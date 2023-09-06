2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board and Top Potential Landing Spots Entering Week 1

2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board and Top Potential Landing Spots Entering Week 1September 6, 2023
The 2023 NFL season gets underway this Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions. While fans are more than happy to turn their attention from offseason roster movement toward on-field action, it's important to remember that teams will remain fluid.
This year's trade deadline is set for October 31. Between now and then, we'll see more than a handful of notable names or young, promising players dealt. As teams learn what they can be in 2023, many will either look to load up for the playoff run or reload and refocus on 2024.
Every team is currently undefeated, but you can bet that a few are already eyeing potential trade targets. Here, we'll examine the 10 best, based on factors like cap situation, contract status, roster makeup, past production and any relevant recent buzz.
We'll also dive into some logical landing spots based on team needs, positional value, cap space and early team projections.
Here's our first trade block big board of the 2023 season.
The Selection Process
As we've done in years past, we have started out with 15 players who have already been involved in trade chatter or who would be logical trade candidates due to contract status and/or the aforementioned criteria.
By ranking them based on past production, upside, positional value and their likelihood of being traded, we further trimmed the list to the top 10.
Since this is our inaugural board of the season, we've placed extra emphasis on player value. As the season progresses and we learn who the buyers and sellers are likely to be, this will become less of a wish list and more a reflection on the evolving trade market.
This week's honorable mentions, in no particular order, are:
10. Nick Bosa, Edge, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and would top this list if it were based on player value alone.
The 49ers, though, have no interest in trading the 25-year-old superstar.
"No, I feel pretty strongly and I think everyone would agree with that," head coach Kyle Shanahan said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
Bosa is seeking a new contract and remains one of two notable holdouts in the NFL. His absence in San Francisco makes it impossible to leave him off the list. Bosa wants to be paid the big bucks. If the 49ers won't make it happen, there's likely a cap-rich team that will.
The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears are two rebuilding teams that could realistically make a run at Bosa—whether San Francisco would deal with a division rival like Arizona is another story.
The Cardinals and Bears both rank in the top 10 in remaining cap space, and both franchises have multiple first-round picks in 2024. Neither team has a premier pass-rusher like Bosa.
Potential Landing Spots: Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears
9. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Like the 49ers, the Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for a run at the Super Bowl. They're not putting a talented receiver like Tyler Boyd on the trade block as long as they remain in contention.
However, the 28-year-old is a player who receiver-needy teams are likely to monitor.
Boyd has topped 750 receiving yards in each of the last five seasons. He's also entering the final year of his contract. The Bengals, meanwhile, are due to give extensions to quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Tee Higgins—another impending 2024 free agent. Ja'Marr Chase will also be extension-eligible next spring.
The reality is that the Bengals may not be able to afford to keep Boyd beyond this season. If things go awry for Cincinnati at all between now and the trade deadline, it could look to move its No. 3 wideout.
The New England Patriots would be a logical landing spot, as they lack receiver depth and are looking to get Mac Jones back to Pro Bowl form. The Carolina Panthers could also use a savvy veteran like Boyd as they begin building around No. 1 overall pick and rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Carolina already added a few former Bengals this offseason in Andy Dalton, Hayden Hurst and Vonn Bell.
Potential Landing Spots: Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots
8. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts set a deadline of August 29 for trading running back Jonathan Taylor. It has come and gone, but it's impossible to believe that Indy wouldn't still move Taylor for the right offer.
"If I'm Colts GM Chris Ballard, I give Jonathan Taylor two weeks of a cooling-off period, then quietly meet with him and assess if there's a way to make the relationship sound again," NBC Sports' Peter King wrote. "If not, get a second-round pick and a conditional pick from Miami."
The 24-year-old star and 2021 rushing champ has value. However, a few factors keep him relatively low on our list. The first is that Taylor battled an ankle injury in 2022 and will start the season on the PUP list.
