bears front office have given fields Fields plenty of help. Now it's time for the quarterback to produce in his third season.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Casey Hayward, Free Agent
Outside of Jaylon Johnson, the Bears don't have a ton of talent at cornerback right now. Also, Johnson's play has been up and down during his three-year career, and Chicago is starting rookie second-round pick Tyrique Stevenson on the other side, so it could at least use some veteran experience at corner.
Hayward would bring 11 years of knowledge to the position group, and he's two seasons removed from recording nine passes defended while serving as the Raiders' top cornerback. Granted, this would depend on how his medicals check out as the Falcons released him with a failed physical after he suffered a shoulder injury in 2022.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Chicago needed an edge rusher badly ahead of the season, which is why it signed Yannick Ngakoue at the beginning of training camp. But Ngakoue only inked a one-year deal, so the Bears are going to have the same problem in the offseason, and Hunter would be an upgrade anyway.
The latter has 71 career sacks with 16.5 coming in his last 24 games. Plus, it'd be nice for the Bears to pluck him away from an NFC North rival.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
With both Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney scheduled to hit free agency in March, Chicago will likely only be able to retain one of them and will be looking for the other's replacement in the draft. If Mooney leaves town, Worthy has the speed to take his place as the offense's deep threat, evidenced by his 44-yard touchdown grab against Alabama in the Longhorn's upset this weekend.
Cincinnati Bengals
- Interior Defender
- Right Tackle
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
- Edge Defender
As Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski noted in our pre-Week 1 power rankings, you can look at this Bengals roster for a while and struggle to poke holes in their lineup. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have come close to the Super Bowl in each of the last three seasons, and this year's roster looks even better on paper despite the 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns to open the season.
However, the task of constructing the roster is going to get more difficult moving into 2024. Tee Higgins is set to become a free agent, and that's just the first domino. Burrow just signed a $275 million contract, and Ja'Marr Chase will be up for an extension after this season. This is the last time the window is going to be wide open without having to thread the cap needle.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Akiem Hicks, Free Agent
The Bengals don't have a ton of needs to fill right now, but it wouldn't hurt to add some depth on the interior of the defensive line. D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill are a great duo on the inside, but they have a lot of developmental players behind them.
Akiem Hicks might be in the twilight of his career at 33 years old, but he could still offer something as a rotational player. He tried to join a contender last season when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and signing with the Bengals would give him a chance to chase another ring.
2024 Free Agency: WR Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders
.The Bengals are going to have some important decisions to make with their wide receiver corps next season. Both Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are set to be free agents. Boyd has been productive and Higgins could be a WR1 for a lot of teams. Both are going to be expensive to retain.
That means the Bengals might be looking to replace one or both of them at a more cost-efficient price. Curtis Samuel could thrive in the slot for Cincinnati after being stuck in questionable quarterback situations in Washington.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Patrick Paul, Houston
Protecting Joe Burrow and improving the run game have to be high priorities for the Bengals moving forward. Drafting a right tackle early in the 2024 draft addresses both of those goals. Jonah Williams will be a free agent after this season and it would make sense that he would be tempted to go to a team willing to move him back to left tackle.
Patrick Paul would be a name to keep an eye on to replace Williams. He allowed just one sack last season at Houston and hasn't given up a single pressure through two weeks of the college football season, per PFF.
Cleveland Browns
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defensive Line
- Right Tackle
- Running Back Depth
- Edge Rusher
The Cleveland Browns' biggest need is for Deshaun Watson to play up to his fully guaranteed contract. The Watson that started the final six games of the season was not the same caliber that played the 2020 season for the Houston Texans. Protecting Watson will be more crucial. That became more difficult with right tackle Jack Conklin suffering a potentially season-ending injury, forcing them to go to rookie Dawand Jones.
On defense, the Browns rebuilt their defensive line to give Myles Garrett some real help and improve the run defense. It paid immediate dividends as the Browns had 10 quarterback hits and two sacks. They will be a unit to keep an eye on with Jim Schwartz taking over as defensive coordinator.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB Damien Wilson, Free Agent
The Browns struggled to stop the run at times last season because they didn't have great play on the interior up front. They also were trying to plug run gaps with light linebackers in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (221 pounds) and Tony Fields (222 pounds). Sione Takitaki was the only 'backer with real size at 6'1", 238 pounds.
Damien Wilson is a free agent who could come in and play an important role on run downs. At 6'1", 245 pounds, he provides a little more bulk and thump as a run-stuffing linebacker.
2024 Free Agency: WR Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills
Gabe Davis gets a lot of flak for never truly breaking out for the Buffalo Bills, but it's hard to get out of Stefon Diggs' shadow. Davis has proved capable of putting together big games and is the kind of big-bodied vertical threat the Browns are hoping they get in Cedric Tillman.
The Browns need a No. 2 opposite Amari Cooper. With Deshaun Watson's cap hit rising every year and an influx of top receivers set to hit the market, Davis is the kind of receiver who has proven production that could fly under the radar. If he puts up another decent year without breaking out, he could like a change of scenery in an offense with Cooper and Watson.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Edge-rusher isn't a huge need right now. The Browns should be improved from last season with Za'Darius Smith taking over Jadeveon Clowney's role as Myles Garrett's running mate. But this is a front office that isn't likely to spend early draft capital on non-premium positions, so it would make sense that they add a younger defensive end who could take over when Smith's contract expires in 2024.
Sawyer was a 5-star prospect coming out of high school who hasn't broken out yet at Ohio State. That could make it possible for him to fall into the second round where the Browns currently have their first pick.
Dallas Cowboys
- Linebacker
- Offensive line depth
- Tight End
- Safety
Is this the year the Dallas Cowboys can finally put it all together and win a Super Bowl?
