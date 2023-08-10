NFL Rumors: Chiefs 'Unwilling to Make' Chris Jones NFL's Highest-Paid DT on Contract

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Despite being named to the All-Pro team four times in the past five seasons, including his first first-team selection in 2022, Chris Jones has been unable to secure the long-term contract extension he's seeking from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per The Athletic's Nate Taylor, the Chiefs are "unwilling to make" Jones the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL.

Taylor noted Jones is seeking a deal that will at least make him the second-highest-paid player at the position.

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is currently the highest-paid defensive tackle by guaranteed money ($95 million) and average annual salary ($31.67 million).

Quinnen Williams' new four-year extension with the New York Jets gave him the largest contract by total value for a defensive tackle ($96 million).

When Jones signed his previous four-year, $80 million extension with the Chiefs in July 2020, it made him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts (four years, $84 million).

Three years later, the market for defensive tackles has exploded. Jones' deal now ranks eighth among all players at the position. Five of the top seven contracts for defensive tackles were signed this offseason (Williams, Jeffery Simmons, Daron Payne, Dexter Lawrence, Javon Hargrave).

Even though the Chiefs went through a similar situation last offseason when Tyreek Hill wanted to reset the market for wide receivers leading to him being traded to the Miami Dolphins, general manager Brett Veach told Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star this week there are no plans to move Jones:

"I think for all parties, I think the best resolution would be for him to end his career as a Chief —and get that financial security—and for us to do what we had set out to do, and that's to work through last offseason with this offseason in mind and get some young guys, which we did that, and then focus on this year and getting Chris done. Hopefully, we get this resolved, but we have no intentions of making a trade."

Kansas City does have a lot of big contract decisions looming. Veach has said the team will "monitor" other quarterback contracts when it comes to potentially adjusting Patrick Mahomes' deal.

Creed Humphrey, Nick Bolton and Trey Smith will be eligible for extensions after next season. L'Jarius Sneed is set to become a free agent next offseason.

Jones has been holding out from training camp as he seeks a new deal. All players are subject to mandatory daily fines of $50,000 under the collective bargaining agreement for a holdout.

If the holdout lasts throughout training camp and the preseason, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted Jones will be docked $2.1 million. If it continues into the season, he will be fined weekly game checks.

A second-round pick in the 2016 draft, Jones has been one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the NFL over the past five seasons. He has recorded 123 quarterback hits, 56.5 sacks and 55 tackles for loss in 75 games during that span.

Kansas City will open preseason play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The defending Super Bowl champs will host the Detroit Lions in the regular-season opener on Sept. 7.