The second issue is that Taylor wants a hefty payday at a time when teams are reluctant to pay running backs. Teams won't want to deal for Taylor unless they believe he can make them a Super Bowl contender sooner than later.
The Miami Dolphins have already had trade discussions with Indianapolis, and they could revisit the idea in a few weeks. The Green Bay Packers were also interested in Taylor, according to ESPN's Stephen Holder. If the Jordan Love era gets off to a fast start, Green Bay could take another run at him too.
Potential Landing Spots: Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins
7. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns aren't widely viewed as a Super Bowl contender, but they're facing a pivotal season. Cleveland expects to reach the playoffs, and if it doesn't, head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry will be on the hot seat.
The front office isn't going to move No. 2 receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones early in the season. However, he could be available closer to the trade deadline. The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and the Browns added receivers Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman this offseason.
If Peoples-Jones loses his spot as the top option behind Amari Cooper, the front office could view him as expendable.
The Patriots should be interested in an emerging talent like Peoples-Jones as they look to keep pace in the increasingly loaded AFC East. The Cardinals could also be interested in a young pass-catcher and potential long-term building block.
There's a very real chance that Arizona will be starting over at quarterback in 2024, and it would behoove the Cardinals to not have a barren cupboard at receiver.
It's also worth noting that Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing spent the last three seasons in Cleveland with Peoples-Jones.
Potential Landing Spots: Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots
6. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs' Super Bowl window remains wide open, and under normal circumstances, it would be foolish for them to consider trading star defensive lineman Chris Jones.
However, Jones is entering the final year of his contract, wants a substantial raise and continues to hold out for a new deal. Kansas City is forging ahead without him for the time being.
"At this point, you kind of just prepare to play the game with the guys that are in the building and let the front office handle that," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
Kansas City would prefer to have Jones this season, but if it learns it can win without him, the 29-year-old could become available.
The Browns, who have loaded up for a 2023 run this offseason, have the cap space ($33 million) to make a run at Jones. Without a 2024 first-round pick, though, Cleveland would have to get creative with its trade offer.
The Detroit Lions would be a sensible landing spot for Jones as they look to reload a defense that ranked last in yards allowed last season.
With Detroit heading to Kansas City on Thursday, the Chiefs, hypothetically, could deal Jones to the Lions and ensure they don't face him this season barring a rematch in Super Bowl LVIII.
Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions
5. Danielle Hunter, LB, Minnesota Vikings
Teams usually aren't quick to move on from a Pro Bowl linebacker like Danielle Hunter. However, the Minnesota Vikings have actively been moving on from quality veterans this offseason.
Minnesota released Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, parted with Dalvin Tomlinson, released Adam Thielen and traded pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith. Hunter is entering the final year of his contract, and if Minnesota struggles early, he could be the next star to go.
Trading Hunter would save $11.5 million off the 2023 salary cap. That's money Minnesota could put toward extending superstar receiver Justin Jefferson.
Hunter is coming off a 10.5-sack campaign, and at 28 years old, he should interest rebuilding teams and contenders alike.
The Browns, who added both Tomlinson and Smith this offseason, could look to bring in another Viking if they believe a deep playoff run is possible. The Houston Texans could look at Hunter as a long-term piece as they enter the dawn of their latest rebuild.
New head coach DeMeco Ryans has a defensive background and should be eager to solidify that side of the ball. Adding and extending Hunter would give Houston another capable edge-rushing option to pair with third overall pick Will Anderson Jr.
Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans
4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Set to turn 30 in January, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry isn't as enticing a trade target as Taylor. However, he's still a difference-making running back and is more likely to be available.
Like quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Henry is scheduled to be a 2024 free agent. If the Titans get off to a slow start this season, they could quickly look to evaluate young QBs Will Levis and Malik Willis while turning the page to 2024.
If that happens, Henry could be on the move.
Given Henry's age and contract status, he probably won't be viewed as a long-term addition. Potential title contenders will make up his market.
The Dolphins could look to pair Henry's powerful running style with their explosive aerial attack for the rest of 2023—assuming they don't make a run at Taylor first.
