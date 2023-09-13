2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 2

0 of 11

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Week 1 of the 2023 season is complete. While the initial slate is sure to generate its fair share of overreactions, we're starting to get a glimpse of which teams can compete for a championship this season.



History has taught us, though, that an accurate picture isn't likely to materialize until closer to midseason. The Cincinnati Bengals, for example, got embarrassed in Week 1. They also lost their first two games of 2022 and went on to win 13 and reach the AFC title game.



Therefore, we'll try not to put too much stock into what we saw in Week 1 when evaluating our Week 2 trade block big board. For now, factors such as general expectations, cap situations, contract statuses, roster makeup, player production and any relevant recent buzz will be considered.

Here's our trade block big board for Week 2, along with some logical landing spots based on team needs, positional value, cap space and any relevant injury statuses.

