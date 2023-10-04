2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 5October 4, 2023
2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 5
October has arrived, and with it comes the ramp-up to the 2023 NFL trade deadline.
Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on October 31 to trade players. In the coming weeks, a few inevitably will.
While no teams are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, it's becoming clear that some aren't destined to compete this season. These teams will likely eye 2024 and beyond and could make veteran players available ahead of the trade deadline.
Meanwhile, teams with realistic playoff aspirations might look to add pieces for the stretch run. They can only hope that some impact contributors will become available.
We've compiled a list of the most valuable likely trade candidates based on the early results, player roles, contract statuses and any relevant trade chatter. You'll find our Week 5 big board here, along with some potential landing spots based on team needs, positional value, cap space and any relevant injury developments.
To reach our top 10, we've begun with 15 players who either have already been the subject of trade chatter or who would be logical trade candidates between now and the trade deadline.
Positional and player value remain the top selection criteria. The closer we get to October 31, the more we'll incorporate team trajectories, player roles and recent rumors into our rankings.
For example, we're downgrading a couple of Denver Broncos following Denver's first win of the season. At 3-1, the Broncos have a hill to climb, but they're reportedly unwilling to punt on the 2023 season just yet.
"Denver general manager George Paton is someone who will always field trade calls," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport wrote Sunday. "... But Denver isn't there yet."
10. Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos
As Rapoport noted, the Broncos will at least pick up the phone if teams come calling with trade offers. Left tackle Garett Bolles is someone who could generate a ton of interest in the coming weeks.
Bolles is a dependable starter who has surrendered only one sack on the season thus far, according to Pro Football Focus.
Though Denver did notch a win in Week 4, Bolles lamented the constant losing he's experienced with the franchise after the Broncos' blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins the previous week. While he's under contract through 2024, Bolles might welcome a change of scenery now.
The Cleveland Browns should place a call to Denver, because left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. continues to be a glaring liability. He's been responsible for three penalties and two sacks, per PFF, and has been the weak link on an otherwise stout Cleveland line.
The Tennessee Titans should also be interested in Bolles, as Andre Dillard has been a problem for Tennessee. Dillard has been responsible for three penalties and six sacks allowed, according to PFF.
Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans
9. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
The New York Jets are 1-3, but they're unlikely to give up on their season for now. Quarterback Zach Wilson showed signs of progress in Sunday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and New York still has a playoff-caliber defense.
The Jets also have a surplus of running backs with Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook topping the depth chart. There hasn't been much room for Michael Carter, who has recorded only 10 touches through four weeks.
Carter could be much more valuable to a running-back-needy team, as he has starting experience (21 games) and is a capable receiver out of the backfield.
The Browns would be a logical suitor as they continue to reel from the season-ending loss of Nick Chubb. While Cleveland did sign Kareem Hunt following Chubb's injury, it has failed to reach 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games.
The Browns' inability to lean on the run was a huge factor in Sunday's blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens, particularly with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center in placed of Deshaun Watson (shoulder).
The Ravens might also want to take a look at a complementary back like Carter. They have fielded a functional ground game, but their depth will be tested following the torn Achilles that J.K. Dobbins suffered in Week 1.
Potential Landing Spots: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns
8. Chase Young, Edge, Washington Commanders
Pass-rusher Chase Young will become a sensible trade chip for the Washington Commanders if (when?) they fall out of the playoff race.
Young, who has recorded 2.5 sacks and seven quarterback pressures in three games, should bring a quality return. He's also not guaranteed to return in 2024, as Washington declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, setting him up for free agency.
Washington still looks like it can make noise in the playoff race. The Commanders are 2-2 and gave the Philadelphia Eagles a real scare in Sunday's overtime loss. Upcoming games against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants will give them a chance to stack more wins.
In other words: Don't expect Washington to actively shop Young in the next week or two. If he does become available, though, the Detroit Lions should be interested.