Over the last several seasons, the Cowboys have been a consistent playoff contender with back-to-back postseason berths, but they've failed to get over the hump and bring some hardware back to Dallas. They have a championship-level roster once again, so 2023 feels like it's a make-or-break year for head coach Mike McCarthy.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: G Andrew Norwell, Free Agent
Starting left guard Tyler Smith missed Sunday night's game against the Giants with a hamstring injury, and the Cowboys could use some depth on the interior of their offensive line anyway with rookies Asim Richards and T.J. Bass as the only backups on the roster.
Norwell would bring over some much-needed experience in the trenches for Dallas with his 127 career starts. Also, it doesn't hurt that he played for the Commanders last year, so he has some familiarity with the NFC East.
2024 Free Agency: OT Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals
Longtime starting left tackle Tyron Smith is set to hit free agency in the offseason and has missed 34 games over the last three years with various injuries. It's hard to imagine that the soon-to-be 33-year-old is a big part of Dallas' future plans.
Meanwhile, Williams asked for a trade from the Bengals after they signed Orlando Brown Jr., expressing his desire to play left tackle. That never came to fruition, but the Alabama product is in the last year of his rookie contract and could be the Cowboys' replacement for Smith. Williams turns 26 in November and will be among the best left tackles on the open market.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
Leighton Vander Esch is only signed through 2024 and Dallas has just two other linebackers on its roster now that Micah Parsons is playing edge. Bringing in Trotter Jr. would make a ton of sense if Jerry Jones and company have a later first-round pick as the Clemson Tiger is by far the most well-rounded linebacker in this year's draft class.
Denver Broncos
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
- Center
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Quarterback
Is Russell Wilson cooked or was Nathaniel Hackett to blame? That's the central question to the Broncos 2023 campaign with Sean Payton taking over as head coach. The defense has some important gaps to fill, but the biggest questions for the Broncos lie on offense where the hope is that Payton will be able to elevate Wilson to something resembling the version of him we saw in Seattle.
Dropping the season opener to the Raiders was not a strong start, although Wilson at least took care of the ball in a conservative performance.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Edge Carlos Dunlap, Free Agent
The Broncos have plenty of developmental pass-rushers that they are hoping can become something. Baron Browning moved from the inside to the outside, they drafted Nik Bonitto last season, and Jonathon Cooper has had some production in two seasons.
But this team needs some results this season, and it wouldn't hurt to add a veteran who is going to give them a baseline of play at the position. They already brought in Frank Clark, but Carlos Dunlap might be the Chiefs' edge player they should have signed. He played 50 percent of the snaps last season and has registered a pressure rate of over 10 percent in each of the last three seasons, per Sports Info Solutions.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Signing someone like Carlos Dunlap would be a one-year Band-Aid on a major problem for these Broncos. Springing for a player like Danielle Hunter would be a more long-term solution that could take an already-talented defense to the next level.
Hunter has had his injury struggles. He missed all of 2020 with a back injury and was on the IR in 2021 with a neck injury, but he played all 17 games in 2022 and had 10.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl appearance. Sean Payton should be on the lookout for his Cam Jordan next offseason, and Hunter fits that bill.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Kalen King, Penn State
The Broncos already have one of the best young cornerbacks in the league in Patrick Surtain II. Adding another blue-chipper in the first round of next year's draft would give them a duo that would serve as the anchor for their defense for years to come.
Kalen King would be a nice fit. He's not as big as Surtain at 5'11", 191 pounds, but he's a smooth mover with the ability to stick with shifty receivers. He has inside-out versatility and is a willing tackler. He could be a nice complement to Surtain.
Detroit Lions
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Edge
- Wide Receiver
- Tight End
This is widely expected to be a big year for the Detroit Lions. They were America's darling last year as the subject of Hard Knocks, and head coach Dan Campbell proved to be an easy guy to root for. Plus, they finished 2022 strong with eight wins in their last 10 games and barely missed the playoffs.
Feel-good stories only last for so long in the NFL and Week 1 brought a major test for the 2023 Lions as they took on the defending champs. But Detroit proved that they were ready for the challenge with a huge victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Greedy Williams, Free Agent
Detroit headed into training camp thin at cornerback, especially with Emmanuel Moseley spending time on the PUP list as he recovers from a torn ACL. Moseley was activated ahead of cutdown day but sat out of the season opener, and if he misses more time or needs to be eased back into things, the Lions should kick the tires on Williams.
The 2019 second-round pick battled injuries with the Browns and never quite panned out, and the Eagles cut him ahead of cutdown day. However, he's still only 25 years old and could provide some insurance for Detroit while Moseley continues to recover.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Montez Sweat, Washington Commanders
Julian Okwara is starting the campaign on injured reserve and is in a contract year, which isn't an ideal combination for him. The Lions would be wise to let Okwara walk in the offseason and upgrade with Sweat, who has 29 sacks in four seasons and would be a nice complement on the other side of Aidan Hutchinson.
2024 NFL Draft: G Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
After suffering a season-ending back injury last season, Halapoulivaati Vaitai reportedly contemplated retirement in the offseason. While he's back in the starting lineup now, he's scheduled to hit free agency in March, making Van Pran a good option in the draft for Detroit to replace Vaitai. Jonah Jackson is in a contract year too, so Detroit is expected to be in the market for a guard this spring.
Green Bay Packers
- Quarterback
- Cornerback
- Interior Offensive Line
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver Depth
After three years of sitting behind Aaron Rodgers, it's finally Jordan Love's time to shine as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback. The uncertainty surrounding Love makes it difficult to determine what the Packers' future outlook will be, but he had a strong performance Sunday with 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 win over the Bears.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB William Jackson, Free Agent
With Eric Stokes starting the season on the PUP list, the Packers could use some depth at cornerback behind Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas. While Jackson's injured-riddled tenure in Washington and Pittsburgh over the last two seasons was disappointing, he would still bring starting experience and talent to Green Bay's secondary. The former Bengal did have 41 pass breakups in 59 games with Cincinnati.
2024 Free Agency: DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Detroit Lions
Heading into the offseason, defensive backs Darnell Savage and Keisean Nixon are scheduled to hit free agency, which would leave the Packers with needs at safety and slot corner. So, why not go with a two-birds, one-stone strategy by bringing in Gardner-Johnson?
