2024 NFL Draft: Week 3 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst Teams

2024 NFL Draft: Week 3 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst TeamsSeptember 22, 2023
Trending prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft can come from anywhere.
Among this week's trending up and down lists, a former 5-star recruit is establishing himself as an elite QB prospect, a tight end is now on scouts' radars after a standout performance against the Colorado Buffaloes, a prolific SEC passer is no longer posting big numbers and an injury could significantly change the offensive tackle class.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder added perspective to each of those situations and more.
Also, this week's look-ahead for those NFL teams out to a slow start changed to a degree. Though the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears still dominate the initial four selections. Three quarterbacks are holding strong among the initial 10 selections, with Chicago needing to make a major decision at the game's most important position.
Again, the top-10 slotting is based on reverse order from B/R's weekly power rankings.
Every week provides an opportunity to impress or disappoint. This column serves as a heat check regarding where everything stands for next year's draft class.
Trending Up
1. WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is the class' unanimous WR1. From there, the conversation gets interesting. Florida State's Keon Coleman has flourished after transferring to the Seminoles program, though he didn't do much against the Boston College Eagles. Still, he's generally viewed as WR2. The race to be next will be fascinating as the weeks progress.
LSU's Malik Nabers helped his cause immensely when he obliterated the Mississippi State Bulldogs secondary, with 13 receptions for 239 yards and two scores.
"Secondaries can't give Nabers free releases," Klassen said. "He's too fast, too explosive and too good of a ball-tracker down the field. Mississippi State didn't get the memo.
"Nabers feasted on Mississippi State's secondary, showing off all the downfield potential that had him in the top-five WR conversation heading into the season. It's the kind of performance we need to see more of if he wants to rise to the top of a stacked WR class."
2. QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
Quinn Ewers' performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide opened eyes.
The Texas quarterback has always been viewed as a exceptional natural talent. But he failed to put it together for some time. The 349-yard passing performance with downfield precision finally made everyone think that Ewers will realize his potential.
A week later, Ewers didn't perform as well. Texas needed a strong fourth-quarter performance to pull away from the Wyoming Cowboys. Still, one major stat needs to be noted: Ewers has yet to turn over the ball this season.
"Consistency is all Ewers needs for a complete skill set," Klassen said. "He didn't exactly show it against Wyoming. Two weeks ago against Alabama, Ewers looked as in-control as he ever has.
"The underclassman has real firepower in his arm and he's tough enough to hang in NFL pockets. Hopefully we see more of the Alabama version as the season progresses."
3. OT Graham Barton, Duke
The discussion regarding Duke's Graham Barton will be similar to the one about Peter Skoronski this year.
Barton serves as the Blue Devils' left tackle. But he has experience at center and may be better suited as a standout guard.
"Physically, Barton is in the mold of a classic tackle-to-guard convert upon entering the NFL with the polish and enough play strength to successfully make the transition," Thorn said. "He is a quality run-blocker with good balance, body control and understanding of leverage that he uses to steer, sustain and stick on blocks at a high level.
"While Barton plays with solid technique as a pass-protector, his middling length and lack of high-end athletic traits result in a short corner and difficulties protecting the edge against legit speed, suggesting a move inside would be best for his pro career."
4. RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame
Without looking, the majority of college football fans wouldn't realize that Notre Dame's Audric Estime leads the nation with 521 rushing yards. The next closest ball-carrier has yet to eclipse the 440-yard mark.
A season ago, the 20-year-old underclassman led the Fighting Irish with 920 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He's well on his way to easily surpass both numbers.
"Estime is thick 227-pound ball-carrier," Klassen said, "but the real appeal is that moves like a much smaller player.
"Estime displays nimble feet and adequate change-of-direction for a runner of his size. He's not the most explosive back in the 1- to 10-yard area, but once he gets rolling in space, he has enough build-up speed to be a problem. He's also a nifty pass-catcher and blocker."
5. TE Dallin Holker, Colorado State
After Colorado State's performance against America's team, the Colorado Buffaloes, this list had its choice between tight Dallin Holker or wide receiver Tory Horton.
Of the two, the spotlight served as a bigger opportunity for Holker since he wasn't even on the radar as a draftable prospect prior to his 109-yard, two-touchdown effort. Now, he certainly is.
"Holker experienced his coming out party against Deion Sanders' Colorado squad," Klassen said. "While a bit light at 6'5" and 235 pounds, the junior prospect is tough. His hand-eye coordination through contact was on full display against Colorado, showing the ability to make over-the-shoulder catches downfield as well as shoestring snags on shallow crossers.