Detroit's defense has played well over the past two weeks. However, it's still without standout pass-rusher James Houston, who is on injured reserve with a fractured ankle.
The Houston Texans could also be interested in Young after rattling off back-to-back convincing wins. However, getting to the opposing quarterback has been an issue for the Texans, who have only seven sacks through four games.
Potential Landing Spots: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans
7. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow continues to be a bit player in the Las Vegas Raiders offense. Even though No. 1 receiver Davante Adams suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4, Renfrow still finished with only two catches and 12 yards on four targets.
The 1-3 Raiders should be more than willing to move Renfrow, who has only five catches for 52 yards on the season. The 27-year-old is under contract through 2024, but he'll be a potential cap casualty in the spring. The Raiders could save $8.2 million in cap space by waiving him ahead of free agency next year.
Renfrow's value may not be at an all-time high, but he was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and should be able to help a team that's willing to use him.
According to Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers have "been active on the trade market" in search of a receiver to help rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Renfrow, who has provided a passer rating of 92.6 when targeted this year, could fit the bill.
The New England Patriots should also consider Renfrow—and any other available receivers, for that matter. New England continues to struggle offensively, and its lack of playmaking wide receivers is a big reason why.
Potential Landing Spots: Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots
6. Chase Claypool, WR, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool was inactive for Week 4, and it appears as though he'll be away from the team for the foreseeable future.
"We told him he'd be inactive on Saturday," head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Monday. "This morning, we informed him that he's not gonna be here this week for the game as well."
The Bears traded a second-round pick for Claypool ahead of last year's trade deadline, but he has only 18 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown across 10 games with them. They'd probably be happy to cut their losses and get whatever compensation they can for the impending 2024 free agent.
While Claypool hasn't been productive these past two seasons, he topped 800 receiving yards in each of his first two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Teams should be willing to take a flier on the 25-year-old if the price is low enough.
The Panthers could consider buying low on the Claypool since he's still young enough to possibly be a long-term target for Young. Acquiring him now would give Carolina the rest of the season to evaluate Claypool's upside.
The Los Angeles Chargers might also be in the receiver market after losing Mike Williams to a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3.
Potential Landing Spots: Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Mike Gesicki, TE, New England Patriots
There are a few reasons why the New England Patriots could look to move tight end Mike Gesicki. For starters, he's playing on a one-year deal and has not been heavily involved in the passing game (10 catches, 99 yards).
New England needs to add a wide receiver and may want to add another pass-rusher with Matthew Judon set to undergo biceps surgery. The Patriots may also need cornerback help after losing rookie Christian Gonzalez to a dislocated shoulder in Week 4.
Gesicki could interest tight-end-needy teams because of his track record as a pass-catcher. While he's been underwhelming over the last year-plus, Gesicki had back-to-back 700-yard receiving seasons in 2020 and 2021 with the Miami Dolphins.
The Baltimore Ravens might be interested in adding Gesicki as another pass-catching option behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. They rank only 26th in passing yards under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Baltimore tight ends coach George Godsey coached Gesicki as Miami's tight ends coach from 2019 to 2021.
The Steelers could also be interested, as standout tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Potential Landing Spots: Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins suffered a rib fracture in the Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but there's a chance that he'll still play in Week 5.
"Really, it's just up to me," Higgins said, per ESPN's Ben Baby. "Pain-wise, I might be able to go this week. I might not. You never know."
The Bengals should seriously consider resting Higgins and putting out feelers ahead of the trade deadline. At 1-3, Cincinnati faces a steep climb in the AFC North, and quarterback Joe Burrow (calf) is far less than 100 percent.
Cincinnati's offense ranks last in total yards and 31st in scoring. Thanks to Burrow's lingering calf injury, the Bengals may not be able to climb back into the playoff race. They may not be able to afford re-signing Higgins in 2024 free agency, either, as they'll likely need cap space to sign extension-eligible wideout Ja'Marr Chase next year.
Higgins would undoubtedly bring the Bengals a sizable return. He's the No. 2 target in Cincinnati, but he has the potential to be a No. 1 receiver in a different offense.
The Panthers would be a logical suitor as they look to build around Bryce Young. Meanwhile, the Patriots desperately need a legitimate No. 1 receiver, lead the league in projected 2024 cap space and could afford to re-sign Higgins in the offseason.
Potential Landing Spots: Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots
3. Danielle Hunter, Edge, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings finally got in the win column in Week 4, but at 1-3, they still have work to do to reach the 2023 postseason.
If the Vikings fall further out of the playoff race before Oct. 31, they should be open to moving standout pass-rusher Danielle Hunter. They considered trading him early in the offseason, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, before they worked out a revised one-year deal with him.
It could be difficult for the Vikings to retain Hunter beyond this season, as his new deal prohibits them from using the franchise tag on him in 2024, per ESPN.
Hunter, who already has five sacks and seven quarterback pressures this season, would net Minnesota value in a trade. Virtually any team in need of pass-rushing help should have some level of interest.
The Texans could look to add Hunter to help spark a surprise playoff run. The 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars may also want to consider boosting their pass rush before the deadline.
While the Jaguars started to find their groove in Week 4, they did not look like legitimate contenders over the first three weeks and have struggled to pressure opposing passers. Jacksonville ranks in the bottom 10 leaguewide in both sacks (nine) and quarterback hits (21).
Potential Landing Spots: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts may have star running back Jonathan Taylor this week now that he's eligible to return from the physically unable to perform list. However, the Colts haven't slammed the door shut on the idea of trading the 2021 rushing champion.
Indy initially set an August 29 deadline for making a trade. However, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the right offer could still pry Taylor away from the Colts.
"Indianapolis is looking for what league sources term a Day 2 draft pick for their star running back," Russini wrote.
While teams have been reluctant to value running backs highly, Taylor's impressive 2021 season—which included a league-high 1,811 rushing yards—could garner significant interest.
The 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers might want to consider making a move for Taylor. The Bucs have become serious contenders in the NFC South thanks to steady play from quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, Tampa is tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the lowest yards-per-carry average (3.0) in the league.
The Browns may also want to consider Taylor given their desire to win now. Chubb's injury will require multiple knee surgeries, and he's expected to be available "at some point" in 2024 at the earliest, according to Kelsey Russo of the team's official website.
Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1. Brian Burns, Edge, Carolina Panthers
The 0-4 Panthers aren't winning anything of note this season, so it's time for them to try moving star pass-rusher Brian Burns. They need to continue building around Bryce Young, and they traded their 2024 first-round pick as part of the package to acquire him.
Burns and the Panthers had extension talks in the offseason but weren't close to reaching a deal. ESPN's David Newton reported that Burns set his price in the $27-28 million range annually, while the Panthers were offering closer to $23 million.
Moving the two-time Pro Bowler could bring a huge return. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last year that Carolina turned down a package of two first-round picks and a second-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams.
Burns is a top-tier pass-rusher who should interest almost any team. The challenge is finding a franchise that's willing to trade for him and has the cap space required to extend him.
The Patriots could be at the top of the list of potential suitors if they believe they can still win in 2023. New England would have the 2024 money needed to extend Burns and doesn't have the best track record of using its first-round picks anyway.
The Bears could also be interested in Burns as a long-term building move. Chicago will have two first-round picks in 2024 and two second-round picks in 2025 with which to work, although with Justin Fields continuing to struggle, it is likely eyeing a top quarterback prospect in the coming offseason.
Chicago also ranks second in projected 2024 cap space. If the Bears believe they could add Burns and still get an incoming rookie quarterback like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, they could be inclined to flip some of their extra draft capital.
Potential Landing Spots: Chicago Bears, New England Patriots
Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.