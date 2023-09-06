2024 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Initial Picks Heading Into Season

0 of 32

Wally Skalij/Los Angles Times

Excitement for the 2024 NFL draft has already kicked into overdrive with the onset of the '23 college football season.

Next year's projected class appears to be loaded, with a pair of franchise quarterbacks leading the way. USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye provide the collegiate ranks with a Barbenheimer-level double feature. Both are must-see.

Compared to the previous two classes, a pair of potential franchise quarterbacks of the highest order creates a different level of intrigue. In 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars were a wild card sitting in the No. 1 overall slot before they surprisingly chose Travon Walker. This year, multiple quarterbacks were considered for the top spot, with none of them considered locks.



Beyond Williams and Maye, there are elite talents at other positions. As the NFL readies itself for the start of its regular season, the league's future looks bright. The Bleacher Report Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder sat down to provide an initial projection for next April's event. For the latest draft odds, go to DraftKings.

Editor's Note: Draft order determined by reverse Super Bowl odds, courtesy of DraftKings.