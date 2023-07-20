2024 NFL Draft Prospect Preview: Highlighting Top Defenders at Each Position

0 of 6

Eric Espada/Getty Images

With the league making or changing rules to help the offense and increase scoring, it's more important than ever for teams to find quality defensive players to get stops. Hence why over half of the first-round picks in the last two NFL drafts have been defensive players, including the first five selections of 2022.

So, with training camps starting this week and the college football season just around the corner, which defenders in the 2024 draft class should you keep an eye on this fall?

Here, we'll dive into the top three edge defenders, interior defensive linemen, linebackers, safeties and cornerbacks heading into the campaign.

The players discussed were selected using Pro Football Focus' summer draft board. The prospects are ranked using Bleacher Report's scouting scale to give you a well-rounded view of where each player stands and how they stack up against one another.