The five-year veteran has experience playing all over the secondary. That versatility would work well in just about any defensive backfield, especially Green Bay's, which might have a couple of needs this offseason. It also doesn't hurt that he has nine interceptions in the last two years combined.
2024 NFL Draft: RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Ground-and-pound running back AJ Dillon is scheduled to be a free agent, which would leave the Packers with a need for a goal-line back behind Aaron Jones. Luckily, they won't have to look very far for Dillon's potential replacement as Allen's 6'2" and 245-pound frame could fill that void. The Packers likely took notice of his 141-yard and two-touchdown performance during Wisconsin's season opener.
Houston Texans
- Wide Receiver
- Edge Defender
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Linebacker
- Right Tackle
After a few years with a rotating head coaching situation, the Texans finally seem to have settled on a young head coach in DeMeco Ryans. The roster he is inheriting still has some major holes. This team isn't going to be picked to win a lot of games, but the bones are in place. C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. are both foundational pieces on opposite sides of the ball.
Now, the onus is on general manager Nick Caserio to lock down his job by surrounding them with enough talent to show growth over the next two seasons.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Chris Wormley, Free Agent
The Texans need to see what DeMeco Ryans can do with this defense in 2023. Ryans comes from San Francisco, where the 49ers are used to getting pressure with the front four. To do that this season, the Texans will need to get more out of their defensive line. Chris Wormley could be an answer. He had seven sacks in 2021 and is only 29 years old.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
Will Anderson Jr. is going to be a building block of this defense up front. But if the Texans want to get the most out of his pass-rushing talent, they need to pair him with someone who can also attract attention. Josh Allen has not lived up to the 10.5 sacks he posted as a rookie, but he's a strong secondary rusher who can hold up against the run at 6'5", 262 pounds.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
The Houston Texans won't have their own first-round pick after trading it to the Cardinals in the deal to acquire Will Anderson Jr. Unfortunately, that takes them out of the Marvin Harrison Jr. sweepstakes. However, they could reunite C.J. Stroud with another former teammate in Emeka Egbuka with the Cleveland Browns' first-rounder.
Egbuka is going to be overshadowed by Harrison Jr., but he's a legit first-round prospect in his own right. He's elite after the catch and could be a great fit in Bobby Slowik's Shanahan-inspired offense. He already has great chemistry with Stroud as evidenced by their 10 touchdown connections last season.
Indianapolis Colts
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Running Back
- Edge Defender
- Wide Receiver
Jonathan Taylor's contract situation and health have dominated the headlines for the latter part of the summer in Indianapolis. But it actually obscures another major issue for the franchise which is a secondary that lacks experience and playmakers. Shane Steichen's offense is going to be up-and-down in his first season with a rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson, but it's the defense that could use some upgrades to build around.
That being said, this team clearly needs Taylor back in the lineup. The Colts averaged just 2.5 yards per carry and Richardson's 40 yards on 10 carries made that look better than it actually was.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Cam Dantzler, Free Agent
The Colts lost a lot of talent at the cornerback position this offseason but didn't do much to replace it. It's tough to find players who could help out there at this point, but Dantzler is worth a shot. The 25-year-old had a strong 2021 campaign before struggling in 2022. At 6'2", 190 pounds, he has the length and size the Colts seem to favor at the position.
2024 Free Agency: S Kamren Curl, Washington Commanders
The Colts had one of the worst secondaries in the league last season, so it's vital they continue to take steps to improve both the cornerback and safety groups. Kamren Curl has quietly been phenomenal for the Washington Commanders. He was PFF's second-team All-Pro safety last season, but it's fair to wonder if the Commanders will extend him with all the money they have tied up in the defensive line.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State
The Colts have made Richardson the face of their current rebuild. It would be great to come out of the 2024 NFL draft with the defensive equivalent. That likely means a building block edge-rusher, and Jared Verse profiles as the best one in this class.
The 6'4", 260-pound defensive end could have declared for the 2023 draft but returns to Florida State as one of the best athletes in college football. He was featured on Bruce Feldman's annual list of exceptional athletes after clocking in at 21.14 mph in a game last season.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Slot Corner
- Safety
- Interior Defensive Line
- Interior Offensive Line
- Edge Defender
The Jacksonville Jaguars were the poster child for what a difference a competent coach can make last season. Doug Pederson replaced Urban Meyer and the results were immediate. Trevor Lawrence looked like a No. 1 overall pick and the Jags broke through as a playoff team.
Now it's about building on that with a true No. 1 receiver coming aboard in Calvin Ridley. He certainly looked the part in his debut with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. The defense is going to determine just how far this team can go as there are some holes for a team that wants to compete with the elite teams in the AFC.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB/S Logan Ryan, Free Agent
If the Jaguars are going to contend with the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills in the AFC, they are going to need the best secondary possible. They have lingering questions at both slot cornerback and safety. Logan Ryan can be a stopgap veteran who helps out with both.
The two-time Super Bowl champion has a wealth of experience playing in the slot and as a deep safety. That versatility would make them more injury-proof and elevate their ceiling.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Uchenna Nwosu
Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson and Dawuane Smoot are all set to become free agents in 2024, which means the pass-rushing unit could be in for an overhaul next offseason. If the Jags go the free-agency route, then Uchenna Nwosu should be toward the top of their list.
Nwosu had 9.5 sacks last season but is now in the middle of a fairly deep rotation of edge-rushers that includes Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor and Derick Hall. Nwosu could be the odd man out because the others are still under team control next season. Taylor is a restricted free agent while the other two are on rookie deals.
2024 NFL Draft: S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
Ryan would be a fine one-year fix in the back half, but drafting a playmaker like Kamren Kinchens would offer a long-term solution. Kinchens is a ball-hawking free safety who plays center field in a way that makes quarterbacks nervous to test his range. He tracked down six interceptions with the Hurricanes last season. Kinchens suffered a scary injury on Saturday and was hospitalized after being stretchered off the field. On Sunday, he wrote that he's "doing better" on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Wide Receiver
- Offensive Tackle
- Interior Defender
- Edge Defender
- Safety
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are well-positioned to make yet another postseason run. Their Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions might have exposed some weak spots. With Travis Kelce out of the lineup, the passing game was much less potent. Chris Jones' contract situation also looms large.
