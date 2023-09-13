2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 2September 13, 2023
2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 2
Week 1 of the 2023 season is complete. While the initial slate is sure to generate its fair share of overreactions, we're starting to get a glimpse of which teams can compete for a championship this season.
History has taught us, though, that an accurate picture isn't likely to materialize until closer to midseason. The Cincinnati Bengals, for example, got embarrassed in Week 1. They also lost their first two games of 2022 and went on to win 13 and reach the AFC title game.
Therefore, we'll try not to put too much stock into what we saw in Week 1 when evaluating our Week 2 trade block big board. For now, factors such as general expectations, cap situations, contract statuses, roster makeup, player production and any relevant recent buzz will be considered.
Here's our trade block big board for Week 2, along with some logical landing spots based on team needs, positional value, cap space and any relevant injury statuses.
The Selection Process
- Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
- Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns
- Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
- Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
As we did last week, we have started with 15 players who have already been the subject of trade chatter or who would be logical trade chips between now and the October 31 deadline.
Player value is still the top factor here, since the list of potential buyers and sellers won't emerge for several more weeks. We do have a couple of notable changes from Week 1, though, starting with the removal of San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is also off the list after agreeing to a new contract on Monday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer (h/t Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk), five teams contacted the 49ers about a Bosa trade. However, San Francisco signed him to a five-year extension last Wednesday, making the reigning Defensive Player of the Year unavailable for the foreseeable future.
This week's honorable mentions, in no particular order, are:
10. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
When the Philadelphia Eagles traded for D'Andre Swift over draft weekend, it wasn't a stretch to believe he would become a significant part of their backfield rotation. A 2020 second-round pick of the Detroit Lions, he has flashed solid dual-threat potential in his pro career.
However, the 24-year-old was barely part of the game plan in Week 1. He registered a single carry and played just 19 offensive snaps against the New England Patriots.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was Kenneth Gainwell—Philly's top back during the 2022 postseason—who led the Eagles' backfield rotation on Sunday.
While Philadelphia might not totally view Swift as expendable, teams would be wise to call about his availability. The Eagles gave up a 2025 fourth-round pick and swapped 2023 seventh-rounders with Detroit to obtain the Georgia product. If they're not going to use him, they could be interested in recouping draft capital.
The Indianapolis Colts would be a logical suitor, as their future with Jonathan Taylor remains cloudy at best. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson played well in his Week 1 debut, but Indy's lead back for the day, Deon Jackson, averaged just 1.1 yards per carry.
The Baltimore Ravens should also be interested after losing J.K. Dobbins for the season to a torn Achilles.
Potential Landing Spots: Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts
9. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals were humbled in Week 1. However, their Super Bowl window is wide open, and they aren't about to pull the plug on the 2023 season.
That doesn't mean teams shouldn't come calling about wide receiver Tee Higgins, though.
The 2020 second-round pick has established himself as the No. 2 receiver in Cincinnati behind Ja'Marr Chase. While he was held without a catch on Sunday, he's had 1,000-yard campaigns in each of the last two seasons.
On a different roster, the 24-year-old might be a No. 1 target. And there's a real chance he'll be on a different roster in 2024. Like fellow Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd, he is set to be a free agent in the spring.
After making Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history—and with Chase extension-eligible in 2024—Cincinnati may not be able to afford to keep Higgins. According to Dianna Russini and Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, the two parties won't talk extension during the season.
The Colts could use a pass-catcher like Higgins to partner with Michael Pittman Jr. and to aid Richardson. Similarly, the Carolina Panthers could use a No. 1 target for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
The Panthers, who added Andy Dalton, Hayden Hurst and Vonn Bell in the offseason, haven't shied away from former Bengals. They also rank fifth in remaining 2023 cap space with $11.6 million and could afford to give Higgins the extension that Cincinnati may not.
Potential Landing Spots: Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts
8. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill flopped in his 2023 debut. He threw three interceptions against the New Orleans Saints, posted a passer rating of just 28.8 and played a big role in his team's 0-1 start.
"I'm not happy about it, but I'll go back to work and be ready for next week," he said, per Guerry Smith of the Associated Press.
The 35-year-old could still be an attractive option for QB-needy teams. He's a starting-caliber player and a former Pro Bowler. He's also set to become a free agent in 2024. If the Titans' season continues to go south, they're going to want to get a look at rookie Will Levis and/or 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis.
A potential market for Tannehill probably wouldn't materialize without significant injuries at the quarterback position, and we've already had one. The New York Jets lost prized trade acquisition Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles on Monday night.
