NFL Rumors: Tee Higgins, Bengals Don't Agree to Contract Ahead of Week 1 Deadline

Nick Grace/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will enter Week 1 without a contract extension.

Higgins and the Bengals were unable to come to an agreement ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Cleveland Browns and the veteran "will look to lock up a long-term contract next offseason," per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Friday that Higgins and the Bengals "are not close and never got close on a contract extension." She added that the two sides agreeing to a deal would be "shocking," adding that the wideout "is not believed to be in the Bengals' future plans."

Higgins has been a staple in the Cincinnati offense since being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Clemson.

The 24-year-old posted back-to-back 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons in 2021 and 2022 after a 2020 rookie campaign that saw him catch 67 passes for 908 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

In 16 games last season, Higgins caught 74 passes for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase was the only Bengal to have more yards with 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games.

While Higgins has been highly effective in Cincinnati, it's no surprise the Bengals may not be interested in keeping him around long term.

The franchise just signed star quarterback Joe Burrow to an NFL-record five-year, $275 million extension and will also have to sign Chase, who has emerged as the team's No. 1 receiver, to a major extension in the near future.

Higgins should still remain a significant piece of the Cincinnati offense this year as the Bengals look to get back to the Super Bowl after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game last season.

If Higgins posts another 1,000-plus yard receiving season, he'll be among the top wide receivers available on the free agent market next offseason.