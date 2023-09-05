2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 1?

28 of 32

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Back in 2021, the San Francisco 49ers traded three first-round picks to Miami for the rights to draft quarterback Trey Lance.

Fast-forward to 2023, and the Niners all but gave Lance away to the Dallas Cowboys and handed the keys to the offense over to the last pick of the 2022 draft.

There was no bigger surprise at the quarterback position in the NFL last year than Brock Purdy, who led the team to the NFC Championship Game before injuring his elbow.

Former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith told CBS Sports that he believes Purdy has what it takes to replicate last season's surprise success:

"Brock, man, I couldn't tell you how impressed I've been with his demeanor. I was out at some practices this summer. He looks phenomenal. He's just built (for this). It's not a fluke. You know, at the combine, we love the measurables. We love to measure height, weight, 40 times. But in the end, if you can't process information and you're not accurate, you're not gonna make it in the NFL. Brock has both those things."

The 49ers have a Super Bowl-caliber roster: Offensive firepower, offensive line and one of the NFL's top defenses. It's all there. But without solid quarterback play, they aren't dethroning the Eagles in the NFC.

"With the Trey Lance drama now in the rearview mirror, the 49ers can open up the throttle with Brock Purdy driving this team," Sobleski said. "Purdy's surgically repaired right elbow will be carrying a significant amount of weight, though.

"Last year's Mr. Irrelevant proved to be one of the NFL's best stories. Now as San Francisco's established starter, he'll need to prove himself all over again. The rest of the league now knows what he can do. Will he continue to orchestrate the Niners' scheme as well as he previously did?"

That isn't the only question looming in San Francisco. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa remains away from the team while seeking a new contract, and per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it will take a "significant breakthrough" to get a deal done before Sunday's season opener in Pittsburgh.



Playing games without their best defender wouldn't be ideal start to the season for a 49ers team with Super Bowl aspirations.