An MRI on Tuesday confirmed that the 39-year-old is out for the season.
The Jets managed to beat the Buffalo Bills with Zach Wilson under center, but given the backup quarterback's underwhelming play as a pro to date—and their playoff expectations—New York could be interested in adding a seasoned veteran to the mix.
Desmond Ridder was mostly good in his 2023 debut for the 1-0 Atlanta Falcons, but they could be a team to watch if he starts to stumble.
The Falcons are poised to be a factor in the NFC South, and head coach Arthur Smith spent time with Tannehill as Tennessee's offensive coordinator.
Potential Landing Spots: Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets
7. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
During the 2022 draft, the Arizona Cardinals traded a first-round pick to acquire wideout Marquise Brown from the Baltimore Ravens.
The move gave Arizona another pass-catcher to pair with DeAndre Hopkins and reunited Brown with his college quarterback, Kyler Murray.
Hopkins was released in the offseason, and Murray continues to recover from last season's torn ACL. Arizona may not be publicly tanking for a 2024 QB prospect like Caleb Williams, but it certainly isn't going all-in on winning in 2023.
The Cardinals also traded veterans Josh Jones and Isaiah Simmons just before the start of the regular season.
Brown is scheduled to be a free agent in 2024, and if Arizona is looking to replace Murray, trading the 26-year-old receiver now could make a lot of sense.
The 49ers might be willing to take a flier on the speedy former first-round pick. They have a strong receiving corps headlined by Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, but they're also eying a Super Bowl and lead the league in cap space following Bosa's new deal and Arik Armstead's restructure.
Adding a deep threat like Brown to the San Francisco offense would open up more options for Kyle Shanahan. The question is whether Arizona would be willing to help a division rival.
The Detroit Lions might also want to consider Brown. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a star No. 1 receiver, but the team lacks speed in the passing game.
After beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, Detroit has arrived as a title contender, and it should be willing to go all-in on 2023.
Potential Landing Spots: Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers
6. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor remains a potential trade target, even if Indianapolis' August 29 trade deadline for moving him has come and gone.
The 24-year-old wants a new contract, remains on the physically unable to perform list and doesn't appear likely to land a payday in Indianapolis. Running back-needy teams that believe he can return to his 2021 Pro Bowl form should still be placing calls to the Colts.
Two years ago, Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 2,171 scrimmage yards. An ankle injury limited him in 2022 and led to him starting the year on the PUP list.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, however, sources indicate that the Wisconsin product is healthy and would pass a physical immediately "if one was required."
The Miami Dolphins did talk trade with Indianapolis in the offseason, and they could soon reemerge as a suitor.
"Don't be surprised if Miami is still an option, sources say," Rapoport wrote on Sunday.
The Ravens would also make sense, given J.K. Dobbins' injury.
While the Bengals are widely considered the favorites in the AFC North, Baltimore is off to a 1-0 start, has a healthy Lamar Jackson at quarterback and should be a significant factor in the AFC race.
A backfield featuring Taylor and Jackson should be a frightening thought for opposing defensive coordinators.
Potential Landing Spots: Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins
5. Danielle Hunter, LB, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings did a lot of retooling in the offseason, moving on from pricey veterans like Dalvin Cook, Dalvin Tomlinson, Za'Darius Smith, Adam Thielen and Eric Kendricks.
With players such as Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter set to be free agents in 2024, they could continue the trend before the trade deadline if a playoff push appears unlikely.
After dropping their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Vikings are already off to a bad start.
Cousins could emerge as a trade chip if things really go poorly for Minnesota, but Hunter is a player it could consider moving now. Dealing him would save $11.5 million off the 2023 salary cap—money that the team could put toward extending star receiver Justin Jefferson.
The Browns would be a logical landing spot for Hunter, as they've seemingly been enamored with former Vikings over the past few months. They signed Tomlinson in free agency and traded for Smith following the 2023 draft.
Against the Bengals on Sunday, Cleveland's rebuilt front seven looked terrific. The Browns could further strengthen it by targeting Hunter. They also have the second-most cap space behind San Francisco and could afford to absorb the 28-year-old's contract.
The Las Vegas Raiders might also want to give Hunter a look. While they are in a transition year, they are 1-0 and sitting atop the AFC West standings all alone.
Hunter, who had 10.5 sacks in 2022, could significantly boost a Raiders pass rush that recorded only 27 sacks a year ago.
Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders
4. Derek Barnett, Edge, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't play their cleanest game in Week 1, but they escaped New England with a win over the Patriots.
