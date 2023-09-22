2024 NFL Draft: Week 3 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst Teams

2 of 12

1. QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Mississippi State's Will Rogers is the SEC's sixth all-time leading passer. By the end of this season, he's likely to pass Peyton Manning, Chris Leak, David Greene and Drew Lock. But a change in direction under new head coach Zach Arnett stymied the quarterback's production.



Rogers is currently averaging 164 passing yards per game. A year ago, the number was 285.6. While a large chunk of Rodgers' production was a result of Mike Leach's scheme, other concerns have materialized this season.

"The game looked a little too fast for Rogers against LSU," Klassen said. "So many of his drop-backs and decisions felt rushed. He also kept falling away from his throws throughout the game, perhaps trying to preserve himself from LSU's nasty pass-rush.

"Rogers needs to show better poise through the rest of the SEC schedule."



If the quarterback does so, he'll have a chance to become the conference's second all-time leading passer, though his status as a quarterback prospect won't be greatly helped.

2. Edge J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

The reputation of Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau is often based on two factors. First, he left the high school ranks as a 5-star recruit and elite talent. Second, he dominated against Penn State during the 2022 campaign.



Otherwise, his career and overall performance has been mundane. Through three games, Tuimoloau has a half-tackle for loss, zero sacks and only one quarterback hit. It's not enough from a previously projected first-round talent.

"He's a good player and he received a second-round grade on B/R's scale over the summer," Holder said, "but others who placed him in the EDGE2 discussion seemed extreme.

"Tuimoloau has impressive size (6'4", 270 lbs), strength and power to be a good run defender and win as a bull-rusher. But he's not a first-round athlete and looks a little stiff. When the Buckeye can over-power offensive linemen like Western Kentucky's, then he can be very effective. However, that's harder to do when the competition level rises and he needs to add a finesse move or two to his repertoire."

3. TE Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford

The Stanford Cardinal's overall decline in NFL-caliber talent in recent years has been staggering. Tight end Benjamin Yurosek is the one clear example of a remaining draft-eligible prospect, though his play has quickly declined throughout three weeks.

The 6'4", 232-pound target started the season on fire with nine catches for 138 yards and a score against the Hawaii Warriors. But he didn't manage a single reception Saturday in a loss to the FCS-level Sacramento State Hornets.

In fact, Stanford's final desperate play to avoid the upset was a pass that glanced off of Yurosek's hands.

"More than anything, it was a reminder that Yurosek isn't all that explosive or dynamic as a pass-catcher," Klassen said. "He goes all-out as a blocker and he has great hand-eye coordination to find the ball in traffic, but he's not a field stretcher or a YAC earner."

4. OT Amarius Mims, Georgia



An injury shouldn't automatically decrease a prospect's draft stock. In the case of Georgia's Amarius Mims, his overall lack of experience is a significant concern.

The fact Mims suffered an injury Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks that requires surgery means he won't have as many starts or reps as scouts hoped if the talented blocker declares early.

"Mims got rolled up on against South Carolina in Week 3 of his first season as a full-time starter, leading to tightrope surgery that will keep him out for around a month and steal much-needed developmental time," Thorn said. "Just five starts into his college career, Mims has shown a tantalizing blend of size (6'7", 340 lbs.), length and natural movement skills mixed with a glaring rawness to his game that leads to him being out of position and falling off of too many blocks."

5. TE/WR Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Unfortunately, a season-ending injury needs to be noted. Syracuse's Oronde Gadsden II announced his junior campaign is over after suffering a Lisfranc injury in a Week 2 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

Questions about whether Gadsden best fits as a power slot or detached tight end already exist. Now, his medical evaluations will play a significant factor in his evaluation.