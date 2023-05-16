Davante Adams Says He Doesn't 'See Eye-to-Eye' with Raiders on Vision for Offense

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

One year after being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and signing a five-year, $140 million contract extension, Davante Adams has some questions about where things stand for the offense.

Speaking to Mirin Fader of The Ringer, Adams explained why he has some reservations about the offensive vision of the Raiders' coaching staff and front office going into 2023.

"[The front office] think this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent," he said. "We don't see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now."

Adams added it ultimately "all depends on the style of ball that we play" with Jimmy Garoppolo starting at quarterback: "If we play a certain brand of ball, I can get [Garoppolo] to conform to whatever. But if we use him a certain type of way, then it's going to make it tough for us to maximize who we should be this year."

Adams told reporters after the March 2022 trade that the Green Bay Packers offered him more money than the Raiders, but he wanted to play out west and was concerned about Aaron Rodgers' long-term outlook.

The deal to the Raiders reunited Adams with Derek Carr. They played two seasons together at Fresno State in 2012 and 2013.

Even though little went right around the Carr-Adams pairing in Las Vegas last season, their chemistry carried over from college without issue. Adams finished the year with 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns on 100 receptions.

The Raiders moved on from Carr in the offseason and signed Garoppolo to a three-year deal.

In fact, a number of Las Vegas' free-agent acquisitions this offseason are players who were previously with head coach Josh McDaniels when he worked with the New England Patriots.

It's understandable that a head coach would want to bring in players who are familiar with his system, but there's no indication any of their acquisitions will make them significantly better from the team that went 6-11 last season.

At his best, Garoppolo is probably at the same level as Carr. Having a true No. 1 wide receiver like Adams will certainly help, but the rest of the infrastructure around him is far different than what he had with the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite feeling some reservations right now, Adams told Fader he's still committed to helping the Raiders be successful: "My goal is to win a Super Bowl with this team. And that's why I didn't come here to just be cute with Derek. It is to really try and have a shot and change this organization."

Adams is one of the few wide receivers in the NFL who's capable of carrying an offense on his own. The Raiders' ceiling will be determined by how well Garoppolo adjusts to his new surroundings and if the defense can improve after allowing the seventh-most points per game last season (24.6).