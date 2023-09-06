2024 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Initial Picks Heading Into SeasonSeptember 6, 2023
2024 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Initial Picks Heading Into Season
Excitement for the 2024 NFL draft has already kicked into overdrive with the onset of the '23 college football season.
Next year's projected class appears to be loaded, with a pair of franchise quarterbacks leading the way. USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye provide the collegiate ranks with a Barbenheimer-level double feature. Both are must-see.
Compared to the previous two classes, a pair of potential franchise quarterbacks of the highest order creates a different level of intrigue. In 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars were a wild card sitting in the No. 1 overall slot before they surprisingly chose Travon Walker. This year, multiple quarterbacks were considered for the top spot, with none of them considered locks.
Beyond Williams and Maye, there are elite talents at other positions. As the NFL readies itself for the start of its regular season, the league's future looks bright. The Bleacher Report Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder sat down to provide an initial projection for next April's event. For the latest draft odds, go to DraftKings.
Editor's Note: Draft order determined by reverse Super Bowl odds, courtesy of DraftKings.
1. Arizona Cardinals: QB Caleb Williams, USC
The Arizona Cardinals are ready to hit the reset button.
Granted, new general manager Monti Ossenfort already started the rebuilding process, hence why his team currently sits in the No. 1 overall slot. But no one should be safe, even the franchise quarterback, as the Cardinals try to build something of substance.
Kyler Murray was a better prospect than Josh Rosen at the time of his drafting. USC's Caleb Williams is superior to Murray coming out of the collegiate ranks and the clear-cut betting favorite for next year's No. 1 overall pick.
"If the Cardinals are going to move on from Murray, why not go for the bigger, better version?" Klassen said. "Williams isn't a refined passer in the traditional sense, but he has an unbelievable sense for the position. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner's escapability and post-snap vision help him find opportunities most other quarterbacks would never think to attempt. Williams' outrageous arm strength and elasticity allow him to capitalize on those rare opportunities.
"Though on the shorter side (6'1"), Williams is a unique talent worth changing course."
The Cardinals can get out from under Murray's contract despite the quarterback signing an extension last year. The team can trade him post-June 1 next year and save $38.9 million toward the salary cap, according to Over The Cap. If teams aren't willing to take on his current deal, Arizona can release the quarterback at that point and still save $3.6 million.
2. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best wide receiver prospect since Calvin Johnson entered the professional ranks in 2007. The 21-year-old target is the complete package.
"Harrison has every trait necessary to be a top-five NFL receiver," Klassen said. "That's not hyperbole.
"The unanimous All-American is a 6'4", 205-pounder with real-deal speed and explosion, as well as rare flexibility. Harrison's elite movement ability is only made better by his refined route-running ability. Even in the rare instances when Ohio State's top target doesn't get open, his ball-tracking ability and hands are as impressive as anyone's.
"Harrison is a special player who should be considered the best non-QB in the class."
With the Arizona Cardinals' shrewd move to trade down in this year's draft and pick up an extra '24 first-rounder from the Houston Texans, the NFC West squad finds itself in a position to inject jet fuel into the organization's tanks and increase acceleration toward a rapid rebuild.
A combination of Williams throwing to Harrison for the next decade-plus is about as good of a restart as a franchise can dream of achieving.
3. Indianapolis Colts: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
New Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen came from the Philadelphia Eagles, where they emphasize building the game's best offensive line.
The Colts' crumbling offensive front may have been the most disappointing aspect to last year's bizarre season. Indianapolis invested more money in the position than any other organization yet the consistent breakdowns were blatantly obvious.
Bernhard Raimann is a promising young left tackle. But Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu is a vastly superior prospect.
"The Colts are giving 2022 third-round pick Raimann every opportunity to become the long-term answer at left tackle this season," Thorn said. "While he has the physical traits to develop into the role, it would be difficult to pass up on a bigger, stronger, younger and more polished option in Fashanu.
"Despite not turning 21 years old until December and having just nine career starts, the 6'6", 317-pound junior checks all of the boxes physically while displaying with an uncanny blend of balance, movement skills and play strength.
"Fashanu was a first-round lock if he declared for the draft last year with the talent to warrant this selection in the top five even with conservative improvements this fall."
