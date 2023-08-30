Report: Kareem Hunt Offered Contract by 4 Teams; RB Is Waiting for 'Right' Deal

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran free-agent running back Kareem Hunt is reportedly generating significant interest ahead of the start of the 2023 NFL season.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hunt has received contract offers from four different teams in recent weeks, and he continues to "wait for the right offer."

The 28-year-old Hunt spent the past four seasons with the Cleveland Browns following a two-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs to start his career.

In 2020, which was Hunt's first full season with the Browns, he totaled 1,145 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns. He was on pace for a similar season in 2021, but an injury limited him to just eight games.

While Hunt appeared in all 17 games last season, he took a backseat to starter Nick Chubb more than ever before. Hunt finished with 468 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and caught 35 passes for 210 yards and one score.

Perhaps most concerning was his lack of rushing efficiency, as he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, marking the first time in his NFL career he averaged less than 4.2 yards per tote.

Hunt burst onto the scene as a rookie third-round pick by the Chiefs in 2017, rushing for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns, and catching 53 passes for 455 yards and three scores en route to his only Pro Bowl appearance.

He was on pace for another huge year in 2018 with 1,202 total yards and 14 touchdowns through 11 games, but Hunt was released when video surfaced showing him kicking a woman.

The Browns signed Hunt during the ensuing offseason and he served an eight-game suspension. While Hunt was a solid player for the Browns, he never came close to matching the production from his Kansas City days.

Tuesday was the deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down from 90 players to 53, and now that they have done so, they perhaps have a better idea of their depth and what positions they need to fortify.

Also, with notable running backs such as Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott recently signing with teams, Hunt is the most accomplished running back available on the free-agent market, along with former Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Leonard Fournette.

The NFL regular season starts next week on Thursday, Sept. 7 when the Chiefs host the Detroit Lions, followed by most of the league playing their openers on Sunday, Sept. 10.