Assuming that they will have both of those situations figured out by the middle of the season, there are still plenty of reasons to fear the Chiefs.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Edge Carlos Dunlap, Free Agent
It's not hard to envision Carlos Dunlap's fit with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was part of their pass-rushing rotation last season and registered four sacks and 20 total pressures. With Charles Omenihu suspended for the first six games of the season, Dunlap would offer pass-rushing support.
2024 Free Agency: WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Chiefs are second in the league in 2024 cap space, although a new contract for Chris Jones might change that. But the money leaves open the possibility of the Chiefs getting a little aggressive in free agency.
Right now, they are leaning on a youth movement at wide receiver. Outside of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Chiefs are leaning on a bunch of young guys to become consistent threats. Mike Evans would change the dynamic and might be willing to take a discount to play with Patrick Mahomes after going from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield for a season.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
Chris Jones remains one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles in the league, but the Chiefs need to continue to build out the defensive line. Drafting a protege for Jones who could give them another explosive pass-rusher on the inside would make it easier for George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah to become a dynamic duo on the outside.
Orhorhoro is listed at 6'4", 290 pounds, giving him a similar build to Jones. He should be on teams' radars after proving to be a disruptive force with four sacks, eight tackles for loss and five passes batted last season.
Las Vegas Raiders
- Cornerback
- Quarterback
- Right Guard
- Right Tackle
- Safety
The 2023 season figures to be a big test for the Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas. After cutting ties with Derek Carr, McDaniels got his guy in Jimmy Garoppolo. Jimmy G's debut was a great example of the efficiency he can bring to the table. He went 20-of-26 for 200 yards and two touchdowns with one pick. However, the offense managed only 17 points in the win.
It's also a big year for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. His defense was one of the worst in the league against the pass this year and the Raiders made a lot of personnel changes in the back half of the defense. The work there might not be done, and this team might have to do some winning to ensure there isn't another coaching change this offseason.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: S Duron Harmon, Free Agent
The Raiders have bigger needs, but those needs don't have quick fixes on the free-agent market right now. Duron Harmon could bring some much-needed depth at safety. The Raiders signed Marcus Epps and are depending on Tre'von Moehrig to take a big step forward in his third season. Harmon was with the Raiders last season, so he already knows the system.
2024 Free Agency: CB Adoree' Jackson, New York Giants
The Raiders cleaned out house in the cornerback room this offseason but still don't look all that impressive on paper. Nate Hobbs and Marcus Peters are chalked in as the starters with fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett and Brandon Facyson next up on the depth chart.
Adoree' Jackson is a veteran whose best season came with current defensive coordinator Patrick Graham serving in the same role with the New York Giants in 2021. He'll be only 28 next offseason, and it would make a lot of sense to try to reunite him with Graham.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
If the Raiders finish with a record bad enough to be in the top five, it will be because Jimmy Garoppolo is not good enough to make the current roster competitive. If that's the case, it's time to splurge and get a potential franchise quarterback to build around. Maye goes into the season as the No. 2 quarterback prospect behind Caleb Williams.
He actually brings a more conventional build to the table as a 6'4", 232-pound quarterback with noticeable arm talent. That's something that Josh McDaniels can probably get behind.
Los Angeles Chargers
- Interior Defender
- Linebacker
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Running Back
Injuries and execution have kept the Chargers from reaching their ceiling in the Brandon Staley era. Despite having one of the most talented quarterbacks in the game and other playmakers on both sides of the ball, they have yet to win a playoff game under Staley.
That frustration continued in Week 1 with the defense giving up 36 points and 466 passing yards to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Losing a shootout to the Dolphins is something that a lot of teams will do this season, but it informs the issues the Chargers roster has right now.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: EDGE Melvin Ingram, Free Agent
A lack of depth on the edges hurt the Chargers last season. With Joey Bosa out for most of the season, Khalil Mack had to carry the torch and he didn't have much help. The Chargers could take a more proactive approach to building that depth by bringing back Melvin Ingram. The 34-year-old had six sacks with the Dolphins last season but is still looking for employment.
2024 Free Agency: DT Teair Tart, Tennessee Titans
Brandon Staley's defense has historically focused on limiting big plays while conceding ground in the run game. It's a defensive philosophy that can work if you have special players on the interior. His Rams defenses with Aaron Donald in the middle were among the best in the league.
The Chargers aren't constructed that way right now, so they need to upgrade the interior of the defensive line. Teair Tart is the kind of free agent who should be just reaching his full potential as he hits the open market. The 6'2", 304-pounder has benefitted from the coaching in Tennessee and has elevated his game every season. He might just price himself out of Nashville with another strong season, and the Chargers would be wise to target him.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Even if the Chargers were to sign the 26-year-old Tart in free agency, it would still behoove them to target a blue-chip defensive tackle prospect. Jer'Zhan Newton is one of the best this draft class has to offer. The 6'2", 295-pounder is a little undersized, but he plays the run much better than his size would indicate and his quickness compensates for a lack of length as a pass-rusher.
Los Angeles Rams
- Cornerback
- Wide Reciever
- Edge
- Safety
- Linebacker
The Los Angeles Rams enter the season in an interesting spot when it comes to roster building. Offensively, they're led by 35-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford and have plenty of talent. However, outside of Aaron Donald and Jordan Fuller, there aren't many recognizable names on their defense.
That makes the direction of their franchise difficult to determine right now and means their needs could fluctuate throughout the season.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Jarvis Landry, Free Agent
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a setback with his hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's games. He'll miss at least three more weeks, and even when he gets back, it would still behoove the Rams to bring in a veteran slot receiver to at least lighten the All-Pro's workload.