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouldn't consider North Carolina's Drake Maye as the consolation prized based on how next year's draft class is trending. Instead, the organization should be jumping for joy, because it will have its solution at quarterback after possibly enduring one down year without the now-retired Tom Brady.
"Maye would be the clear QB1 in a lot of other classes," Klassen said. "Maye has all the prototypical pocket passing skills and athleticism necessary for today's game. He also plays with an edge to him—both in terms of managing pressure and being fearless about testing tight windows.
"North Carolina's offense isn't exactly the most pro-ready scheme. Otherwise, Maye has everything to dig the Bucs out of their post-Brady depression."
The Buccaneers aren't in the same position as the Cardinals. The lineup is still laden with veteran talent that expects to win this fall. But the team has no clear answer at quarterback. Until Baker Mayfield (or Kyle Trask) proves he can be "the guy," there's no reason to believe in the Buccaneers. The franchise is now in prove-it mode.
The final point can also be said of Maye, who has the ability to surpass Caleb Williams throughout this process. As of now, the North Carolina quarterback is second in betting odds to be the No. 1 overall pick.
5. Los Angeles Rams: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay went all-in to win a Super Bowl and did. Now, they're trying to rebuild on the fly with highly priced and high-profile veterans coupled with a young, incomplete roster.
Considering the Rams are currently slotted fifth, the team is far away from where it was just two seasons ago. The roster is particularly thin at edge-rusher. With the franchise's first opening-round selection since quarterback Jared Goff in 2016, it could target another premium position by choosing Alabama's Dallas Turner.
An NFL college scouting director told ESPN's Matt Miller that some teams will compare Turner to Micah Parsons, hence why he has the highest betting odds to be the first defensive prospect drafted. The 5-star recruit presents significant upside but needs time to develop.
"Heading into 2023, Turner is more of a traits-based prospect than a finished product with work to do on his technique," Holder said. "But he's a good athlete and has shown impressive strength to turn speed into power as a pass-rusher, especially if he can get more consistent with his hand placement.
"The Rams have plenty of defensive needs, including getting Aaron Donald some pass-rushing help. A combination of Turner and 2023 third-round pick Byron Young adds what the they need."
6. Tennessee Titans: OT Amarius Mims Georgia
The reclamation project that is the Tennessee Titans' offensive line began this offseason, with the free-agent additions of Andre Dillard and Daniel Brunskill, as well as Peter Skoronski's selection with the 11th overall draft pick.
Dillard's status as the starting left tackle should be considered tenuous at best. Instead, the Titans can make a significant investment in their blind side.
"Georgia's Amarius Mims is a former 5-star recruit with a prototypical frame, build and natural pass-protection skills despite being a career rotational player with just two starts under his belt entering the 2023 season," Thorn said. "Those starts both came in last year's College Football Playoff against good competition, where he more than held his own.
"At 6'7" and 340 pounds with a smooth pass set and above-average play strength, the tools are self-evident as soon as you turn on his film. The main reason for his lack of buzz is inexperience, which will become lessened as the 2023 season plays out.
"A person can count on one hand the number of tackles in the country who look and move like Mims. For a team with arguably the worst personnel grouping on the offensive line this NFL season, Tennessee is in desperate need of talent."
7. Chicago Bears (from Carolina): Edge Jared Verse, Florida State
The Chicago Bears waited and waited and waited to finally invest in a true pass-rusher capable of bringing a consistent presence off the edge. Yannick Ngakoue signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract at the start of August.
Clearly, Ngakoue's contract status shows he's not the long-term answer. The Bears still find a solution by drafting Florida State's Jared Verse with the first-round selection acquired from the Carolina Panthers in last year's swap for the No. 1 overall pick.
"Had he declared for the draft last year, Verse could have replaced either Lukas Van Ness or Will McDonald IV as a top-15 pick," Holder said. "However, Verse opted to head back to Florida State, and his combination of finesse and power moves will keep him in the discussion for the upcoming draft class' top edge defender.
"The Bears don't have a ton of pass-rushing support beyond Ngakoue, so they could use some youth even if they bring the veteran defensive end back after this season."
Verse brings a complete skill set in all phases of the game, and he can immediately enter the Bears lineup with a plan to harass opposing quarterbacks.
8. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders set the football landscape ablaze when he threw for a program-record 510 yards in his first FBS start and helped lead the underdog Buffaloes past the TCU Horned Frogs.
To be clear, Sanders was a standout at the FCS level prior to following his father to the Pac-12 Conference. Also, his slotting in this projection isn't based solely on his Week 1 performance. Though it certainly opened some eyes.
"With the QB3 spot in this class up for grabs, Sanders made as good a case as any in Week 1 that it should be him," Klassen said. "The FCS transfer is a quality athlete, but his creativity and ball placement took center stage versus TCU. Sanders made a number of clutch throws from outside the pocket and flashed some nice flexibility in his arm.
"A lot of ball is left to be played before QB3 is decided in this class, but Sanders is certainly in the conversation."
The Las Vegas Raiders may not be the most obvious fit. However, Jimmy Garoppolo's injury history and Aidan O'Connell's unproven status keep the quarterback position on the table.
9. Washington Commanders: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
When selecting in the top 10, a franchise should concentrate on getting an elite talent, no matter what position they play.
The Washington Commanders don't necessarily need a tight end this high in the process. But Bowers is different. He's a top-five talent in this class and adds another major threat to help in Sam Howell's development.
"Brock Bowers isn't built like a classic Y-tight end," Klassen said, "but that won't scare teams away. Bowers is a dynamic pass-catcher. Ball skills and YAC ability are his defining traits. It's rare to see him lose the ball in the air, and he's as terrifying as any of the receivers in this class once the ball is in his hands.
"The reigning John Mackey Award winner is already a big play waiting to happen and he still has so much room to grow. Bowers could be the finishing touch to round out an already scary Commanders skill group."
Of note, Logan Thomas turns 33 next year, and the Commanders can release their veteran tight end to save $4.9 million toward the 2024 salary cap.
10. Green Bay Packers: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
The new-look Green Bay Packers, with Jordan Love now leading the way, won't change in one significant way.
Since taking Love in the first round of the 2020 class, the Packers organization chose four straight defensive prospects in the opening frame. In fact, Love is the only first-round choice on the offensive side of the ball since the team selected tackle Derek Sherrod during the '11 cycle.
In this instance, Green Bay lands the class' top cornerback in Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry and fills what could be a significant need since Rasul Douglas' salary-cap charge escalates to $11.6 million next year.
"One of the cornerstones of Alabama's '21 recruiting class, McKinstry arrived in Tuscaloosa and immediately made an impact on a defense loaded with talent," Giddings said. "McKinstry's blend of physical and athletic gifts create a press-man corner that teams will surely covet. Following a '22 campaign in which he earned first-team All-American and All-SEC honors, McKinstry will look to solidify his status at the top defensive back in this year's class."
As it currently stands, McKinstry holds the best odds of being the top defensive back selected and the sixth-best at being the first non-quarterback chosen.
11. New England Patriots: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
The New England Patriots' lack of depth along the offensive line, particularly offensive tackle, became evident during the preseason. Veterans Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott found themselves on injured reserve.
As a result, the organization completed low-level trades for Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe as the initial 53-man cutdown loomed.
A permanent solution is necessary, and very few collegiate offensive tackles are as consistent as Notre Dame's Joe Alt.
"Alt fits the mold of a traditional Patriots offensive linemen in that he wins primarily with a firm grasp on the more subtle aspects of playing the position such as technique, leverage and being assignment-sound," Thorn said. "At 6'8" and 322 pounds with above-average movement skills, Alt is a chore to work around in pass protection while being a well-rounded, sound run-blocker.
"Despite not offering the same level of power or flash as Olu Fashanu or Amarius Mims, Alt's 21 consecutive starts more than double both of theirs combined. How Alt performs as a pass-protector on true dropback passes and against the likes of JT Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer (Ohio State) and Jasheen Davis (Wake Forest) will go a long way in determining the caliber of prospect he ultimately becomes."
12. New York Giants: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
The New York Giants already committed themselves to Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback. While running back Saquon Barkley's long-term status remains a sticking point, the franchise made its choice. As such, the next step is building a complementary set of weapons around the Giants' franchise player.
Currently, New York's wide receiver corps is an eclectic group of mostly undersized options. Florida State's Keon Coleman is the exact opposite.
"The Giants have a lot of interesting pass-catchers," Klassen said, "but they don't have a classic X-receiver.
"Coleman changes that dynamic. He's a 6'4", 215-pound target with dominant ball skills and a physical attitude. Even better, Coleman is a smooth mover and route-runner to make him a one-on-one threat on a down-by-down basis. Coleman also has just enough build-up speed to threaten defenses as a vertical player."
The Michigan State transfer led the Spartans last season with 798 receiving yards. But Coleman's profile should elevate significantly by playing in a higher-octane offense and with better quarterback play. A 122-yard, three-touchdown performance against the LSU Tigers in the season opener is a good indication of what Coleman can do.
13. Atlanta Falcons: CB Kalen King, Penn State
Aside from A.J. Terrell, the Atlanta Falcons' cornerback room consists of multiple castoffs.
Jeff Okudah proved to be one of the biggest draft busts in recent years, with the Detroit Lions trading the 2020 third overall draft pick before the end of his rookie contract. Tre Flowers started 41 games through his first five seasons, but he signed a one-year, prove-it deal to join the Falcons. Former first-rounder Mike Hughes is now on his fourth team in six seasons. Dee Alford is in his second season with the team after signing out of the CFL.
Terrell needs a stable bookend to help slow opposing passing games. Penn State's Kalen King plays the ball as well as anyone in the country.
"While King lacks the imposing physical presence, his instincts and ball skills are high-level, as showcased best by his 18 broken-up passes and three interceptions during the 2022 campaign," Giddings said. "King has the ability to succeed in both man and zone coverage, which will allow him to fit right into his new home at the next level."
As long as quarterback Desmond Ridder shows promise, the Falcons may continue to avoid the position and build up the rest of the roster.
14. Chicago Bears: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Next offseason will be the third straight in which people plead with the Chicago Bears to add more weapons around Justin Fields.
The organization unfairly asked its developing quarterback to shoulder far too much of the offensive responsibility last season. General manager Ryan Poles did improve the situation this offseason by acquiring wide receiver DJ Moore in a trade for the No. 1 overall draft pick, choosing right tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th overall selection and adding more at tight end with veterans Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis.
However, wide receiver remains sparse. Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka gives Fields another legitimate threat.
"Egbuka is the steady, reliable slot presence the Bears need," Klassen said. "The 20-year-old underclassman doesn't often pop off the screen with acrobatic catches or breakaway speed, but he's a consistent producer. His footwork is quick as a wink and he doesn't leave any fat in his route running.
"On top of those traits, Egbuka has a real knack for working zone coverage and using a defender's leverage against them to get open. Egbuka is unafraid of making tough catches over the middle, which is a necessary trait for guys who do most of their work from the slot."
15. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
A secondary overhaul is likely forthcoming in the Steel City.
Head coach Mike Tomlin may have always wanted to coach Patrick Peterson, but the eight-time Pro Bowl honoree turns 34 next summer. Furthermore, the quartet of Levi Wallace, Chandon Sullivan, Desmond King and James Pierre aren't under contract beyond this season.
Joey Porter Jr. may be the future of the Steelers secondary, but he'll need help of some kind. Clemson's Nate Wiggins brings significant upside to serve as one bookend corner.
"While Wiggins did not have the immediate freshman year impact that many of his counterparts in this class had, his natural traits are top-notch," Giddings said. "The true junior prospect possesses excellent height (6'2") and length with some quality athletic tools.
"With continued development and more reps, Wiggins will be the next addition from Clemson's string of productive NFL corners."
Heavy investments in the Steelers secondary are necessary when playing the likes of Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson twice per season. A good front seven can create pressure, but Pittsburgh needs talent on the back end to take advantage of that pressure.
16. Denver Broncos: DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
The Denver Broncos are extremely talented in their secondary, with productive linebackers and some explosivity among the pass-rushers. However, the defensive line isn't as stout, hence why the organization signed Zach Allen to a three-year, $45.8 million free-agent contract to solidify the group.
Beyond Allen, the trio of Frank Clark, Mike Purcell and Jonathan Harris aren't signed beyond this season. D.J. Jones will only have one year remaining on his current deal as well.
An opportunity to select the class' best defensive tackle in Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton might be necessary even if it's not sexy.
"Allen and Jer'Zhan Newton would form an excellent one-two punch in the trenches for years to come," Holder said. "Newton is a stout run defender with pop in his hands and top-notch block recognition. He's also shown flashes of athleticism to give him upside as a pass-rusher after logging 10.5 sacks last season."
The 6'2", 295-pound Newton is a rare interior defender capable of holding up at the point of attack while also providing an up-field presence. Allen and Newton collapsing the interior will provide more opportunities for Randy Gregory and Nik Bonitto when working off the edges.
17. Houston Texans (from Cleveland): Edge JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
If a scenario along these lines unfolds for the Houston Texans, the organization should be severely disappointed.
First, the team is slotted at No. 2 overall, which means it didn't significantly improve even after adding quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge-defender Will Anderson Jr. The latter first-round draft pick will be under the microscope all season, because the Texans needed to sacrifice their 2024 first-round pick to obtain Anderson.
Granted, Houston still owns an opening-round selection thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade. But it is back looking for more pop in its pass rush with the addition of Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau.
"Tuimoloau is a 4-3 defensive end with great size (6'4", 270 lbs) and power to be an effective run defender and pass-rusher when bull-rushing," Holder said. "Also, he has a knack for batting down passes against the quick passing game. He even snagged a pick-six versus Penn State on a screen.
"In Houston, he would pair nicely on the other side of Anderson Jr., thus giving defensive-minded head coach DeMeco Ryans a couple of impressive young edge-defenders in which to build his defense."
18. Minnesota Vikings: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
Something must give with Kirk Cousins serving as the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback. Either the Vikings finally break through as a legitimate contender this season after winning the NFC North last year, or they finally decide to go in another direction.
In this scenario, the latter occurs, with the franchise choosing Texas' Quinn Ewers to take Cousins' place. Though the investment comes with significant risk.
"Ewers is everything Kirk Cousins never has been," Klassen said. "Ewers is unpolished, daring and outrageously talented as a thrower. He's a wild horse who needs to be tamed and molded into a consistent professional passer.
"Reliable decision-making and ball placement will be areas of much-needed improvement for the incoming quarterback. Hopefully, his developmental process will be made a little easier with the trio of star skill players the Vikings feature."
Therein lies the rub. Cousins does everything asked of him. He can efficiently and effectively execute an offense. But the pending free agent lacks the creativity that's necessary in today's games. Whereas Ewers has big upside and could help Minnesota make a significant leap.
19. New Orleans Saints: DL Leonard Taylor III, Miami
This offseason, the New Orleans Saints' defensive front lost David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Marcus Davenport and Kentavius Street. The organization responded by signing Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders in free agency and then drafting Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey in the first and second rounds, respectively.
Why stop there? Added depth and a potential talent upgrade along the interior can provide the Saints with a formidable front.
"While the Saints took Bresee in last April's opening frame, they still need quite a bit of help on the defensive interior now that Onyemata is in Atlanta," Holder said. "In steps Miami's Leonard Taylor III, who has an impressive blend of athleticism and strength to shoot up draft boards this season if he can keep his pad level down more consistently."
The 6'3", 305-pound Taylor is a true third-year underclassman still realizing his potential. In his first two seasons, Taylor flashed with 19 tackles for loss and five sacks. His ability to be a disruptive force should allow the Saints' defensive front to attack opponents in waves.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
The Jacksonville Jaguars currently claim three first-round edge-rushers on their roster. Two of them could be gone next offseason.
Both Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson are scheduled to be free agents in 2024. Chop Robinson's selection isn't aimed to outright replace them, specifically Allen. This draft selection can complement both a re-signed Allen and the 2022 No. 1 overall pick, Travon Walker.
"Besides having a great nickname for an edge-rusher, Chop Robinson is a good athlete who flies off the ball and has some impressive bend to turn a tight corner," Holder said. "He also sets up his moves well by getting to square on the offensive lineman to give himself a two-way go, which shows some nuance as a pass-rusher.
"With Allen's uncertain status, the selection of the Penn State pass-rusher is a must for Jacksonville to keep the pressure on opposing quarterbacks."
Last season, Robinson led all Power Five edge-rushers in pass-rushing grade, according to Pro Football Focus. But he's not the biggest defender at a listed 6'3" and 254 pounds. Robinson could immediately come in as a pass-rushing specialist and provide extra pop as part of the team's defensive rotation.
21. Seattle Seahawks: IOL Zak Zinter, Michigan
The post-Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks have gone back to what head coach Pete Carroll knows best. The team wants to play a physical brand of football on offense and lean heavily on its talented defensive back. After all, this formula sent the squad to a pair of Super Bowl appearances and one championship.
Carroll and general manager John Schneider chose an offensive lineman first in their first two drafts together. Last year, the team got its new Russell Okung in Charles Cross. Next year, the team should get a much better version of James Carpenter in Michigan's Zak Zinter.
"The 31-game starter on back-to-back Joe Moore Award winning O-line units is a powerful, tone-setting presence in the run game for the Wolverines and delivers body blows as a pass-protector," Thorn said. "Zinter's strike-timing and mirroring skills as a pass-protector need polish to secure his status as a first-round guard. But the tools, trajectory and opportunities in the Big Ten are in place to make it happen.
"Seattle could be in the market for a new right guard next offseason (Zinter's primary position) if Phil Haynes doesn't work out. Zinter's downhill, physical playing style align with what the Seahawks have wanted most from their guards during the Carroll era."
22. Los Angeles Chargers: OT JC Latham, Alabama
Right tackle has long been a sore spot for the Los Angeles Chargers. From Sam Tevi to Trevor Scott to an injured Bryan Bulaga to Storm Norton to Trey Pipkins III, the Chargers' front five has never been complete.
The other four starters are quite talented. Los Angeles can finally make life easier on Justin Herbert by collecting the last Infinity Stone in Alabama's JC Latham.
"Latham is a massive right tackle prospect who got even bigger this offseason, going from being listed at 335 pounds in 2022 to 360 pounds," Thorn said. "Perhaps due to the adjustment in weight paired with the need to improve his technique as a pass-protector, Latham opened the '23 season with an underwhelming performance against Middle Tennessee State.
"Despite a middling opening to the campaign, Latham has arguably the most power of anyone in the tackle class with the nasty demeanor to back it up, resulting in a tone-setting presence that should become even more impactful this year.
"The Chargers have been pleasantly surprised by the development of Pipkins and locked him up until 2026. But Latham's talent would be difficult to pass up at this point even if he would need to compete for a job while bolstering their depth at a critical position."
23. Miami Dolphins: RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
The Miami Dolphins may still be in the mix for Jonathan Taylor. But the initial deadline for a team to acquire the Indianapolis Colts running back already passed. Instead, the Dolphins can continue their running back-by-committee approach and then adequately address the position next offseason by selecting the draft's top ball-carrier.
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen is the type of physical runner the position hasn't seen since Derrick Henry.
"Allen is the perfect counterbalance to Miami's lightweight speed-based offense," Klassen said. "At 6'2" and 245 pounds, the 19-year-old has a rare build for the position in today's game and he's only continued to get stronger as he's matured.
"Allen is a smart, graceful runner for a player of his size and there isn't going to be any worry that he can handle a full NFL workload. While Allen doesn't have dangerous breakaway speed, it's less of a concern in an offense where every other skill player can make up for it."
Depending on how the season goes, Miami may make another run at Taylor before the official trade deadline. If not, Allen can be the force that's been missing in Mike McDaniel's ground attack.
24. Detroit Lions: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
The Detroit Lions spent a large portion of this offseason overhauling their secondary after finishing 30th in pass defense a year ago. General manager Brad Holmes brought in veterans Cam Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson and then drafted Brian Branch in the second round.
The latter two are important regarding this particular selection, since Iowa's Cooper DeJean is a safety-cornerback hybrid. Both Gardner-Johnson and Branch are technically safeties who spend a significant amount of time working over the slot.
"Following a breakout sophomore campaign, DeJean is one of the most versatile and interesting cases in this upcoming class," Giddings said. "The first-team All-Big Ten performer is an elite athlete with immense size (6'1", 207 lbs), great speed and acceleration. DeJean has moved all over the field for the Hawkeyes.
"While the defender's exact role at the next level may be unclear, DeJean will have no issue finding a home with his gifts."
Gardner-Johnson is operating under a one-year deal. If he's not re-signed, DeJean is the ideal replacement. Even if the veteran is brought back, the Lions can start building an amorphous secondary capable for providing exotic looks.
25. Baltimore Ravens: DL Maason Smith, LSU
A wait-and-see approach must be taken with LSU's Maason Smith.
The 6'6", 315-pound Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first quarter of the 2022 season opener. He was then suspended by the NCAA for the first game of the '23 campaign after college football's governing body concluded the defensive lineman received an improper benefit prior to the NIL era.
Everyone is waiting to see if Smith returns to form.
"Given that he missed basically all of last season with a torn ACL, there's a wide spectrum of outcomes for Smith's draft stock," Holder said. "Even so, he's a former 5-star recruit who flashed plenty of strength and athleticism to at least start the year in the first-round discussion.
"The Baltimore Ravens could use an interior defensive lineman with Smith's upside given that Calais Campbell is gone and Justin Madubuike is playing on the last year of his rookie deal."
Smith certainly fits the mold of a Ravens defensive lineman as a big, strong and physical presence. A fully healthy season with continued development may make a selection this late in the first round less of a possibility.
26. New York Jets: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
For all intents and purposes, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the New York Jets' general manager. What the future Hall of Fame signal-caller wants, he gets.
Rodgers can finally play for a team that drafts a first-round wide receiver while he's starting behind center. LSU's Malik Nabers isn't on Garrett Wilson's level as a prospect, but he provides another weapon to maximize Rodgers' final years.
"Speed control is the name of the game for Nabers," Klassen said. "He can explode off the line of scrimmage before instantly throttling down for his route break. It's the kind of breakneck stop-start ability that gives defensive backs trouble.
"The 20-year-old underclassman also shows impressive ball-tracking skills and hands, aside from jump-ball situations. While Nabers may not be a complete No. 1 receiver, he can be a nice movable piece to complement Wilson."
With Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman Jr. not under contract next year, the inclusion of another young, talented weapon should be at the forefront of the Jets' offseason approach.
27. Dallas Cowboys: OT Patrick Paul, Houston
Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith can't play forever. It some ways it feels like he already has after entering the league as a 20-year-old rookie in 2011. But the eight-time Pro Bowl honoree hasn't played a full slate of games since the '15 campaign. Over the last three seasons, Smith appeared in 17 total regular-season contests.
When healthy, Smith can still play at a high level. Even so, the Cowboys need to look for a successor, and Houston's Patrick Paul fits the mold.
"The 32-game starting left tackle and two-time team captain bullied his way onto the scene as a big-time prospect by using his 6'7", 315-pound frame and physical mindset to rack up knockdowns for the Cougars," Thorn said. "His footwork, use of angles, hands and timing in pass-protection are still a work in progress. But the Cowboys would provide an excellent developmental pipeline and potentially ease him into the starting role if Smith is brought back for another season.
"Paul will have tremendous opportunities to showcase what he can do as a pass-protector this season against the likes of Texas Tech, Kansas State and Texas, which will go a long way in determining if he can insert his name in the first-round conversation next spring."
28. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
The Cincinnati Bengals offense, as currently constructed, may not be kept together beyond this season. Both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are pending free agents. The likelihood of the the Bengals retaining both wide receivers (or possibly even one) is slim.
With Ja'Marr Chase entrenched as WR1 and entering the window to negotiate his first contract extension, the Bengals should prioritize him, as well as Joe Burrow's pending megadeal.
Cincinnati can replenish its targets with a well-placed draft pick.
"If the Bengals decide they don't want to pay Higgins, Washington's Rome Odunze is a good replacement on the outside," Klassen said. "At 6'3" and 215 pounds, Odunze has an NFL-ready build, and his play strength and ball skills pop off the screen.
"The 21-year-old underclassman can fill right in for Higgins and serve as the ball-winning X-receiver outside the numbers. Odunze isn't the most explosive threat with the ball, but thankfully he'll be flanked by Chase."
A potential loss of two former 1,000-yard wide receivers is a difficult proposition. Thankfully, quality wide receiver prospects are plentiful.
29. San Francisco 49ers: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Trent Williams is the game's best left tackle. The San Francisco 49ers must prepare for the day the 35-year-old decides to step away from the game.
Much like Williams, BYU's Kingsley Suamataia will enter the professional ranks as a bundle of impressive traits. The 6'6", 326-pound Suamataia has starting right tackle experience. He can make the same transition he's currently making at the collegiate level. Or, he could simply learn from Williams for a couple of years.
"Listed third on Bruce Feldman's annual list of exceptional athletes, Suamataia has already generated plenty of buzz for his physical gifts," Thorn said. "He also didn't give up a single sack in 361 passing plays last season. The previous number is a tad inflated due to BYU's RPO-centric scheme that provides guardrails for their line in protection.
"However, Suamataia's blend of speed, explosiveness and weight-room power provide an enticing package of traits. He will also have plenty of opportunities this season to showcase what he can do against quality competition such as Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.
"The 49ers are renowned for mitigating pass-protection concerns for their linemen due to a brilliantly tailored, run-first scheme that would create an ideal environment for Suamataia to develop."
30. Buffalo Bills: S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
As great as Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have been working together over the last six seasons, the Buffalo Bills must prepare for life without their standout safeties.
Both will be 33 going into the 2024 season, and Hyde is a free agent after this year (as is backup Taylor Rapp). Furthermore, the organization can release Poyer after this season and save $5.5 million toward the 2024 salary cap.
The 2024 safety class is stronger than it has been in recent years. Even so, a clear-cut top prospect doesn't yet exist.
Miami's Kamren Kinchens has a chance to stake his claim.
"Kinchens burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2021 and enters his third season as the unquestioned leader of Miami's defense," Giddings said. "Kinchens' high-level instincts, ball skills and range make him a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, with six interceptions in 2022. His impact on and off the field make Kinchens the type of selection that any organization can feel good about."
The Bills consistently field one of the NFL's best rosters. When an obvious need arises, with a top talent available, Buffalo can take advantage.
31. Philadelphia Eagles: S Javon Bullard, Georgia
When in doubt, slot a prospect from Georgia to the Philadelphia Eagles. This particular pairing of the Eagles and Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard runs deeper than Philadelphia's recent drafting trends, though.
Bullard is a safety/cornerback hybrid capable of playing a similar role to the one C.J. Gardner-Johnson vacated when he signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency.
"As an undersized 3-star recruit on a Georgia defense loaded with blue-chip recruits, Bullard has defied the odds to become a cornerstone piece of the Bulldogs defense," Giddings said. "What he lacks in size, Bullard makes up for with a fearless nature as a player who punches above his weight class. Bullard will bring a physical and tenacious presence that can provide versatility to his new team."
At safety, Terrell Edmunds will play this season under a one-year contract. Reed Blankenship, who entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent, can be displaced by a better option.
Bullard's addition creates further flexibility within the Eagles secondary. It just so happens he played at Georgia, like Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: DL Kris Jenkins Jr., Michigan
Certain names creep up on a person. Kris Jenkins seemingly left the game recently, though it's actually been 13 years since the two-time first-team All-Pro played on an NFL field.
Now, Kris Jenkins Jr. is coming up through the ranks with similar frightening power and athleticism to his father
"Last year, it was Mazi Smith. This year, it's Jenkins as a Michigan defensive lineman who is one of Bruce Feldman's top athletes in college football heading into the latest campaign," Holder said. "Similarly to Smith, Jenkins still has some growing to do on the field. But his strength pops off the tape as both a pass-rusher and run defender.
"Given the current uncertainty surrounding All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones, the Kansas City Chiefs almost have no choice but to target a high-ceiling defensive tackle."
According to Feldman, the 6'3", 305-pound Michigan prospect can clear 32 reps of 225 pounds on bench, run a 7.16-second three-cone and 4.33-second short shuttle and post a 9'8" broad jump and 34-inch vertical.
The Chiefs won't find another athlete with more power or athleticism to anchor the middle of their defensive line.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.