2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board and Top Potential Landing Spots Entering Week 1

0 of 11

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

The 2023 NFL season gets underway this Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions. While fans are more than happy to turn their attention from offseason roster movement toward on-field action, it's important to remember that teams will remain fluid.



This year's trade deadline is set for October 31. Between now and then, we'll see more than a handful of notable names or young, promising players dealt. As teams learn what they can be in 2023, many will either look to load up for the playoff run or reload and refocus on 2024.



Every team is currently undefeated, but you can bet that a few are already eyeing potential trade targets. Here, we'll examine the 10 best, based on factors like cap situation, contract status, roster makeup, past production and any relevant recent buzz.

We'll also dive into some logical landing spots based on team needs, positional value, cap space and early team projections.

Here's our first trade block big board of the 2023 season.

