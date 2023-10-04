2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 5

11 of 11

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The 0-4 Panthers aren't winning anything of note this season, so it's time for them to try moving star pass-rusher Brian Burns. They need to continue building around Bryce Young, and they traded their 2024 first-round pick as part of the package to acquire him.



Burns and the Panthers had extension talks in the offseason but weren't close to reaching a deal. ESPN's David Newton reported that Burns set his price in the $27-28 million range annually, while the Panthers were offering closer to $23 million.

Moving the two-time Pro Bowler could bring a huge return. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last year that Carolina turned down a package of two first-round picks and a second-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams.

Burns is a top-tier pass-rusher who should interest almost any team. The challenge is finding a franchise that's willing to trade for him and has the cap space required to extend him.



The Patriots could be at the top of the list of potential suitors if they believe they can still win in 2023. New England would have the 2024 money needed to extend Burns and doesn't have the best track record of using its first-round picks anyway.



The Bears could also be interested in Burns as a long-term building move. Chicago will have two first-round picks in 2024 and two second-round picks in 2025 with which to work, although with Justin Fields continuing to struggle, it is likely eyeing a top quarterback prospect in the coming offseason.



Chicago also ranks second in projected 2024 cap space. If the Bears believe they could add Burns and still get an incoming rookie quarterback like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, they could be inclined to flip some of their extra draft capital.



Potential Landing Spots: Chicago Bears, New England Patriots