"Holker also has some juice once the ball is in his hands. Performances like that one go a long way in a wide-open positional class."
Trending Down
1. QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State
Mississippi State's Will Rogers is the SEC's sixth all-time leading passer. By the end of this season, he's likely to pass Peyton Manning, Chris Leak, David Greene and Drew Lock. But a change in direction under new head coach Zach Arnett stymied the quarterback's production.
Rogers is currently averaging 164 passing yards per game. A year ago, the number was 285.6. While a large chunk of Rodgers' production was a result of Mike Leach's scheme, other concerns have materialized this season.
"The game looked a little too fast for Rogers against LSU," Klassen said. "So many of his drop-backs and decisions felt rushed. He also kept falling away from his throws throughout the game, perhaps trying to preserve himself from LSU's nasty pass-rush.
"Rogers needs to show better poise through the rest of the SEC schedule."
If the quarterback does so, he'll have a chance to become the conference's second all-time leading passer, though his status as a quarterback prospect won't be greatly helped.
2. Edge J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
The reputation of Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau is often based on two factors. First, he left the high school ranks as a 5-star recruit and elite talent. Second, he dominated against Penn State during the 2022 campaign.
Otherwise, his career and overall performance has been mundane. Through three games, Tuimoloau has a half-tackle for loss, zero sacks and only one quarterback hit. It's not enough from a previously projected first-round talent.
"He's a good player and he received a second-round grade on B/R's scale over the summer," Holder said, "but others who placed him in the EDGE2 discussion seemed extreme.
"Tuimoloau has impressive size (6'4", 270 lbs), strength and power to be a good run defender and win as a bull-rusher. But he's not a first-round athlete and looks a little stiff. When the Buckeye can over-power offensive linemen like Western Kentucky's, then he can be very effective. However, that's harder to do when the competition level rises and he needs to add a finesse move or two to his repertoire."
3. TE Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford
The Stanford Cardinal's overall decline in NFL-caliber talent in recent years has been staggering. Tight end Benjamin Yurosek is the one clear example of a remaining draft-eligible prospect, though his play has quickly declined throughout three weeks.
The 6'4", 232-pound target started the season on fire with nine catches for 138 yards and a score against the Hawaii Warriors. But he didn't manage a single reception Saturday in a loss to the FCS-level Sacramento State Hornets.
In fact, Stanford's final desperate play to avoid the upset was a pass that glanced off of Yurosek's hands.
"More than anything, it was a reminder that Yurosek isn't all that explosive or dynamic as a pass-catcher," Klassen said. "He goes all-out as a blocker and he has great hand-eye coordination to find the ball in traffic, but he's not a field stretcher or a YAC earner."
4. OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
An injury shouldn't automatically decrease a prospect's draft stock. In the case of Georgia's Amarius Mims, his overall lack of experience is a significant concern.
The fact Mims suffered an injury Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks that requires surgery means he won't have as many starts or reps as scouts hoped if the talented blocker declares early.
"Mims got rolled up on against South Carolina in Week 3 of his first season as a full-time starter, leading to tightrope surgery that will keep him out for around a month and steal much-needed developmental time," Thorn said. "Just five starts into his college career, Mims has shown a tantalizing blend of size (6'7", 340 lbs.), length and natural movement skills mixed with a glaring rawness to his game that leads to him being out of position and falling off of too many blocks."
5. TE/WR Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
Unfortunately, a season-ending injury needs to be noted. Syracuse's Oronde Gadsden II announced his junior campaign is over after suffering a Lisfranc injury in a Week 2 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.
Questions about whether Gadsden best fits as a power slot or detached tight end already exist. Now, his medical evaluations will play a significant factor in his evaluation.
"Gadsden is unique," Klassen said. "The 6'5" and 223-pounder transitioned to tight end in 2022. He still plays a hybrid slot role for the Orange, but he's a force from that spot. Gadsden's explosive play potential for a player his size is tough to find if he's healthy."
10. New York Jets: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Quarterback will likely be at the forefront of the New York Jets' minds if they're picking among the Top 10. However, no one should completely rule out an Aaron Rodgers comeback after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. In fact, Rodgers is already eyeing a return this season if the Jets make the playoffs.
Obviously, the team wouldn't be selecting 10th overall if it made the postseason. So, Rodgers may want to make one last run as part of the Jets. If Rodgers does indeed return for the 2024 campaign, New York must continue to make him happy by adding more talent around the quarterback position.
Tight end isn't a priority with both Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah under contract through next season. However, the Jets can save between $4.8 and $10.1 million if they decide to cut one or both.
Georgia's Brock Bowers falling to this point is far too tempting, because he's a dynamic weapon in the passing game. Bowers plus Garrett Wilson will stress opposing defenses to their breaking points.
9. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Kalen King, Penn State
The ultimate respect for a cornerback is opponents avoiding him.
"People aren't throwing to Kalen (King) and that's a whole other conversation that we can have about that," Penn State head coach James Franklin told reporters this week.
Accord to the Daily Collegian's Seth Engle, opponents have targeted King 13 times so far.
The Pittsburgh Steelers need someone who can shut down part of the field.
The Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson looked terrible Sunday against the Steelers, yet the division rival still converted 12 first downs through the air. For comparison, the San Francisco 49ers dominated Pittsburgh the week prior and managed 13.
Right now, the Steelers are relying far too heavily on veterans Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson. Second-round corner Joey Porter Jr. has barely played. Though the front office's familiarity with Porter during the scouting process will surely extend to his former Penn State teammate.
A reunion between Porter and King can give the Steelers exactly what they currently lack: a pair of young, talented and physical corners, who can complement an already dynamic defensive front.
8. New England Patriots: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
The legend of Shedeur Sanders continues to grow. He's now considered a legitimate first-round prospect by most. But his performance against the Colorado State Rams elevated his status even further.
Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes on a 98-yard, two-minute touchdown drive to send Saturday's contest into overtime. During the game-tying drive, Sanders completed five of six passes for 106 yards because of penalties.
Prior to that moment, he only had one thought in mind.
"All I was thinking is [Tom] Brady mode," Sanders said during a postgame interview on ESPN. "That's it, simple. Brady mode, that's it. They left too much time out there."
The 21-year-old prospect went four-of-five passing during the two overtime periods. He has the "it factor" so many look for in a quarterback prospect.
The New England Patriots currently lack that trait from their current starter, Mac Jones. If the team can no longer have the greatest player in franchise history and find itself drafting in the top 10, it's time to move on from Jones and draft someone who can actually achieve Brady mode.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
This particular selection is dependent on two major factors.
First, the Las Vegas Raiders must decide whether Jimmy Garoppolo will remain their starting quarterback. The organization can move off his contract with a June 1 designation and save $13 million with his release. The number increases to $24.3 million in a potential trade.
Second, the organization must choose whether to re-sign right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. According to Pro Football Focus, Eluemunor has the most pass-block snaps through two games without surrendering a sack.
Since the offensive lineman isn't under contract beyond this season, his position becomes the priority.
What Eluemunor has done so far is impressive. Joe Alt's performance has been dominant. The Notre Dame left tackle hasn't even allowed a single pressure this season, per PFF.
Alt is a career left tackle and a transition to the strong side is a scary proposition for Raiders faithful after the Alex Leatherwood debacle. But Alt is a superior prospect, who excels because of his attention to detail and technique.
An excellent front will allow Garoppolo to be successful, because he excels when asked to stay within a system's confines.
6. Indianapolis Colts: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
The Indianapolis Colts are exciting with Anthony Richardson operating behind center. This year's fourth overall draft pick must do a better job protecting himself to prevent injury, though. Otherwise, his early-season flashes are quite promising.
Once Richardson gets back onto the field and shows more, the Colts' next goal is to build everything around the gifted athlete. As of now, Indianapolis' wide receiver corps is the league's thinnest. The group could receive a significant blow after this season if Michael Pittman Jr. departs in free agency.
Even if Pittman does re-sign, Alec Pierce has yet to show the growth necessary to count on him as the other outside wide receiver.
Florida State's Keon Coleman fits the profile of a wide receiver preferred by Colts general manager Chris Ballard. The Michigan State transfer is another big (6'4", 215 lbs) and physical target with the ball skills to dominate smaller defenders.
Coleman was quiet this past weekend with no receptions in a tight contest against the Boston College Eagles. However, he posted four touchdown reception in the Seminoles first two contests. He has the potential to be a true No. 1 target for Indianapolis and Richardson.
5. Denver Broncos: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
The Denver Broncos need to rip off the Band-Aid if Sean Payton and Co. can't turn things around this season.
Arguments will be immediately made that Russell Wilson has been stellar in the first half of games so far and his contract is prohibitive. Both are true. At the same time, an opportunity to draft an elite quarterback prospect doesn't come around often. If the Broncos can't pull it together and find themselves with a top-five pick, neither of the previous points matter.
From strictly a financial perspective, the Broncos can release Wilson with a post-June 1 designation and not incur any further salary-cap hit in 2024. Maybe another team is willing to bite next summer and take on his $17 million base salary. The Broncos could even enter next season with Wilson behind center once again.
Whatever the case, North Carolina's Drake Maye should be the pick if the team finds itself with a top-five pick and he's available.
So many have grown accustomed to Payton working with the likes of Wilson and Drew Brees. But Maye provides a sturdier option, who can regularly threaten the deep portions of the field to utilize Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims. Jr.
4. Chicago Bears (from Carolina): OT Olumuyima Fashanu, Penn State
The Chicago Bears are in a bad spot. They're 0-2 with the league's second-worst point differential. Quarterback Justin Fields remains a significant question mark. To make matters worse, the team placed left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve this week because of a neck injury.
When asked by local media members whether Jones can return this year, head coach Matt Eberflus responded, "We'll see where it is."
The injury merely exacerbates the problems already seen with the Bears this season. Even with Jones in the lineup, Fields is the league's second-most sacked quarterback through the first two weeks of play. While the previous fifth-round draft pick proved to be a good story since he earned the job from Day 1, Jones isn't a standout blindside protector. He's solid.
Whereas Penn State's Olumuyuma Fashanu is special, particularly as a pass protector. The 6'6", 317-pound prospect moves effortlessly in his pass set. He easily reaches his aiming points, with the lateral agility to effortlessly adjust to any situation.
Fashanu does need to be more physical in the run game. Even so, the Bears can continue to build the best possible cockpit around Fields. A tackle tandem of Fashanu and Darnell Wright could easily become the league's best.
3. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
For those who watched Alabama lose to Texas, a sour taste may have been left in their mouth after seeing Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry disappoint to a degree. But like any good cover corner, McKinstry immediately responded and shut down the USF wide receivers he faced the following week.
Now, some will argue the Bulls don't present the same level of competition. However, today's game is designed for defensive backs to be beat. How they shake it off and continue to perform is vital to any long-term success.
Very few question McKinstry's natural skill set. He's a 6'1", 195-pound defender with the fluidity to lock up top targets. He knew that he and the Crimson Tide defense didn't play well against the Longhorns. He said so publicly and didn't allow the group to lag. This past Saturday, the unit allowed 87 passing yards.
The Arizona Cardinals are very young at cornerback, with Marco Wilson and Kei'Trel Clark serving as their starting options. Wilson is now in his third season, while Clark is a sixth-round rookie. Safety Jalen Thompson is the team's primary slot defender.
McKinstry may not be as touted as Derek Stingley Jr. or Sauce Gardner when they came into the league, but he can slide nicely into Arizona's secondary as its CB1.
2. Chicago Bears: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
It might be impossible for the Chicago Bears to endure a worse week.
First, the team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Three days later, quarterback Justin Fields implicated the offensive coaching staff for the team's woeful start by telling reporters that he feels like he's "playing robotic." Fields went as far to state "coaching" when asked why he was overthinking so much.
On the same day, defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned and the team placed left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve (as stated earlier).
A strong argument can be made in favor of a fresh start, with quarterback Drake Maye or Shedeur Sanders being the right pick here. Maybe they are. But Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is the better overall prospect.
If the Bears are ever going to maximize Fields' enormous potential, Harrison's addition should serve as the fulcrum. Either an elite target finally causes the leap to occur, or the organization will finally realize it's never going to happen.
Harrison has the potential to be the highest-graded prospect since the Bleacher Report Scouting Department began. As a prospect, his combination of size, route-running, body control, ball skills and straight-line speed simply haven't been seen since Calvin Johnson. Opponents can't stop Harrison, hence why he posted 286 on 12 catches over the last two weekends.
1. Arizona Cardinals: QB Caleb Williams, USC
The slotting of USC quarterback Caleb Williams to the Arizona Cardinals isn't going to change until Jonathan Gannon's squad proves it's something other than the worst team in professional football.
At this point, a new direction for the franchise is the right undertaking after the hires of Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.
Kyler Murray's current contract is manageable, especially as a tradeable asset.
According to Over The Cap, Arizona can trade the 2019 No. 1 overall pick after June 1 and save $39.9 million. Even if that move occurs prior to June 1, the franchise still saves $5.6 million. The move is totally dependent on the front office's patience and whether it wants to add draft assets for this coming or the following year's draft class.
By moving on from the team's current starting quarterback (when healthy), the Cardinals could and should upgrade.
Williams' backfield wizardry has been on display throughout the Trojans' 3-0 start. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is the favorite to repeat after a hot start, with a 12-to-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and impressive 78.6 completion percentage. According to Pro Football Focus, the junior prospect has more touchdown passes (eight) than incompletions (six) when attempting passes of 10 or more yards.
Granted, USC has yet to face top competition. Still, Williams is doing exactly what he needs to do, while still showing off his incredible play-making skills.