Landry may not be the Pro Bowl-caliber player he was in the past, but he's a veteran who could pick up McVay's complex playbook quickly. Rookie Puka Nacua and third-year wideout Tutu Atwell combined for 16 catches and 238 yards in Kupp's Week 1 absence but can still benefit from the guidance of the nine-year pro who has the YAC skills to be a good fit in the Rams' system.
Another target threat for a sharp Matthew Stafford certainly wouldn't hurt either.
2024 Free Agency: CB Jeff Okudah, Atlanta Falcons
This pairing will largely depend on how well Okudah plays this season as he's looking to prove himself after three rough, injury-plagued campaigns to begin his career. But if he can break through, he'd be a good fit in Los Angeles during free agency.
The Rams' top cornerback, Ahkello Witherspoon, is playing on a one-year deal, and the rest of the position group is filled with sixth-round picks Derion Kendrick and Tre Tomlinson, 2022 fourth-rounder Cobie Durant and Duke Shelley, who was recently cut by the Raiders. Okudah would be arguably the most talented player in the position group.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
Los Angeles did give Donald some pass-rushing help during the draft last April by taking Byron Young in the third round, but they could still use some more talent on the edge. Turner is more of a "traits prospect" who is still learning how to put it all together, but his athletic ability is top-notch and should make him a coveted edge-rusher this spring.
Miami Dolphins
- Right Tackle
- Running Back
- Cornerback
- Edge-Rusher
- Tight End
Mike McDaniel proved himself as an offensive architect last season. When Tua Tagovailoa was healthy, the Fins were one of the best offenses in the league. Unfortunately, he dealt with multiple concussions and Miami was forced to start Skylar Thompson in the playoffs.
The Dolphins reminded everyone how explosive they can be in Week 1, though. Tagovailoa racked up 466 yards passing, Tyreek Hill was unstoppable and the offense outlasted the Chargers in a 36-34 win. However, the defense did not have a great outing in its first game under Vic Fangio.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: RB Kareem Hunt, Free Agent
The Dolphins roster was thin at running back heading into training camp, and that depth has only gotten worse with Jeff Wilson Jr. starting the season on injured reserve. He'll miss at least the first four weeks, leaving the Dolphins to lean on Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane and Salvon Ahmed in the backfield.
Kareem Hunt would add another veteran back who can run between the tackles while offering some receiving upside.
2024 Free Agency: TE Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
The Dolphins let Mike Gesicki walk in free agency and traded Hunter Long in the Jalen Ramsey deal. The only move they made in response was to sign Tyler Kroft from the San Francisco 49ers. While Kroft and Durham Smythe are serviceable players, it would make this offense even more dangerous to add a dual-threat tight end.
Dawson Knox will be a free agent next season and could look for a better opportunity after the Bills drafted Dalton Kincaid. He ranked fourth in PFF's TE run-blocking grade last season but still posted 48 receptions for 517 yards and six touchdowns.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
The Dolphins have given Austin Jackson plenty of opportunities to pan out as the team's right tackle. A serious investment in the draft needs to be made to find a long-term solution. Kingsley Suamataia is a hypothetical fit.
Our Scouting Department recently pitched his fit with the San Francisco 49ers, but the same logic could apply to him playing right tackle as the heir apparent to left tackle Terron Armstead in Miami. Suamataia has experience playing right tackle with the athleticism to play either spot in the league.
Minnesota Vikings
- Cornerback
- Interior Pass Rush
- Linebacker
- Right Guard
- Running Back
The Minnesota Vikings enter the campaign on a mission to prove that last season was no fluke despite having a negative point differential. The defending NFC North champs are looking to defend their crown and take it a step further in 2023 by becoming a legitimate Super Bowl contender. However, dropping the season opener to the Buccaneers was obviously a step backward.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Akiem Hicks, Free Agent
While the Vikings do have good run defenders on the interior of their defensive line, they're lacking someone who can put pressure on the quarterback. Hicks might be past his prime, but he could serve a rotational role by taking some of the pressure off Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard and Dean Lowry on third downs with his 41.5 career sacks.
Plus, the former Bear has familiarity with the division and would bring veteran experience to a team that is gunning for a Lombardi Trophy.
2024 Free Agency: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Following in his dad's footsteps is part of what makes Winfield Jr. a good fit with the Vikings. Antoine Sr. enjoyed nine seasons in Minnesota and made three Pro Bowls to earn a spot in the organization's top 50 players list back in 2010.
As for Junior, he could be the eventual replacement for 34-year-old Harrison Smith, who had to take a pay cut this offseason to stay with the Vikings. Winfield Jr.'s versatility to play deep, in the box and over the slot would be a welcomed sight in the Twin Cities, and Minnesota got a good look at him as he had eight tackles and a strip-sack Sunday.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
With Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport both in contract years, Minnesota is almost guaranteed to be looking for an edge-rusher this spring. Robinson is a high-level athlete whose combination of a quick get-off and bend make him an intriguing prospect as a pass-rusher, which should pique the Vikings' interest.
New England Patriots
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Linebacker
- Running Back
The best news for the New England Patriots in Week 1 was that Mac Jones looked much better than the version we saw of him in 2022. With Bill O'Brien taking the reins of the offense from Matt Patricia and Joe Judge last season, the Patriots had a strong passing game against the Eagles defense.
That's a positive sign for a team that has the potential to be great on defense with a questionable offense.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Kenny Golladay, Free Agent
There's no denying that Kenny Golladay's time with the New York Giants was a massive flop. He didn't come close to living up to the four-year, $72 million contract he got in free agency. Injuries and a lack of chemistry with the coaching staff sunk any potential he had in New York.
But, when healthy, he's still an intriguing field-stretcher. That's what the Patriots are missing right now with Tyquan Thornton starting the season on the injured reserve.
2024 Free Agency: WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins has all the talent and production of a No. 1 wide receiver. The Bengals are going to have to decide if they want to pay him like one with Ja'Marr Chase also due for an extension soon. The latest buzz has the Bengals taking a wait-and-see approach until other high-profile receivers sign contracts.