The Pittsburgh Steelers could provide a sneaky-good home for Henry this season. Pittsburgh won nine games a year ago, has an improved roster on paper and should get a little more out of second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.
If the Steelers start fast, they could look to go all-in on a playoff run. Running back Najee Harris has been a serviceable dual threat but has struggled to generate room on the ground (3.9 career yards-per-carry average). Adding a dominant ball-carrier like Henry would finally give Pittsburgh a complete offense.
Potential Landing Spots: Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Derek Barnett, Edge, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles pass-rusher Derek Barnett isn't as proven as most of the players on our list. The 2017 first-round pick has just 21.5 sacks on his resume and hasn't topped 5.0 sacks since the 2020 season.
However, Barnett is still a capable rotational player, and he's reportedly looking to get out of Philadelphia. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t ESPN's Tim McManus), Barnett, through agent Drew Rosenhaus, is gauging the market for potential landing spots.
"The Eagles plan to keep Barnett but understand their deep pass-rush roster could limit playing time," McManus wrote.
Barnett is much more likely to be available at this point in the season than players like Bosa and Jones.
The Cardinals would be a logical landing spot for Barnett. Head coach Jonathan Gannon last served as Philadelphia's defensive coordinator, and the 27-year-old could quickly see playing time in a defense that doesn't have a ton of pass-rushing depth.
Indianapolis could also make sense for Barnett. The Colts also have a fairly underwhelming edge-rushing rotation, and former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is now Indy's head coach.
Yannick Ngakoue led Indianapolis with 9.5 sacks last season, but he was not re-signed and landed in Chicago in early August.
Potential Landing Spots: Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts
2. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Mike Evans has set a deadline for receiving an extension from his current employer.
"Evans has set a Week 1 deadline to receive a new contract from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with his representation indicating that Evans will look to play elsewhere in 2024 if no deal is reached," ESPN's Jenna Laine wrote.
If Evans doesn't get his extension and appears likely to depart in 2024, the Bucs could eventually make him available. It might not happen early, as Tampa tries to contend with quarterback Baker Mayfield. But if Mayfield flops and the playoffs appear unlikely, the Buccaneers could look to get something for Evans while they can.
Evans will have completed his 10th season by the spring. This means that under the collective bargaining agreement, Tampa can receive no higher than a fifth-round compensatory pick if he leaves in free agency.
Just about any receiver-needy team should be interested in adding Evans, who has topped 1,000 yards in all nine of his campaigns. Given the fact that he'll turn 31 next summer, though, those looking to push for a playoff spot this season should be far more interested than rebuilding franchises.
The Patriots and New York Giants are two teams looking to contend this season that could desperately use a true No. 1 target like Evans.
Potential Landing Spots: New England Patriots, New York Giants
1. Chase Young, Edge, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders pass-rusher Chase Young is in the sweet spot between player value and potential availability. The Commanders declined his fifth-year option, which has the 2020 No. 2 pick scheduled for 2024 free agency.
Considering Washington's loaded defensive front that includes Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat, locking up Young simply doesn't feel like a priority.
Young's value is based more on potential than production. The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year had a fantastic inaugural campaign but suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and played sparingly last season. He is, however, expected to be healthy.
"The health of Young's knee is not considered an issue at this point," The Athletic's Ben Standig wrote in April.
At only 24 years old, Young could be extremely attractive to a rebuilding team like Chicago. Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been aggressive in adding talent this offseason, and the idea of developing Young alongside Justin Fields, Jaquan Brisker, Darnell Wright and other young players should intrigue him.
The Baltimore Ravens could be interested because of what Young might be able to add this season. Two of Baltimore's top edge-rushers in 2022, Justin Houston and Calais Campbell, both departed in the offseason.
Let's not forget that general manager Eric DeCosta just acquired a young defender on an expiring contract when he traded for linebacker Roquan Smith at last year's trade deadline.
Potential Landing Spots: Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears
