X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Bengals Rumors: Tee Higgins Contract Extension Might Not Be Completed 'Anytime Soon'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 7, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 13: Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during an offseason workout on June 13, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Bengals and wide receiver Tee Higgins are reportedly not expected to have a long-term contract in place "anytime soon.

    Dan Graziano of ESPN reported the two sides are seemingly in a holding pattern as Higgins waits for new contracts for Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb to set the market. Higgins is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.