If Higgins makes it to the market, the Patriots should not wait and see anything. They should be making a competitive offer because Jones needs a true downfield threat and Higgins could be the best available.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
The need for a franchise left tackle is even greater than a No. 1 receiver at this point. If the Patriots are going to get the most out of Jones, they have to be able to protect him. Last season Trent Brown gave up eight sacks while drawing 13 penalties.
Joe Alt has all the makings of a first-round tackle in next season's draft. He's a plus-run-blocker in Notre Dame's zone-heavy offense, and his pass protection has been flawless. At 6'8", 322 pounds, the junior has the kind of long frame the Patriots will look for in Brown's replacement.
New Orleans Saints
- Defensive Tackle
- Left Tackle
- Cornerback
- Wide Receiver
New beginnings was the theme of Week 1 in the NFC South, and the New Orleans Saints were no different.
Derek Carr reunited with his first NFL head coach, Dennis Allen, as the Saints hope the 32-year-old puts an end to the game of musical chairs they've been playing at quarterback since Drew Brees retired.
Also, New Orleans has its sights set on a first playoff appearance since Brees' last game and got off to a good start with a narrow 16-15 victory over the Titans.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Matt Ioannidis
Losing David Onyemata was a big blow for New Orleans as he was one of its best interior pass-rushers over the last few years. On top of that, Shy Tuttle heading to Carolina left the team with a big need at defensive tackle.
While the Saints spent a first-round pick on Bryan Bresee in April, he was listed as a second-stringer on the depth chart and needs time to develop after missing a lot of games during his last two years at Clemson.
Ioannidis could come in and bring some stability to the position group as well as 25.5 career sacks and 30 tackles for loss.
He would add experience to a rather young meeting room and could give the team the flexibility to let impending free agent Malcolm Roach walk in the offseason if Ioannidis proves valuable enough to keep around.
2024 Free Agency: G Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks
With Andrus Peat's contract set to expire, the Saints are going to be in the market for a guard this offseason. Also, Peat is in a position battle with James Hurst—who played tackle last season—to begin the year, so the offense could use an upgrade at that spot, too.
Lewis is about to be a four-year starter for the Seahawks, and he's coming off an impressive showing in 2022 with just three sacks allowed, per PFF.
The 26-year-old also fared well in PFF's grading system as a run-blocker a year ago, making the LSU product an upgrade over Peat while also filling a hole on the roster.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Carl Granderson is an impending free agent and Cam Jordan will turn 35 in July, so the Saints would be smart to add some youth at defensive end.
Tuimoloau has the physical playing style that the organization seems to like at the position and has shown flashes of athleticism at Ohio State. It also doesn't hurt that he had 10.5 tackles for loss last season.
New York Giants
- Wide Receiver
- Linebacker
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Right tackle
The New York Giants caught just about everyone in the football world by surprise last year by making the playoffs in Brian Daboll's first year as head coach.
That led to them giving quarterback Daniel Jones a new contract in the offseason, and the team's front office equipped him with a new weapon in Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.
Now, the question is: Will that be enough to replicate last season's magic this time around? It certainly wasn't Sunday night...
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DB Logan Ryan
With Aaron Robinson beginning the year on the PUP list, the Giants are starting two rookies at outside cornerback, with Adoree' Jackson serving as the nickel. They also could use some help at safety, so why not get a player who can do both?
Ryan has become more of a safety in his later years, but he at least has experience playing at all three cornerback spots so he could fill in if things start to get desperate in New York.
The 10-year veteran would at least bring experience to a young secondary, and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has an affinity toward players who can line up at multiple spots.
2024 Free Agency: WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Giants have plenty of smaller, slot-type receivers, but they could use someone other than Isaiah Hodgins as a big-bodied wideout for Jones to throw to.
Plus, Evans would walk in as their best receiver by a long shot, and the G-Men might be the exact type of team he is looking for this offseason if they can continue to be a young playoff contender.
2024 NFL Draft: S Andrew Mukuba, Clemson
Xavier McKinney is playing in a contract year and hasn't quite lived up to the billing as a second-round pick. Safety projects to be a top offseason need for New York, and Mukuba has shown the versatility to play deep and cover the slot at Clemson, which should pique Martindale's interest come draft time.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Linebacker
- Safety
- Wide Receiver depth
- Offensive Line depth
The Philadelphia Eagles were a defensive penalty away from winning the Super Bowl last season and are widely expected to make another run once again this time around.
General manager Howie Roseman has done an excellent job of restocking talent, as the Eagles have one of the most complete rosters in the entire league.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB Anthony Barr
With Haason Reddick and Nolan Smith lining up as more of an edge, the Eagles only have three off-ball linebackers on their roster. So, they could use some depth there at least.
Also, Nakobe Dean has little NFL experience after primarily contributing as a special teamer in year one, and Zach Cunningham battled injuries a year ago.
Anthony Barr would provide Philadelphia with an insurance policy and more experience at linebacker. While he may not be the four-time Pro Bowler he used to be, the nine-year veteran did have 58 total tackles in 14 games with the Cowboys last season.
2024 Free Agency: S Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots
Terrell Edmunds is only on a one-year deal, and the Eagles could use some extra talent at safety after losing both starters from their Super Bowl run in Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Dugger projects to be one of the top players at the position on the open market, and his ability to play in the box and cover the slot would be a welcome sight in Philadelphia.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
At some point, the Eagles are going to need to come up with a succession plan for 33-year-old Lane Johnson at right tackle. Kingsley Suamataia is a good athlete who has experience playing on both the left and right sides in college.
Also, he could slide inside to guard if Jason Kelce retires at the end of the year and either Landon Dickerson or Cam Jurgens moves to center.
Worst-case scenario, the Eagles would have a swing tackle next season and start developing someone who could eventually take over for Johnson by drafting the BYU product.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Linebacker
- Edge
- Right Tackle
Week 1 was rougher for the Pittsburgh Steelers than most. A 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers was a tough start, but it's also an outcome that a lot of teams are likely to experience this year.