Philadelphia pressured Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throughout the contest, and they largely did it without 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett.
The 27-year-old played a mere 16 defensive snaps against New England.
While Barnett provides valuable depth at an important position, the Eagles don't need him to field an effective pass rush. He will be a free agent in the spring and is hoping to find a bigger role elsewhere.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t ESPN's Tim McManus), Barnett, through agent Drew Rosenhaus, is gauging the market for a new landing spot.
The Cardinals could provide Barnett with the perfect new home if they like his long-term potential. Arizona's pass rush looked good against the Washington Commanders on Sunday (six sacks), but it could give the Tennessee product a prominent role in the rotation.
Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon also has experience with Barnett, having last served as Philadelphia's defensive coordinator.
The Colts would also make sense, as former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen now serves as their head coach. Indy only got to Trevor Lawrence twice in Week 1, and their 2022 leading sack producer, Yannick Ngakoue, is now with the Chicago Bears.
Potential Landing Spots: Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts
3. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Like Tannehill, Derrick Henry is set to be a free agent in 2024. While Tannehill's market may be limited, virtually any running back-needy team should have an interest in Henry.
While the 29-year-old may be getting up there in age for his position, he's still a legitimate difference-maker. He topped 1,500 rushing yards in 2022 and racked up 119 scrimmage yards in Week 1.
If the Titans continue losing, no one should be shocked to see Henry land on the trading block.
Because of his age and contract status, the three-time Pro Bowler isn't a sensible target for rebuilding teams. However, he'd be a premier option for those looking to contend now.
The Ravens would be one potential landing spot with Dobbins out for the year. The Dolphins could also emerge as a suitor if their bid for Taylor doesn't pan out.
While Henry has earned a reputation as a bruising, physical runner, he has home run-hitting speed. Much like Miami playmakers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, he is virtually unstoppable once he hits second gear.
Adding Henry would give the Dolphins another big-play threat. It would also force opposing defenses to respect the inside running game, creating even more space on the back end for Miami's potent passing attack.
Potential Landing Spots: Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins
2. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved in Week 1 that they can't be counted out in the NFC South race. Quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn't perfect, but he did enough to help the team pull off the upset on the road in Minnesota.
For now, Tampa is likely to continue to try to win in 2023. If that changes, though, star wide receiver Mike Evans could quickly become a trade chip.
The 30-year-old is scheduled to be a free agent in 2024, and the Bucs don't stand to get a high compensatory pick if he departs in the spring. Under the collective bargaining agreement, Tampa can receive no higher than a fifth-round compensatory pick for him, since he'll be a 10-year veteran at the end of the season.
The talented wide receiver wanted an extension from the Buccaneers before Sunday's season opener. He did not receive one.
Who might be in the market for Evans if he becomes available? It's probably easier to list the teams that wouldn't. He's an elite pass-catcher who has topped the 1,000-yard mark in every one of his pro campaigns.
The New York Giants could use a receiver of Evans' caliber, at least if they hope to remain playoff relevant. They reloaded their receiving corps in the offseason but still struggled to generate big plays during the shutout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Pittsburgh Steelers should also eye Evans if he's available. Pittsburgh's offense got very little going against San Francisco in Week 1, and the Steelers lost Diontae Johnson to a hamstring injury.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Johnson will miss at least "a few weeks."
Potential Landing Spots: New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Chase Young, Edge, Washington Commanders
Premier pass-rushers aren't easy to find, and the Washington Commanders might have one in Chase Young. The 2020 first-round pick was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after a campaign with 7.5 sacks and 24 quarterback pressures.
Unfortunately, injuries have derailed the 24-year-old's career since then, which leaves his ceiling as an unknown.
Young suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and played sparingly at the end of last season. He was also inactive for Washington's opener with a reported neck injury. The good news, though, is that his knee is believed to be fully healed.
"The health of Young's knee is not considered an issue at this point," The Athletic's Ben Standig wrote in April.
Will Young be part of Washington's future? That's the question. The Commanders declined his fifth-year option and may look to move on in the offseason. If Washington isn't sold on his long-term prospects, getting something in return before the trade deadline would make plenty of sense.
Now is the perfect time for a team to buy low on Young. The Cardinals could take a flier on him as they continue building for the future. The Bengals would also be wise to give the Ohio State product a look.
Cincinnati may be 0-1, but it is still among the AFC's top title contenders. Adding Young could help boost a pass rush that produced a mere 30 sacks in 2022.
Potential Landing Spots: Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.