For the Steelers to have success this season, they will need their defense to be much better. The offense is going to be up and down as Kenny Pickett seeks to improve on his rookie season, with Matt Canada calling the offense. They will have to be much better all-around to contend in a tough AFC North.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Bradley Roby
Minkah Fitzpatrick remains one of the best safeties in the game. Outside of him, though, the Steelers are hoping their secondary is better than the sum of its parts.
They brought in Patrick Peterson to join Levi Wallace as the starting outside corners until Joey Porter Jr. is ready to break into the starting lineup, and Chandon Sullivan is the starter in the slot. But it's all one injury away from getting scary pretty quickly.
The Steelers added Desmond King after he was released by the Texans, but it wouldn't hurt to add another capable veteran in Bradley Roby.
2024 Free Agency: CB L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
Porter Jr. and Fitzpatrick are part of the long-term future in the secondary, but the rest seem to be either stopgaps or replacement-level players. Targeting one of the top cornerbacks to hit the market to pair with Porter could give the Steelers some much-needed stability at a premium position.
L'Jarius Sneed is 11th in Pro Football Focus's wins-above-replacement metric since 2020. He has the size and strength to play press-man with the long speed to make up ground if he has to. He would pair well with the physical Porter.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
Why not double down on sons of former NFL players? A year after taking Porter, they could get another defensive centerpiece in Jeremiah Trotter's boy. The Clemson linebacker can be everything you want from a modern off-ball linebacker.
The Steelers have a dominant pass-rusher in T.J. Watt and an All-Pro defensive back in Fitzpatrick. It's time to invest in a blue-chip option in the second level of the defense.
San Francisco 49ers
- Cornerback
- Edge
- Right Tackle
- Interior Offensive Line
In a way, the San Francisco 49ers have already started building their roster toward the future. It just didn't come the way anyone would have expected two years ago when they traded up for Trey Lance.
However, the 23-year-old is now in Dallas, and San Francisco begins the difficult quest of competing for a Super Bowl while simultaneously maintaining a competitive roster for the long haul.
Last Wednesday, the 49ers to a big step toward accomplishing that mission by signing reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to a massive five-year, $170 million contract extension.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: G Dalton Risner
San Francisco's roster doesn't have many holes or weaknesses to begin the campaign, but it is starting a couple of young guards in Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford, both of whom were average at best last season.
Also, the Niners lost Daniel Brunskill in free agency and while he wasn't a starter in 2022, he played on nearly 60 percent of the offense's snaps a year ago, per Pro Football Reference.
So, the 49ers could use another veteran presence on the interior of their offensive line. Dalton Risner is a four-year vet with 62 career starts under his belt. He also allowed just three sacks last year, according to Pro Football Focus, which is one fewer than Burford gave up despite the former taking over 200 more snaps in pass protection.
Given how last year's NFC Championship game unfolded, San Francisco should seriously consider bringing in the former Bronco.
2024 Free Agency: RT Trent Brown, New England Patriots
This will be a big season for Colton McKivitz as he enters his first year as a starter and attempts to replace Mike McGlinchey, who went to Denver in the offseason.
Right now, though, McKivitz is an unproven player, and it would be in the 49ers' best interests to at least explore what the free-agent market at right tackle will look like in the offseason.
Trent Brown will probably be the best player available at the position as a former Pro Bowler who can be a devastating run-blocker. Also, he has some experience playing for Kyle Shanahan in 2017 after beginning his NFL career in San Francisco.
2024 NFL Draft: S Javon Bullard, Georgia
With Tashaun Gipson turning 34 years old next year and scheduled to hit free agency in the offseason, San Francisco could use another young versatile safety to pair with Talanoa Hufanga.
While this year's third-round pick, Ji'Ayir Brown, could take over for Gipson, the 49ers are in a spot where they could use a late-first-rounder to bring some competition to the position group.
Plus, Bullard has been used all over Georgia's defense, so there is a world in which he, Hufanga and Brown could be on the field at the same time.
Seattle Seahawks
- Safety
- Interior Offensive Line
- Tight End
- Linebacker
- Quarterback
Last season, the Seahawks surprised almost everyone in the football world by making the playoffs after having such low expectations heading into the year.
Now, they look to take that a step further and compete for a Lombardi Trophy as their roster has a good mix of proven veterans and young talent.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: S Andrew Adams
While Jamal Adams avoided starting the season on injured reserve or the PUP list, head coach Pete Carroll was quick to rule the safety out for the season opener by publicly announcing the decision more than a week before the game.
The Seahawks did sign Julian Love in the offseason to serve as the starter while Adams recovers, but they could use some depth behind Love especially since Adams has become injury-prone over the last few years.
That's where Andrew Adams comes in. He could serve as the team's third safety given that he lined up all over the field for the Titans last year.
Seattle would then still have three versatile safeties while Jamal Adams is sidelined, and that would prevent them from throwing sixth-round pick Jerrick Reed II into the fire too early.
2024 Free Agency: TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
Part of the Russell Wilson trade last offseason included tight end Noah Fant, who ended up posting a career-low 28.6 yards per game in his first year with the Seahawks.
It didn't seem like the 25-year-old was the greatest fit in their offense, and he is about to enter a contract year, making tight end a potential position of need in Seattle this offseason.
Hunter Henry could come in and be the receiving threat the front office was looking for when they traded for Fant.
Henry had over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Patriots in 2021 and 2022 and would be a great fourth option alongside DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
While Geno Smith played well last year and earned a three-year contract extension, the Seahawks were still looking into quarterbacks during this last draft cycle, and Smith said he'd be willing to mentor a rookie if the team drafted someone to sit behind him.
That sounds like a great situation for Quinn Ewers, who is a gunslinger but could use some time to develop.
The Texas Longhorn player likely caught some scouts' eyes this weekend with his 349-yard and three-touchdown performance in an upset win over Alabama.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Quarterback
- Cornerback
- Strong Safety
- Linebacker
- Interior Offensive Line
This is the start of the post-Tom Brady era for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Baker Mayfield made his debut under center Sunday.
The 2018 No. 1 overall pick was good enough to pull off the upset over the Vikings, but his 173 passing yards weren't much to write home about.
Replacing the greatest quarterback of all time is no easy feat and could lead to a few tough rebuilding years in Tampa Bay.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: QB Carson Wentz
Yes, Carson Wentz has been bad over the last few years, but has Mayfield been much better?
Both guys quickly wore out their welcome at their last few stops, but Wentz threw for almost 40 yards more per game than Mayfield last season and had 27 touchdown passes in 2021 while Mayfield had that many in 2021 and 2022 combined, per Pro Football Reference.
Plus, besides John Wolford on the practice squad, the Buccaneers only have Kyle Trask as their backup quarterback option, and he has just nine passing attempts in the regular season during his two-year career. So, it would make sense to bring in someone with experience at the very least.
2024 Free Agency: WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
Barring a change of events, all signs point toward this being Mike Evans' last season in Tampa Bay, and a split would make sense for both sides.
Evans will be 31 next season and likely looking to play for a team that's competing for a Lombardi Trophy and not one that's in rebuild mode, while the Bucs likely won't want to break the bank for an aging player.
However, the Buccaneers could get a quality replacement for their all-time leading receiver in Michael Pittman Jr.
The 2020 second-round pick has more than 2,000 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last two campaigns, and he's no stranger to breaking in a new quarterback as the Colts have had a different Week 1 signal-caller every year of his career.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
Of course, where Tampa Bay ends up in the draft order will have a big impact on who they end up taking, but Drake Maye will likely be one of their options.
The 21-year-old has a strong arm to make every throw on the field as well as the legs to be a threat as a runner with nearly 700 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 2022.
Tennessee Titans
- Offensive Tackle
- Edge Rusher
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
The Titans are a team in transition, but Mike Vrabel has proved to be a good enough coach that they can't be discounted in the AFC South just yet.
In five seasons as head coach, he's had three playoff berths and four winning seasons. Last year's 7-10 mark was his first losing season, and it's going to take an incredible coaching effort to avoid that fate again.
Ryan Tannehill and the offense struggled in Week 1. The 35-year-old quarterback tossed up three picks, was sacked three times and took 10 hits in the 16-15 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.
The offensive line was rebuilt in the offseason, but there's clearly still work to do.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Edge Kyle Van Noy
If the Titans are going to be competitive in the AFC South, it's going to be on the back of a good defense. The offense struggled last season at times, and it's fair to question the ceiling with the veteran Tannehill at the helm. The Titans could use some depth at linebacker and edge-rusher.
In Kyle Van Noy, they'd get a bit of both. The 32-year-old can play off-ball linebacker, but he also has enough pass-rushing ability to work as an edge player too. That's the role he played with the Chargers last season, notching five sacks.
2024 Free Agency: Edge Josh Uche, New England Patriots
Josh Uche enjoyed a breakout season just before his first contract year with the New England Patriots.
The Titans will have plenty of cap space to make at least one splashy signing next offseason, and Uche would be a smart one. His success under Bill Belichick is a great sign that he would thrive under Vrabel.
Harold Landry III is a fine secondary rusher, but pairing him with Arden Key is not going to cut it as a primary pass-rushing duo. Uche would immediately give the pass rush real juice without sacrificing any run defense.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
The Titans threw a lot of resources at the offensive line this offseason. They drafted Peter Skoronski, and they signed Daniel Brunskill and Andre Dillard in free agency.
Skoronski is going to at least start his NFL career at left guard. He doesn't have ideal length to play tackle but made up for it with his feet at Northwestern.
If the Titans draft a tackle like Amarius Mims in the first round next season, they can keep Skoronski on the inside where he has All-Pro potential. The Georgia star is a mountain of a tackle (6'7", 330 pounds) and has great movement skills for a player his size.
Washington Commanders
- Quarterback
- Tight End
- Linebacker
- Guard
- Cornerback
This is widely expected to be a transition year for the Washington Commanders as they give last year's fifth-round pick Sam Howell a chance at becoming the future of their franchise.
The 22-year-old has a great opportunity to earn the starting job moving forward, but breaking in a new quarterback in the tough NFC East this year could mean a rough season is in store for Washington.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: G Dalton Risner
The Commanders have two new starting guards this season, one being converted tackle Sam Cosmi and the other Saahdiq Charles, who struggled in pass protection with limited playing time a year ago.
If Washington is going to give Howell a legitimate shot at being the quarterback for the long haul, it needs to do all it can to protect him this season.
Risner is easily the best guard available right now and only allowed three sacks on nearly 600 snaps in pass protection a year ago, according to Pro Football Focus.
He would be an immediate upgrade over what the Commanders have on the interior of their offensive line right now.
2024 Free Agency: CB Kristian Fulton, Tennessee Titans
With Kendall Fuller set to hit free agency in the offseason, Washington is going to be in the market for a cornerback.
While it does have Emmanuel Forbes under team control for at least four years, it will need someone to play on the other side and the 2023 first-round pick was considered a major over-draft by B/R's scouting department last April.
Fulton isn't a game-changing player by any means, but he can be a solid contributor at the right price and is only two years removed from racking up 14 passes defended in 13 games. Even if Forbes exceeds expectations, the Titan would be a decent second corner for the Commanders.
2024 NFL Draft: Edge Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
With the rookie contracts for Chase Young and Montez Sweat about to expire in March, Washington is going to be looking for an edge-rusher in the draft.
Jack Sawyer is a physically imposing defensive end who can win with power against the run and as a pass-rusher.
This will be his first year as a full-time starter at Ohio State, so look for the 21-year-old to shoot up draft boards with an impressive showing in 2022. He'd be a great replacement for whoever the Commanders decide to let walk between Young and Sweat.